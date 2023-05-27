- Home
- /
- Alpharetta
- /
- Delbar Middle Eastern - Old Milton
Delbar Middle Eastern Old Milton
No reviews yet
4120 Old Milton parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Joojeh Kabob
Chicken breast, saffron, onion, citrus. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified)
Adas Polo
Tahdig (crispy layer of rice), lentil, raisin, saffron, basmati rice, crispy onions. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium
Falafel Plate
Garbanzo & fresh herb fritters, hummus, tahina, kale salad with tomato, quinoa, red onions, citrus vinaigrette, pickled beets. Allergens: Sesame, Allium,Citrus,Tomato(can be modified)
Mazze
Falafel Plate
Garbanzo & fresh herb fritters, hummus, tahina, kale salad with tomato, quinoa, red onions, citrus vinaigrette, pickled beets. Allergens: Sesame, Allium,Citrus,Tomato(can be modified)
Omani Shrimp
Black tiger shrimp, Persian dried lime, sour orange, served with a sour orange, yogurt, herbs. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Shellfish, Allium,Citrus,Pepper
Adana Bite
Savory minced beef brisket & lamb shoulder kabob. Served over taftoun bread with zhoug and spicy tahina. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame, Allium, Citrus, Pepper, Tomato
Wings
Char-grilled chicken wings marinated in citrus and za'atar, served with a wing sauce. Allergens: Sesame, Allium, Citrus, Pepper
Zeytoun Parvardeh
Castelvetrano olives marinated with walnuts, garlic and pomegranate. Allergens: Garlic, Tree Nuts
Spreads
Raw Vegetables
Assortment of raw cut vegetables.
Labneh
Strained yogurt, za'atar, EVOO Allergens: Dairy, Sesame(can be modified)
Kashk Bademjoon
Fried eggplant, onion, mint, cream of whey. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Allium
Dill Labneh
Strained yogurt, dill, walnuts, garlic, citrus Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Tree Nuts,Citrus,
Hummus
Emulsified chickpeas, tahini, citrus, EVOO. Allergens: Allium, Sesame,Citrus,
Mast Khiyar
Cucumber, mint and tarragon yogurt. Allergens: Dairy
Muhumara
blended roasted pepper, pomegranate molasses & roasted walnuts with toasted bread crumbles (Syria)
Small Labneh
Strained yogurt, za'atar, EVOO Allergens: Dairy,Sesame(can be modified)
Small Kashk Bademjoon
Fried eggplant, onion, mint, cream of whey. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Allium
Small Dill Labneh
Strained yogurt, dill, walnuts, garlic, citrus. Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Tree Nuts, Citrus
Small Hummus
Emulsified chickpeas, tahinia, citrus, EVOO. Allergens: Allium, Sesame,Citrus,
Small Mast Khiyar
Cucumber, mint and tarragon yogurt. Allergens: Dairy
Labneh & Kumquat
Meats
Chinjeh
Prime beef sirloin, saffron, onion, yogurt marinade. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Allium, Citrus, Pepper, Dairy, Gluten, Tomato(can be modified), Sesame(can be modified) , Soybean
Koobideh Kabob
In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame(can be modified), Dairy(can be modified) Allium), Tomato (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified)
Adana Kabob
In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, peppers, herbs, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread(contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified) ,Allium, Tomato (can be modified), Peppers
Chicken Kofta
Minced chicken breast, Fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified) ,Tomato, Allium, Citrus, Pepper
Joojeh Kabob
Chicken breast, saffron, onion, citrus. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified)
Lamb Loin
Yogurt, orange zest, rose water and saffron marinade. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame)a pepper, tomato and sumac onions Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy, Citrus, Allium), Tomato (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified)
Lamb Neck
Slow braised lamb neck made with onion, saffron, cinnamon and garlic. Allergens: Allium
Salmon Kabob
Skin-on salmon fillets, saffron, onion. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame)with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Citrus (can be modified-salt and pepper only),Tomato(can be modified), Peppers (can be modified) Fish, Soybean(can be modified- salt and pepper only)
Seabass
Wild caught Chilean seabass fillets, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame)with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Citrus (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Tomato (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Fish, Soybean(can be modified- salt and pepper only)
Whole Stuffed Branzino
Branzino fillet, fresh herbs, pomegranate, walnut, shallot, citrus. Served with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Tree Nuts, Fish, Allium, Citrus
Gheimeh Bademjoon
Slow cooked lamb shank with eggplant, yellow split peas, tomato stew. Allergens: Tomato, Citrus, Allium
Vegan Gheimeh Bademjoon
Eggplant, yellow split peas and tomato stew. Allergens: Tomato, Citrus, Allium
1 Skewer Koobideh
In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium
1 Skewer Adana
In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, peppers, herbs, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers, Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium
1 Skewer Chicken Kofta
Minced chicken breast, Fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Tomato, Peppers, Citrus
Greens & Grains
Adas Polo
Tahdig (crispy layer of rice), lentil, raisin, saffron, basmati rice, crispy onions. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium
Sabzi Polo
Tahdig (crispy layer of rice), saffron, butter, basmati rice Allergens: Dairy (can be modified)
Polo Sefid
tahdig, saffron, butter, basmati rice
Lubia Polo
Potato tahdig (crispy layer of rice), beef tips, saffron, tomato, green beans, basmati rice. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Tomato
Grilled Vegetables
Grilled cauliflower, endive, onion, bell pepper with a saffron and onion marinade Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Gluten (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Pepper
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Cucumber, tomato, red onion, watermelon radish, mint, taftoun bread croutons. Allergens: Citrus, Dairy (can be modified), Allium (can be modified), Gluten (can be modified) , Tomato
Beet Carpaccio
Red beets, whipped feta, burnt honey, sour orange, pistachio and almond dukkha Allergen: Dairy (can be modified), Tree Nuts (can be modified), ,Peppers (can be modified)
Za'atar Fries
Hand-cut potato, za'atar, served with spicy tahina Allergens: Sesame(can be modified) Sauce Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Citrus
Endive Citrus Salad
Fresh green & red endive, orange & grapefruit supremes, sumac red onions, Aleppo pepper, candied walnuts tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette. Allergens: Allium, Citrus, Tree Nuts (can be modified), Peppers(can be modified, sub dressing)
Pea Salad
Persimmons marinated in vinegar & warm baking spices mixed with tulum cheese, watercress, mint, tarragon, and house made lamb pancetta”bacon bits”
Condiments
Harissa
Fresno pepper, garlic, parsley, tomato Allergens: Tomato, Citrus, Allium, Peppers
Green Zhoug
Garlic, peppers, parsley. Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Peppers, Tomato
Red Zhoug
Fresno, peppers, cilantro, paprika Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Peppers
Torshi
In-house pickled vegetables Allergens: Citrus, Peppers
Spicy Tahina
Cayenne pepper, tahina, garlic Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Citrus
Garlic Toum
Garlic, lemon, EVOO Allergens: Allium, Citrus
Omani Sauce
Sour orange, herbs, onion, garlic Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Citrus, Peppers
Wings Sauce
Homemade hot sauce made with red pepper flakes, tahini Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Citrus, Peppers
Sides
Extra Bread
Fresh flatbread made with sesame and cooked in a tandoor oven. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame
Extra Sabzi Plate
Bulgarian sheep’s milk feta, salt-water soaked walnuts, radishes, tarragon, watercress, mint Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy
5 Piece Falafel
Garbanzo & fresh herb fritters served over hummus and topped with tahini sauce. Allergens: Allium, Sesame,Citrus
Grilled Pepper
3 grilled baby bell peppers
Grilled Tomato
2 grilled tomatoes
Side Cucumber
6 oz. sliced Persian cucumbers
Side Walnuts
6 oz. Salt-water-soaked California walnuts
Side Radish
6 oz. cut radishes
Side Shredded Lamb
5 oz. of shredded lamb Allergens: Dairy, Allium,Tomato,Pepper
Side Feta
3 cubes of Bulgarian Sheep’s Milk Feta
Side Onion
1⁄2 yellow onion
Side Olive Oil
4 oz. of extra virgin olive oil
Side Butter
2 slices of unsalted butter
Side Za'atar
2 oz. za’atar seasoning
Side Tomato
1 Skewer Koobideh
In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium
1 Skewer Adana
In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, peppers, herbs, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers, Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium
1 Skewer Chicken Kofta
Minced chicken breast, Fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Tomato, Peppers, Citrus
Grilled Onion Side
Desserts
Faloude
Rice noodle sorbet, rose water, lemon juice, sour cherries. Allergens: Citrus
Bastani Irani
Saffron ice cream, rose water and pistachio. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts, Eggs
Baklava Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream hand churned with pieces of baklava. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs
Bastani Nooni
Bastani Irani sandwiched between two wafers. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts. Eggs
Baklava Ice Cream Sandwich
Vanilla ice cream hand churned with pieces of baklava sandwiched between two wafers. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs
Baklava
Phyllo dough, walnuts and orange blossom pastry served with one scoop of Bastani Irani. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs
1 Scoop Baklava IC
Vanilla ice cream hand churned with pieces of baklava. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs
Lava Cake Pistachio
Rice noodle sorbet, rose water, lemon juice, sour cherries. Allergens: Citrus
Dessert Fee
Ginger Date Cake
1 Scoop Faloude
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4120 Old Milton parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Photos coming soon!