District Brew Yards - Wheeling 700 N Milwaukee
No reviews yet
700 N Milwaukee
Wheeling, IL 60090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burnt City Shop
Tab-Customer
Lost Beer Card
Two Headed Boy Pilsner 4pk
Honeyed malt and mild herbaceous hops. Our brewers drink more of this than anything else. 5.3%ABV
Oktoberfest Lager 4pk
Burnt City's Oktoberfest Märzen celebrates the wonderful German tradition as respectfully as possible. Fancy German malts and hops were used in this flavorful, quaffable amber lager. Malt notes are prominent, with noble hops adding a gentle floral aroma. 5.3% ABV Festive, Malty, Crisp
Juice Pillow Hazy IPA 4pk
Citra and Amarillo hops are showcased in this juicy, refreshing hazy IPA. Wheat and oats join in the fun to provide substantial mouthfeel. Citrus and pineapple hop flavors take center stage. 7.4%ABV Pineapple, Juicy, Fluffy
Pterdactyl Double Dry Hopped IPA 4pk
Juicy, hazy, and over the top Pterodactyl Deathscream has been an ever-evolving project that truly shines in its newest incarnation. Citra, Ekuanot and Simcoe team up to make this big IPA scream with hoppy goodness. 8%ABV
Sparkle Sharky Hazy IPA 4pk
Sparkle Shark is a hazy IPA brewed with a killer combination of Sultana, Motueka and Amarillo hops. Pineapple and lime zest hop flavors up front with a smooth finish and sumptuous mouthfeel. 7%ABV
BCX Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout 2pk
For Burnt City’s tenth anniversary, we pulled out all the stops and blended a truly special imperial stout. Bourbon barrels from Willett, Four Roses, Wild Turkey and Heaven Hill all were used for aging different components of this blend for lengths of time ranging from 8 to 24 months. Each original batch in the blend offers different characteristics, resulting in a highly-nuanced, rich, and amazingly delicious stout. 12%ABV
Raptor Snacks West Coast IPA 4pk
A crisp, clean west coast IPA brewed with Citra and experimental HBC-630 hops. Ripe berries and sticky grapefruit on the palate. Fruity, smooth, and just a little dank. 7%ABV Sticky, Hoppy, Clever
Turbo Stallion Czech Lager 4pk
Black Pit Of Hatred BA Imperial Stout 2pk
Age+Wisdom Imperial Rye Stout 4pk
Fashionably Late Italian Pilsner 4pk
Gemini Rising Cherry Berliner Weisse 4pk
Some people call cherries, which grow in twin pairs, the “Gemini” of fruit. This bright, effervescent and pleasantly tart berliner weisse features not one but two kinds of cherries. It’s twins all the way down. Maybe share a Gemini Rising with your own twin, while looking at your daily horoscope, or perhaps as tribute to the eternal twins of the sky Castor and Pollux. 4.3%ABV
Party Hard Soda 4pk
Patio Crush Summer Wheat 4pk
ATB Shop
Pathfinder Low Carb Lager 4pk
This full-flavored lager will keep you going out on the trails or at the pick-up softball game. With just 107 calories and fewer than 4 net carbs (per 12oz. serving) it won’t weigh you down. But we didn’t skimp on rich, malty flavor or delicate noble-hop aroma. It really is everything you always wanted in a beer. ALC BY VOL: 4.5% IBU: 10
Vera Pistachio Cream Ale 4pk
Pistachios lend this delicate cream ale a luscious character and delicious flavor like no other beer you’ve tried before. We brew it with a touch of Caravienne malt, which adds slightly more body than your traditional cream ale. And at just 5% ABV, you’ll want to get crackin’ with more than one! ALC BY VOL: 5.0% IBU: 11.4
Ghost of 'Lectricity Kolsch 4pk
Refreshing, crisp finish, totally sessionable. Everything you’d expect from a traditional Kölsch-style beer. Only thing is, we use a first-wort-hopping process, which amps-up the overall hop presence. The result is a more balanced, slightly less sweet beer, without being overly bitter for the style. ALC BY VOL: 4.9% IBU: 24
Acid Test Sour Ale 4pk
It’s always been more about the journey for us. Because sometimes how you get there means as much as where you end up. So rather than a traditional kettle-sour method, this fruited sour ale uses a special type of yeast that produces lactic acid in the fermenter, developing a lightly puckering character. A dose of juicy mango adds contrast and balance to the trip. Get ready to blast off. ALC BY VOL: 4.4% IBU: 8
Desparate World West Coast Triple IPA 4pk
Sometimes it feels like we're just all made out of stone. Sometimes an old school, West Coast, Triple IPA is the only right answer for what confounds us. Featuring El Dorado, Idaho #7 and Cryo Mosaic hops, this one's a banger for weird times. ALC BY VOL: 10.0% IBU: 104
Juice Trials Hazy IPA 4pk
Trials (noun): the act of trying, testing, or putting to the proof. How much is too much when it comes to hops? How juicy can an IPA be? Dunno. Let’s find out. This trial puts Mosaic, Citra and Bravo to the test. A combination of juicy tropical aromas and flavors will emanate from your glass, including mango, guava, lime, peach and stone fruit. A softer mouthfeel accentuates the juice. Examine the evidence for yourself -- you be the judge. ALC BY VOL: 7.0% IBU: 30
Villianous Pale Ale 4pk
It’s the most diabolical of plans. Four different yeast strains combine to impart juiciness upfront, but with an off-dry finish. It’s the best of both worlds! A blend of the most coveted hops add grapefruit and passion fruit flavors in perfect compliment. A nefarious pleasure to be sure. ALC BY VOL: 6.0% IBU: 60
Oktoberfiesta Lager 4pk
Oktoberfiesta is a collision of cultures; Oktoberfest meets Day of the Dead. Pairing a traditional Märzen lager, redolent with sweet caramel and light-toast notes, with the fruity nature of the chilis and herbaceous quality of the epazote creates a global mash-up you’re sure to enjoy. ALC BY VOL: 6.0% IBU: 24
Blueberry Pancake Pastry Sour 4pk
Lightly-soured ale with fresh blueberry, luscious maple syrup and milk sugar flavors. Yum! ALC BY VOL: 6.0% IBU: 10
Key Lime Pie Pastry Sour 4pk
Lightly-soured ale with lactose, key lime and graham cracker flavors. Yum! ALC BY VOL: 6.0% IBU: 10
Proximal Barrel Aged Barleywine 2021 2pk
This graceful, English-style Barleywine spent over nine months in Route 12 Spirits rye barrels. Flavors of molasses, vanilla and toffee intertwine seamlessly with an alcoholic heat that lets you know you’re drinking a seriously big beer, but without overwhelming the palate. ALC BY VOL: 13.0%
Proximal Barrel Aged Barleywine 2022 2pk
Proximal is an English-style Barleywine with a rich, full-bodied character, owing to the 13 months spent in oak barrels. For this second edition (2020) we once again used Route Spirits’ Rye whiskey barrels. This time, however, the barrels were sourced from their Route 101 line, which were first used to hold Napa Valley red wine. The result is a rounded and balanced ale, featuring big hits of toffee sweetness with background notes reminiscent of Sonoma Cabernet. At 13% ABV, there is a distinct heat from the alcohol that will mellow as it ages. This beer can be cellared for years and will age much like wine.
Soma Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 2pk
Demeter was the Greek goddess of the harvest, grain, and fertility. As such, she was closely associated with the brewing of early types of beer. It has been said that the Mysteries of Eleusis were a means to conquer death by drinking a magical brew from a vessel known as a Soma. This Imperial Stout may not deliver you insights of the afterlife, but it sure is tasty. Aged for 14 months in Elijah Craig barrels, its redolent with sticky dark-fruit, chocolate and tannins from the barrel. Let it roll around for a minute and see what visions it conjures for you. ALC BY VOL: 11.0% IBU: 31
1825 Barrel Aged Raspberry/Brett Ale 500ml
Brettanomyces is a non-spore forming genus of yeast in the family Saccharomycetaceae, and is often colloquially referred to as “Brett.” And…it’s magical. We initially planned this beer to celebrate our 5th Anniversary (1825 days), but then, COVID. So it took us a bit to finish this project, but we kept the name in homage to its original intent. Anyway, this delicious rose’ ale is packed with raspberry and honey flavor in its original form. We then laid it down in oak barrels with the aforementioned Brett for over a year and let it work its magic. And wow, did it do the trick; there’s the signature Brett funk, emitting wine-like aromas reminiscent of a New Zealand Pinot Noir. It’s slightly dry and tannic from the wood, but retaining enough sweetness to balance. Here’s to the next 7 years of experimenting and seeing what’s Around the Bend! ALC BY VOL: 5.0% IBU: 8
Casa Humilde Shop
Marina Premium Lager 4pk.
Your new everyday refreshing lager. Soft hop character. Light body. Clean and crisp to make you feel like you’re near your favorite lake. 4.5%ABV
Media Naranja Pale Ale 4pk
Created to celebrate our very own Jose and Denise’s marriage on 9/5/2020, this citrus forward pale ale is brewed with Mosaic hops, Citra hops and orange peel. Light. Crisp. Easy drinking. Cheers to love and beer! 5.2%ABV
Piñata Hazy Pineapple IPA 4pk
Brewed with Bru-1 & Citra hops for a pleasant tropical flavor. We add Pineapple to this already great combination of hops and the result is a tropical hazy IPA with a juicy pineapple flavor. 7.2ABV
Firme IPA 4pk
Brewed with Cascade and Amarillo hops. Old school IPA vibes. Nice rounded maltiness. Pleasant grapefruit flavor. Medium bitterness.
Maracuya Dreaming Wheat Ale 4pk
Wheat Ale with Passion Fruit - Great refreshing tropical tartness. Light body. Light haze. One of our favorites for this summer! 4.5%ABV
Tempestad Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 2pk
We aged this beer for 1 year in Willett Bourbon barrels. Lighter body stout. Pleasant bourbon aroma. Robust bourbon flavor. Soft chocolate tones. 9%ABV
Alba Mexican Amber Lager 4pk
Copper color. Mild maltiness. Pleasantly toasty with a crisp finish. 5.3%ABV
Cantarito Hard Seltzer 4pk
Based on the Mexican drink “Cantarito”. Refreshing and full-flavored grapefruit with a twist of lime and a sprinkling of salt to bring it all together. 5%ABV
Maizal Mexican Lager 4pk
Brewed with just the right amount of corn for a pleasant touch of sweetness. Mild bitterness. Crisp and refreshing. 4.7%
Cafecito Coffee Porter 4pk
Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Metric Coffee with coffee from Ernesto Perez’s Finca Fatima in Veracruz, Mexico. Notes of Black Raspberry, Hibiscus and Honey.
Twisted Hippo Shop
Black Umbrella Oatmeal Rye Stout 4pk
HEY! HEY! YOU! Pass me that umbrella, would you? Yup.The black one. Whatever the weather, this stout’s got you covered. Our stout’s a little special on account ‘a the rye. It’s got a nice round body,but using rye makes it all spicy and clean, so it’s spiffy in any season - or when Mother Nature just can’t decide what season it should be. Rain,sleet or shine, it’s delightful anytime… Just. Like.You. Stay tasty, baby! 7.5 % ABV
Golden Lasso Honey Cream Ale 4pk
It’s no wonder we’re inspired. Our tribute to the baddest Diana this side of Paradise Island may have been brewed by mere mortals, but Mama Hippolyta would find this beverage worthy of gracing any Amazon feast. Lasso yourself a light, bright cream ale brewed with goldenrod honey. Legend tells it was stirred with the bedazzing transformation of a young Lynda Carter in star-spangled cuffs, but we’re pretty sure that was just brewer Karl in costume. OMG. Slay, Demigoddess. SLAY. 5.6% ABV
Ol’ St. Auggie’s Hoppy Farmhouse Ale 4pk
They see me rollin’... and I be Saint-in’. All praise Saint Augustine of Hippo, the Patron Saint of Beer. I gotta tell ya’ – this Belgian-style beverage is both earthly AND angelic. Luscious and fruity? YUP. Hefty hop bill? BOOM. Refreshing AF? Hallelujah. Auggie is a super versatile vessel fit for saints and sinners alike. HOLY hippo. It’s seriously delish! 6.5% ABV
Beeting Heart Kolsch 4pk
THA-THUMP. THA-THUMP. THA-THUMP. Hush and behold the sound of my Beeting Heart, thumping with a passion for the reddest of roots. Our roasted red lovelies hold hands with the light citrus touch of a Kolsch and go skipping into a deep, dark, delightful sunset together. Clang the bells and bang the gongs; this is a Beet Beer with capital “B’s” and we couldn’t “B” more in love with this weird, wonderful brew. 7.2% ABV
Nom Wall Hoppy Pale Ale 4pk
Nom Nom Nom! This hoppy pale is dedicated to the back-of-house crew at the original Twisted Hippo, forever framed in our hearts by the hungry pink hippo that somehow survived a catastrophic fire. With a hop bill that hints at tangerine, grapefruit and passionfruit, it's the perfect accompaniment to your favorite pub fare, but still stands alone as a superior shifty. Through the unthinkable, a beer that's unsinkable. Hippos heart you! 4.3% ABV
Kraken’s Bramble Triple Berry Gose 4pk
AVAST THAR MATEY Yer’ about to “krak” into a beautiful, briney, balanced, brambled brew. Kraken’ Bramble has been kissed by the sea and properly doused with a hefty helping of blackberry, boysen berry and raspberry. One squeeze from these eight voluptuous arms and you’ll agree: this Fruity Booty is a treasure indeed. 5.0%ABV
Stardust Grapefruit Golden Ale 4pk
Grapefruit Golden Ale brewed with Gin Botanicals This gin-inspired Golden Ale with Grapefruit is a total blam blam. We’ve really got a good thing going - juniper berry, angelica root, cardamon, coriander and grapefruit peel getting freaky with Azacca & Cascade hops. Whether jamming good with Weird and Gilly or freaking out in a moonage daydream. Stardust may be just the beer light to guide us - really quite out of sight. So lean back on your radio, let all the children boogie, and remember, love, you’re not alone, no matter who or what you’ve been. Big hearts, Ziggy. Big, big hearts. 6.4%ABV
Citra Vindicators 3 Brewhouse IPA 4pk
Our latest Rick & Morty themed brewhouse IPA has us portal jumping to the citra hop dimension. It's a world ruled by citrus (grapefruit, lime, & tropical fruits) as well as balanced bitterness. In this realm, the hop that kickstarted the fruited aroma hop craze is the once and future king, leaving no room for those that came after. All hail Citra hops! 7.7% ABV
When We're Joyful Fest Bier 4pk
German malts, hops, and yeast all shine in gleeful symmetry, meant for more than two weeks and change under a Bavarian tent. Pour it into a paper cup at the Dead End Alley. Tilt back a tallboy watching a Cermak sunset. Hoist that commemorative stein on your neighbor's birthday. You've got plenty of neighbors to enjoy a party with this year. Be joyful. This is what it looks like. 5.9% ABV
Supa MCs Double Dry-Hopped IPA 4pk
This double dry-hopped IPA is talking to my De La Soul. One sip of The Supa will have you ready to eradicate glitches. And oh, let's talk about those hops, y'all! It's truly a fleet here to make this game complete. Mosaic's shining bright with a kaleidoscope of flavor. Citra got me up here feelin' smooth like a sweater. And... Sultana? Straight nirvana. Drink it up - you know you wanna. This beer is a song, and I. Am. Here. For. It. You're gonna love it, Hippo Friend! 7% ABV
Cabana Fan Tropical Saison 4pk
This tropical beauty is The Beach in a glass. The fruit combo of pineapple, guava, and tangerine is a touch sweet while a bit tart with a hint of citrus. Pink & black peppercorns along with cardamom add a subtle, spicy kick that accentuates the fruit combo. 6.7% ABV
Pinky and Beefy's Roasted Journey 4pk
Woah. Excellent! Schwarzbier with Coffee I have a feeling things are about to change in a most outstanding way. This season, Pinky and Beefy (Esq.) find themselves on a truly roasted adventure. Together, they have composed a triumphant black lager, and dialed up the coffee notes with a bean steep expertly designed by our pals at Hexe. Nothing bogus about this beer. We all have a destiny to fulfill. Be excellent to each other! 5% ABV
Stardust Grapefruit Golden Ale 4pk
Grapefruit Golden Ale brewed with Gin Botanicals This gin-inspired Golden Ale with Grapefruit is a total blam blam. We’ve really got a good thing going - juniper berry, angelica root, cardamon, coriander and grapefruit peel getting freaky with Azacca & Cascade hops. Whether jamming good with Weird and Gilly or freaking out in a moonage daydream. Stardust may be just the beer light to guide us - really quite out of sight. So lean back on your radio, let all the children boogie, and remember, love, you’re not alone, no matter who or what you’ve been. Big hearts, Ziggy. Big, big hearts. 6.4%ABV
Ale Ale Cool J Hazy IPA 4pk
I’m gonna knock you out - with all the Amarillo, Loral, & Ekuanot in this double dry-hopped IPA. The orange, lemon, and lime in this massive double dose of hops will make you think you’re going back to Cali. It’s the perfect beer for loungin’ or hanging to the break of dawn. Whatever you’re doing when you drink this outstanding brew, you’ll be doing it and doing it and doing it well.
The Treasure of Crocodile Bog Gose 4pk
Puffy Parka Dark Lager 4pk
Snake Jazz West Coast IPA 4pk
Tsss Ts Ts Tsss Ts Ts Tsss Ts Ts Tsss. That's snake talk for "this beer is delicious." It's also the sound of Snake Jazz, the namesake of our latest Rick & Morty inspired West Coast IPA. This golden-hued brew showcases the hop profile by keeping the body light. That lets the tropical aroma from the Cascade, Citra, and Mosaic hops shine. A touch of restrained bitterness rounds out the profile. West Coast IPA 7.4% ABV
Histrionic Shop
AfterFX Pale Ale 4pk
A balanced brew with a bit of pine, light spice and a touch of bread. Brewed using Cascade and Kohatu hops- fermented with California ale yeast. Light, flavorful and very crushable. 5.1%ABV
Easy Afternoon Double Dry Hopped Pale Ale 4pk
If you're jonesing for an American pale, this is your jam. Clean with notes of orange zest, strawberry, maybe a kiss of honey. No need to "ease" into this afternoon. 5.5%ABV
Forest Trek Hazy IPA 4pk
A beautiful bouquet of mandarin, pear, and juicy fruit blend effortlessly with a touch of pine in this bold, flavorful hazy IPA. 6.5%ABV
Hayrick Cream Ale 4pk
As the warmth greets us, Hayrick finds its balance as a clean, easy drinking, and crisp cream ale with notes of hay, lime, and a floral elegance from the Wakatu and Motueka hops. 5.0%ABV
Off You Go Hazy IPA 4pk
Bright and cheerful, this hazy ipa melds candied orange with grapefruit pith and gooseberry. It’s a beer for all hours of the day, so grab a pack, and off you go! 6.5%ABV
Tolvanera Hazy IPA 4pk
Tropical lemon aroma is complemented by hints of pineapple, mandarin orange, light guava and a bit of pine. 6.5%ABV
4-Hop Theorem Double IPA 4pk
This aggressively hopped beer boasts notes of under-ripe orange pith, white grape, mango, with a hint of red fruit in the aroma. So hoppy, there may even be five hops in it. 7.5%ABV
Violet's Downfall Blueberry Ale 4pk
A fruited ale with gentle berry aroma is met with spritzy fruit punch, blueberry jam, light lemon pith and a soft, dry finish. 5.9%ABV
Lillie's Q (Copy)
Fried Pickles
Beer battered pickles served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
Pimento Cheese
Pimento cheese served with fried saltines.
Brisket Fries
Prime brisket, queso, pico de gallo
LQ Smash Burger
Two butter seared Wagyu patties, pickles, onions, American Cheese and burger sauce.
Hot Links
1/4 pound beef/pork sausage link stuffed with pimento cheese and served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Spare Ribs - half rack
1/2 pound Pulled Pork
1/2 pound of pulled pork served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
1/2 pound Tri Tip
1/2 pound of tri-tip (bottom cut of sirloin) smoked medium-rare served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Tri Tip Sandwich
Tri-tip on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
1/2 pound Prime Brisket
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***
Prime Brisket Sandwich
Chopped prime brisket on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
Brunswick Stew
Tomato, Smoked Pork and Chicken, Corn, Lima Beans
Pork Queso Fries
Salt & Scratch (Copy)
Fried Buffalo Chicken Dip
Smoked Chicken Wings
One pound smoked chicken wings (~8 ct) tossed in house-made buffalo sauce or served dry. Choose buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese for a dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
3-piece fried chicken tenders. Choose your flavor and your dipping sauce.
6-Piece Fried Chicken
2 breast. 2 thigh, 2 leg
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with pickle slaw.
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
Blackened grouper, remoulade, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried fish, pickle slaw, brioche bun
Cold Fried Chicken Salad
Candied pecans, bourbon cranberries, manchego
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
700 N Milwaukee, Wheeling, IL 60090
Photos coming soon!