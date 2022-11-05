Restaurant header imageView gallery

Domenic's - Waltham, MA

No reviews yet

987 MAIN ST,

WALTHAM, MA 02451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Panini-Cold.

Caprese

$11.99

Vegetarian. Tomatoes marinated with basil and olive oil, fresh Mozzarella.

Classic Italian

$11.99

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, provolone, with everything with or without hots

Coppa

$12.99

Dry cured capicola, house-marinated eggplant, arugula.

D-Lite

$11.99

Boars Head turkey, spicy honey mustard roasted peppers, baby greens, balsamic, crusty bread (4 grams of fat).

Doms Special

$14.99

Mortadella, Provolone, sopressa, capicola, prosciutto with everything, with or without hots.

Manzo

$12.99

Housemade garlic roast beef, caramelized onion, Gorgonzola, arugula.

Mediterranean Tuna

$11.99

Solid albacore tuna salad with puree of roasted peppers, capers, and olives.

Melenzane

$12.99

Vegetarian. Neapolitan-style eggplant al funghetto with smoked Mozzarella and basil.

Parma

$13.99

Imported black label Parma prosciutto, basil-marinated tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella.

Peter V Antopasto Salad

$13.50

Pollo

$13.99

Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted peppers marinated with black olive, capers, goat cheese

Prosciutto COTTO (Imp Ham) & cheese

$13.99

Imported Italian Ham (Parmacotto), American cheese, Homemade Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato.

Serena

$13.99

Mortadella, Provolone, house-dried tomato, house-marinated eggplant, arugula.

Sopressa

$12.99

Rustic Italian salami, Provolone, house cherry peppers, arugula.

Tonno

$13.99

Black olive tapenade, artichoke hearts.

Turkey Provoloe

$12.99

Verde

$11.99

Vegetarian. Mixed greens in balsamic vinaigrette, house-dried tomatoes, Gorgonzola .

Verde Panino Melanzane

$9.50

Verde Panino With Grilled Chicken

$10.50

White Albacore Tuna Panino

$11.99

With lettuce and tomato.

Panini-Hot.

Bomba

$15.99

Our house beef "stuffed" with marinated hots, Provolone cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, house-marinated eggplant.

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Breaded chicken cutlet baked in our homemade sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parm Topped With Eggplant Parm

$15.99

Eggplant Parm

$11.99

Vegetarian. Our famous eggplant in our famous bread.

Just Cutlet Panino

$12.99

Lamb

$16.99

Australian leg of lamb, tomato, mayo, oregano, Feta.

Meatball

$11.99

House-made beef meatballs with Provolone.

Pollo

$13.99

Pollo Buffalo

$14.99

Pollo Cbr

$14.99

Pollo Melanzane

$14.99

Pollo Nastro Azzurro

$14.99

Pollo Supremo

$16.99

Steak & Cheese

$16.99

Steak Fiorentina

$17.99

8 oz Hand cut Creekstone Farms ribeye. DOP Gorgonzola dolce, roasted cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion.

Steak Gaucho

$17.99

8 oz Hand cut Creekstone Farms ribeye. Steak paillard with pickled red onion and chimichurri.

Steak Napoli

$16.99

Hand cut prime rib cooked to order in cast iron skillet topped with Smoked Mozarella, Caremilized Onions, Arugula

Appetizer.

Arancini : Rice Ball

$4.49

Risotto balls filled with ham, sopressa, parma, and several cheeses..fried to golden perfection.

Beef Empanada

$4.59

ground angus beef, roasted pepper, olives, hard boil

Chicken Cutlet Side

$4.00

Chicken Parm : Appetizer 1 EA

$6.00

Eggplant Parm : Appetizer Small

$9.99

Appetizer size.

Meatball Sampler (4)

$7.99

Three to four.

