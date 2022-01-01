Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double T Diner Perry Hall 9010 BELAIR ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

9010 BELAIR ROAD

Nottingham, MD 21236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Egg Platters

2 Eggs

$7.99

Served with home fries and toast

2 Eggs + Bacon

$12.49

2 Eggs + Canadian Bacon

$12.49

2 Eggs + Turkey Bacon

$12.49

2 Eggs + Virginia Ham

$11.99

2 Eggs + Chicken Breast

$12.69

2 Eggs + Pork Sausage

$11.99

2 Eggs + Turkey Sausage

$12.49

2 Eggs + Scrapple

$11.99

2 Eggs + Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

2 Eggs + Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Served with home fries and toast

2 Eggs + NY Strip Steak

$20.99

Served with 2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast

2 Eggs + T-Bone Steak

$26.99

Served with 2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast

2 Eggs + Porterhouse Steak

$28.99

Served with 2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast

2 Egg Whites

$8.99

Served with home fries and toast

2 Eggs + Ham Steak

$16.49

Egg Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.59

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.59

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Pork Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.59

Beef Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Canadian Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.59

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Western Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, peppers, and onions

Breakfast Wrap

$11.99

Two Eggs, Meat, Tomatoes, Cheese; Served with Home Fries

Breakfast Club Sandwich

$12.99

Two fried eggs, cheese, and bacon; Served with Home Fries

Double T Breakfast Wrap

$14.49

Breakfast Specials

Double T Special w/ Pancakes

$14.99

Served with home fries, no toast included

Double T Special w/ French Toast

$15.49

Double T Special w/ Waffle

$15.49

Homemade Chipped Beef

$12.49

Served over toast or biscuits with home fries

Homemade Sausage Gravy

$11.99

Served over toast or biscuits with home fries

Italian Breakfast Bowl

$14.49

Home fries, mushrooms, spinach, onions, sausage, and mozzarella cheese topped with two eggs (any style), and served with your choice of toast

Huevos Bowl

$14.49

Home fries, onions, black beans, pepperjack cheese, two eggs (any style), topped with tortilla chips and served with toast

Meet the Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

California Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs, sliced turkey, and avocado on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$15.49

Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

Country Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs, split sausage, and fried onions on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

Greek Benedict

$12.49

Two poached eggs, spinach, and feta on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

Nova Benedict

$16.99

Two poached eggs and lox on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

Chesapeake Benedict

$20.49

Two poached eggs and a crabcake on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.

Breakfast Skillets

Western Skillet

$14.49

Virginia ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, and American cheese

Veggie Skillet

$14.49

Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, home fries, and cheddar cheese

American Skillet

$14.99

Bacon, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and American cheese

Spanish Skillet

$14.49

Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Eastern Skillet

$15.49

Bacon, pork sausage, Virginia ham, home fries, and American cheese

Athenian Skillet

$15.99

Gyro meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, home fries, and feta cheese

Spartan Skillet

$14.99

Spinach, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and feta cheese

3 Egg Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Served with home fries and toast

Garden Omelette

$11.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Served with home fries and toast

Sensation Omelette

Sensation Omelette

$13.99

Tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with home fries and toast

Greek Omelette

$14.49

Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with home fries and toast

Three Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, pork sausage, and ham. Served with home fries and toast

Healthy Omelette w/ Chicken

$14.49

Egg white or egg beaters served with grilled chicken and cottage cheese or fruit salad (substituted for potatoes).

Ham Omelette

$13.49

Bacon Omelette

$13.49

Sausage Omelette

$13.49

Scrapple Omelette

$13.49

Turkey Bacon Omelette

$13.99

Served with home fries and toast

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$13.99

Served with home fries and toast

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$14.49

Served with home fries and toast

Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Served with home fries and toast

Italian Omelette

$14.99

Sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Veggie Trio Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Brocolli, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Grilled Chicken Omelette

$13.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Triple Cheese Omelette

$12.99

American cheese, Swiss cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Western Omelette

$14.49

Virginia ham, green peppers, onions, and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Heroes Omelette

$14.49

Spinach, tomato, and avocado. Served with home fries and toast

Avocado, Bacon, and Tomato Omelette

$15.99

Served with home fries and toast

Lox and Onion Omelette

$16.99

Lox and onions. Served with choice of cottage cheese, fruit salad, or home fries

Crabmeat Omelette

$21.49

Served with home fries and toast

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$14.49

Florentine Omelette

$14.49

Penny Omelette

$14.49

Chef Omelette

$14.49

Hercules Omelette

$13.49

Farmers Omelette

$15.99

Sunrise Omelette

$14.49

Pastrami Omelette

$12.99

Corned Beef Omelette

$12.99

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.50+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.49+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Banana Pancakes

$4.49+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.49+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$4.99+

Served with cream cheese and homemade syrup

Coconut Pancakes

$4.49+

Coconut mixed into the batter

Nutella Pancakes

$4.99+

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$4.85+

Bananas mixed in, topped with Nutella

Whole Wheat Pancakes

$3.75+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Chocolate Pancakes

$4.49+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Paradise Pancakes

$5.49+

Silver Dollar Pancakes(10)

$10.49

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Challah Bread French Toast

$8.99+

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Patriotic French Toast

$12.49+

Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries & Whipped Cream, served with butter and homemade syrup

Monte Cristo

$15.49

Grilled turkey, ham & melted swiss cheese, served on homemade challah French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$9.49

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.99

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Waffle with choice of (5) chicken wings or (3) tenders.

Chicken & Waffle 1/2 Fried Chicken

$17.99

Served with butter and homemade syrup

Elvis Waffle

$13.99

Served with fresh bananas, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and bacon bits

Bagels, Muffins & Fruit

Toasted Jumbo Bagel

$2.99

with butter and jelly

Toasted English Muffin

$2.89

Toast (2)

$2.49

with butter and jelly

Kaiser Roll

$2.49

with butter and jelly

Blueberry Muffin

$2.89

Corn Muffin

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.49

Half Grapefruit

$3.99

Half Pineapple

$4.99

Half Canteloupe

$4.99

Fresh Fruit Salad (cup)

$2.99

Fresh Fruit Salad (bowl)

$4.99

Healthy Choices

Avocado Platter

$14.99

Fresh avocado, three eggs (any style), served with whole wheat toast

The Doctor Omelette

$13.99

Egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and diced tomatoes; served with whole wheat toast

Healthy Choice

$11.99

Egg whites, cup of fruit salad, and whole wheat toast

Egg White & Avocado Omelette

$14.49

Served with home fries or cup of fruit salad, and wheat toast

Bodybuilder Omelette

$14.49

Lighthearted Omelette

$14.49

Breakfast Sides

Side Egg

$1.85

Side of 2 Eggs

$3.70

Side Egg White

$2.35

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Pork sausage

$3.50

Side Scrapple

$3.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side Italian Sausage

$4.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Side Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Beef Sausage

$3.50

Side Creamed Chip Beef

$4.49+

Ala Carte Lox

$9.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.49+

Side Pancake

$3.75

Side Grits

$1.99+

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Cereal

$4.99

Oatmeal

$2.99+

Side Home Fries

$5.49

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Side of Toast

$2.49

Side of Applesauce

$2.99

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$6.99

Fresh Strawberries

$3.00+

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Preserves

$3.00

Blueberry Preserves

$3.00

Strawberry Preserves

$3.50

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$3.99+

Stuffed Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.49+

Nutella Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.99+

Pumpkin Waffle

$9.49

Loaded Pumpkin Waffle

$10.00

Pumpkin Surprise Pancakes

$11.99

Appetizers

Fresh Jumbo Wings

$8.49+

Served with your choice of sauce and celery

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in our sweet chili sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders (3)

$12.49

Chicken Sliders (3)

