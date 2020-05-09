District Brew Yards - Wheeling 700 N Milwaukee

1825 Barrel Aged Raspberry/Brett Ale 500ml

$8.99

Brettanomyces is a non-spore forming genus of yeast in the family Saccharomycetaceae, and is often colloquially referred to as “Brett.” And…it’s magical. We initially planned this beer to celebrate our 5th Anniversary (1825 days), but then, COVID. So it took us a bit to finish this project, but we kept the name in homage to its original intent. Anyway, this delicious rose’ ale is packed with raspberry and honey flavor in its original form. We then laid it down in oak barrels with the aforementioned Brett for over a year and let it work its magic. And wow, did it do the trick; there’s the signature Brett funk, emitting wine-like aromas reminiscent of a New Zealand Pinot Noir. It’s slightly dry and tannic from the wood, but retaining enough sweetness to balance. Here’s to the next 7 years of experimenting and seeing what’s Around the Bend! ALC BY VOL: 5.0% IBU: 8