Dixon Wings 'N' Things

review star

No reviews yet

115 East Dorset Drive Suite E

Dixon, CA 95620

Popular Items

Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Style

Beverages

Coke Freestyle

$2.99

Canned Coke

$1.99

Canned Diet Coke

$1.99

Canned Sprite

$1.99

Shakes

$5.99

Kids Freestyle

$1.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Coke

$1.99

Kids Diet Coke

$1.99

Kids Sprite

$1.99

Bottled Drink

$1.99

Beer and Wine

16oz. Beer

$6.99

HH 16oz. Beer

$3.99

Pitcher Beer

$18.00

HH Pitcher Beer

$12.00

House white or red wine

$6.99

Happy hour red wine

$3.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angus Beef-, Classic Style

$8.99

1/3Lb. Patty / House Sauce/ Lettuce / Tomatoes / Pickels / Shaved Onions / American Cheese

Spanish Beef, Caliente Style

$9.99

1/3 Lb. Patty / Habanero Aioli / Grilled Jalapenos / Lettuce / Pepper Jack Cheese

Cowboy

$9.99

1/3 lb. Patty, BBQ sauce, onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese

Greek Lamb

$9.99

1/3 lb Patty , Tzaziki, lettuce, chopped onion, Tomato

Grilled Chicken- California Style

$9.99

1/4 lb chicken breast, Chipotle Aioli, letuce, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Style

$8.99

1/4 lb Crispy chicken breast, House Sauce,grilled onion, lettuce, pickles, buffalo sauce

Make your own

$7.99

Choice of protein, cheese,

Extra Patty

$3.99

Choice of protein

Patty for your Pup

$3.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Wings & Tenders

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Bone-in Wings

$10.99+

Bread-less Wings

$9.99+

Chicken Breast Tenders

$8.99+

Gluten Free Bread-less wings

$10.99+

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Sides

Chip Fries

$3.99

Slim Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Jalapeno Cheese Fry

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fry

$4.99

House Fry

$4.99

Garlic Aioli Fry

$4.99

Kids Meals

3 Bone-in Wings

$8.99

Crispy Strips

$8.99

Kids burger

$8.99

Crispy chicken sandwhich

$8.99

Salads

Caesar

$4.99+

House Salad

$4.99+

Desserts

Churro

$2.99

Churro Sundae

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

GF Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Kids Cup

$2.99

Shakes

$5.99

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$8.99

GF Fish & Chips

$9.99

1 2oz. fish

$1.99

Catering

Party Meal

$49.99

Family Meal

$39.99

50 Wings

$69.99

100 Wings

$124.99

150 Wings

$174.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to your place to get Wings and some of your old favorites from BurgerIM! Main focus is on our store battered wings, and homemade sauces! We will have bone-in, boneless, naked and gluten free!! We will also have tenders! Fish and chips and 4 styles of burger and 2 styles of chicken sandwiches! Excited to introduce you to our new concept!

115 East Dorset Drive Suite E, Dixon, CA 95620

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

