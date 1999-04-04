  • Home
Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen - Leesburg 1 N King St

No reviews yet

1 N King St

Leesburg, VA 20176

Order Again

APPS

BIG ASS PRETZEL

$17.00

Brushed with butter & salt, trio of house sauces: mornay, mustard, and honey mustard

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES

$16.00

CRUNCHY TUNA

$18.00

FRIED GOAT CHEESE BITES

$14.00

Garlic white bean dip

$14.00

MACHO TENDERS

$15.00

pick one: Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot pick two: Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese

S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS

$14.00

Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins add chicken or sausage - $6

SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)

$15.00

All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

VA CHEESE BOARD

$20.00

Burrata & pimento cheese, assorted pickles, grilled sourdough, luxardo balsamic add house smoked sausage - $6

MAPLE GLAZED BACON SLABS

$9.00

Maple whiskey glaze, cracked pepper

TUNA TARTARE

$12.00

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

HANDHELDS

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

One RBP, american, bacon, b&b pickles, white onion, ketchup and mustard, sesame bun

THE RAMSAY BOLTON

$17.00

Two RBP's, whiskey bacon jam, aged cheddar, b&b pickles, smoked mayo, lto, sesame bun

CHEF'S STEAK SANDWICH

$23.00

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

TUNA NACHOS

$14.00Out of stock

SALADS

BABY ICEBERG WEDGE

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion, bacon, luxardo balsamic, bleu cheese, cracked pepper

REBELLION HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

Half Caesar

$8.00

Half House

$7.00

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

Flash fried brussels, roasted garlic vinaigrette, rustic croutons, egg

ENTREE

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

RIBS (Full Slab)

$28.00

Steak Frites

$26.00

RIBS (Half Slab)

$18.00

12OZ NY STRIP

$42.00

8OZ FILET MIGNON

$38.00

GNOCCHI

$20.00

PORK CHOP

$29.00

ROASTED CHICKEN SUPREME

$26.00

SEARED SCALLOPS

$28.00

SMOKED SALMON DARNE

$28.00

TRUFFLED MUSHROOM TART

Out of stock

SIDES

FRIES

$7.00

MINI CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

SLAW

$7.00

bourbon pickled

POTATO SALAD

$7.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS

$7.00

Garlic, cotija, aioli

MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

CORNBREAD

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

BOURBON BBQ & BACON BEANS

$7.00

MASH POTATO WITH BEEF RAGU

$8.00

ROASTED CARROTS

$7.00

SAUTEED ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS

$10.00

SPECIALS

LAMB STEW

$10.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

BOWL OF CHILI w/ CHIPS

$12.00

HOT DOG TRIO

$15.00

CHICKEN TIKKA

$12.00

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

POTATO & LEEK SOUP

$10.00Out of stock

COBB SALAD

$12.00

THE BLT

$12.00

CHIX SALAD SAND

$12.00

TUNA MELT

$12.00

CHIX CHILI WRAP

$10.00

CHIX NOODLE SOUP

$10.00

CHIX CHICORY SALAD

$10.00

TOMATO SALAD

$12.00

STOUT STEW

$10.00

ROSEMARY CHIX SAND

$12.00

PUMPKIN ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

THAI CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

TURKEY CLUB ROYALE

$12.00

SALVADORIAN SOUP

$12.00

STEAK & CHEESE

$12.00

FARMHOUSE SOUP

$10.00

BUFFET

Standard Buffet Charge

NA BEV

Ale 8-One

$3.00

CHEERWINE

$3.00

COFFEE BOTTOMLESS

$4.00

COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Icelandic H20 500ML

$5.00

Kids Juice Or Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.00

SANPELLEGRINO

$5.00

SARATOGA 28OZ

$10.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

SPRITE

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

V Bloody Mary

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

SWEET&SPARKLING

BERNARD LONCLAS

$80.00

BLEU DE MER

$27.00

TATTOO GIRL ROSE

$27.00

KENWOOD YULUPA CUVEE

$21.00

KING ESTATE CUVEE

$21.00

KING FAMILY

$50.00

LUCIEN ALBRECHT CREMENT D'ALSACE

$40.00

LUNA NUDA PROSECCO

$28.00

PALMER BRUT RESERVE

$21.00

TATTOO GIRL

$30.00

VEUVE PARISOT

$24.00

NINOT METHODE ROSE BRUT

$35.00

RED

ANDREW RICH "PRELUDE" PINOT Bottle

$66.00

BECHHOLD CINSAULT MARCHELLE RED Bottle

$60.00

BELLA UNION CAB SAUVIGNON Bottle

$135.00

BELLE GLOS BALADE PINOT Bottle

$54.00

BRADY ZINFANDEL Bottle

$46.00

BRASSFIELD CAB SAUVIGNON Bottle

$45.00

BRASSFIELD ERUPTION RED BLEND Bottle

$42.00

DOUBLE EAGLE "RED" CAB SAUVIGNON Bottle

$195.00

ERATH RESPLENDENT PINOT NOIR Bottle

$39.00

ERIAL CRIANZA TEMPRANILLO Bottle

$48.00

GLF BY GREG LAFOLLETE PINOT NOIR Bottle

$57.00

HIGHWAY 12 MERLOT Bottle

$36.00

II POGGIONE BRUNELLO DI MONTALICINO Bottle

$189.00

IRON&SAND CAB SAUVIGNON Bottle

$51.00

KENWOOD YULUPA CAB SAUVIGNON Bottle

$21.00

KING FAMILY PETIT VERDOT Bottle

$99.00

LA RONCIERE, LINCANTEN MALBEC Bottle

$36.00

MAISON NOIR "OPP" PINOT NOIR Bottle

$56.00Out of stock

CHATEAU LESSEGUE ST. EMILION Bottle

$114.00

MONTES ALPHA MALBEC

$42.00

MOUNT PEAK GRAVITY RED BLEND

$90.00

OBSIDIAN RIDGE CAB SAUVIGNON

$88.00

OREGON TRAILS

$42.00

RENATO RATTI BAROLO MARCENASCO

$120.00

ROOT CAUSE CAB SAUVIGNON Bottle

$24.00

SKULLFLOWER RED BLEND Bottle

$39.00

TWOMEY PINOT NOIR Bottle

$129.00

VIVIER PINOT NOIR Bottle

$92.00

WITNESS MARK PINOT NOIR Bottle

$27.00

FARINA AMARONE della VALPOLICELLA

$102.00

WHITE

ANTICA CHARD Bottle

$60.00

BISCAYE BALE SAUV BLANC Bottle

$30.00

CHENIN BLANC Bottle

$55.00

DIATOM CHARD Bottle

$45.00

DOMAINE FERRET BURGUNDY Bottle

$99.00

DOUBLE EAGLE SAUV BLANC Bottle

$105.00

GLF "LORENZO" CHARD Bottle

$45.00

HIGHWAY 12 CHARD Bottle

$30.00

ILARUI PINOT GRIGIO Bottle

$24.00

KING ESTATE PINOT GRIS Bottle

$42.00

KING FAMILY SAUV BLANC Bottle

$75.00

MAISON NOIR "KNOCK" CHARD Bottle

$45.00

PATZ&HALL HYDE CHARD Bottle

$135.00

ROOT CAUSE CHARD Bottle

$24.00

SCHUG CARNEROS CHARD Bottle

$72.00

TWOMEY SAUV BLANC Bottle

$66.00

WITNESS MARK SAUV BLANC Bottle

$24.00

NEYERS CHARDONNAY Bottle

$45.00

BY THE GLASS WHITE

HOUSE SAUV BLANC

$10.00

FABBIOLI SOMETHING WHITE

$6.00

HIGHWAY 12 CHARD

$10.00

ILARUI PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

ROOT CAUSE CHARD

$7.00

WITNESS MARK SAUV BLANC

$7.00

PAUMANOK CHENIN BLANC

$14.00

ALQUIMISTA CHARD

$14.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$10.00

DOUBLE EAGLE SAUV BLANC

$24.00

PATZ & HALL CHARD

$20.00

DOUILLY-FUISSE CHARD

$20.00

NEYERS CHARD

$14.00

SCHUG CHARD

$20.00

GLF CHARD

$14.00

BY THE GLASS RED

BRASSFIELD CAB SAUVIGNON

$15.00

ERATH RESPLENDENT PINOT

$13.00

HIGHWAY 12 MERLOT

$12.00

KENWOOD YULUPA CAB SAUVIGNON

$7.00

HOUSE MALBEC

$12.00

ROOT CAUSE CAB SAUVIGNON

$7.00

SKULLFLOWER RED BLEND

$13.00

WITNESS MARK PINOT

$8.00

HOUSE CAB

$10.00

ANDREW RICH PRELUDE PINOT

$22.00Out of stock

MASON NOIR OPP

$19.00Out of stock

BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR

$18.00Out of stock

GLF PINOT NOIR

$18.00Out of stock

BRASSFIELD ERUPTION

$14.00

CANNONAU RISERVA

$14.00

BELLA UNION CAB

$28.00

MARCHELLE ZIN

$24.00

CHATEAU LESSEGUE BORDEAUX

$24.00

COSTA DI BUSSIA

$24.00

KING FAMILY PETIT VERDOT

$24.00

BRADY ZINFANDEL

$15.00

VIVIER PINOT NOIR

$14.00

BY THE GLASS SPARKLING

BLEU DE MER

$8.00

TATTO GIRL ROSE

$9.00

KENWOOD YULUPA CUVEE

$7.00

KING ESTATE CUVEE

$7.00

LUCIEN ALBRECHT CREMENT D'ALSACE

$13.00

LUNA NUDA PROSECCO

$8.00

PALMER BRUT RESERVE

$6.00Out of stock

TATTOO GIRL RIESLING

$9.00

VEUVE PARISOT

$8.00

NINOT METHODE ROSE BRUT

$12.00

Markus Molitor RIESLING

$20.00

KING FAMILY CROSE

$14.00

FEATURED WINES BY THE GLASS(DAOU)

BODYGUARD RED

$25.00

CHARDONNAY

$13.00

CABERNET

$15.00

ROSE

$13.00

SAUV BLANC

$13.00

BRUNCH MIMOSA

$6.00

FEATURED WINES (DAOU)

BODYGUARD RED

$38.00

CHARDONNAY

$35.00

Daou Reserve Cab

$38.00

ROSE

$35.00

SAUV BLANC

$35.00

SOUL OF A LION

$225.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Leesburg and Fredericksburg, Virginia, we offer a seasonally rich and locally sourced menu and then pair it with a selection from our collection of over 170 varieties of award-decorated bourbon, whiskey and spirits.

Location

1 N King St, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

