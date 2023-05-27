- Home
Tailgaters Sports Grill - Centreville
5111 Westfields Boulevard
Centreville, VA 20120
Tailgaters Sports Grill
Steakhouse Burger
Tailgater
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Backyard
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion
The HOTT Burger
White Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw Fries, House HOTT Sauce
Ragin Cajun
Cajun Seasoning. Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Charred Jalepenos
Blue Mushroom
Bleu Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms
Black Blue
Black Pepper Corn Crust,(Au Poivre) Topped with Bleu Cheese and Bearnaise Sauce
Smok'IN
Chipotle Sauce, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Charred Jalapenos, Grilled Onions
BBQ Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Onion Straws and BBQ Sauce
Classic
American Cheese, Smoked Apple-Wood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion
Bacon Swiss
Swiss Cheese, Smoked Apple-Wood Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms
The Big D
Two - 8oz Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion
The Big O
White Cheddar Cheese Stacked with BBQ Pit Beef Onion Straws
The Big M
8oz Burger Stacked with Mac & Cheese and Onion Straws
Monster Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chimichurri Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Chimichurri
Grilled Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Cooked with Jerk Seasoning and Topped with Creamy Jerk Sauce
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast with White Cheddar Cheese, Apple-wood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws
RAGIN Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken Breast with Pesto Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Raw Red Onion
Monster Chicken
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown
Angry Monster
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Topped with Spicy Mayo, Chimichurri Sauce, and House HOTT Sauce
Nashville Monster
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Spicy House Mayo, Nashville Hot Sauce, Lettuce & Sweet Pickles
Thai Chili Monster
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown with Ginger Thai Chili Slaw and Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Bacon Ranch Monster
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown with Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
Monster Chicken Parm
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Monster MAC
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Stacked with White Cheddar Mac & Coleslaw
Loaded Monster MAC
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Stacked with White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos, Coleslaw
Monster Brunch
8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Stacked with Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Belgian Waffle, Maple Syrup, Two Eggs and Nashville Hot Sauce
CYO Sandwich
Sliders
Burger Sliders
Three Beef / Burger Sliders
Chicken Sliders
Three Chicken Tender Sliders
Chicken Parm Sliders
Three Chicken Tender Sliders Topped with Marinara, Provolone & Basil
Bacon Ranch Chicken Sliders
Three Chicken Tender Sliders Topped with Bacon & ranch Dressing
Meatball Sliders
Three Meatball Sliders Topped with Provolone, Marinara & Basil
Wings / Tenders
Pizza
CYO Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with the Best Cheese and Your Favorite Toppings!
White Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza with Garlic Butter and Sliced Tomato as the Base and Topped with the Best Cheese and add Your Favorite Toppings!
Pepperoni & Banana Peppers Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni & Banana Peppers
Hawaiian Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Black Forest Ham & Pineapple
Margarita Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese & Basil
Pepperoni, Sausage Onion
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Sweet Yellow Onions
Veggie Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatos
The Meats Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Meatballs
Sausage Diablo Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza - Spicy Chipotle Sauce Topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Sausage & Roasted Red Peppers
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza - BBQ Sauce Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, and Crispy Onion Straws
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza - Mild Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Dressing with Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in House HOTT
Everything Pizza
Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Jalapenos
Other Sandwiches
"THE" Steak & Cheese
Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye with Provolone Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll - Add Your Favorite Toppings
"Philly Style"
Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye with Nacho Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll - Add Your Favorite Toppings
"THE" Meatball Hoagie
All Beef Meatball Topped with Marinara. Melted Provolone and Basil - Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
"BIG DOG"
All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
Bacon Chili Cheese "BIG DOG"
All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Nacho Chili & Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
Bacon Thai "BIG DOG"
