Dae Gee #2 - Colorado Blvd

827 Colorado Boulevard

Denver, CO 80206

Popular Items

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE
SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF
DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

APPETIZERS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

$8.00

CRISP FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

$7.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

$6.00

Fried chicken, veggie, and kimchee dumplings (+2)

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$10.00

Korean style pancakes - please check availability before ordering

ENTREE

GALBEE TANG

GALBEE TANG

$20.00

Beef broth with clear noodles, onions, garlic, egg, shitake mushrooms, carrots, and dried dates.

GOOK

GOOK

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, kimchee, pork, and tofu stew

MACKEREL

MACKEREL

$20.00

Grill salted mackerel served with lemon and onions

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

$15.00

Hot and spicy soft tofu stew

KOREAN BBQ

DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

$27.00

Chicken thigh meat marinated in house sauce

CHADOL - BRISKET

CHADOL - BRISKET

$29.00

Thinly sliced choice brisket

SHRIMP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

SCALLOP

SCALLOP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

GALBEE - BEEF SHORT RIBS

GALBEE - BEEF SHORT RIBS

$36.00

Short ribs marinated in house sauce

SAM GYEOB SAL - PORK BELLY

SAM GYEOB SAL - PORK BELLY

$27.00

Sliced pork belly

SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF

SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF

$29.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in house sauce

DAEGEE BULGOGI - PORK SHOULDER

DAEGEE BULGOGI - PORK SHOULDER

$27.00

Thin sliced pork shoulder marinated in house sauce

JOOMULRUK - BEEF SHORT RIBS MEAT

JOOMULRUK - BEEF SHORT RIBS MEAT

$35.00

Seasoned boneless beef short rib meat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Korean BBQ restaurant strive to give you all the best experience and food possible. Let's Pig Out!

827 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206

