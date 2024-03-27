Dina's Vegan Deli & Desserts
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% Vegan Deli creating Absolutely, Delicious "Clean" Comfort Food all made in-house! Our Seitan "Steak Meat" is made fresh at our deli weekly. "Cheese Whiz" is our Family Recipe made completely from Vegetables. We are The Home of the Best Vegan Philly Cheesesteak among many other favorites. Come see us and try for yourself!
Location
1880 W 10th St , BLDG 106, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
No Reviews
4234 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Riviera Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
Meraki Juice Kitchen WPB - West Palmbeach
4.4 • 890
328 Fern St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant