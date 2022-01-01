Deja Roux Cajun & Soul Food Truck

Boudreaux Burger

$13.00 +

The Boudreaux Burger comes with a 1/4lb all Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions on a Toasted Brioche Bun; ADD Green Chili Slop for $2 (Double has Double Meat 1/2lb & Double American Cheese) Boudreaux & Thibodeaux were talking one afternoon, and Boudreaux tells Thibodeaux, "You know, I tink I'm ready for a little vacation. But dis year I wants to do sumting different. De las' few years, I took your suggestions about where to go. Three years ago you said I should go to Hawaii, an' I did an' Marie got pregnant. De next year you said to go to de Bahamas. Marie got pregnant again. And last year you told me to go to Tahiti. Sure enough, Marie got pregnant again. Dis year I wants to to someplace cheaper so I can bring her wid me !"