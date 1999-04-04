Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Maverick Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

32c Catoctin Cir SE

Leesburg, VA 20175

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Latte

$3.49+

Mocha

$3.99+

Espresso

$2.49+

Cortado

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.49

Americano

$2.99+

Red-Eye

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99+

Cafe au Lait

$2.99+

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Cold Brew

$3.99

Tea

$2.49+

Pourover

$4.49

Iced Latte

$4.99

The Undertow

$3.49

The Maverick

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Flat White

$3.49

VitaCoco Coconut Water

$2.99

11.1oz organic coconut water

Maverick Cafe Menu

Cookies, pair - GF

$3.49

Donut, Chocolate - GF

$2.99

Donut, Vanilla - GF

$2.99

Trail Mix - PG - Mango n Papaya

$3.49

Trail Mix - PG - Dark Choc Espresso Bean

$3.49

Moon Cheese - mini bag

$2.29

Moon Cheese -big bag

$2.49

Sahale Trail Mix

$3.49

Honey Stinger Waffle - Regular

$3.49

Honey Stinger Waffle - Gluten Free

$3.49

Retail Coffee

Retail Bag of Coffee

$13.99

Rob's 5 lb. bag of coffee

$60.00

Merchandise

Chemex Filter

$11.90

Maverick Tumbler 25 oz.

$25.00

Ceramic Mug

$16.00

Yoga

Yoga class (includes complementary coffee)

$20.00

Please refer to our website for more details about this event!

Nicoise Salad

$3.99

RWB Dessert

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32c Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

Gallery
Maverick Cafe image
Maverick Cafe image
Maverick Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buford's Biscuits
orange star4.4 • 99
15 Loudoun Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.0 • 488
110 South Street Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Puccio's New York Deli
orange starNo Reviews
221 Loudoun St SE Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Lettuce Be Loco
orange starNo Reviews
208 Church Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
The Thai Pan
orange starNo Reviews
2 Harrison St SE Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Delirium Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 S King Street Leeburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leesburg

Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg
orange star4.4 • 2,308
17 N. King St Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.0 • 488
110 South Street Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
orange star4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Pizza - Leesburg
orange star4.5 • 212
1600 Village Market Blvd Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 134
26 North King Street Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Buford's Biscuits
orange star4.4 • 99
15 Loudoun Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leesburg
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston