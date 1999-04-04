Paulie's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A classic Italian Red sauce restaurant for your home.
Location
7 S King St., Leesburg, VA 20175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Leesburg
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant