FRESNO JACK

$10.00

A classic Pepper Jack cheese, with a touch of Scratch House flair makes this cheese a cornerstone of our menu. The key to this cheese’s unique flavor is Donna Jean’s Fresno Hot Sauce. Fermented for 4 months, the Fresno Chiles are pureed with vinegar, and the seed pulp imparts a fruity, salty, and fully fermented flavor. Sweet red bell peppers and a touch of fresh rosemary finish out the full bodied flavor profile, for a peppery Jack cheese that works equally well on a charcuterie board, in pasta, or melted for a quesadilla. Ingredients: Water, Cashews, Refined Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Distilled Vinegar, Less than 2% of: Sea Salt, Kappa Carrageenan, Nutritional Yeast, Bell Peppers, Fermented Fresno Chile, Rosemary