Tailgaters Sports Grill - Centreville

5111 Westfields Boulevard

Centreville, VA 20120

Tailgaters Sports Grill

Steakhouse Burger

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Tailgater

$10.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Backyard

$12.49

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

The HOTT Burger

$12.49

White Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw Fries, House HOTT Sauce

Ragin Cajun

$12.49

Cajun Seasoning. Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Charred Jalepenos

Blue Mushroom

$12.49

Bleu Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms

Black Blue

$13.49

Black Pepper Corn Crust,(Au Poivre) Topped with Bleu Cheese and Bearnaise Sauce

Smok'IN

$13.49

Chipotle Sauce, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Charred Jalapenos, Grilled Onions

BBQ Burger

$15.49

Cheddar Cheese, Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Onion Straws and BBQ Sauce

Classic

$15.49

American Cheese, Smoked Apple-Wood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion

Bacon Swiss

$15.49

Swiss Cheese, Smoked Apple-Wood Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms

The Big D

$17.99

Two - 8oz Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion

The Big O

$17.99

White Cheddar Cheese Stacked with BBQ Pit Beef Onion Straws

The Big M

$11.99

8oz Burger Stacked with Mac & Cheese and Onion Straws

Monster Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast with Cajun Seasoning, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions & Charred Jalapenos

Grilled Chimichurri Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Chimichurri

Grilled Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Cooked with Jerk Seasoning and Topped with Creamy Jerk Sauce

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with White Cheddar Cheese, Apple-wood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws

RAGIN Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Pesto Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Raw Red Onion

Monster Chicken

$11.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown

Angry Monster

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Topped with Spicy Mayo, Chimichurri Sauce, and House HOTT Sauce

Nashville Monster

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Spicy House Mayo, Nashville Hot Sauce, Lettuce & Sweet Pickles

Thai Chili Monster

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown with Ginger Thai Chili Slaw and Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Bacon Ranch Monster

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown with Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

Monster Chicken Parm

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Monster MAC

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Stacked with White Cheddar Mac & Coleslaw

Loaded Monster MAC

$12.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Stacked with White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos, Coleslaw

Monster Brunch

$11.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown Stacked with Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Belgian Waffle, Maple Syrup, Two Eggs and Nashville Hot Sauce

CYO Sandwich

CYO Steakhouse Burger

$10.99

CYO Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

8oz Chicken Breast Seasoned and Fried Golden Brown or Grilled to Perfection

Sliders

Burger Sliders

$10.99

Three Beef / Burger Sliders

Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Three Chicken Tender Sliders

Chicken Parm Sliders

$11.99

Three Chicken Tender Sliders Topped with Marinara, Provolone & Basil

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Three Chicken Tender Sliders Topped with Bacon & ranch Dressing

Meatball Sliders

$11.99

Three Meatball Sliders Topped with Provolone, Marinara & Basil

Wings / Tenders

Signature Wings Roasted and Fried to Perfection - Add Your Favorite Sauce

6 Wings

$10.99

9 Wings

$14.49

12 Wings

$19.49

5 Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Pizza

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with the Best Cheese and Your Favorite Toppings!

CYO Pizza

$16.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with the Best Cheese and Your Favorite Toppings!

White Pizza

$18.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza with Garlic Butter and Sliced Tomato as the Base and Topped with the Best Cheese and add Your Favorite Toppings!

Pepperoni & Banana Peppers Pizza

$16.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni & Banana Peppers

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Black Forest Ham & Pineapple

Margarita Pizza

$18.49

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese & Basil

Pepperoni, Sausage Onion

$16.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Sweet Yellow Onions

Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatos

The Meats Pizza

$23.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Meatballs

Sausage Diablo Pizza

$16.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza - Spicy Chipotle Sauce Topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Sausage & Roasted Red Peppers

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza - BBQ Sauce Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, and Crispy Onion Straws

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza - Mild Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Dressing with Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in House HOTT

Everything Pizza

$24.99

Extra Large 16" Pizza Topped with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Jalapenos

Other Sandwiches

"THE" Steak & Cheese

$10.49

Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye with Provolone Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll - Add Your Favorite Toppings

"Philly Style"

$10.49

Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye with Nacho Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll - Add Your Favorite Toppings

"THE" Meatball Hoagie

$10.49

All Beef Meatball Topped with Marinara. Melted Provolone and Basil - Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

"BIG DOG"

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

Bacon Chili Cheese "BIG DOG"

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Nacho Chili & Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

Bacon Thai "BIG DOG"

$6.00

All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Spicy Mayo, Thai Chili Slaw and Sauce Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken(Grilled or Fried) with Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing && Shaved Parmesan Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.00

Sliced Turkey with Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Onions Cheddar Cheese&& Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken with Iceberg Lettuce, Roasted Corn (corn, peppers, onions) Cheddar Cheese Tomato & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Southwest Steak Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Sliced Ribeye with Iceberg Lettuce, Roasted Corn (corn, peppers, onions) Cheddar Cheese Tomato & Spicy Mayo Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tossed In House HOTT with Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken with Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00

Three Flour Tortillas with Marinaded Beef, Chimichurri, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion

Crispy Fish Tacos

$12.00

Three Flour Tortillas with Crispy Fish, Spicy Mayo Asian Thai Slaw

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Three Flour Tortillas with Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion

Blackend Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Three Flour Tortillas with Blackened Mahi, with Fresh Lime

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheddar Cheese with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions & Roasted Red Peppers with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side

Chicken Jalapeno Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side

Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Spicy Sauce Melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Corn, Onions, and Poblano Peppers, with Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour Tortilla with Sliced Ribeye, Melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese with Chimichurri, Sour Cream, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Jalapeno on the Side

Flat Breads

Cheese Flatbread

$10.99

Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.99

Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Topped with Pepperoni

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

Flat Bread with Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Diablo Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

Flat Bread with Grilled Chicken, Spicy Marinara Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, and Roasted Red Peppers

Medditerranean Flatbread

$10.99

Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, and Black Olives Topped with Balsamic Glaze

Grilled Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$10.99

Flat Bread with Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

CYO Flat Bread

$10.99

Flat Bread with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese - Add Your Favorite Topping

Grilled Chicken Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

Flat Bread with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.99

Pizza Dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli

$11.99

Pizza Dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

All - IN Stromboli

$11.99

Pizza Dough Stuffed with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

CYO Stromboli

$11.99

Pizza Dough Stuffed with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese - Add Your Favorite Toppings

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed Geens, Tomato, Red Onion, and Shaved Parmesan with Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romain Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Wedge, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles Balsamic Glaze

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Crispy Chicken Tossed in House HOTT Sauce

Things To Share

Fries

$7.00

French Fries Cooked Golden Brown

Tater Tots

$8.00

Tater Tots Cooked Golden Brown

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

(3) Oven Toasted Sticks Served with Nacho Cheese

Onion Rings

$10.00

Stack of Breaded Onion Rings Cooked Golden Brown

Mac & Jack

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Bites with Pepper Jack Cheese Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fried Crispy Cheese Curds Served with ranch Dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms Served with Ranch Dressing

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy French Fries Topped with Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing

Loaded Cheese Tots

$12.00

Crispy Tater Tots Topped with Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing

Staduim Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips with Nacho Cheese, Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes Onions, and Jalapenos

BBQ Riblets & Fries

$15.00

Oven Roasted Pork Riblets Tossed in BBQ Sauce and Served with Fries

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy French Fries Topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing

Loaded Chili Cheese Tots

$12.00

Crispy French Fries Topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sour Creme, and Ranch Dressing

Kids

Kid - Corn Dogs

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs Served with Fries

Kid - Sliders

$9.00

Two Beef Sliders Served with Fries

Kid - Tenders

$9.00

Three Chicken Tenders Served with Fries

Kid - Mac & Cheese

$9.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Served with Fries

Kid - Grill Cheese

$9.00

Toasted Grill Cheese Sandwich with Fries

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Cherry Icee

$4.00

Blue Raspberry

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Orange Float

$4.00

Dr. Pepper Float

$4.00

Pepsi Float

$4.00

Mt. Dew Float

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

NA Bev Pitchers

Pepsi Pitcher

$11.00

Diet Pepsi Pitcher

$11.00

Root Beer Pitcher

$11.00

Dr. Pepper Pitcher

$11.00

Orange Crush Pitcher

$11.00

Ginger ale Pitcher

$11.00

Starry Pitcher

$11.00

Mt. Dew Pitcher

$11.00

Express Menu

Shareables "maybe"

Sandwiches

Chicken Little

$7.00

Double Play

$7.00

Triple Play

$7.00

Double Play Deluxe

$7.00

Triple Play Deluxe

$7.00

Chicken Little Deluxe

$7.00

"BIG DOG"

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

Bacon Chili Cheese "BIG DOG"

$10.00

All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Nacho Chili & Cheese Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

Bacon Thai "BIG DOG"

$10.00

All Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon Topped with Spicy Mayo, Thai Chili Slaw and Sauce Served on a Toasted Amoroso Roll

Come in and enjoy!

5111 Westfields Boulevard, Centreville, VA 20120

