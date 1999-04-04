Main picView gallery

Bender's Bagels

10 S King Street

Leesburg, VA 20175

BROOKLYN BITES

Glizzy's

Natural Casing Hot Dog

$4.75

Hot Dog

$2.75

Beef Sausage

$5.75

Special

$6.75

The Coney Island Dog

$7.50

The Italian

$7.50

Smoked Sausage Peppers and Onion

$7.50

Dirt Dog

$6.00

Caeser Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens

$8.50

Extras

Bagel

$1.95Out of stock

Broadwalk Chips

$4.00

Candy

$1.50

Chili Cheese Nachos

$5.25

Chips

$0.75

Cookies

$1.50

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Famous Amos

$2.75

Funnel Cookies

$3.75

KNISH/ kəˈnɪʃ /

$4.50

Pickle

$1.50

Spring Menu

Specials

Zombie Bite

$19.00

Scorpion

$16.00

Swizzle

$17.00

Hors D'oeurves

Popcorn

$6.50

Olives

$6.50

Edamame

$7.00

Poke

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
