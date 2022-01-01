Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Deja Roux Cajun & Soul Food Truck

No reviews yet

5199 East 147th Avenue

Food Truck is NOT at this address!

Thornton, CO 80602

Popular Items

Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy
Hushpuppies
Gulf Shrimp / Mississippi Catfish Platter

Here or To Go??

Choice 1: "Eating Here!"

Choice 2: "To-Go"!

Dis-n-Dat

Finger Food, Bar Food, Walking and Talking Food
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

"Famous" Southern Fried Green Tomatoes. Krispy on the outside, and Juicy on the inside! Served with Jen's Homemade Remoulade or Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

Onion Rings

$8.00

Delicious Beer battered onion rings

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$8.00

Cornbread Hushpuppies laced with mild Jalapenos, served with Jen's Homemade Remoulade

Southern Fried Okra

Southern Fried Okra

$8.00

Southern Style (Of Course!) Tasty Fried Okra served with Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

Po'Boys & Burgers

Boudreaux Burger

Boudreaux Burger

$13.00+

The Boudreaux Burger comes with a 1/4lb all Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions on a Toasted Brioche Bun; ADD Green Chili Slop for $2 (Double has Double Meat 1/2lb & Double American Cheese) Boudreaux & Thibodeaux were talking one afternoon, and Boudreaux tells Thibodeaux, "You know, I tink I'm ready for a little vacation. But dis year I wants to do sumting different. De las' few years, I took your suggestions about where to go. Three years ago you said I should go to Hawaii, an' I did an' Marie got pregnant. De next year you said to go to de Bahamas. Marie got pregnant again. And last year you told me to go to Tahiti. Sure enough, Marie got pregnant again. Dis year I wants to to someplace cheaper so I can bring her wid me !"

Yellowfin Tuna Steak Burger

Yellowfin Tuna Steak Burger

$15.00+

Premium Sashimi/Sushi quality 6oz Yellowfin Tuna Steak Cooked to your liking, served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickled Onions with Jen's Famous Remoulade Sauce on a dressed Brioche Bun - Blackened that baby for a $1 Add Grilled Pineapple infused with Zatarains Crab Boil for a $1

Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy

Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

Fried Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy - Tasty seasoned hand-breaded Gulf Shrimp in a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce. ***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $5.00*** ***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $3***

Mississippi Catfish Po'Boy

Mississippi Catfish Po'Boy

$18.00

Mississippi Catfish Po'Boy - Tasty seasoned hand-breaded Catfish in a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce. ***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $5*** ***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $3*** Some of my best food memories come from eating at Catfish Houses across the South. Catfish Houses had a few things in common: 1) A Catfish House must be in the middle of nowhere, people come from miles around! 2) Building was thrown together with cheapest materials possible, some floors were not level. 3) Ice Tea, Southern Sweet! 4) Sweet Cole Slaw, Raw Onions and Lance Crackers two to a pack is the ONLY appetizer! 5) These places are only open Thursday thru Saturday and packed with a waiting list! Our Catfish is a little spicier than the ole days, but still brings back fond memories! Hope You Enjoy!

Fried Green Tomato Po'Boy

Fried Green Tomato Po'Boy

$15.00

Fried Green Tomatoes Po'Boy - Tasty Fried Green Tomatoes in a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce. ***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $5*** ***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $3***

Fried Okra Po'Boy

$15.00

Fried Okra Po'Boy - Tasty Fried Southern Style Okra in a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce. ***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $5*** ***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $3***

Gulf Shrimp/Mississippi Catfish Combo Po'Boy

Gulf Shrimp/Mississippi Catfish Combo Po'Boy

$20.00

Mississippi Catfish & Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy - Tasty seasoned hand-breaded Mississippi Catfish and seasoned hand-breaded Shrimp in a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce. ***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $5*** ***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $3***

Okra & FGT Po'Boy

$17.00

Fried Okra/FGT Po'Boy - Tasty Fried Southern Style Okraand Fried Green Tomatoes on a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce. ***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $5*** ***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $3***

Entree's

Mississippi Catfish Platter

Mississippi Catfish Platter

$20.00+

Fried Mississippi Catfish Platter - Tasty seasoned Mississippi hand-breaded Catfish fried to perfection in Peanut Oil served with Remoulade Sauce and sides of Southern Sweet Coleslaw (Catfish House Style), and 2 Hushpuppies over Cajun Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries. Some of my best food memories come from eating at Catfish Houses across the South. Catfish Houses had a few things in common: 1) A Catfish House must be in the middle of nowhere, people come from miles around! 2) Building was thrown together with cheapest materials possible, some floors were not level. 3) Ice Tea, Southern Sweet! 4) Sweet Cole Slaw, Raw Onions and Lance Crackers two to a pack is the ONLY appetizer! 5) These places are only open Thursday thru Saturday and packed with a waiting list! Our Catfish is a little spicier than the ole days, but still brings back fond memories! Hope You Enjoy!

Gulf Shrimp / Mississippi Catfish Platter

Gulf Shrimp / Mississippi Catfish Platter

$22.00+

Fried Gulf Shrimp /Mississippi Catfish Combo Platter - Tasty Seasoned hand-breaded Gulf Shrimp and Mississippi Catfish fried to perfection in Peanut Oil served with Remoulade Sauce and sides of Southern Sweet Colslaw (Catfish House Style), and 2 Hushpuppies over Cajun Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries.

Gulf Shrimp Platter

Gulf Shrimp Platter

$20.00+

Fried Gulf Shrimp Platter - Tasty seasoned hand-breaded Gulf Shrimp fried to perfection in Peanut Oil served with Remoulade Sauce and sides of Southern Sweet Coleslaw (Catfish House Style), and 2 Hushpuppies over Cajun Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries.

Creole Style Jambalaya

$13.00

Creole Style Jambalaya - Andouille Sausage, Chicken Breast and Bacon sautéed with Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Spices, Creole Style adds Tomatoes to the mix, throw in some Rice and this dish is nice!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun & Soul Food

Website

Location

5199 East 147th Avenue, Food Truck is NOT at this address!, Thornton, CO 80602

Directions

