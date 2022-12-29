- Home
Don Luis Restaurant 5127 Westfields Boulevard
5127 Westfields Boulevard
Centerville, VA 20120
Appetizer
Fresh Guacamole
Homemade from scratch, we only use perfectly ripe avocados, crushed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and seasoning.
Guacamole Con Camarones
Crushed fresh avacados with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, shrimp, bacon, chorizo and jalapeno slices
Flautas
Four fried rolled taquitos, two chicken and two beef, covered with sour cream and queso fresco, served with guacamole
Queso Dip Mediano
Homeade queso blended with jalapenos
Choriqueso
Our homeade queso topped with grilled Mexican Chorizo sausage
Don Luis Nachos
Homade fried tortilla chips baked and topped with queso, ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, gaucamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
Vidalia Onion
Sliced battered onion and fiesta sauce.
Steak Fries
French fries covered with marinated steak, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos and queso fresco
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp grilled to perfection
Don Luis' Fried Wings
Fried wings with Mambo Sauce on the side.
Appetizer combo
Soup and Salad
Menudo
Soup prepared with beef tripe broth with a red chili pepper base. Served with tortillas and toppings.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of beef or chicken, and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on bed of lettuce, avocado slices, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and house dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on chopped romaine lettuce, avocado slices, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and our house dressing.
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Hearty soup served with chicken and rice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese and tortilla strips
Tortilla Soup Cup
Hearty soup served with chicken and rice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese and tortilla strips. (Smaller portion than the full bowl).
Pozole Verde De Pollo
Mexican stew prepared with chicken, hominy, green chilis and Mexican spices. Garnished with onions, cilantro, radish, avocado and shredded cabbage. Served with side of corn tortillas.
Don Luis' Burritos, Tacos, and Quesadillas
Mar Y Tierra Burrito
San Diego style stuffed with grilled steak, shrimp, french fries, pico de gallo, cheese and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Luis' Super Burrito
Choice of meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, topped with enchilada sauce: Salsa verde or queso
New York Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, whole pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, onions, cilantro, sour cream and salsa verde, grilled and wrapped in foil
Burrito Banderita
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, charro beans, cabbage, avocado, cheese and pico de gallo. Rolled and topped with three Mexican salsas: queso, verde, and molcajete red. Garnished with cilantro, queso fresco and sour cream
Burrito Salad
No tortilla, Burrito bowl with your choice of meat, on rice and black beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Luis' Super Quesadilla
Jumbo size flour tortilla grilled, choice of meat and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Tropical
Grilled chicken, chorizo, pineapple and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole
Gringo Tacos
Three soft tortilla tacos with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
Super Street Tacos
Regular size double corn tortilla tacos with choice of meat, Cilantro and onion.
Suiza queso
Quesadilla box
Enchilada Entrees
Enchiladas Con Carnitas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, green peppers, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Locas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with two fried eggs, garnished with queso fresco and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Supreme
one beef, one chicken and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Verdes
three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, sour cream, Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas each covered with a different sauce: queso, verde and house enchilada sauce, topped with sour cream, cilantro and Mexican queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Mexican Street Tacos
Mexican Street Tacos-Barbacoa
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas
Mexican Street Tacos-Carne Asada
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (steak)
Mexican Street Tacos-Pollo Asado
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (chicken)
Mexican Street Tacos-Carnitas
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (pork)
Mexican Street Tacos-Lengua
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (beef tongue)
Mexican Street Tacos-Chorizo
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (Mexican sausage)
Mexican Street Tacos-Al Pastor
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas.(pork and pineapple)
Mexican Street Tacos-Vegetarian
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (black bean and cheese)
Family Tacos - 20 Pack
Family Tacos - 30 Pack
Family Tacos - 40 Pack
Family Tacos - 10 Pack
Cabeza
Extra lengua
Mexican Street Tacos-Tripa
Taco Tuesday
FAMILY Tuesday TACOS
Customer Favorites
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken strips, onions, zucchini and squash on a bed of rice, topped with queso served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Burritos Jalapenos
Super burrito with steak or chicken, grilled with jalapenos, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Covered with homemade habanero salsa and cheese
Surf And Turf
Cubed steak, grilled shrimp and chicken taquitos with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Con Chorizo
Tender slices of chicken breast grilled with chorizo and covered with queso, served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Tender slices of grilled chicken on bed of Spanish rice topped with queso, served with guacamole, salad and sour cream
Plato Azteca
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with Mexican chorizo on a bed of Mexican rice topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Chimichangas
Two fried beef or chicken burritos topped with queso, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
*New* Hot Cheetos Burrito
Large burrito filled with steak, shrimp, hot cheetos, rice, charro beans, queso, jalapenos, onions and cilantro. Rolled and wrapped in foil.
Carnitas Mexicanas
Slowly braised pork shoulder served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde and flour tortillas
Torta Mexicana
Mexican sandwich with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas or al pastor with beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw and grilled onions, jalapenos, avocado, ham, seared cheese, and poblano pepper
Steaks
Tradicional Mexicano
Chicken enchilada, carne asade and two chicken flautas drizzled with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled thin-sliced steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Carne Asada Con Camarones
Grilled thin sliced steak and shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, chili toreado, scallion onions and tortillas
Campesino
Mexican style brunch with carne asada, and two pan fried eggs served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco and corn tortillas.
Shrimp and Seafood
Camarones Costenos
Grilled shrimp with onions, zucchini and squash on a bed of rice, topped with queso served with guacamole, salad and pico de gallo
Chori-Pollo Camarones
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and chorizo covered with queso. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Jalapenos
Jumbo shrimp grilled with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Tacos De Pescado
Two corn tortillas with beer battered cod, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camaron Con Chorizo Azteca
Jumbo grilled shrimp with chorizo, covered with queso. Served with rice and beans and tortillas
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with tomato juice, cucumber, onions, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and hot sauce
Tacos De Camaron 3
Three shrimp flour tortilla soft tacos garnished with chipotle cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans
Cebiche camaron
Camarones Rancheros
Create your own Combo
Molcajetes
TRIUNFADOR MAR Y TIERRA
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, cactus, onions jalapenos, seared cheese on a hot mortar pestle with salsa molcajete. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
TRIUNFADOR MIXTO
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and seared cheese, served in a hot mortar pestle. Served with rice, beans, corn tortillas, salsa verde and fresh guacamole
Fajitas
Fajitas De Res
Steak grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Pollo
Chicken grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas De Camaron (grilled shrimp)
Shrimp grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Pollo Y Carne
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Mixtas Con Camaron
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Azteca Carne
with chorizo and queso, grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Azteca Pollo
with chorizo and queso, grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajita especial wednesday
Don Luis' Short Ribs
Don Luis" Short Ribs Con Camarones
Vegetarian
Tacos Vegeterianos
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with grilled Mexican cheese and spinach. Served with rice, black beans and garnishes
Vegetarian Platter
Black bean burrito, cheese enchilada and bean taco served with rice and black beans
Luis' Super Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, spinach, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
Super Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, black beans and rice. Topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cheese
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onions, bell peppers, spinach, zucchini, squash and mushrooms on a sizzling griddle served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and three flour tortillas
Side Orders
Soft Tacos (3)
3 soft tacos
Crispy Tacos (3)
3 crispy tacos
Enchiladas (3)
3 enchiladas
Burritos (3)
3 Burritos
Chiles Rellenos (3)
3 Chiles Rellenos
Tostadas (2)
2 Tostadas
Rice
Rice
Beans
Beans
Chile Toreados (roasted jalapenos)
Roasted jalapenos
Nopales Asados
Grilled Cactus
Cebollitas Asados
Grilled Mexican onions
Extra carne
Extra pollo
Flour tortilla
Tortilla maiz
Side Tamales 3
Side Papas
EXTRA HABANERO
EXTRA MEDIO SALSA
EXTRA MEDIO CHIPS
LUIS' BIRRIA SPECIAL
Birria Tacos (3)
Corn tortilla dipped in birria broth grilled and stuffed with beef birria, cheese, onions, and cilantro, served with rice and beans
Quesa Birria
Large flour tortilla dipped in birria broth grilled and stuffed with Mexican cheese, beef birria, onions, and cilantro. served with rice and beans
Luis' Birria Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beef, birria, charro beans, rice, onions, cilantro and salsa verde
Desserts
Choco Flan
Mexican custard layered on top of chocolate cake
Tres Leches Cake
Vanilla cake soaked in a mixture of milk products that make the perfect sweetness and moist not mushy
Flan
Mexican custard with caramel topping
Churros
Mexican pastry sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Topped with caramel and side of chocolate sauce
Mexican fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream ball inside a crunchy coating covered with whipped cream, honey, cinnamon, and chocolate sauce
Kids Menu
Sides extras
Side tomate
Side lettuce
Side cilantro
sour cream
Small guac
Small chs dip
Side Faja vegies
Side hongos
Side cebolla
Queso rallado
Queso fresco
Bag of chips
Small salsa
Habanero salsa
Flour tortilla
Tortilla maiz
Queso dip large
Queso dip
Large salsa
Order de aguacate
Salsa medium
Pico De Gallo
Jalapeños Side
Ala carte
Taco Tuesday Especiales
Stree TCO asada
Street TCO pollo asado
Street TCO pastor
Street TCO carnitas
Street TCO chorizo
Street TCO lengua
Street TCO barbacoa
Street TCO cabeza
Street TCO vegetariano
Tablazo Tuesday 20
Tablazo Tuesday 30
Extra lengua
Street TCO tripa
Mini tablazo
Lunch Special 11am-4pm
Street Tacos (3)
Street style corn tortilla tacos with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas or al pastor meats served with rice and beans
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, choice of ground beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream
Lunch Chimichanga
Fried burrito with choice of beef or chicken topped with queso, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. served with rice and beans
Chicken Combo
One chicken enchilada and one chicken burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas
Choice of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp with green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and lettuce topped with sour cream, and guacamole with 3 flour tortillas
Pick 2 lunch
Lunch veggie fajita
Lunch Burrito ends 4:30pm
El Charro
Two shredded beef barbacoa burritos smothered with queso. Served with rice and beans
Burrito El Toro
El Paso style with choice of shredded chicken or beef, rice cheese, black beans, and refried beans topped with verde sauce and sour cream
Burrito El Pepe
Carnitas, black beans, rice, and cheese topped with queso and pico de gallo
Mexican Brunch (Ends 4:30pm)
Machaca
Two eggs scrambled with shredded carnitas covered in queso dip, salsa, verde, queso fresco and cilantro, served with rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican sausage scrambled with two eggs, served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs with tomatillo salsa on top. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas
Huevos Con Jamon
Three eggs scrambled with cheese and ham. Served with rice, beans, salsa verde and tortillas.
Campesino
Mexican style brunch with carne asada, and two fried eggs, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans, queso fresco and tortillas
LUIS' Brunch Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with three eggs bacon, chorizo and cheese. served with side of hashbrowns
LUIS' Brunch Burrito
Jumbo size breakfast burrito with 3 eggs, bacon, chorizo, hashbrowns and cheese topped with queso
Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Ice Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Michelagua De Pina
Kid Soda
Kid apple juice
Kid Oj
Kid Milk
Kid Choc Milk
Kid Horchata
Lemonade
Bottle coke
Shirley temple
Coffee
Club soda
Jarritos
