Appetizers

Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$8.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Crispy Crunchy Shrimp Quesadillas

$12.99

Fries

$2.99

Double Down Classics

2pc tilapia fillet

$20.99

Tilapia fillet fried until golden brown and always seasoned to perfection

Grilled chicken breast

$12.99

Boneless chicken breast marinated w/ medley of seasonings and grilled to perfection

Chicken tender plate

$11.99

Fresh tenderloins fried and seasoned to perfection

Hamburger steak

$16.99

Juicy beef patty seasoned perfection smothered in brown gravy w/ diced onions and bell pepper

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Boneless chicken breast fried seasoned topped w/ country style gravy (white or brown)

Double down bowl

$10.99

Seasoned rice with dice veggies served with chicken, steak and/or shrimp, covered in a special cheese sauce

Salads

Grilled/fried chicken salad

$15.99

House salad

$9.99

Handhelds

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Cheese, lettuce, pickles, and onions

Grilled or Fried Chicken

$12.99

Fried or grilled. Boneless fried chicken breast. Serve with mayo, lettuce, cheese, pickles and tomatoes.

Double Down Classic Burger

$12.99

Grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion spread on Texas toast

Double down favorites

Lamb chops

$31.99

3 lamb chops seasoned to perfection served over rice or mash potatoes w/ vegetable

Shrimp and grits

$18.99

6 grilled shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection served over a bed of seasoned rice with vegetables

Grilled salmon

$22.99

Salmon fillet seasoned rice with vegetable

Fried Ribs

$28.99

Baby back ribs fried golden brown to perfection served with Mac & Cheese and seasoned Steamed Cabbage.

Smothered Chicken Special

$8.99

Sides

Rice and Gravy

$2.99

Mash Potatoes

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.99

Lima Beans

$2.99

Cabbage

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Yams

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Field Peas

$2.99

Key Lime Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Yellow/choc

$6.00

Pound Cake

$6.00

Beverages

Liquor

Hennessy

$10.91

Patron

$11.82

Don Julio

$11.82

Remy Martin

$11.82

Dusse'

$11.82

Cosamigos

$11.82

Titos

$9.09

Grey Goose

$9.09

Ciroc

$9.09

Crown Royal

$9.09

Jack Daniels

$9.09

Jose Cuervo

$9.09

Teramana

$9.09

Bombay

$9.09

Barcardi

$9.09

Avion

$11.82

Curvoisier

$9.09

Martell

$11.82

1800

$9.09

Malibu Rum

$5.45

Absolut

$9.09

SKKY Vodka

$9.09

Remy 1738

$13.63

Hennessy Privlege

$13.63

Don Julio Anejo

$13.63

Deleon

$13.00

House Tequila

$5.00

House Gin

$5.00

House Vodka

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cocktails

Absolute Stress

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Blue M/F

$7.00

Jager Bomb

Martini

$6.00

Reg Long Island Tea

$10.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

F*** IT

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bump Top Shelf

$2.00

Long Island

$7.00

Peach Martini

$8.00

Pineapple Martini

$8.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Top-Shelf Cocktails

Incredible Hulk

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Margaritas

$13.00

Double Down

$15.00

Peach Extasy

$13.00

Bob Marley

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$13.00

Beer

Import

$4.10

Domestic

$3.18

Mimosas

Strawberry Lemonde Mimosas

$7.28+

Strawberry Puree', Lemonade and Fresh strawberry slices

So Peachy Mimosas

$7.28+

Peach Schnapps, Peach Puree' and Sliced Peaches

Very Cherry Limeade Mimosa

$7.28+

Sugar, Grenadine, Fresh lime juice, Tito's, Champagne and fresh cherries

Sneaky Link Mimosa

$7.28+

Watermelon Puree', Mint, Muddled Blueberry, Germaine Liqueur and Muddled Watermelon.

Island Mimosa

$7.28+

Malibu Rum & Pineapple juice, Strawberry Puree' with a cherry

Stella Black

$8.00

Orange Mimosa

$6.00

Watermelon Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Set Up

$30.00

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.99+

Zero Coca Cola

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Hi-C

$1.99+

Strawberry Fanta

$1.99+

Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Water

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Late Night

Double Down After Hours

Dirty Down Fried Shrimp

$12.99

House Tilapia

$12.99

2 fried fillets served with fries

Chopped Cheese

$14.99

sub styled beef with sauteed peppers and onions

Street Burger Loaded Fries

$12.99

Topped With Ground Beef Cheese green Onion Tomato Lettuce

Wings

$10.99+

6,10,15 pieces served with fries

Dem Fried Ribs Tho!!!!

$14.99

Double Down Burger

$13.99

8oz grilled patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions on a toasted bun.

$5 Dollar Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00