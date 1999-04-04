Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paulie's Italian Restaurant

7 S King St.

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

Antipasto Salad
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Rigatoni alla Vodka

Wine

Antonio Facchin

Antonio Facchin

$15.00

Pinot Grigio, 2018 (Vento, Italy) - crisp, tangy, citrus

Bell'Agio Chianti in Fiasco Basket

Bell'Agio Chianti in Fiasco Basket

$24.00

Sangiovese, 2018 (Tuscany, Italy)

Palladio Magnum

Palladio Magnum

$36.00

(1.5 L Bottle "for the Family") Chianti, Sangiovese, 2017 (Tuscany, Italy)

G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

$26.00

Italian Red Blend, 2018 (Langhe, Italy)

Altesino's Rosso Toscana

Altesino's Rosso Toscana

$28.00Out of stock

(Super Tuscan) 2018 (Tuscany, Italy)

Appetizers

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Romaine / mixed greens / soppressata / calabrese / olives / capers pickled veggies / herb & red wine vinaigrette served on the side (Dressing served on the side.)

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$5.00

Marinara sauce / shaved parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese (Dressing served on the side)

Home Made Pastas

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$9.99

Rigatoni pasta tossed in a light tomato, vodka-cream sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$9.99

Spaghetti pasta in a fresh marinara sauce

Three Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

House-made ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses smothered in marinara sauce. (NOT available gluten free)

Rigatoni Pesto

$9.99Out of stock

Housemade Rigatoni / Basil-Pine Nut Pesto / Parmesan

House Pasta Specialties

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.99

resh spaghetti pasta, marinara and house-made pork and beef meatballs

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.99

Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.99

Layers of house-made pasta, ricotta & mozzarella cheeses and house-made pork and beef Bolognese baked to a bubbling perfection

Rigatoni Salsiccia

Rigatoni Salsiccia

$14.99Out of stock

Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage

Roasted Chicken Picatta

$16.99Out of stock

Roasted and Marinated Chicken Breast / House Made Spaghetti / Lemon-Butter Sauce / Capers

Family Pasta Package

A meal for the whole family.

Family Pasta Package

$45.00Out of stock

(Feeds 4) Pick one salad and one pasta (add chicken 23 or shrimp for 29)

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
A classic Italian Red sauce restaurant for your home.

7 S King St., Leesburg, VA 20175

