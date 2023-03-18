Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deli South

No reviews yet

38 D Catoctin Cir SE

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese -
Smoked Turkey
Chicken club -

Lunch -

Signature sandwiches

Steak & Cheese -

Steak & Cheese -

$8.99

Thinly sliced tender steak served with fried onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese, served on our 8" sub roll.

Pork BBQ -

Pork BBQ -

$8.99

Pork BBQ smoked on premises. Served on a brioche roll with cole slaw. A real treat for all BBQ lovers!

New York Special -

New York Special -

$8.99

Grilled Corned beef & Keilbasa, served on toasted rye with swiss cheese, cole slaw and 1000 island

Italian Cold Cut -

Italian Cold Cut -

$8.99

A combination of capicola ham, and Genoa salami, with banana peppers, red onions, and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & Italian dressing. Served hot on our 8" sub roll.

Corned beef reuben -

Corned beef reuben -

$8.99

A heaping portion of corned beef, with sauerkraut and melted swiss served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing.

Pastrami reuben -

Pastrami reuben -

$8.99

A heaping portion of pastrami, with sauerkraut and melted swiss served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing.

Chicken caprese -

Chicken caprese -

$8.99

Homemade focaccia, tomato, pesto, spinach, and fresh ricotta

Hot roast beef -

$8.99

Piled high with pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and red wine mayo served on homemade focaccia.

Grilled turkey special -

Grilled turkey special -

$8.99

Smoked turkey and swiss grilled with Cole slaw, served on rye with 1000 island.

Grilled cheese -

$6.99

Grilled cheese... so great it’ll make you want to sing.

Chicken club -

Chicken club -

$8.99

Served hot with bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and honey dijonnaise. Toasted mini baguette

Meatball sub -

Meatball sub -

$8.99

Homemade meatball sub with melted mozzarella, fresh ricotta and our marinara on a toasted sub roll.

Turkey bacon melt -

Turkey bacon melt -

$8.99

Turkey, bacon and your favorite cheese piled with lettuce and tomato. Served hot on our fresh baked sub roll.

Veggie melt -

Veggie melt -

$8.99

A combination of swiss, provolone, and Havarti, topped with lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and pepper parmesan dressing, served hot on a mini baguette.

Vegetarian delight -

Vegetarian delight -

$8.99

Marinated sweet peppers, pickled cucumber, red onion, spinach, tomato, pesto mayo, and fresh ricotta. On focaccia.

Rare roast beef -

Rare roast beef -

$8.99

Roast beef, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce, banana peppers served overstuffed into our fresh sub roll.

TNT club -

TNT club -

$8.99

Smoked turkey, ham and bacon with pesto mayo, spinach, tomatoes and swiss cheese.

French dip -

French dip -

$8.99

Hot roast beef with homemade au jus served on a toasted sub with Havarti cheese. Choose horseradish or pepper parmesan dressing to make it complete

BLT -

BLT -

$8.39

BLT - Say no more

Smoked turkey croissant -

Smoked turkey croissant -

$8.99

Marinated cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh ricotta, red wine mayo on a freshly baked croissant.

Build your own sandwich

Chicken Salad

$8.29

Corned Beef

$8.29

Pastrami

$8.29

Roast Beef

$8.29

Smoked Turkey

$8.29

Tuna Salad

$8.29

Veggie W/Cheese

$8.69

Veggie No cheese

$8.39

Garden salads

Caesar salad

$8.99

Steak salad

$8.99

Cobb salad

$8.99

House salad

$6.29

Soup & Chili

Brisket chili

$4.99

Vegetable bisque

$4.99

Breakfast sandwiches -

Bacon Sandwiches

Bacon egg & cheese -

Bacon egg & cheese -

$5.49

Bacon & egg -

$4.98

Bacon & cheese -

$4.98

Sausage Sandwiches

Sausage egg & cheese -

Sausage egg & cheese -

$5.48

Sausage & egg -

$4.98

Sausage & cheese

$4.98

Ham Sandwiches

Ham egg & cheese -

Ham egg & cheese -

$5.49

Ham & egg -

$4.98

Ham & cheese

$4.98

Pork roll Sandwiches

Pork roll egg & cheese -

$5.48

Pork roll & egg -

$4.98

Pork roll & cheese -

$4.98

Bagels & cream cheese -

Bagels and cream cheese -

Everything bagel

$0.99
Plain bagel

Plain bagel

$0.99

Sesame bagel

$0.99

Cinnamon raisin bagel

$0.99

Poppy seed bagel

$0.99

Onion bagel

$0.99

Wheat bagel

$0.99

Breakfast plates -

Egg plates / pancakes -

Thick sliced bacon & eggs

Thick sliced bacon & eggs

$10.89
Sausage & eggs

Sausage & eggs

$10.89
Kielbasa Omelet

Kielbasa Omelet

$10.89
Corned beef hash & eggs

Corned beef hash & eggs

$10.89
Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito

$10.89
Chorizo omelette

Chorizo omelette

$10.89
Pancakes 2

Pancakes 2

$5.59
Pancakes 4

Pancakes 4

$7.49

Muffins and scones -

Muffins / scones -

Scone - Chox chip

$2.39
Scone - Blueberry

Scone - Blueberry

$2.39
Scone -Cranberry

Scone -Cranberry

$2.39
Muffin - Blueberry

Muffin - Blueberry

$2.99
Muffin - Cranberry

Muffin - Cranberry

$2.99

Cookies chips & side items -

Cookie / Brownie -

Peanut butter cookie

$1.79

Chocolate chip cookie

$1.79

Brownie

$1.99

Vanilla Brownie

$1.99

Side salads -

Potato salad

$3.29

Macaroni salad

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Deviled eggs

$2.69

Fruit salad

$4.69

Tortellini salad

$3.79

Club pasta salad

$3.79

Chicken salad

$6.99

Tuna salad

$6.99

Chips -

Small bag

$2.19

Large bag

$3.79

Apple orange etc. -

Apple

$1.29

Orange

$1.29

Yogurt -

Yogurt cup

$1.89

Drinks -

Beverages

Snapple lemon tea

$2.39

Snapple diet lemon

$2.39

Snapple peach tea

$2.39

Snapple Apple

$2.39

Snapple Takes 2 mango

$2.39

Snapple raspbery tea

$2.39

Snapple mango madness

$2.39

Snapple pink lemonade

$2.39

Snapple fruit punch

$2.39

San Pellegrino

$2.39

Stewarts grape soda

$2.39

Stewarts cream soda

$2.39

Stewarts orange cream soda

$2.39

Stewarts root beer

$2.39

Stewarts birch beer

$2.39

Bottle water

$1.49

Chocolate milk

$2.39

2% milk

$2.39

Orange juice

$2.39

Apple juice

$2.39

Coke bottle

$2.39

Diet coke bottle

$2.39

V-8 can

$2.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1993 Loudouns best Deli. Breakfast or Lunch Deli South always a fantastic experience.

Website

Location

38 D Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

