Dockside Pub 286 Humphrey Street
286 Humphrey Street
Swampscott, MA 01907
Food
Appetizers
- Calamari$14.95
Rhode Island style, cherry peppers, pomodoro, and spicy aioli
- Chicken Fingers$13.95
Buffalo and ranch or Thai sweet chili Parmesan
- Chicken Wings$14.95
Cilantro BBQ or buffalo Parmesan
- Chilled Shrimp$15.95
Tiger prawns with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Dockside Fried Shrimp$14.95
Sweet chili basil, mango, and scallions
- Dockside Nachos$12.95
Seasoned potato chips, Southwest queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, and sour cream
- Hummus$12.95
Jalapeño infused EVOO, sumac, chickpeas, and za'atar naan
- Mussels$15.95
Choice of Pomodoro, Fra Diavolo, or Provencal
- Pub Pretzels$9.95
Bavarian style, whole grain mustard
- Sesame Tuna$16.95
Wasabi, sesame avocado, English cucumber salad, and soy ginger aioli
Bowls and Greens
- Chowder CUP$7.95
Oyster crackers
- Caesar$10.95
Crispy romaine, herb butter croutons, shaved Parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing
- Garden Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, shaved onions, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Rocca Gorgonzola$13.95
Arugula and romaine mix, Granny Smith apples, toasted walnuts, and apple cider vinaigrette
- French Onion Soup$14.95
Rich Beef Brodo, Dry Wine, Croutons, Swiss and Provolone
- Chowder BOWL$11.95
Oyster crackers
- Side Chopped Salad$5.95
- Side Caesar$5.95
Sandwiches and Rolls
- 1/4 Lb Classic Smash Burger$9.95
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion
- 1/4 Lb Dockside Smash Burger$10.95
Caramelized onions, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and dockside burger sauce
- BLTA$10.95
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on grilled ciabatta
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.95
Parm-baked with pomodoro, mozzarella, and Parmesan on grilled ciabatta
- Clam Roll$28.95
Crispy Golden Clams on a Toasted Roll
- Eggplant Delight$11.95
Marinated eggplant, arugula, whipped feta, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil on grilled ciabatta
- Grilled Chipotle Chicken$13.95
Marinated breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, applewood smoked bacon, and Cheddar cheese on grilled ciabatta
- Haddock Sandwich$13.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar
- Lobster Roll$38.00
Cold with lemon aioli or hot with warm butter and parsley on a toasted brioche roll
Seafood Plates
Pasta
- Chicken Marsala$23.95
Sweet wine, mushrooms, garlic, shallots, and demi glaze
- Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Baked with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and basil
- Frutti De Mare$33.95
Clams, shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels sautéed with garlic and olive oil served with provencal, pomodoro, or fra diavolo
- Shrimp Carbonara$25.95
Minced prawns, peas, pancetta, shallots, and garlic with light cream sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$26.95
Dry wine, lemon, garlic, butter, tomatoes, and basil
- Vongole Veraci$24.95
Littleneck clams, garlic, lemon, shallots, dry wine, olive oil, and parsley
Pub Entrees
- Lobster Mac 'N Cheese$29.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed with creamy sherry and Cheddar baked golden brown with Parmesan panko crumbs
- Capt.'s Steak Tips$27.95
House-marinated, seasonal vegetables, and whipped potatoes
- Citrus Salmon$27.95
New potatoes, arugula, asparagus, miso sauce, and citrus glaze
- Seared Scallops$28.95
Florentine risotto with mushrooms, tomato, spinach, and brown butter garlic
- Baja Tacos$18.95
Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro crème fraiche
- Baked Haddock$24.95
New England style, Ritz panko crumbs, seasonal vegetables, and whipped potatoes
- Seafood Pie$31.95
Haddock, Shrimp, and Scallops baked with Lemon Cream Sauce and Peas, topped with Ritz Panko Crumbs, seasonal Vegetable, served with new potatoes. add Lobster 9.95
- Chicken Milanese$26.95
Crispy Italian Breaded Cutlets, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, EVOO
Sides
Kids
SPECIALS
Cocktails
Dockside Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
The classic! Aperol, Prosecco, club soda
- Bay Breeze$12.00
Vodka, cranberry, and pineapple juice
- Captain's Orders$13.00
Vodka, elderflower, grapefruit, lemon, simple syrup, splash of club soda
- Dark & Stormy$12.00
Ginger beer, dark rum, and lime
- Dock Juice$12.00
Bacardi, Plantation pineapple rum, banana liqueur, blackberry liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, grenadine
- Fall Gin and Tonic$13.00
Hendricks gin, apple juice, apple pucker, angostura bitters
- Golden Hour$13.00
Lillet rose, yellow chartreuse, Elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice, orgeat syrup topped with Prosecco.
- Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita$13.00
Casamigos blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup, jalapeño rings, diced cucumber, and garnished with salt or sugar rim (by request) and a lime wedge
- Lime in the Coconut$12.00
1800 Coconut Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, coconut cream
- Sailors Warning$12.00
Aperol, orange juice, and garnish with an orange wedge
- Salty Be~ach$13.00
Hendricks gin, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, peach puree, pinch of salt
- Sea Breeze$12.00
Vodka, cranberry, grapefruit
- Sea Witch$13.00
Tanqueray gin, sloe gin, luxardo liqueur, raspberry puree, tonic water
- Stormy Seas$13.00
Malibu, Captain Morgan, lime, and orange juice, simple syrup, grenadine, garnished with orange half-wheel and a cherry
- Long Island$12.95
Martinis
- Bikini Martini$14.00
Coconut rum, vodka, pineapple juice, and grenadine, garnished with cherries
- Espresso Martini$14.00
Espresso, espresso vodka, Bailey's, Kahlua (creamy or dark)
- Jessie's Lemon Drop$14.00
Citron vodka, Cointreau, lemon juice, simple syrup, half sugar rim, and lemon twist garnish
- Man O' War$14.00
Bourbon, Cointreau, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, garnished with a cherry and a lemon peel
- Pink Pear$14.50
Hendrick's gin, triple sec, pink grapefruit, pear nectar, simple
- Pumpkin Martini$14.00
- Espresso Pumpkin Martini$14.00
Tiki Vibes
- Mai Tai$13.00
Captain Morgan, Malibu, orgeat almond syrup, OJ, pineapple juice, float of Myers dark rum
- Painkiller$14.00
(Limit 2) Plantation dark rum, cream of coconut, orange juice, pineapple juice
- Zombie$14.00
(Limit 2) Apricot brandy, Bacardi rum, Captain Morgan, Myers Dark Rum, pineapple juice, Grenadine, Falernum
Wine Cocktails
Shooters
- Kamakazi$6.75
Vodka, triple sec, lime
- Pickle Back$7.75
A shot of our worst whiskey, followed by a shot of our finest pickle juice as a chaser
- Ship Faced$6.75
Raspberry vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice, and simple syrup
- Sea Glass$7.75
Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, sour mix
- Brown Bag Special$4.50
A literal shot in the dark, whatever is in the bag is coming your way, no returns!
- Fireball$7.75
You know it. You love it.
- Baby Guiness$7.75
New Cocktails
- Breakfast for Dinner$14.50
- Turkey Thyme!$12.00
- Docksider$12.00
House infused cranberry vodka and soda
- Cranberry Sauced$11.95
House Infused Cranberry Vodka, Lemon, Rosemary Syrup, Prosecco
- Hibiscus Old Fashioned$15.25
Created for Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week, we combined House Infused Hibiscus Rye with Thyme Simple Syrup, St Elder Pamplemousse and Orange Bitters
- Pucker Fish$12.95
Tequila, Aperol, pineapple, lime, Peychaud’s Bitters. In a fish!
Seasonal Cocktails
Beer
Standard Cans & Bottles
Top Shelf Bottles 'N Cans
- Athletic Brewing Co. Free Wave$6.00
Stanford, CT 04% Hazy IPA
- Budweiser Zero$5.00
0.00%
- Fat Tire$6.00
- Lone Pine Oh-J$13.50
Portland, ME 8.1% double IPA
- Nbpt Maritime Lager$9.50
- Orono Tubular$11.50
Orono, ME 7.2% New England IPA
- The Shed Mountain Ale$6.00
Middlebury, VT 7.4% Rugged Brown Ale
- Troegs Sunshine Pils$8.50
4.5% pilsner
- Zero Gravity Green State Lager$9.25
Seltzer and Cider
Wine
Red Wines
White Wines
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Soda
Non Soda
Water
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Swampscott's Hometown Pub!
286 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, MA 01907