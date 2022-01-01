- Home
Double T Diner Perry Hall 9010 BELAIR ROAD
No reviews yet
9010 BELAIR ROAD
Nottingham, MD 21236
Egg Platters
2 Eggs
Served with home fries and toast
2 Eggs + Bacon
2 Eggs + Canadian Bacon
2 Eggs + Turkey Bacon
2 Eggs + Virginia Ham
2 Eggs + Chicken Breast
2 Eggs + Pork Sausage
2 Eggs + Turkey Sausage
2 Eggs + Scrapple
2 Eggs + Chicken Fried Steak
2 Eggs + Corned Beef Hash
Served with home fries and toast
2 Eggs + NY Strip Steak
Served with 2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast
2 Eggs + T-Bone Steak
Served with 2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast
2 Eggs + Porterhouse Steak
Served with 2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast
2 Egg Whites
Served with home fries and toast
2 Eggs + Ham Steak
Egg Sandwiches
Fried Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Pork Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Beef Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Canadian Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Scrapple & Egg Sandwich
Western Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, peppers, and onions
Breakfast Wrap
Two Eggs, Meat, Tomatoes, Cheese; Served with Home Fries
Breakfast Club Sandwich
Two fried eggs, cheese, and bacon; Served with Home Fries
Double T Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Specials
Double T Special w/ Pancakes
Served with home fries, no toast included
Double T Special w/ French Toast
Double T Special w/ Waffle
Homemade Chipped Beef
Served over toast or biscuits with home fries
Homemade Sausage Gravy
Served over toast or biscuits with home fries
Italian Breakfast Bowl
Home fries, mushrooms, spinach, onions, sausage, and mozzarella cheese topped with two eggs (any style), and served with your choice of toast
Huevos Bowl
Home fries, onions, black beans, pepperjack cheese, two eggs (any style), topped with tortilla chips and served with toast
Meet the Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
California Benedict
Two poached eggs, sliced turkey, and avocado on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs, split sausage, and fried onions on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
Greek Benedict
Two poached eggs, spinach, and feta on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
Nova Benedict
Two poached eggs and lox on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
Chesapeake Benedict
Two poached eggs and a crabcake on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
Breakfast Skillets
Western Skillet
Virginia ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, and American cheese
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, home fries, and cheddar cheese
American Skillet
Bacon, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and American cheese
Spanish Skillet
Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Eastern Skillet
Bacon, pork sausage, Virginia ham, home fries, and American cheese
Athenian Skillet
Gyro meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, home fries, and feta cheese
Spartan Skillet
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and feta cheese
3 Egg Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Garden Omelette
Tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Served with home fries and toast
Sensation Omelette
Tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with home fries and toast
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with home fries and toast
Three Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, pork sausage, and ham. Served with home fries and toast
Healthy Omelette w/ Chicken
Egg white or egg beaters served with grilled chicken and cottage cheese or fruit salad (substituted for potatoes).
Ham Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Scrapple Omelette
Turkey Bacon Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Turkey Sausage Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Mushroom and Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Italian Omelette
Sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with home fries and toast
Veggie Trio Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Brocolli, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and toast
Grilled Chicken Omelette
Sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with home fries and toast
Triple Cheese Omelette
American cheese, Swiss cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and toast
Western Omelette
Virginia ham, green peppers, onions, and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast
Heroes Omelette
Spinach, tomato, and avocado. Served with home fries and toast
Avocado, Bacon, and Tomato Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Lox and Onion Omelette
Lox and onions. Served with choice of cottage cheese, fruit salad, or home fries
Crabmeat Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Florentine Omelette
Penny Omelette
Chef Omelette
Hercules Omelette
Farmers Omelette
Sunrise Omelette
Pastrami Omelette
Corned Beef Omelette
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Blueberry Pancakes
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Banana Pancakes
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Carrot Cake Pancakes
Served with cream cheese and homemade syrup
Coconut Pancakes
Coconut mixed into the batter
Nutella Pancakes
Banana Nutella Pancakes
Bananas mixed in, topped with Nutella
Whole Wheat Pancakes
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Chocolate Pancakes
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Paradise Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes(10)
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Challah Bread French Toast
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Patriotic French Toast
Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries & Whipped Cream, served with butter and homemade syrup
Monte Cristo
Grilled turkey, ham & melted swiss cheese, served on homemade challah French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Chicken & Waffle
Waffle with choice of (5) chicken wings or (3) tenders.
Chicken & Waffle 1/2 Fried Chicken
Served with butter and homemade syrup
Elvis Waffle
Served with fresh bananas, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and bacon bits
Bagels, Muffins & Fruit
Toasted Jumbo Bagel
with butter and jelly
Toasted English Muffin
Toast (2)
with butter and jelly
Kaiser Roll
with butter and jelly
Blueberry Muffin
Corn Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Biscuit
Half Grapefruit
Half Pineapple
Half Canteloupe
Fresh Fruit Salad (cup)
Fresh Fruit Salad (bowl)
Healthy Choices
Avocado Platter
Fresh avocado, three eggs (any style), served with whole wheat toast
The Doctor Omelette
Egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and diced tomatoes; served with whole wheat toast
Healthy Choice
Egg whites, cup of fruit salad, and whole wheat toast
Egg White & Avocado Omelette
Served with home fries or cup of fruit salad, and wheat toast
Bodybuilder Omelette
Lighthearted Omelette
Breakfast Sides
Side Egg
Side of 2 Eggs
Side Egg White
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Pork sausage
Side Scrapple
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Italian Sausage
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Corn Beef Hash
Side Beef Sausage
Side Creamed Chip Beef
Ala Carte Lox
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Pancake
Side Grits
Fruit Cup
Cereal
Oatmeal
Side Home Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Toast
Side of Applesauce
Side Avocado
Side Onion Rings
Fresh Strawberries
Side Cottage Cheese
Apple Cinnamon Preserves
Blueberry Preserves
Strawberry Preserves
Cream Cheese
Fall Specials
Appetizers
Fresh Jumbo Wings
Served with your choice of sauce and celery
Boom Boom Shrimp
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in our sweet chili sauce
Cheeseburger Sliders (3)
Chicken Sliders (3)
Crab Dip
House made, topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with toasted bread
Fried Coconut Shrimp (8)
Served with sweet & sour sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms (3)
Stuffed with crabmeat
Potato Skins (3)
Stuffed with cheddar, bacon, and broccoli
Chicken Tenders (4)
Served with French fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Philly Egg Rolls
Served with sriracha ranch sauce
Quesadilla
Chicken or Shrimp Quesadilla
Appetizer Combo #1
Buffalo Wings (6), Fried Shrimp (4), Mozzarella Sticks (3), and Onion Rings, served with marinara sauce
Appetizer Combo #2
Chicken Tenders (3) or Buffalo Wings (6), Mozzarella Sticks (3), Potato Skins (2), and Onion Rings, with marinara sauce
Appetizer Combo #3
Buffalo Wings (6), Mozzarella Sticks (3), Potato Skins (2), and Onion Rings, served with marinara sauce
Crabcake Sliders (3)
Grape Leaves (6)
Crab Balls
Soups
Sides
French Fries
Home Fries
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned Fries
Onion Rings
Vegetable of the Day
Mac & Cheese
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Applesauce
Tzatziki Sauce
Yellow Gravy
White Gravy
Pasta
Garlic Bread (3)
Superb Salads
Double T Famous Chef's Salad Bowl
Mixed green salad with white meat turkey, ham, roast beef, American & Swiss cheese, with tomatoes, and sliced egg; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Tuscany Salad
Grilled chicken breast, roasted zucchini, peppers, and fresh mushrooms over mixed greens; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, peppers, radishes, olives, dolmades, and cucumbers; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and grated cheese, all mixed in Caesar dressing; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Tossed Salad
Served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Boardwalk Caesar Salad
Grilled shrimp, sea scallops, and crabmeat over romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Garden Salad Topped with Fried Oysters (5)
Served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Golden chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, onions, and carrots; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
Shrimp Salad Platter
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers
Tuna Salad Platter
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers
Chicken Salad Platter
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers
Shrimp & Tuna Salad Combination Platter
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers
New Orleans Chicken Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Shrimp Salad
Scoop of Egg Salad
Avocado Works
Avocado BLT Sandwich
Sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on your choice of bread; served with French fries or vegetable
Turkey & Avocado Wrap
Served with French fries or vegetable and cup of our Soup of the Day
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, Swiss cheese, and sliced avocado, served with French fries or vegetable
Stuffed Avocado
Topped with Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Shrimp Salad, with sliced avocado garnish
Stuffed Tomato
Topped with Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Shrimp Salad, with sliced avocado garnish
Wraps Around The World
Mexican Wrap
Grilled cajun chicken breast with cheddar cheese, hot peppers, salsa, sour cream and rice
Philly Wrap
Philly steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with American cheese
Garden Wrap
Grilled fresh zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, onions and rice
Turkey Club Wrap
with bacon and cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese
Chicken Roma Wrap
Grilled sliced chicken breast combined with our Caesar salad
Greek Wrap
Grilled sliced gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, cucumber and feta cheese
Turkey, Avocado, and Tomato Wrap
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, Swiss cheese, and sliced avocado, served with French fries or vegetable
Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
No sides
Chicken Breast Sandwich Deluxe
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, red onion & tomato
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with tomato, onions and lettuce, topped with feta cheese
Chicken St. Louis Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast with sauteed onions, mushrroms and mozzarella cheese
Cuban Rueben Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, cole slaw & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, topped with Swiss cheese
Southwesten Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with barbecue sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Blackened Cajun Chicken
with melted cheddar cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu
with ham & Swiss cheese
Chicken Milanese
Fried chicken, bacon, swiss cheese with honey mustard
Chicken Parmigiana
on a sub roll
Chicken Chesapeake
Chicken topped with crab dip, cheese and imperial sauce
Specialty Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
topped with American cheese, onions and peppers on a sub roll
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
topped with American cheese, onions and peppers on a sub roll
Sliced Steak Sandwich
French Dip
Thin slices of roast beef wth au jus, topped with melted provolone on a sub roll
Chicken Salad Melt
with melted cheese & tomato on grilled rye bread
Tuna Salad Melt
with melted cheese & tomato on grilled rye bread
Patty Melt
Fresh prime beef on grilled rye bread with American cheese and sauteed onions
Reuben Sandwich
Open-faced on grilled rye bread with choice of Corned Beef, Turkey, Pastrami with swiss cheese & sauerkraut
Chipotle Chicken
Blackened chicken topped with avocado, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Served with French fries and a cup of soup.
Meatball Sub
Triple Decker Sandwiches
Sliced Turkey Club
All white meat with bacon
Chicken Salad Club
with bacon
Grilled Chicken Breast Club
with bacon
Shrimp Salad Club
with bacon
Double T Special Club
White turkey meat, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Tuna Salad Club
with bacon
Gyro Club
Sliced gyro meat with feta cheese. (No bacon)
Fish Sandwiches
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup
Hot Corned Beef
Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup
Hot Pastrami
Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup
Prime Roast Beef
Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup
Roast Turkey
Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup
Virginia Ham & Cheese
Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Deluxe
Served with french fries and cup of soup of the day
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Deluxe
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich Deluxe
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Shrimp Salad Sandwich Deluxe
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich Deluxe
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries or vegetable
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries or vegetable
Bacon Cheeseburger
Greek Burger
with red onion, tomato and feta cheese
Hangover Burger
with fried egg, bacon & American cheese
Ravens Burger
Bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce
St. Louis Burger
with grilled onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
Chesapeake Burger
with crab dip & imperial sauce
California Burger
topped with cheddar cheese, avocado & bacon
Turkey Burger
with lettuce, tomato & onions
Veggie Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries or vegetable
Spanish Burger
Paninis
The Louisiana
Cajun spicy BBQ chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onions and sliced tomato with cajun dipping sauce
Mediterraneo
Grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce
Turkey Club Panini
Roast turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, and cole slaw with Russian dressing
Greek Panini
Gyro, feta cheese, fries and tzatziki on pita bread
Veggie Panini
Zucchini, squash, red peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
Cuban Panini
Hot Open Sandwiches
Steaks & Chops
Baked Short Ribs
Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato & vegetable
Porterhouse Steak 16 oz.
with onion rings and mushroom caps
T-Bone Steak 16 oz.
with onion rings and mushroom caps
Jr. Thick Cut N.Y. Strip 12 oz.
Thick Cut N.Y Strip Steak 16 oz.
with onion rings and mushroom caps
Pork Chops
with Au jus
Baked Meatloaf
with brown gravy
Italian Pork Chops (2)
Steak Combo Platters
T-Bone Steak (16 oz.) & Stuffed Shrimp (2)
Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato or vegetable
T-Bone Steak (16oz.) & Crab Cake (1)
Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato or vegetable
T-Bone Steak (16oz.) & Fried Shrimp (4)
Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato or vegetable
N.Y Strip (12 oz.) & Fried Shrimp (4)
with onion rings and mushroom caps
N.Y Strip (12 oz.) & Crab Cake (1)
with onion rings and mushroom caps
Chicken & Turkey
Chicken Pot Pie
with soup & salad only (no sides)
Roasted or Broiled 1/2 Chicken
Served with cup of soup, tossed or Caesar salad
Chicken Tender Dinner
Served with cup of soup, tossed or Caesar salad
Turkey Dinner
with stuffing & turkey gravy with 2 sides
Fried 1/2 Chicken Dinner
Served with cup of soup, tossed or Caesar salad
Sautee Dinner
Calves Liver & Onions
Served with brown gravy and two sides
Chicken Acropolis
Chicken breast stuffed with broccoli & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Alfredo
over fettuccine
Chicken Marsala
sauteed w/ mushrooms in a marsala sauce, served with choice of pasta
Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya
served over rice
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Chicke breast & shrimp (3) over fettuccine in our classic creamy alfredo sauce. (No side)
Fettuccine Pasta Alfredo
No sides. Choice of pasta.
Shrimp & Scallops Scampi
in a scampi sauce served over linguine. (No sides)
Seafood Alfredo Combo
Shrimp, scallops & crabmeat over fettuccine. (No sides)
Marsala Pork Chops (2)
served with two sides.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp (6) with garlic butter sauce, served over rice.
Rigatoni Di Mare
Shrimp sauteed in a rose alredo sauce over rigatoni pasta topped with blackened chicken breast and fresh crab meat
Pan Fried Pork Chops (2)
served with two sides.
Triple Combo Scampi
Chicken, shrimp & scallops in a scampi sauce, served over pasta.
Seafood A La Bay
Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat sauteed in old bay cream sauce over pasta or rice. (No sides.)
Fresh Seafood
Broiled Salmon
Filet of salmon in lemon butter sauce.
Stuffed Salmon
Broiled salmon stuffed wi/ jumbo lump crabmeat.
Crusted Salmon
Served with french fries & asparagus. (No sides)
Fillet of Flounder
Filet of flounder in lemon butter sauce.
Stuffed Flounder
Broiled fillet of flounder stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.
Stuffed Shrimp (2)
Two jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.
Stuffed Shrimp (3)
Three jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.
Chicken Chesapeake Dinner
With crabmeat topped with imperial sauce.
Jumbo Crab Cake (1)
Broiled or Fried.
Jumbo Crab Cake (2)
Broiled or Fried.
Fried Shrimp (6)
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Fresh Scallops
Broiled or Fried.
Stuffed Scallops
Broiled or Fried scallops stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.
Fishermans Platter
Broiled or Fried. Shrimp, crab cake, fillet of flounder & scallops
Beef N Reef
Two stuffed shrimp and sirloin steak with mushroom caps and onion rings.
Whole Rockfish
Bone in whole rockfish. Broiled or fried.
Crab Cake (1) & Stuffed Shrimp (1)
Crab cake with stuffed shrimp served broiled or fried.
Fried Oyster Basket
Five (5) breaded oysters & french fries or vegetable in a basket, seasoned with old bay.
Fried Oyster Po Boy Sub
Five (5) breaded oysters, bacon, & cheddar cheese on a toasted sub roll. Served with soup and french fries
Oyster & Shrimp Basket Combo
Five (5) oysters & four (4) fried shrimp & french fries or vegetable in a basket.
Italian & Greek
Pasta w/ Marinara
with tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Pasta w/ Meatballs
with tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Manicotti Parmigiana (3)
Served with garlic bread.
Pasta w/ Meatball Parmigiana
Served with garlic bread.
Pasta w/ Meatsauce
Chicken Parmigiana
with spaghetti. Served with garlic bread
Meat Lasagna Parmigiana
with tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Parmigiana (5)
Five (5) shrimp with choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread.
Baked Moussaka
Athenian style with marinara sauce, served with garlic bread.
Spinach Pie
Gyro Platter
Served with mini Greek salad only.
Chicken Souvlaki
Chicken, tomato & onion with homemade tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro Sandwich Deluxe
with tomato, onion & tzatziki on pita bread. Served with cup of soup, greek salad and french fries
Eggplant Parmesan
Sautee Lunch
Calves Liver & Onions
Served with brown gravy and one side.
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Chicken breast & shrimp (3) over fettucine in our classic creamy alfredo sauce. (No sides)
Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya
Served over rice
Chicken Acropolis
Chicken breast stuffed with broccoli & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Alfredo over Fettuccine
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with pasta
Fettuccine Pasta Alfredo
No sides.
Marsala Pork Chops (2)
Served with one side
Pan Fried Pork Chops (2)
Served with one side
Shrimp & Scallops Scampi
Seafood Alfredo Combo
Shrimp Scampi
Create Your Own Pasta
Cakes
Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Fudge
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry No Bake Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Oreo Cheesecake
German Chocolate Cake
Coconut Cake
Super Atomic
Red Velvet Cake
Smith Island
Chocolate Mice
Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake
Oreo Mousse Cake
Chocolate Oreo Mousse
Ferraro Mousse
Caramel Mousse
Tiramisu
Pastries & Cookies
Pies
Muffins & Poundcakes
Ice Cream
Breakfast
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
9010 BELAIR ROAD, Nottingham, MD 21236