All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Spicy Mayo, Thai Chili Slaw and Sauce Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken(Grilled or Fried) with Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing && Shaved Parmesan Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Sliced Turkey with Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Onions Cheddar Cheese&& Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken with Iceberg Lettuce, Roasted Corn (corn, peppers, onions) Cheddar Cheese Tomato & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Southwest Steak Wrap
Grilled Sliced Ribeye with Iceberg Lettuce, Roasted Corn (corn, peppers, onions) Cheddar Cheese Tomato & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Tossed In House HOTT with Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken with Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Street Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Three Flour Tortillas with Marinaded Beef, Chimichurri, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion
Crispy Fish Tacos
Three Flour Tortillas with Crispy Fish, Spicy Mayo Asian Thai Slaw
Chicken Tacos
Three Flour Tortillas with Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion
Blackend Mahi Tacos
Three Flour Tortillas with Blackened Mahi, with Fresh Lime
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheddar Cheese with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions & Roasted Red Peppers with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side
Chicken Jalapeno Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side
Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Spicy Sauce Melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Corn, Onions, and Poblano Peppers, with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side
Steak Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Sliced Ribeye, Melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese with Chimichurri, Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side
Flat Breads
Cheese Flatbread
Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Pepperoni Flatbread
Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Topped with Pepperoni
Margarita Flatbread
Flat Bread with Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
Diablo Chicken Flatbread
Flat Bread with Grilled Chicken, Spicy Marinara Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, and Roasted Red Peppers
Medditerranean Flatbread
Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, and Black Olives Topped with Balsamic Glaze
Grilled Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Flat Bread with Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
CYO Flat Bread
Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese - Add Your Favorite Topping
Grilled Chicken Margarita Flatbread
Flat Bread with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
Stromboli
Pepperoni Stromboli
Pizza Dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli
Pizza Dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
All - IN Stromboli
Pizza Dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
CYO Stromboli
Pizza Dough Stuffed with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese - Add Your Favorite Toppings
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Geens, Tomato, Red Onion, and Shaved Parmesan with Balsamic Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles Balsamic Glaze
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Crispy Chicken Tossed in House HOTT Sauce
Things To Share
Fries
French Fries Cooked Golden Brown
Tater Tots
Tater Tots Cooked Golden Brown
Pretzel Sticks
(3) Oven Toasted Sticks Served with Nacho Cheese
Onion Rings
Stack of Breaded Onion Rings Cooked Golden Brown
Mac & Jack
Mac & Cheese Bites with Pepper Jack Cheese Served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce
Cheese Curds
Fried Crispy Cheese Curds Served with ranch Dressing
Fried Mushrooms
Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms Served with Ranch Dressing
Loaded Cheese Fries
Crispy French Fries Topped with Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing
Loaded Cheese Tots
Crispy Tater Tots Topped with Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing
Staduim Nachos
Tortilla Chips with Nacho Cheese, Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes Onions, and Jalapenos
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy French Fries Topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing
Loaded Chili Cheese Tots
Crispy French Fries Topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing
Kids
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Ginger ale
Starry
Mt. Dew
Cranberry
Apple Juice
Pineapple
Tonic
Soda Water
Cherry Icee
Blue Raspberry
Pina Colada
Vanilla Shake
Chocolate Shake
Root Beer Float
Orange Float
Dr. Pepper Float
Pepsi Float
Mt. Dew Float
Red Bull
NA Bev Pitchers
Express Menu
Shareables "maybe"
Stadium Nachos
Tortilla Chips with Nacho Cheese, Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes Onions, and Jalapenos
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Jumbo Lump Crab, Artichoke, and Asiago Cheese Dip Served with Tortilla Chips
Sandwiches
Chicken Little
Crispy Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tailgater Sauce, and Pickle Served on a Toasted Bun
Double Play
Triple Play
Double Play Deluxe
Triple Play Deluxe
Chicken Little Deluxe
Crispy Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tailgater Sauce, and Pickle Served on a Toasted Bun
"BIG DOG"
All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
Bacon Chili Cheese "BIG DOG"
All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Nacho Chili & Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
Bacon Thai "BIG DOG"
All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Spicy Mayo, Thai Chili Slaw and Sauce Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5111 Westfields Boulevard, Centreville, VA 20120