Panzarotti

$3.89Out of stock

Pasta Fritatta

$3.69Out of stock

Naples style maccheroni frittata ( traditional street food)

Sausage Empanada

$4.59

Local mild sausage, roasted pepper, caramelize onion

Slice : CHEESE

$2.50

Slice of Sicilian style cheese pizza

Stuff zucchini Blossom / Parma Smok Mozz

$3.99Out of stock

Enza signature appetizer

Sides

Ciabatta Rolls

$2.50

Homemade Domenic's signature ciabatta

Homemade Chips

$2.50+

Homemade chips tossed with black pepper, pecorino rams and spices

Qt Marinara

$10.99

River Chips : BBQ

$2.88

River Chips : Jalapeño

$2.88

River Chips : Rosemary & Olive Oil

$2.88

River Chips : Sea Salt

$2.88

River Chips : Sour Cream & Onion

$2.88

River Chips : Sweet Maui Onion

$2.88

Digital Gift Card

Salad.

Antipasto Salad

$16.49

Gluten-free. Capicola, Provolone, salami, artichoke heart, roasted peppers, olives.

Arugula Salad

$14.29

Vegetarian/gluten-free. Baby arugula, house-dried tomatoes, marinated eggplant, goat cheese.

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$12.09

Gluten-free. Baby kale, Romaine, shaved Parm, house-made croutons and house-made dressing.

Caprese Salad

$12.09

Vegetarian/gluten-free. . House salad with basil-marinated tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella.

House Salad

$9.89

Vegan/gluten-free. Baby greens, Romaine heart, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onion, black olive.

Vegetarian Antipasto Salad

$15.39

Vegetarian/gluten-free. Artichoke heart, house-dried tomatoes, melanzane, marinated eggplant, roasted peppers.

Verde Salad

$10.99

Vegetarian/gluten-free. Mixed greens, house-dried tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese.

Pasta.

Eggplant Parm Meal

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Casserole

Lasagna

$15.99

Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara

Pasta Bolognese

$15.99

Bolognese with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Pasta Chicken And Broccoli

$15.99

With garlic, white wine sauce.

Penne Caprese

$14.99

Vegetarian. Penne tossed with basil-marinated tomatoes, and fresh Mozzarella, xvoo.

Penne Marinara

$13.99

De Cecco pasta with our signature marinara sauce

Potato Gnocchi

$15.99

Vegetarian. Made in house, cooked to order with red sauce, basil, fresh Mozzarella.

Ravioli In Red Sauce

$15.99

Vegetarian. Cheese ravioli in our red sauce.

Ravioli Vanessa

$15.99

Parma ham with peas, roasted peppers and cream over cheese ravioli.

Soup.

All soups are made from scratch.

CHICKEN SOUP

$3.99+

classic homemade chicken soup

CHILLI SOUP

$5.99+Out of stock

Beef, chile ancho & poblano, Guinness

LENTIL SOUP

$3.99+

Enza signature lentil soup

MINESTRA MARINATA

$4.99+Out of stock

PASTA & FAGIOLI

$13.99

Vegetarian. Made to order to keep the pasta al dente, finished w/ xvoo. All soups are made from scratch.

SOUP SPECIAL

$5.99+Out of stock

Pizza.

Calzone: Philly Steak & Chz W/onions

$14.99Out of stock

Pizza Bianca Whole :Quattro Formaggi

$24.99

mozzarella, brie, provolone, gorgonzola, parmesan, oregano

Pizza Bianca Whole: Margherita Bianca Fior Di Latte

$22.99

Fior di latte mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil, EVOO

Pizza Bianca Whole: Speck

$24.99

mozzarella, brie, speck (smoked prosciutto), roasted mushrooms

Pizza Bianca Whole: Speck-Mozzarella, Brie, Speck, Roasted Mushrooms

$21.99

Pizza Bianca Whole:Genovese

$24.99

fresh mozzarella, pesto nut free, arugula, EVOO

Pizza Whole : Al Formaggio ( cheese Pizza)

$17.99

Tomato, mozzarella, parmesan

Pizza Whole : Quattro Stagioni

$24.99

Tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (ham), roasted mushrooms, olives, artichoke, oregano

Pizza Whole : Vegetali Misti-

$24.99

Tomato, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, olives, roasted tomato, artichoke, melanzane funghetto, caramelize onion

Pizza Whole :Italiana

$24.99

Tomato, mozzarella, parma prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

Pizza Whole: Bufalina

$24.99

Tomato, mozzarella, bufalo mozzarella campana, basil, EVOO

Pizza Whole: Melanzane Funghetto

$22.99

Tomato, mozzarella, Enza signature eggplant fungetto

Pizza Whole: Polpette Fatto In Casa

$19.99

Tomato, mozzarella, beef homemade meatballs, provolone

Pizza Whole: Polpette Fatto In Casa

$21.99

Pizza Whole: Salsicce Fatto In Casa

$22.99

Tomato, mozzarella, local mild sausage, roasted peppers, caramelize onion

Pizza Whole: Sopressata

$21.99

Tomato, mozzarella, soppressata toscana

Slice : SPECIAL

$3.99

Dessert.

ANISETTE COOKIES

$1.49

BISCOTTI

$2.50

CANNOLI

$3.00+

COLOMBA

Out of stock

COOKIES

$2.50

MACAROON

PANDORO

Out of stock

PANETTONE

Out of stock

RASPBERRY TURN OVER

$3.69

SFOGLISATELLE

$3.50

STRUFFOLI

$7.99Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$5.99

ZEPPOLE

$4.50Out of stock

Special Of The Day

Alpi Panino

$15.99Out of stock

BBQ Pork

$13.99Out of stock

BBQ Pork

$13.99Out of stock

Beef Bbq Panino

$14.99Out of stock

Bomba Napoléon Dynamite

$16.99Out of stock

Braised Beef Torta

$14.99Out of stock

Bresaola

Out of stock

Chicken Bbq

$13.99Out of stock

Culatello / Bufala/ Arugula

$15.99Out of stock

Enza Rostbeef

$14.99Out of stock

Finocchiona

$14.99Out of stock

Heirlum Parma

$14.99Out of stock

Hummus Panino

$13.99Out of stock

Lamb Grilled Panino

$14.99Out of stock

Parma Cotto Special

$14.99Out of stock

Pollo Genovese

$16.99Out of stock

Pollo Marsala

$14.99Out of stock

Porchetta

$14.99Out of stock

Porchetta Panino

$11.99Out of stock

Porchetta Toscana

Out of stock

Prosciutto & Fig

$14.99Out of stock

Prosciutto Parma 24 Mounth

Out of stock

Roasted Pulled Pork W Rabe

$13.99Out of stock

Salame E Crema Di Carciofi Panino

$13.99Out of stock

Sausage Broccoli Rabe

$14.99Out of stock

Sausage Italian Panino

$14.99

Sausage Pickled Pepper

$14.99Out of stock

Sergio Panino

$16.99Out of stock

Soppressata Piccante

$14.99Out of stock

Special Caprese Panini

$16.99Out of stock

Speck & Brie Panino

$16.99Out of stock

Speck & Stracchino Panino

$14.99Out of stock

Speck Gorgonzola

$16.99Out of stock

Veal And Rabe

$15.99Out of stock

Veal Cutlet

$14.99Out of stock

Veal Milanese

$15.99Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana D.o.p.

$14.99Out of stock

Veal Tonnato

$14.99Out of stock

Retail Products

American Cheese

$10.00

Blue Cheese

Brie Cheese

Feta Cheese

Goat Cheese

Grana Padano

Mozzarella Buffalo

Mozzarella Shredded Whole Milk

Pecorino Romano Grated

Pecorino Toascano

Provolone

Provolone Sharp

Riccota COws Milk

Smoked Mozzarella

Swiss Cheese

Capicolaa

Moradella

Prosciutto Cotta ( imported Ham)

Prosciutto Crudo Pharma 24 Month

Roasted Lamb

Salami Genoa

Salami Soppressata

Sausage Sweet Precook

Speck

Turkey

Turkey Honey

Balsamic Dressing

Bolognese Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Caesar Dressing

Chimichurri Sauce

Honey Mustard

Marinara Sauce

Ranch

Artichoke Salad

Eggplant Pickeled

Grilled Peppers

Grilled Zucchini

Hots

Melanzane Fughetto

Pickels

Roasted Mushrooms

Roasted Pepper Salad

Sliced Cherry Hot

Tomato Semi Dry

Tonna Salad

Tuna Salad

Merchandise.

Ex: By the Pound Item

$10.00

Gift card

Culture Pop Soda

Mango

Watermelon

Ginger

Lemon Lime

Juice

Apple Juice

Out of stock

Blood Orange

Out of stock

Fuji Apple

Out of stock

Kiwi

Out of stock

Orange OS

Out of stock

Pompelmo

Out of stock

Pepsi Soda

Pepsi Can

$2.09

Pepsi Diet can

$2.09

Pepsi Bottle

$2.36

Pepsi Diet Bottle

$2.36

San Pellegrino Soda

Aranciata

$2.50Out of stock

Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

Chinotto

$2.50Out of stock

Clementine

$2.50Out of stock

Ficodindia

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Limonata

$2.50

Pomegranate

$2.50

Shweppes

Shweppes Can

$2.09

Shweppes Bottle

$2.36

Tea Pure Leaf

Tea Diet Lemon

$3.64Out of stock

Sweet Peach

$3.14

Tea Lemon

$3.14

Sweet Lemon

$3.14

Tea Raspberry

$3.14

Walter

HFactor

$3.46Out of stock

HFactor 6pack

$18.79

Native Water

$2.22

Polar Spring Lemon

$2.36

Polar Spring Lime

$2.36

Polar Spring Orange

$2.36

Polar Spring Raspberry Lemonade

$2.36

Spindrift Lemon

$3.14

Spindrift Lime

$3.14

Spindrift Mango Orange

$3.14

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.14

Catering-Panini.

Panini Platter Milano Combo

$155.00

Panini Platter Romano Combo

$110.00

Panini Platter Toscano Combo

$125.00

RICOTTA PIE

$3.99Out of stock

Sandwich Platter Charge INDV.

$0.50

Catering-Salad.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Doms Tshirt

$15.00

Doms TShirt 2 For $25

$25.00

Penne Caprese Small

$25.00

Salad Antipasto (10-12) L

$65.00

Salad Antipasto (5-7) M

$35.00

Salad Antipasto Vegetarian (10-12) L

$65.00

Salad Antipasto Vegetarian (5-7)

$35.00

Salad Arugula (10-12) L

$60.00

Salad Arugula (5-7) M

$35.00

Salad Caesar (10-12) L

$55.00

Salad Caesar (5-7) M

$35.00

Salad Caprese (10-12) L

$65.00

Salad Caprese (10-12) L

$65.00

Salad Caprese (5-7) M

$30.00

Salad Caprese (5-7) M

$35.00

Salad Garden (10-12) L

$45.00

Salad Garden (5-7) M

$25.00

Salad Kale Caesar (10-12) L

$65.00

Salad Kale Caesar (5-7) M

$35.00

Salad Verde (10-12) L

$65.00

Salad Verde (5-7) M

$30.00

Catering-Entree.

Chicken & Broccoli Full Pan

$105.00

Chicken & Broccoli Half Pan

$45.00

Chicken & Broccoli Half Pan

$55.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Pan

$99.00

Chicken Parmigiana Half Pan

$65.00

Eggplant Parm Half Pan

$65.00

Gnocchi House Made Full Pan

$110.00

Gnocchi House Made Half Pan

$60.00

Half Pan Gnocchi House Made

$60.00

Lasagna 3 Cheese Full Pan

$95.00

Lasagna 3 Cheese Half Pan

$55.00

Lasagna Baked Meat & Cheese Full Pan

$99.00

Lasagna Baked Meat & Cheese Half Pan

$55.00

Lasagna Bolognese Half Pan

$85.00

Lasagna Vegetable Half Pan

$55.00

Orrechiete SAUSAGE & Rabe Full Pan

$110.00

Orrechiete SAUSAGE & Rabe Half Pan

$60.00

Orrechiete With Rabe Full Pan

$99.00

Orrechiete With Rabe Half Pan

$55.00

Pasta Bolognese Half Pan

$55.00

Penne Caprese Large

$85.00

Penne Caprese Medium

$45.00

Penne Marinara Full Pan

$65.00

Penne Marinara Half Pan

$35.00

Ravioli Cheese in Red Sauce Full Pan

$99.00

Ravioli Cheese in Red Sauce Half Pan

$55.00

Ravioli Vanessa Full Pan

$110.00

Ravioli Vanessa Half Pan

$60.00

Stuffed Shells (20 Pc Full Pan)

$60.00

Tortellini Pesto (nut free) Full Pan

$99.00

Tortellini Pesto (nut free) Half Pan

$55.00

Catering-Appetizer.

100 Meatballs

$99.00

25 Meatballs

$30.00

50 Meatballs

$55.00

75 Meatballs

$75.00

Arancini Mini Cheese Dozen

$25.00

Arancini Mini Meat Dozen

$22.00

Artisan Platter 10-15 People

$99.00

Artisan Platter 20-25 People

$179.00

Dinner Roll (By Dozen)

$11.00

Catering-Dessert.

Full Pan Tiramisu

$50.00

Catering-Drink.

6 Pack HFactor

$16.34

Apple Juice

$2.73

Bubly - Strawberry

$2.05

Cordba Khave Coffee

$4.83

Culture Pop Orange Mango

$2.73

Culture Pop Pink Grapefr

$2.73

Culture Pop Watermelons

$2.73

Diet Pepsi - Glass 10 Oz

$2.05

Diet Pepst 12oz

$1.82

HFactor Water

$3.01

Juice

$3.03

Native Water

$1.93

Order Attention Required

OS Orange

$3.03

Pepsi - Can 12oz

$1.82

Pepsi - Glass 16 Oz

$2.05

Pepsi Classic - 20 Oz

$2.05

Poland Sparkle - Lemon

$2.05

Poland Sparkle Rasp Lime

$1.93

Pompelmo

$2.05

Pure Leaf - Green Tea

$2.73

PURE LEAF : Diet Lemon

$3.01

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.73

Pure Leaf Tea-Lemonade

$2.73

San Pel Aranc Rossa

$3.03

San Pel Ficodinia

$3.03

San Pellegrino - Chinotto

$2.41

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$3.03

SAN PELLEGRINO SODA

$3.03

Sanpel Clementia

$2.05

Shweppes - Ginger 20 Oz

$2.05

Shweppes - Gingerale

$1.82

Sobe - Blood Orange

$3.01

Sobe - Fuji Apple

$2.73

SODA 12 OZ

$2.00

SODA 20 OZ

$3.03

Spin Drift Rasp

$2.29

Spindrift

$2.73

Straw - Kiwi Juice

$2.73

Stubborn - Agave Vanillacreme

$2.73

Stubborn - Black Cherry

$2.76

Stubborn - Lemon Berry Acai

$2.73

WATER

$2.05

Wild Berry

$2.73
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

After seeing our menu, you will be. Bread baked in-house with fresh, local, organic ingredients that will leave your mouth waiting for more.

Website

Location

987 MAIN ST,, WALTHAM, MA 02451

Directions

