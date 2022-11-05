Domenic's - Waltham, MA
987 MAIN ST,
WALTHAM, MA 02451
Panini-Cold.
Caprese
Vegetarian. Tomatoes marinated with basil and olive oil, fresh Mozzarella.
Classic Italian
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, provolone, with everything with or without hots
Coppa
Dry cured capicola, house-marinated eggplant, arugula.
D-Lite
Boars Head turkey, spicy honey mustard roasted peppers, baby greens, balsamic, crusty bread (4 grams of fat).
Doms Special
Mortadella, Provolone, sopressa, capicola, prosciutto with everything, with or without hots.
Manzo
Housemade garlic roast beef, caramelized onion, Gorgonzola, arugula.
Mediterranean Tuna
Solid albacore tuna salad with puree of roasted peppers, capers, and olives.
Melenzane
Vegetarian. Neapolitan-style eggplant al funghetto with smoked Mozzarella and basil.
Parma
Imported black label Parma prosciutto, basil-marinated tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella.
Peter V Antopasto Salad
Pollo
Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted peppers marinated with black olive, capers, goat cheese
Prosciutto COTTO (Imp Ham) & cheese
Imported Italian Ham (Parmacotto), American cheese, Homemade Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato.
Serena
Mortadella, Provolone, house-dried tomato, house-marinated eggplant, arugula.
Sopressa
Rustic Italian salami, Provolone, house cherry peppers, arugula.
Tonno
Black olive tapenade, artichoke hearts.
Turkey Provoloe
Verde
Vegetarian. Mixed greens in balsamic vinaigrette, house-dried tomatoes, Gorgonzola .
Verde Panino Melanzane
Verde Panino With Grilled Chicken
White Albacore Tuna Panino
With lettuce and tomato.
Panini-Hot.
Bomba
Our house beef "stuffed" with marinated hots, Provolone cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, house-marinated eggplant.
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken cutlet baked in our homemade sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parm Topped With Eggplant Parm
Eggplant Parm
Vegetarian. Our famous eggplant in our famous bread.
Just Cutlet Panino
Lamb
Australian leg of lamb, tomato, mayo, oregano, Feta.
Meatball
House-made beef meatballs with Provolone.
Steak & Cheese
Steak Fiorentina
8 oz Hand cut Creekstone Farms ribeye. DOP Gorgonzola dolce, roasted cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion.
Steak Gaucho
8 oz Hand cut Creekstone Farms ribeye. Steak paillard with pickled red onion and chimichurri.
Steak Napoli
Hand cut prime rib cooked to order in cast iron skillet topped with Smoked Mozarella, Caremilized Onions, Arugula
Appetizer.
Arancini : Rice Ball
Risotto balls filled with ham, sopressa, parma, and several cheeses..fried to golden perfection.
Beef Empanada
ground angus beef, roasted pepper, olives, hard boil
Chicken Cutlet Side
Chicken Parm : Appetizer 1 EA
Eggplant Parm : Appetizer Small
Appetizer size.
Meatball Sampler (4)
Three to four.
Panzarotti
Pasta Fritatta
Naples style maccheroni frittata ( traditional street food)
Sausage Empanada
Local mild sausage, roasted pepper, caramelize onion
Slice : CHEESE
Slice of Sicilian style cheese pizza
Stuff zucchini Blossom / Parma Smok Mozz
Enza signature appetizer
Sides
Ciabatta Rolls
Homemade Domenic's signature ciabatta
Homemade Chips
Homemade chips tossed with black pepper, pecorino rams and spices
Qt Marinara
River Chips : BBQ
River Chips : Jalapeño
River Chips : Rosemary & Olive Oil
River Chips : Sea Salt
River Chips : Sour Cream & Onion
River Chips : Sweet Maui Onion
Digital Gift Card
Salad.
Antipasto Salad
Gluten-free. Capicola, Provolone, salami, artichoke heart, roasted peppers, olives.
Arugula Salad
Vegetarian/gluten-free. Baby arugula, house-dried tomatoes, marinated eggplant, goat cheese.
Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Gluten-free. Baby kale, Romaine, shaved Parm, house-made croutons and house-made dressing.
Caprese Salad
Vegetarian/gluten-free. . House salad with basil-marinated tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella.
House Salad
Vegan/gluten-free. Baby greens, Romaine heart, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onion, black olive.
Vegetarian Antipasto Salad
Vegetarian/gluten-free. Artichoke heart, house-dried tomatoes, melanzane, marinated eggplant, roasted peppers.
Verde Salad
Vegetarian/gluten-free. Mixed greens, house-dried tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese.
Pasta.
Eggplant Parm Meal
Eggplant Parmigiana Casserole
Lasagna
Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara
Pasta Bolognese
Bolognese with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Pasta Chicken And Broccoli
With garlic, white wine sauce.
Penne Caprese
Vegetarian. Penne tossed with basil-marinated tomatoes, and fresh Mozzarella, xvoo.
Penne Marinara
De Cecco pasta with our signature marinara sauce
Potato Gnocchi
Vegetarian. Made in house, cooked to order with red sauce, basil, fresh Mozzarella.
Ravioli In Red Sauce
Vegetarian. Cheese ravioli in our red sauce.
Ravioli Vanessa
Parma ham with peas, roasted peppers and cream over cheese ravioli.
Soup.
CHICKEN SOUP
classic homemade chicken soup
CHILLI SOUP
Beef, chile ancho & poblano, Guinness
LENTIL SOUP
Enza signature lentil soup
MINESTRA MARINATA
PASTA & FAGIOLI
Vegetarian. Made to order to keep the pasta al dente, finished w/ xvoo. All soups are made from scratch.
SOUP SPECIAL
Pizza.
Calzone: Philly Steak & Chz W/onions
Pizza Bianca Whole :Quattro Formaggi
mozzarella, brie, provolone, gorgonzola, parmesan, oregano
Pizza Bianca Whole: Margherita Bianca Fior Di Latte
Fior di latte mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil, EVOO
Pizza Bianca Whole: Speck
mozzarella, brie, speck (smoked prosciutto), roasted mushrooms
Pizza Bianca Whole: Speck-Mozzarella, Brie, Speck, Roasted Mushrooms
Pizza Bianca Whole:Genovese
fresh mozzarella, pesto nut free, arugula, EVOO
Pizza Whole : Al Formaggio ( cheese Pizza)
Tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
Pizza Whole : Quattro Stagioni
Tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (ham), roasted mushrooms, olives, artichoke, oregano
Pizza Whole : Vegetali Misti-
Tomato, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, olives, roasted tomato, artichoke, melanzane funghetto, caramelize onion
Pizza Whole :Italiana
Tomato, mozzarella, parma prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan
Pizza Whole: Bufalina
Tomato, mozzarella, bufalo mozzarella campana, basil, EVOO
Pizza Whole: Melanzane Funghetto
Tomato, mozzarella, Enza signature eggplant fungetto
Pizza Whole: Polpette Fatto In Casa
Tomato, mozzarella, beef homemade meatballs, provolone
Pizza Whole: Salsicce Fatto In Casa
Tomato, mozzarella, local mild sausage, roasted peppers, caramelize onion
Pizza Whole: Sopressata
Tomato, mozzarella, soppressata toscana
Slice : SPECIAL
Dessert.
Special Of The Day
Retail Products
American Cheese
Blue Cheese
Brie Cheese
Feta Cheese
Goat Cheese
Grana Padano
Mozzarella Buffalo
Mozzarella Shredded Whole Milk
Pecorino Romano Grated
Pecorino Toascano
Provolone
Provolone Sharp
Riccota COws Milk
Smoked Mozzarella
Swiss Cheese
Capicolaa
Moradella
Prosciutto Cotta ( imported Ham)
Prosciutto Crudo Pharma 24 Month
Roasted Lamb
Salami Genoa
Salami Soppressata
Sausage Sweet Precook
Speck
Turkey
Turkey Honey
Balsamic Dressing
Bolognese Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Chimichurri Sauce
Honey Mustard
Marinara Sauce
Ranch
Artichoke Salad
Eggplant Pickeled
Grilled Peppers
Grilled Zucchini
Hots
Melanzane Fughetto
Pickels
Roasted Mushrooms
Roasted Pepper Salad
Sliced Cherry Hot
Tomato Semi Dry
Tonna Salad
Tuna Salad
Merchandise.
Culture Pop Soda
Juice
San Pellegrino Soda
Tea Pure Leaf
Walter
Catering-Panini.
Catering-Salad.
Caesar Salad
Doms Tshirt
Doms TShirt 2 For $25
Penne Caprese Small
Salad Antipasto (10-12) L
Salad Antipasto (5-7) M
Salad Antipasto Vegetarian (10-12) L
Salad Antipasto Vegetarian (5-7)
Salad Arugula (10-12) L
Salad Arugula (5-7) M
Salad Caesar (10-12) L
Salad Caesar (5-7) M
Salad Caprese (10-12) L
Salad Caprese (5-7) M
Salad Garden (10-12) L
Salad Garden (5-7) M
Salad Kale Caesar (10-12) L
Salad Kale Caesar (5-7) M
Salad Verde (10-12) L
Salad Verde (5-7) M
Catering-Entree.
Chicken & Broccoli Full Pan
Chicken & Broccoli Half Pan
Chicken Parmigiana Full Pan
Chicken Parmigiana Half Pan
Eggplant Parm Half Pan
Gnocchi House Made Full Pan
Gnocchi House Made Half Pan
Lasagna 3 Cheese Full Pan
Lasagna 3 Cheese Half Pan
Lasagna Baked Meat & Cheese Full Pan
Lasagna Baked Meat & Cheese Half Pan
Lasagna Bolognese Half Pan
Lasagna Vegetable Half Pan
Orrechiete SAUSAGE & Rabe Full Pan
Orrechiete SAUSAGE & Rabe Half Pan
Orrechiete With Rabe Full Pan
Orrechiete With Rabe Half Pan
Pasta Bolognese Half Pan
Penne Caprese Large
Penne Caprese Medium
Penne Marinara Full Pan
Penne Marinara Half Pan
Ravioli Cheese in Red Sauce Full Pan
Ravioli Cheese in Red Sauce Half Pan
Ravioli Vanessa Full Pan
Ravioli Vanessa Half Pan
Stuffed Shells (20 Pc Full Pan)
Tortellini Pesto (nut free) Full Pan
Tortellini Pesto (nut free) Half Pan
Catering-Appetizer.
Catering-Dessert.
Catering-Drink.
6 Pack HFactor
Apple Juice
Bubly - Strawberry
Cordba Khave Coffee
Culture Pop Orange Mango
Culture Pop Pink Grapefr
Culture Pop Watermelons
Diet Pepsi - Glass 10 Oz
Diet Pepst 12oz
HFactor Water
Juice
Native Water
OS Orange
Pepsi - Can 12oz
Pepsi - Glass 16 Oz
Pepsi Classic - 20 Oz
Poland Sparkle - Lemon
Poland Sparkle Rasp Lime
Pompelmo
Pure Leaf - Green Tea
PURE LEAF : Diet Lemon
Pure Leaf Lemon
Pure Leaf Tea-Lemonade
San Pel Aranc Rossa
San Pel Ficodinia
San Pellegrino - Chinotto
San Pellegrino - Limonata
Sanpel Clementia
Shweppes - Ginger 20 Oz
Shweppes - Gingerale
Sobe - Blood Orange
Sobe - Fuji Apple
Spin Drift Rasp
Spindrift
Straw - Kiwi Juice
Stubborn - Agave Vanillacreme
Stubborn - Black Cherry
Stubborn - Lemon Berry Acai
WATER
Wild Berry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
