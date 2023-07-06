Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lightfoot Restaurant

11 North King Street

Leesburg, VA 20176

To Share

Honey Ham Biscuits

Honey Ham Biscuits

$9.00

Mini Buttermik Biscuits with Smoked Virginia Ham (4)

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

with Olives, Curry Salt, Feta Dip V,GF

Crab Dip

$19.50

with French Bread & Crackers

Fried Green Tomatoes & Shrimp

$13.50

topped with Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Shrimp set with Szechuan Chili Cream (3)

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

with Bacon & Hot Sauce (4) GF

Seared Sea Scallops

$16.00

topped with Pineapple Salsa and Crispy Sweet Potato Curls set on Sweet Potato Pancakes with Honey Black Pepper & Beurre Blanc

Zucchini Fries & Feta Dip

$9.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

Bacon, Pecorino & Sambuca served with Cucumber Orange Salad and Fresh Lemon (6)

Side Fries

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.50

Spicy Creamy with Roasted Garlic &Sweet Basil topped with Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella and Pumpernickel Croutons

Tomato Soup Bowl

$11.00

French Onion Cup

$7.00

with Feld Mushrooms topped with a Croustade, Gruyère, Goat Cheese, Pecorino Romano and Truffle Oil

French Onion Bowl

$14.00

Crab Bisque Cup

$9.00

Better Then Maryland with a Grilled Baguette

Crab Bisque Bowl

$16.00

Roasted Apple & Green Salad

$14.00

Roasted Apples & Greens tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette and garnished with Fried Goat Cheese, Bacon, Pecans and Honey

Blue Ridge Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby Spinach tossed with Sun Dried Cherries, Smoked Ham, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pecans and tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine tossed with Traditional Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and topped with an Anchovy Filet

Entrees

Grilled 8oz. Filet Mignon

$45.00

with Horseradish Butter & Crispy Onions, set on a bed of Mashed Potatoes with Grilled Asparagus & Béarnaise

Braised Pork, Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

Braised Pork, Sautéed Shrimp, Bacon Lardons and Cajun Pepper Sauce set over Cheddar Cheese Grits

Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

$30.00

Lightly Simmered in a Rosemary Cream Sauce set over Angel Hair Pasta with Fresh Tomato and Pecorino Romano

Mama Mia Rigatoni

$23.00

Rigatoni tossed with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto with Feta, Cremini Mushrooms, Garlic, Basil and a Touch of Cream

Fried Chicken Entree

$24.00

Fried Boneless Breast & Thigh served with Homemade Macaroni & Cheese, Campfire Beans with Bacon & Homemade Basil Buttermilk Dressing

Ancho Salmon

$28.00

with Black Bean Purée, Red Pepper Vinaigrette, Jalapeño Cream and Pineapple Salsa

Big Salads & Sandwiches

Oyster Po Boy Salad

$24.50

Fried Oysters set over Greens tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette and Croutons topped with Egg, Capers, Onions, Tomatoes and Curly Carrots served with Fresh Lemon and Tarter Sauce

Chinatown Salad (CHICKEN)

$19.50

Grilled Breast of Chicken or Shrimp, Crispy Chinese Noodles, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Water Chestnuts, Snow Peas, Scallions, Cilantro and Sesame tossed with Fresh Greens and Peanut Dressing

Everyone's Favorite Salad

$22.50

Chicken & Greens tossed with Raspberry Vinaigrette, Roasted Almonds, Navel Orange, Fresh Raspberries, Brie, Balsamic Glaze, Pears, Bacon and Grilled Baguette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.50

topped with Smoked Tomato Salad set over Mixed Greens, Arugula and Beans tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette and garnished with Bacon, Goat Cheese & Roasted Potatoes

Steak Salad

$24.50

Marinated Grilled Flank Steak, Greens tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, topped with Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Crispy Onions and Garlic Aioli

Lightfoot Burger

$19.00

8oz. Grilled House Made Ground Tenderloin Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Sautéed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce

A Big Fat BLT&C

$17.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon and Provolone on Toasted White with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served with French Fries and Cole Slaw

Gyro

$19.50

Grilled Marinated Beef Tenderloin on Warm Oita with Cucumber-Tomato Salad & Feta served with Zucchini Fries, Feta Dip and Tzatziki Sauce

Chinatown salad (SHRIMP)

$19.50

Kids Menu

Pasta Bowl

$8.50

Choice of Alfredo, Marinar, Butter & Parmesan

Fry Basket

$12.50

Chicken Tenders (3) or Shrimp (4) served with Fruit & Fries

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.50

served with Mashed Potatoes & Chefs Vegetable of the day

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

served with French Fries & Fruit

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

with Fresh Tomato & French Fries

Kids Burger or Cheese Burger

$14.00

No onion on a Bun with French Fries & Fruit

Grandma Lizzies Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Brunch

Scrambled Eggs with Bacon & Fruit

$11.00

Kids French Toast

$11.00

Maple Syrup & Bacon

Dessert

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

with Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sauce and Raspberries

Mocha Ya Ya

$9.50

Flourless Bittersweet Chocolate Torte flavored with Espresso and served with Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries and Chocolate Sauce

Frozen Peanut Butter Torte

$9.50

Chocolate Cookie Crust served with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Roasted Peanuts

Frozen Key Lime Torte

$9.50

Graham Cracker Crust served with a dollop of Whipped Cream, Toasted Coconut, Raspberry Sauce & Raspberries

Traditional Sundae

$9.50

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce

World Smallest Sundae

$6.00

Just like Tradional Sundae but smaller

BLUEBERRY CAKE

$7.50

Apple Tart

$7.50

Special sundae

$9.50

Robs pudding

$9.50

Chocolate cake

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Full Service Seasonal American Restaurant & Bar with Private Event Space.

Location

11 North King Street, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

