American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Mission on the Bay

640 Reviews

$$

141 Humphrey Street

Swampscott, MA 01907

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chopped Greek Salad
Clam Chowder

Starters

Ciabatta Bread 4 Slices

$2.00

4 Slices of Rustic Ciabatta Bread. Homemade Garbanzo Spread

Chicken Wings Buffalo

Chicken Wings Buffalo

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Spicy Buffalo Sauce. ( 7 each )

Chicken Wings Mango-Habanero Glaze

Chicken Wings Mango-Habanero Glaze

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Mango-Habanero Glaze ( 7 each )

Chicken Wings Plain

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings. ( 7 each )

Chicken Wings Teriyaki

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Teriyaki Sauce. ( 7 each )

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00

CRAB CAKES Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro Salsa, Mango Habanero Aioli

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

East Coast “Loligo Pealeii,” Fried Pepperoncini, Marinara Sauce

Crispy Dumplings

Crispy Dumplings

$15.00

Pan Roasted Pork Dumplings, Aji Amarillo, Shoyu Glaze, Sesame Oil, Fresh Cilantro

Lobster Rangoon - 5 Each

Lobster Rangoon - 5 Each

$16.00

Maine Lobster Meat, Chive-Cream Cheese, Thai Glaze Drizzle (5 each)

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

P.E.I, Thai Coconut-Curry, Tomatoes, Red Chili Flakes, Fresh Ginger, Ciabatta Toast

Mussels Fra-Diavolo

Mussels Fra-Diavolo

$17.00

P.E.I Mussels, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Shallots, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Ciabatta Toast

Short-Rib Empanada

Short-Rib Empanada

$14.00

“Argentinian classic” Braised Nebraska Beef Boneless Short Rib, Aji Amarillo, Salsa Criolla (2 each)

Shrimp Cocktail ( 4 each )

Shrimp Cocktail ( 4 each )

$16.00

Colossal White Gulf Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Horseradish (4 each)

Thai Ribs

Thai Ribs

$15.00

Braised Pork, Sweet Chili Glaze, Crispy Onions, Sexy Scallions

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Raw Ahi Tuna, Wakame Salad, Sushi Rice, Wonton Crisp, Shoyu Glaze, White Ginger, Sriracha

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Coastal Butter Clams, Chopped Potato, A Touch of Bacon, A Splash of Cream

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Baby Kale, Chopped Egg, Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Pumpernickel Croutons

Chopped Greek Salad

Chopped Greek Salad

$16.00

Iceberg, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Vinaigrette

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.00

Shaved Romano Parmesan, Crushed Red Chilies, Lemon-Infused Olive Oil

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Arugula

$8.00

Tacos/Tostadas

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$20.00

3 Soft Tortilla, Fried Haddock, Shaved Romaine, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo

Mixed Veg Tacos

$13.00

3 Soft Tortilla, Shaved Romaine, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$23.00

3 Soft Tortilla, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Roasted Seasonal Mixed Vegetables, Shaved Romaine, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo

Tostadas

$17.00

Braised Pulled Pork, Black Beans, Cojita Cheese, Shaved Red onion, Roasted Jalapeño, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortillas,

Fried Plates

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$27.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Skin on Fries, Habanero Hot Sauce, Lemon

Fried Haddock

Fried Haddock

$28.00

Fried Haddock, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on Fries, Cole Slaw

Fishermans Platter

Fishermans Platter

$54.00

Fried Shrimp, Haddock, Clams, Sea Scallops, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on Fries, Cole Slaw

Chicken Fingers Plate

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers, Skin-on-Fries

Shrimp & Clams

Shrimp & Clams

$31.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp,, Fried Clams, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw

Scallops & Clams

$44.00
Haddock & Clams

Haddock & Clams

$39.00

Fried Haddock, Fried Clams, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw

Scallops & Shrimp

Scallops & Shrimp

$42.00

Fried Sea Scallops, Fried Jumbo Shrimp,Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw

Haddock & Shrimp

Haddock & Shrimp

$32.00

Fried Haddock, Fried Jumbo Shrimp,Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw

Fried Clam Plate

$33.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze

Fried Rice W/Beef

Fried Rice W/Beef

$22.00

Grilled Beef Skewers, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze

Fried Rice W/Chicken

Fried Rice W/Chicken

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze

Fried Rice W/Shrimp

Fried Rice W/Shrimp

$24.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze

From The Grill

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Hand Center Cut Filet, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Boursin Smashed Potatoes, Port Wine Demi Glaze

Ahi Tuna Simply Grilled

$34.00

Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula Choice of: ≈ Fresh Basil Pesto ≈ Agave Lemon-Thyme Glaze or ≈ Shoyu Glaze (Not Gluten Free)

Chicken Simply Grilled

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze

Salmon Simply Grilled

Salmon Simply Grilled

$28.00

Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze

Sea Scallops Simply Grilled

Sea Scallops Simply Grilled

$42.00

Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze

Shrimp Simply Grilled

Shrimp Simply Grilled

$28.00

Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze

Sirloin Steak 14oz

Sirloin Steak 14oz

$38.00

Garlicky Baby Spinach, Smashed Yukon, Blue Cheese Brûlée, Demi Glaze

Sirloin Steak Simply Grilled

$38.00

Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze

Steak Tips 10oz

Steak Tips 10oz

$27.00

Hand-cut Cajun Steak Fries, Marinara, Homemade Vinegar Peppers, Criolla Sauce

Steak Tips Simply Grilled

Steak Tips Simply Grilled

$27.00

Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Trottole Pasta, House Marinara, Melted Mozzarella And Pecorino Romano, Grilled Focaccia

From The Sea

Ahi Tuna RARE

Ahi Tuna RARE

$36.00

SEARED AHI-TUNA Seared “RARE”, Roasted Pistachio Crusted, Pork Dumplings, Shaved Vegetables-LoMein, Shoyu Glaze, Sriracha Aioli, Sexy Scallions (mp)

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$28.00

Ritz Cracker, Roasted Plum Tomato, Garlic Baby Spinach, Smashed Yukon Potatoes, Lemon

New England Trio

New England Trio

$38.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Haddock, Ritz Cracker, Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Plum Tomato, Grilled Asparagus

Sea Scallops Seared

Sea Scallops Seared

$42.00

Parmesan Risotto, English Peas, Carrots, Citrus Vinaigrette - Gluten Free

Salmon Couscous

$32.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Fresh Baby Spinach, Saffron Couscous, Fresh Basil

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N Cheese Au Gratin

Mac N Cheese Au Gratin

$15.00

North Country – NH Smokehouse Bacon, Gemelli Pasta, Vermont Cheddar, Peccorino Romano Cream,Buttery Panko Crumbs.

Chicken Mac N' Cheese

Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Lobster Mac N’ Cheese

Lobster Mac N’ Cheese

$32.00

Fresh Maine Lobster Meat, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Shrimp Mac N' Cheese

Shrimp Mac N' Cheese

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Mac N' Cheese Steak Tips

Mac N' Cheese Steak Tips

$25.00

Grilled Steak Tips, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bibb Lettuce, Mango-Habanero Aioli, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Grilled Brioche Bun, Skin-on-Fries

Crab Cakes Roll

Crab Cakes Roll

$22.00

House Crab Cakes, Shaved Red Onion, Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Sexy Scallions, Mustard Caper-Remoulade, Toasted Roll, Skin-on-Fries

Fried Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

Lightly Fried Haddock Filet, House Tartar Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, and Brioche Bun, Served with Skin on French Fries

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Lightly Dressed Mayo, Skin-on-Fries

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Housemade Meatball Parmesan, Marinara Sauce, Skin-on-Fries

Northshore Burger

Northshore Burger

$19.00

“Classic 3 way Style”, Cheese, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Crispy onions, Onion Roll, Skin-on Fries "Recommend Medium Rare"

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$19.00

Black Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun, Skin-on-Fries

Specials

Shrimp & Chorizo

Shrimp & Chorizo

$18.00

Brazilian Spicy Sausage, Jumbo Shrimp, Bermuda Onions, Crispy Fried Yucca, Agave-Lime Drizzle

Frutti Di Mare

$50.00

Linguine, Black Mussels, Sea Scallops, Jumbo Shrimp, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mission's Marinara Sauce

20 Oz Delmonico

$55.00

Boursin Mashed Potato, Broccoli, Port Wine Demi

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cream, Crushed Peanuts, Fresh Whipped Cream

Apple And Buratta

$18.00

Burrata, fried prosciutto, arugula, green apples, frisee, watermelon radish, scallion oil, red wine vinaigrette

Sides

Crispy Onions Strings

Crispy Onions Strings

$7.00

Crispy Fried Onion Strings

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Skin-on-Fries, Salt, Pepper

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$6.00

House Steamed and Smashed Yukon Golden Potatoes, Fresh Herbs

Seasonal Mixed Vegetabables

Seasonal Mixed Vegetabables

$7.00

Seasonal Mixed Organic Vegetables - Zucchini, Summer Squash, Bermuda Red Onions, Fennel, Carrots, Fresh Rosemary, Olive Oil

Side Mac N Cheese

Side Mac N Cheese

$12.00

North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sashimi | Nigiri

Tuna (MAGURO) Sashimi

$15.00
Salmon (SAKE) Sashimi

Salmon (SAKE) Sashimi

$15.00

EEL (UNAG) Cooked Sashimi

$16.00

Torched Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$14.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Torched Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

Eel (Unagi) Cooked

$10.00

Flying Fish Roe

$8.00

Sushi

Avocado Cucumber Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Avocado, Cucumber.

Big Veggie Maki ( 10 Pcs )

$11.00

California Roll

$11.00

crabmeat, cucumber, avocado.

Torched Salmon Maki

$18.00

Cucumber, Kanikama, Tempura Flakes, Mango, Top Torched Salmon, Avocado, Sweet-Spicy Sauce. 10 pcs

Crispy Spicy Tuna Maki

$13.00

Choice of Tuna, Salmon, with cucumber, tempura flakes and spicy sauce

Crispy Spicy Salmon Maki

Crispy Spicy Salmon Maki

$13.00

Choice of Tuna, Salmon, with cucumber, tempura flakes and spicy sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with Fresh Water Eel, avocado, and Eel Sauce.

Fancy Maki

$15.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Mango, Mixed Greens

French Cake

French Cake

$19.00

Spicy Salmon, avocado, tobiko, topped with Salmon, Yellow Tail, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce, spicy sauce, house special sauce and scallions.

Mango & Salmon Maki

$17.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, mango, mango sauce

MCA Maki

$10.00

Mango, Cucumber, Avocado

Mission On The Bay House Maki

Mission On The Bay House Maki

$20.00

crispy spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared mixed sashimi and tobiko, teriyaki sauce, spicy sauce, and house sauce

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$13.00

salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Play Boy Maki

Play Boy Maki

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, scallion, spicy sauce, and teriyaki sauce.

Red Mango Maki

Red Mango Maki

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado - topped with Fresh Tuna, mango, house sweet & spicy sauce.

Shrimp Temp Cheese Maki 10 Pc

Shrimp Temp Cheese Maki 10 Pc

$18.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and spicy sauce & teriyaki sauce.

Spicy Vegetarian Maki

$11.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes, Topped with Avocado, Spicy House Sauce.

Spicy White House Maki

Spicy White House Maki

$17.00

Spicy Tuna, cucumber, topped with White Tuna, house sweet & spicy sauce.

Volcano Roll

$20.00

Firework Maki

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Torched Salmon, Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Mayo. 10 pcs

Sushi ( Combo )

Cooked Maki Combo

$20.00

California Roll 8 pcs, Shrimp Tempura Roll 5 pcs

Spicy Maki Combo

Spicy Maki Combo

$20.00

One roll of Spicy Tuna, One roll of Spicy Salmon, both with tempura

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Tenderloins, Skin-on-Fries

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Marinara Sauce or Butter

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$11.00

North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Grilled Hot Dog, Skin-on-Fries

Kids Fish N Chips

Kids Fish N Chips

$14.00

Fried Haddock, Skin-on-Fries, Lemon

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sliced Bread, American Cheese, Skin-on-Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Hamburger

$11.00

Kids Caeser

$7.00

Romaine, Romano Cheese, Pumpernickel Croutons, Creamy Parmesan Dressing

Kids Chopped Salad

$7.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Kids Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Seasonal Mixed Vegetables, Jasmine Rice

Kids Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Jasmine Rice OR French Fries

Kids Vanilla With Meal

Kids Chocolate With Meal

Out of stock

Kids Vanilla With Meal

Attributes and Amenities
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mission on the Bay A True New England Dining ExperienceFrom the flags adorning the ceiling in the foyer to the lobster traps turned bar furniture, there’s no way you would mistake the Main Dining Room for anything other than a true New England dining experience. Whether you are dining at one of the chefs tables, or enjoying a cocktail at one of the (two!) bars, you’ll be guaranteed a breathtaking view of the Boston skyline from every seat, and some really tasty food. The menu features classic New England fare with dishes influenced by classic Brazilian and Asian cuisine. Trust us, you’ll be counting your blessings you don’t have to choose just one dish after your first bite.

Website

Location

141 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, MA 01907

Directions

Gallery
Mission on the Bay image
Mission on the Bay image
Mission on the Bay image
Mission on the Bay image

