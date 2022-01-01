Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daddy B's Food Truck 7924 Maplewood Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7924 Maplewood Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Popular Items

Jalapeno and Goat Cheese Stuffed Beignets

Mains & Side Sauces

Braised French Dip

$12.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Plain Wings

$12.00

Chicken Poutine

$13.00

Poutine

$8.00

Beef Poutine

$13.00

Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

Chx Taco

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side Herb Mayo

$0.50

Med. Rare

Med.

Med. Well

Well

Add Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Salsa

Mild Salsa

Appetizers

Brussel

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno and Goat Cheese Stuffed Beignets

$12.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mala Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Rotating Daily Specials

Smoked Salmon Beignets

Fried Asparagus

beer Battered Onion Rings

Hot Italian Beef Sandwich

Fresh Marinated Chicken Sandwich

Pork Belly Sandwich

Brunch

waysEggs Benedict 3

Chicken and Waffles

Blueberry Waffles

Brunch Burger

Pork Belly and Egg Sandwich

Snow Cones

Mexican Coffee

Strawberry Cheesecke

Simple Strawberry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
From the heart... For the soul!

7924 Maplewood Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Daddy B's Food Truck image
Daddy B's Food Truck image
Daddy B's Food Truck image

