A map showing the location of Delbar Middle Eastern Old MiltonView gallery

Delbar Middle Eastern Old Milton

review star

No reviews yet

4120 Old Milton parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Joojeh Kabob

$23.00

Chicken breast, saffron, onion, citrus. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified)

Adas Polo

$10.00

Tahdig (crispy layer of rice), lentil, raisin, saffron, basmati rice, crispy onions. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Garbanzo & fresh herb fritters, hummus, tahina, kale salad with tomato, quinoa, red onions, citrus vinaigrette, pickled beets. Allergens: Sesame, Allium,Citrus,Tomato(can be modified)


Mazze

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Garbanzo & fresh herb fritters, hummus, tahina, kale salad with tomato, quinoa, red onions, citrus vinaigrette, pickled beets. Allergens: Sesame, Allium,Citrus,Tomato(can be modified)

Omani Shrimp

$17.00

Black tiger shrimp, Persian dried lime, sour orange, served with a sour orange, yogurt, herbs. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Shellfish, Allium,Citrus,Pepper

Adana Bite

$14.00

Savory minced beef brisket & lamb shoulder kabob. Served over taftoun bread with zhoug and spicy tahina. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame, Allium, Citrus, Pepper, Tomato

Wings

$12.00

Char-grilled chicken wings marinated in citrus and za'atar, served with a wing sauce. Allergens: Sesame, Allium, Citrus, Pepper

Zeytoun Parvardeh

$7.00

Castelvetrano olives marinated with walnuts, garlic and pomegranate. Allergens: Garlic, Tree Nuts

Spreads

Raw Vegetables

$6.00

Assortment of raw cut vegetables.

Labneh

$11.00

Strained yogurt, za'atar, EVOO Allergens: Dairy, Sesame(can be modified)

Kashk Bademjoon

$13.00

Fried eggplant, onion, mint, cream of whey. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Allium

Dill Labneh

$13.00

Strained yogurt, dill, walnuts, garlic, citrus Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Tree Nuts,Citrus,

Hummus

$10.00

Emulsified chickpeas, tahini, citrus, EVOO. Allergens: Allium, Sesame,Citrus,

Mast Khiyar

$7.00

Cucumber, mint and tarragon yogurt. Allergens: Dairy

Muhumara

$11.00

blended roasted pepper, pomegranate molasses & roasted walnuts with toasted bread crumbles (Syria)

Small Labneh

$6.00

Strained yogurt, za'atar, EVOO Allergens: Dairy,Sesame(can be modified)

Small Kashk Bademjoon

$7.00

Fried eggplant, onion, mint, cream of whey. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Allium

Small Dill Labneh

$7.00

Strained yogurt, dill, walnuts, garlic, citrus. Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Tree Nuts, Citrus

Small Hummus

$5.50

Emulsified chickpeas, tahinia, citrus, EVOO. Allergens: Allium, Sesame,Citrus,

Small Mast Khiyar

$4.00

Cucumber, mint and tarragon yogurt. Allergens: Dairy

Labneh & Kumquat

$15.00

Meats

Chinjeh

$31.00

Prime beef sirloin, saffron, onion, yogurt marinade. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Allium, Citrus, Pepper, Dairy, Gluten, Tomato(can be modified), Sesame(can be modified) , Soybean

Koobideh Kabob

$22.00

In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame(can be modified), Dairy(can be modified) Allium), Tomato (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified)

Adana Kabob

$26.00

In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, peppers, herbs, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread(contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified) ,Allium, Tomato (can be modified), Peppers

Chicken Kofta

$18.00

Minced chicken breast, Fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified) ,Tomato, Allium, Citrus, Pepper

Joojeh Kabob

$23.00

Chicken breast, saffron, onion, citrus. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy(can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified)

Lamb Loin

$42.00

Yogurt, orange zest, rose water and saffron marinade. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame)a pepper, tomato and sumac onions Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy, Citrus, Allium), Tomato (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified)

Lamb Neck

$26.00

Slow braised lamb neck made with onion, saffron, cinnamon and garlic. Allergens: Allium

Salmon Kabob

$29.00

Skin-on salmon fillets, saffron, onion. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame)with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Citrus (can be modified-salt and pepper only),Tomato(can be modified), Peppers (can be modified) Fish, Soybean(can be modified- salt and pepper only)

Seabass

$46.00

Wild caught Chilean seabass fillets, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame)with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Citrus (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Tomato (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Fish, Soybean(can be modified- salt and pepper only)

Whole Stuffed Branzino

$33.00

Branzino fillet, fresh herbs, pomegranate, walnut, shallot, citrus. Served with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Tree Nuts, Fish, Allium, Citrus

Gheimeh Bademjoon

$29.00

Slow cooked lamb shank with eggplant, yellow split peas, tomato stew. Allergens: Tomato, Citrus, Allium

Vegan Gheimeh Bademjoon

$18.00

Eggplant, yellow split peas and tomato stew. Allergens: Tomato, Citrus, Allium

1 Skewer Koobideh

$12.00

In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium

1 Skewer Adana

$13.00

In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, peppers, herbs, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers, Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium

1 Skewer Chicken Kofta

$10.00

Minced chicken breast, Fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Tomato, Peppers, Citrus

Greens & Grains

Adas Polo

$10.00

Tahdig (crispy layer of rice), lentil, raisin, saffron, basmati rice, crispy onions. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium

Sabzi Polo

$12.00

Tahdig (crispy layer of rice), saffron, butter, basmati rice Allergens: Dairy (can be modified)

Polo Sefid

$7.00

tahdig, saffron, butter, basmati rice

Lubia Polo

$16.00

Potato tahdig (crispy layer of rice), beef tips, saffron, tomato, green beans, basmati rice. Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Tomato

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Grilled cauliflower, endive, onion, bell pepper with a saffron and onion marinade Allergens: Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Gluten (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified-salt and pepper only), Pepper

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, watermelon radish, mint, taftoun bread croutons. Allergens: Citrus, Dairy (can be modified), Allium (can be modified), Gluten (can be modified) , Tomato

Beet Carpaccio

$12.00

Red beets, whipped feta, burnt honey, sour orange, pistachio and almond dukkha Allergen: Dairy (can be modified), Tree Nuts (can be modified), ,Peppers (can be modified)

Za'atar Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut potato, za'atar, served with spicy tahina Allergens: Sesame(can be modified) Sauce Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Citrus

Endive Citrus Salad

$16.00

Fresh green & red endive, orange & grapefruit supremes, sumac red onions, Aleppo pepper, candied walnuts tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette. Allergens: Allium, Citrus, Tree Nuts (can be modified), Peppers(can be modified, sub dressing)

Pea Salad

$16.00

Persimmons marinated in vinegar & warm baking spices mixed with tulum cheese, watercress, mint, tarragon, and house made lamb pancetta”bacon bits”

Condiments

Harissa

$5.00

Fresno pepper, garlic, parsley, tomato Allergens: Tomato, Citrus, Allium, Peppers

Green Zhoug

$4.00

Garlic, peppers, parsley. Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Peppers, Tomato

Red Zhoug

$4.00

Fresno, peppers, cilantro, paprika Allergens: Citrus, Allium, Peppers

Torshi

$4.00

In-house pickled vegetables Allergens: Citrus, Peppers

Spicy Tahina

$3.00

Cayenne pepper, tahina, garlic Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Citrus

Garlic Toum

$5.00

Garlic, lemon, EVOO Allergens: Allium, Citrus

Omani Sauce

$5.00

Sour orange, herbs, onion, garlic Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Citrus, Peppers

Wings Sauce

$5.00

Homemade hot sauce made with red pepper flakes, tahini Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Citrus, Peppers

Sides

Extra Bread

$2.50

Fresh flatbread made with sesame and cooked in a tandoor oven. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame

Extra Sabzi Plate

$5.00

Bulgarian sheep’s milk feta, salt-water soaked walnuts, radishes, tarragon, watercress, mint Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy

5 Piece Falafel

$9.00

Garbanzo & fresh herb fritters served over hummus and topped with tahini sauce. Allergens: Allium, Sesame,Citrus

Grilled Pepper

$2.00

3 grilled baby bell peppers

Grilled Tomato

$2.00

2 grilled tomatoes

Side Cucumber

$2.50

6 oz. sliced Persian cucumbers

Side Walnuts

$3.00

6 oz. Salt-water-soaked California walnuts

Side Radish

$2.00

6 oz. cut radishes

Side Shredded Lamb

$6.00

5 oz. of shredded lamb Allergens: Dairy, Allium,Tomato,Pepper

Side Feta

$2.00

3 cubes of Bulgarian Sheep’s Milk Feta

Side Onion

$1.00

1⁄2 yellow onion

Side Olive Oil

$0.50

4 oz. of extra virgin olive oil

Side Butter

2 slices of unsalted butter

Side Za'atar

$1.00

2 oz. za’atar seasoning

Side Tomato

$2.00

1 Skewer Koobideh

$12.00

In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers (can be modified), Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium

1 Skewer Adana

$13.00

In-house ground beef brisket & lamb shoulder, peppers, herbs, onion, saffron. Served over taftoun bread with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Peppers, Tomato (can be modified), Citrus (can be modified), Allium

1 Skewer Chicken Kofta

$10.00

Minced chicken breast, Fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato. Served over taftoun bread (contains gluten and sesame) with a pepper, tomato and sumac onions. Allergens: Gluten (can be modified), Sesame (can be modified), Dairy (can be modified), Allium, Tomato, Peppers, Citrus

Grilled Onion Side

$6.00

Desserts

Faloude

$7.00

Rice noodle sorbet, rose water, lemon juice, sour cherries. Allergens: Citrus

Bastani Irani

$8.00

Saffron ice cream, rose water and pistachio. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts, Eggs

Baklava Ice Cream

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream hand churned with pieces of baklava. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs

Bastani Nooni

$9.00

Bastani Irani sandwiched between two wafers. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts. Eggs

Baklava Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream hand churned with pieces of baklava sandwiched between two wafers. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs

Baklava

$12.00

Phyllo dough, walnuts and orange blossom pastry served with one scoop of Bastani Irani. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs

1 Scoop Baklava IC

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream hand churned with pieces of baklava. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Citrus, Tree Nuts, Eggs

Lava Cake Pistachio

$13.00

Rice noodle sorbet, rose water, lemon juice, sour cherries. Allergens: Citrus

Dessert Fee

$15.00

Ginger Date Cake

$12.00

1 Scoop Faloude

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4120 Old Milton parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Madras Chettinaad
orange starNo Reviews
4305 State Bridge Road Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas Johns Creek - 10945 State Bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10945 State Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
THE LAKE HOUSE PIZZERIA AND GRILL - 2001 lake windward drive
orange starNo Reviews
2001 lake windward deive Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
4000 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
orange starNo Reviews
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131 Johns Creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston