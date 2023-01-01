Main picView gallery

Cloverdale Cigars 2061 Carter Hill Road

review star

No reviews yet

2061 Carter Hill Road

Montgomery, AL 36116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pipe Tobacco

Balkan

Sasieni

$20.00

Erinmore

Mixture

$29.00

Flake

$19.00

Mac Baren

Black Ambrosia

$23.50

Dark Twist

$27.00

Golden Extra

$23.50

Navy Flake

$30.00

Plumcake

$23.50

Symphony

$23.50

Vanilla Cream

$23.50

Roll Cake

$30.00

Stanwell

Vanilla

$15.00

Humidors

Travel Humidors

5 Count Desert Tan

$26.00

5 Count Red

$26.00

5 Count OD Green

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2061 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery, AL 36116

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Rey Burrito Lounge
orange star4.5 • 876
1031 E Fairview Ave Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Dino's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1018 E. Fairview Ave. Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0
orange starNo Reviews
1018 E. Fairview Ave. Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Cahawba House
orange star4.8 • 240
31 S Court St Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurantnext
Plant Bae
orange star4.7 • 315
175 Lee Street Suite C Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Baptist Express
orange starNo Reviews
2055 E. South Blvd. Montgomery, AL 36116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montgomery

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
orange star4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
El Rey Burrito Lounge
orange star4.5 • 876
1031 E Fairview Ave Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Perry Hill
orange star4.5 • 805
1611 Perry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway
orange star4.4 • 768
3954 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Plant Bae
orange star4.7 • 315
175 Lee Street Suite C Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montgomery
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston