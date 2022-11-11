- Home
Mission on the Bay
640 Reviews
$$
141 Humphrey Street
Swampscott, MA 01907
Popular Items
Starters
Ciabatta Bread 4 Slices
4 Slices of Rustic Ciabatta Bread. Homemade Garbanzo Spread
Chicken Wings Buffalo
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Spicy Buffalo Sauce. ( 7 each )
Chicken Wings Mango-Habanero Glaze
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Mango-Habanero Glaze ( 7 each )
Chicken Wings Plain
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings. ( 7 each )
Chicken Wings Teriyaki
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Teriyaki Sauce. ( 7 each )
Crab Cakes
CRAB CAKES Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro Salsa, Mango Habanero Aioli
Crispy Calamari
East Coast “Loligo Pealeii,” Fried Pepperoncini, Marinara Sauce
Crispy Dumplings
Pan Roasted Pork Dumplings, Aji Amarillo, Shoyu Glaze, Sesame Oil, Fresh Cilantro
Lobster Rangoon - 5 Each
Maine Lobster Meat, Chive-Cream Cheese, Thai Glaze Drizzle (5 each)
Mussels
P.E.I, Thai Coconut-Curry, Tomatoes, Red Chili Flakes, Fresh Ginger, Ciabatta Toast
Mussels Fra-Diavolo
P.E.I Mussels, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Shallots, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Ciabatta Toast
Short-Rib Empanada
“Argentinian classic” Braised Nebraska Beef Boneless Short Rib, Aji Amarillo, Salsa Criolla (2 each)
Shrimp Cocktail ( 4 each )
Colossal White Gulf Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Horseradish (4 each)
Thai Ribs
Braised Pork, Sweet Chili Glaze, Crispy Onions, Sexy Scallions
Tuna Tartare
Raw Ahi Tuna, Wakame Salad, Sushi Rice, Wonton Crisp, Shoyu Glaze, White Ginger, Sriracha
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Baby Kale, Chopped Egg, Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Pumpernickel Croutons
Chopped Greek Salad
Iceberg, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Vinaigrette
Baby Arugula Salad
Shaved Romano Parmesan, Crushed Red Chilies, Lemon-Infused Olive Oil
Side Caesar
Side Greek Salad
Side Arugula
Tacos/Tostadas
Fish Tacos
3 Soft Tortilla, Fried Haddock, Shaved Romaine, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo
Mixed Veg Tacos
3 Soft Tortilla, Shaved Romaine, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo
Shrimp Tacos
3 Soft Tortilla, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Roasted Seasonal Mixed Vegetables, Shaved Romaine, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo
Tostadas
Braised Pulled Pork, Black Beans, Cojita Cheese, Shaved Red onion, Roasted Jalapeño, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortillas,
Fried Plates
Fried Shrimp
Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Skin on Fries, Habanero Hot Sauce, Lemon
Fried Haddock
Fried Haddock, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on Fries, Cole Slaw
Fishermans Platter
Fried Shrimp, Haddock, Clams, Sea Scallops, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on Fries, Cole Slaw
Chicken Fingers Plate
Crispy Chicken Fingers, Skin-on-Fries
Shrimp & Clams
Fried Jumbo Shrimp,, Fried Clams, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw
Scallops & Clams
Haddock & Clams
Fried Haddock, Fried Clams, Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw
Scallops & Shrimp
Fried Sea Scallops, Fried Jumbo Shrimp,Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw
Haddock & Shrimp
Fried Haddock, Fried Jumbo Shrimp,Lemon, Tartar Sauce, Skin-on-Fries, Cole Slaw
Fried Clam Plate
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze
Fried Rice W/Beef
Grilled Beef Skewers, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze
Fried Rice W/Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze
Fried Rice W/Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze
From The Grill
8oz Filet Mignon
Hand Center Cut Filet, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Boursin Smashed Potatoes, Port Wine Demi Glaze
Ahi Tuna Simply Grilled
Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula Choice of: ≈ Fresh Basil Pesto ≈ Agave Lemon-Thyme Glaze or ≈ Shoyu Glaze (Not Gluten Free)
Chicken Simply Grilled
Grilled Chicken, Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze
Salmon Simply Grilled
Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze
Sea Scallops Simply Grilled
Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze
Shrimp Simply Grilled
Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze
Sirloin Steak 14oz
Garlicky Baby Spinach, Smashed Yukon, Blue Cheese Brûlée, Demi Glaze
Sirloin Steak Simply Grilled
Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze
Steak Tips 10oz
Hand-cut Cajun Steak Fries, Marinara, Homemade Vinegar Peppers, Criolla Sauce
Steak Tips Simply Grilled
Served with Coconut Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula. Choice of Fresh Basil Pesto or Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast, Trottole Pasta, House Marinara, Melted Mozzarella And Pecorino Romano, Grilled Focaccia
From The Sea
Ahi Tuna RARE
SEARED AHI-TUNA Seared “RARE”, Roasted Pistachio Crusted, Pork Dumplings, Shaved Vegetables-LoMein, Shoyu Glaze, Sriracha Aioli, Sexy Scallions (mp)
Baked Haddock
Ritz Cracker, Roasted Plum Tomato, Garlic Baby Spinach, Smashed Yukon Potatoes, Lemon
New England Trio
Shrimp, Scallops, Haddock, Ritz Cracker, Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Plum Tomato, Grilled Asparagus
Sea Scallops Seared
Parmesan Risotto, English Peas, Carrots, Citrus Vinaigrette - Gluten Free
Salmon Couscous
Shrimp, Mussels, Fresh Baby Spinach, Saffron Couscous, Fresh Basil
Mac N' Cheese
Mac N Cheese Au Gratin
North Country – NH Smokehouse Bacon, Gemelli Pasta, Vermont Cheddar, Peccorino Romano Cream,Buttery Panko Crumbs.
Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Grilled Chicken, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Lobster Mac N’ Cheese
Fresh Maine Lobster Meat, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Shrimp Mac N' Cheese
Jumbo Shrimp, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Mac N' Cheese Steak Tips
Grilled Steak Tips, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Bibb Lettuce, Mango-Habanero Aioli, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Grilled Brioche Bun, Skin-on-Fries
Crab Cakes Roll
House Crab Cakes, Shaved Red Onion, Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Sexy Scallions, Mustard Caper-Remoulade, Toasted Roll, Skin-on-Fries
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Lightly Fried Haddock Filet, House Tartar Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, and Brioche Bun, Served with Skin on French Fries
Lobster Roll
Lightly Dressed Mayo, Skin-on-Fries
Meatball Sandwich
Housemade Meatball Parmesan, Marinara Sauce, Skin-on-Fries
Northshore Burger
“Classic 3 way Style”, Cheese, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Crispy onions, Onion Roll, Skin-on Fries "Recommend Medium Rare"
Cheeseburger
Black Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun, Skin-on-Fries
Specials
Shrimp & Chorizo
Brazilian Spicy Sausage, Jumbo Shrimp, Bermuda Onions, Crispy Fried Yucca, Agave-Lime Drizzle
Frutti Di Mare
Linguine, Black Mussels, Sea Scallops, Jumbo Shrimp, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mission's Marinara Sauce
20 Oz Delmonico
Boursin Mashed Potato, Broccoli, Port Wine Demi
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cream, Crushed Peanuts, Fresh Whipped Cream
Apple And Buratta
Burrata, fried prosciutto, arugula, green apples, frisee, watermelon radish, scallion oil, red wine vinaigrette
Sides
Crispy Onions Strings
Crispy Fried Onion Strings
French Fries
Skin-on-Fries, Salt, Pepper
Jasmine Rice
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
House Steamed and Smashed Yukon Golden Potatoes, Fresh Herbs
Seasonal Mixed Vegetabables
Seasonal Mixed Organic Vegetables - Zucchini, Summer Squash, Bermuda Red Onions, Fennel, Carrots, Fresh Rosemary, Olive Oil
Side Mac N Cheese
North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Side Sautéed Spinach
Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil
Sweet Potato Fries
Sashimi | Nigiri
Sushi
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado, Cucumber.
Big Veggie Maki ( 10 Pcs )
California Roll
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado.
Torched Salmon Maki
Cucumber, Kanikama, Tempura Flakes, Mango, Top Torched Salmon, Avocado, Sweet-Spicy Sauce. 10 pcs
Crispy Spicy Tuna Maki
Choice of Tuna, Salmon, with cucumber, tempura flakes and spicy sauce
Crispy Spicy Salmon Maki
Choice of Tuna, Salmon, with cucumber, tempura flakes and spicy sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with Fresh Water Eel, avocado, and Eel Sauce.
Fancy Maki
Avocado, Cucumber, Mango, Mixed Greens
French Cake
Spicy Salmon, avocado, tobiko, topped with Salmon, Yellow Tail, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce, spicy sauce, house special sauce and scallions.
Mango & Salmon Maki
salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, mango, mango sauce
MCA Maki
Mango, Cucumber, Avocado
Mission On The Bay House Maki
crispy spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared mixed sashimi and tobiko, teriyaki sauce, spicy sauce, and house sauce
Philadelphia Roll
salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Play Boy Maki
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, scallion, spicy sauce, and teriyaki sauce.
Red Mango Maki
Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado - topped with Fresh Tuna, mango, house sweet & spicy sauce.
Shrimp Temp Cheese Maki 10 Pc
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and spicy sauce & teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Vegetarian Maki
Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes, Topped with Avocado, Spicy House Sauce.
Spicy White House Maki
Spicy Tuna, cucumber, topped with White Tuna, house sweet & spicy sauce.
Volcano Roll
Firework Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Torched Salmon, Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Mayo. 10 pcs
Sushi ( Combo )
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenderloins, Skin-on-Fries
Kids Pasta
Marinara Sauce or Butter
Kids Mac N Cheese
North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Kids Hot Dog
Grilled Hot Dog, Skin-on-Fries
Kids Fish N Chips
Fried Haddock, Skin-on-Fries, Lemon
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sliced Bread, American Cheese, Skin-on-Fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Hamburger
Kids Caeser
Romaine, Romano Cheese, Pumpernickel Croutons, Creamy Parmesan Dressing
Kids Chopped Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Seasonal Mixed Vegetables, Jasmine Rice
Kids Fried Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp, Jasmine Rice OR French Fries
Kids Vanilla With Meal
Kids Chocolate With Meal
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Mission on the Bay A True New England Dining ExperienceFrom the flags adorning the ceiling in the foyer to the lobster traps turned bar furniture, there’s no way you would mistake the Main Dining Room for anything other than a true New England dining experience. Whether you are dining at one of the chefs tables, or enjoying a cocktail at one of the (two!) bars, you’ll be guaranteed a breathtaking view of the Boston skyline from every seat, and some really tasty food. The menu features classic New England fare with dishes influenced by classic Brazilian and Asian cuisine. Trust us, you’ll be counting your blessings you don’t have to choose just one dish after your first bite.
141 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, MA 01907