La Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

15 Loudoun Street Southeast

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

Carne Asada (Grilled Steak)

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with Grilled Steak

Carnitas

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with roasted pork

Guacamole & Chips

$5.50

Food Menu

Tacos

Carne Asada (Grilled Steak)

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with Grilled Steak

Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken

Carnitas

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with roasted pork

Al Pastor (Pork)

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with spiced pork meat with pineapple

SPECIAL

$4.00

Chorizo

$3.50

Gringa

Gringa

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of meat

Quesadilla

$5.50

Cheese only

Specials

Pambazo

$8.50

Torta filled with potato, mexican chorizo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco; dipped in red salsa

Flautas

$12.00

Four crispy chicken tacos with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and guac salsa

Alambre

$8.00

Burrito style stuffed with Grilled steak, bacon, ham and classic franks served in a flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese and guac salsa

Volcan

$5.00

Toasted corn tortilla with melted cheese, topped off with your choice of meat

Molletes

$7.00

Bolillo rolls smothered with refried beans, melty chihuahua cheese, topped with pico de gallo

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

$5.50

Spicy Papas

$5.00

Spicy baby potatoes

Grilled Onions

$4.25

Grilled Nopales (cactus)

$4.25

Sour cream (crema)

$0.25

Chips2

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL

Carne Asada TTT

$3.00

Pastor TTT

$3.00

Carnitas TTT

$3.00

Pollo Asado TTT

$3.00

Chorizo TTT

$3.00

Drink Menu

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.50

Jarrito Strawberry

$2.50

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.50

Jarrito Mango

$2.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarrito Watermelon

$2.50

Jarrito Guava

$2.50

Jarrito Lime

$2.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarrito Jamaica

$2.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.50

Sidral Mundet

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Water

Water bottled

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

