DOTS 1330 Ocean Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1330 Ocean Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Original Joes - LOJ West Portal
No Reviews
393 West Portal Avenue San Francisco, CA 94127
View restaurant