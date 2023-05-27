Main picView gallery

DOTS 1330 Ocean Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1330 Ocean Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Black Sesame

Black Sesame Ice Cream Milk Tea 黑芝麻雪山

Black Sesame Ice Cream Milk Tea 黑芝麻雪山

$6.00

a creamy milk tea with the nutty flavor of black sesame, served with a scoop of black sesame ice cream.

Black Sesame Boba Milk Tea 黑芝麻珍珠

Black Sesame Boba Milk Tea 黑芝麻珍珠

$6.00

a milk tea with black sesame flavor, served with chewy boba pearls.

Black Sesame Cream Foam Milk Tea 黑芝麻奶蓋

Black Sesame Cream Foam Milk Tea 黑芝麻奶蓋

$6.00

a milk tea with black sesame flavor, topped with a creamy foam.

Black Sesame Milk Tea with Boba & Mochi 黑芝麻寶藏茶

$7.00

a milk tea with black sesame flavor, served with chewy boba pearls and soft mochi.

Black Sesame Latte 黑芝麻拿鐵

$6.00

a latte with black sesame flavor, made with espresso and steamed milk.

Black Sesame Mochi Milk Tea 黑芝麻麻薯

$6.00

a milk tea with black sesame flavor, served with soft and chewy pieces of mochi.

Sago Drinks

Mango Sago 楊枝甘露

Mango Sago 楊枝甘露

$6.00

a refreshing drink made with mango , grapefurit flavor and sago pearls.

Strawberry Sago 草莓甘露

Strawberry Sago 草莓甘露

$6.00

a sweet and fruity drink made with strawberry flavor and sago pearl

Taro Sago 芋頭甘露

Taro Sago 芋頭甘露

$6.00

a sweet and creamy taro with sago pearls.

Avocado Sago 牛油甘露

$6.00Out of stock

a creamy and nutritious drink made with avocado flavor and sago pearls.

Fresh Brew

Hong Kong Milk Tea 正宗絲襪奶茶

Hong Kong Milk Tea 正宗絲襪奶茶

$5.00

a classic milk tea made with black tea and condensed milk, popular in Hong Kong.

Oolong Tea 烏龍茶

Oolong Tea 烏龍茶

$5.00

Oolong tea is a partially oxidized Chinese tea that combines the flavors of green and black tea, offering a delightful balance of floral, fruity, and toasty notes with potential health benefits.

Osmanthus Oolong Tea 桂花烏龍

Osmanthus Oolong Tea 桂花烏龍

$5.00

Osmanthus oolong tea is a fragrant and flavorful blend of oolong tea leaves infused with the delicate floral essence of osmanthus flowers, resulting in a delightful and aromatic tea experience.

Coffee HK Milk Tea 正宗鴛鴦

Coffee HK Milk Tea 正宗鴛鴦

$5.00

a classic milk tea with the addition of coffee for a richer and deeper flavor.

Jamine Green Tea 茉莉花茶

Jamine Green Tea 茉莉花茶

$5.00

a green tea infused with the delicate aroma of jasmine flowers.

Fruits Tea

HK Lemon Tea 正宗檸檬茶

HK Lemon Tea 正宗檸檬茶

$5.00

a classic Hong Kong-style tea made with black tea and lemon.

Grapes Tea 多肉葡萄茶

Grapes Tea 多肉葡萄茶

$5.00

a tea made with grapes for a sweet and fruity taste.

Passion Fruit Green Tea 百香果水果茶

Passion Fruit Green Tea 百香果水果茶

$5.00

a sweet and tangy tea made with passion fruit flavor.

Grapefruit Green Tea 西柚水果茶

Grapefruit Green Tea 西柚水果茶

$5.00

a refreshing tea made with grapefruit for a tart and citrusy taste.

Winter Melon Tea with Taro Balls 原汁冬瓜茶

$6.00Out of stock

a refreshing tea made with winter melon brown sugar, served with chewy taro balls.

Wheel Pies

Black Sesame & Mochi 黑芝麻麻薯

Black Sesame & Mochi 黑芝麻麻薯

$3.00

Wheel pies filled with black sesame paste and chewy pieces of mochi.

Corn & Cheese 玉米芝士

Corn & Cheese 玉米芝士

$3.00

Savory wheel pies with a filling made of corn and cheese.

Mochi Peanut 麻薯花生

Mochi Peanut 麻薯花生

$2.50

Wheel pies filled with a peanut and mochi filling.

Salty Egg & Pork Floss 肉鬆鹹蛋

Salty Egg & Pork Floss 肉鬆鹹蛋

$3.00

Wheel pies with a savory filling made of salty egg yolk and pork floss.

Taro Paste 香甜芋泥

Taro Paste 香甜芋泥

$2.50

Wheel pies filled with sweet and creamy taro paste.

Nutella & Oreo 榛子奥利奥

Nutella & Oreo 榛子奥利奥

$2.50

Sweet wheel pies filled with a decadent mixture of Nutella and crushed Oreo cookies.

Spam & Egg 雞蛋午餐肉

Spam & Egg 雞蛋午餐肉

$3.00

Savory wheel pies filled with a mixture of Spam and scrambled egg.

Purple Yam 紫心地瓜

$2.50Out of stock

Wheel pies filled with sweet and creamy purple yam paste.

Red Bean 红豆

$3.00

Sweet wheel pies filled with red bean paste and chewy pieces of mochi.

Sticky Purple Rice 糯糯紫米

$3.00Out of stock

Wheel pies filled with a mixture of chewy purple rice

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1330 Ocean Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dark Horse Inn
orange star4.6 • 386
942 Geneva Ave San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
Calabria Bros
orange star5.0 • 220
4763 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
Little Original Joes - LOJ West Portal
orange starNo Reviews
393 West Portal Avenue San Francisco, CA 94127
View restaurantnext
Gram Cafe & Pancake
orange star4.2 • 1,803
3251 20th Ave San Francisco, CA 94132
View restaurantnext
Mama Trans Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5999 Mission Street Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext
Xiao Loong Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
250 West Portal Avenue San Francisco, CA 94127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Roam Artisan Burgers - Union
orange star4.4 • 10,268
1785 Union Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston