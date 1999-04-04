Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen - Leesburg 1 N King St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in Leesburg and Fredericksburg, Virginia, we offer a seasonally rich and locally sourced menu and then pair it with a selection from our collection of over 170 varieties of award-decorated bourbon, whiskey and spirits.
Location
1 N King St, Leesburg, VA 20176