$12.49

Crab Dip

$14.99

House made, topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with toasted bread

Fried Coconut Shrimp (8)

$13.99

Served with sweet & sour sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms (3)

$16.99

Stuffed with crabmeat

Potato Skins (3)

$12.49

Stuffed with cheddar, bacon, and broccoli

Chicken Tenders (4)

$11.99

Served with French fries

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Served with marinara sauce

Philly Egg Rolls

$8.00+

Served with sriracha ranch sauce

Quesadilla

Chicken or Shrimp Quesadilla

Appetizer Combo #1

$16.99

Buffalo Wings (6), Fried Shrimp (4), Mozzarella Sticks (3), and Onion Rings, served with marinara sauce

Appetizer Combo #2

$13.99

Chicken Tenders (3) or Buffalo Wings (6), Mozzarella Sticks (3), Potato Skins (2), and Onion Rings, with marinara sauce

Appetizer Combo #3

$13.99

Buffalo Wings (6), Mozzarella Sticks (3), Potato Skins (2), and Onion Rings, served with marinara sauce

Crabcake Sliders (3)

$20.99

Grape Leaves (6)

$8.99

Crab Balls

$20.99

Soups

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

Vegetable Soup

$2.99+

Chili

$4.00+

With onions and cheese

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.00+

Cream of Crab Soup

$4.00+

Half & Half Soup

$4.00+

Mix of Maryland crab and cream of crab soups (no substitutions)

Cream Soups

(Shrimp Bisque is Soup of the Day Saturday)

Navy Bean

$2.99+

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.49

Home Fries

$5.49

Baked Potato

$4.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Tzatziki Sauce

$2.50

Yellow Gravy

$2.50

White Gravy

$2.50

Pasta

$6.00

Garlic Bread (3)

$3.99

Superb Salads

Double T Famous Chef's Salad Bowl

$13.99

Mixed green salad with white meat turkey, ham, roast beef, American & Swiss cheese, with tomatoes, and sliced egg; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Tuscany Salad

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, roasted zucchini, peppers, and fresh mushrooms over mixed greens; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, peppers, radishes, olives, dolmades, and cucumbers; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and grated cheese, all mixed in Caesar dressing; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Boardwalk Caesar Salad

$23.49

Grilled shrimp, sea scallops, and crabmeat over romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Garden Salad Topped with Fried Oysters (5)

$15.99

Served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Golden chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, onions, and carrots; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread

Shrimp Salad Platter

$13.99

Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers

Tuna Salad Platter

$13.49

Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.49

Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers

Shrimp & Tuna Salad Combination Platter

$15.99

Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg, and saltine crackers

New Orleans Chicken Salad

$13.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.79

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.79

Scoop of Shrimp Salad

$5.99

Scoop of Egg Salad

$4.99

Avocado Works

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on your choice of bread; served with French fries or vegetable

Turkey & Avocado Wrap

$15.99

Served with French fries or vegetable and cup of our Soup of the Day

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$15.49

Grilled or fried chicken, Swiss cheese, and sliced avocado, served with French fries or vegetable

Stuffed Avocado

Topped with Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Shrimp Salad, with sliced avocado garnish

Stuffed Tomato

Topped with Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Shrimp Salad, with sliced avocado garnish

Wraps Around The World

Mexican Wrap

$14.99

Grilled cajun chicken breast with cheddar cheese, hot peppers, salsa, sour cream and rice

Philly Wrap

$14.99

Philly steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with American cheese

Garden Wrap

$12.99

Grilled fresh zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, onions and rice

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.49

with bacon and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and bleu cheese

Chicken Roma Wrap

$14.99

Grilled sliced chicken breast combined with our Caesar salad

Greek Wrap

$15.49

Grilled sliced gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, cucumber and feta cheese

Turkey, Avocado, and Tomato Wrap

$15.49

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$15.49

Grilled or fried chicken, Swiss cheese, and sliced avocado, served with French fries or vegetable

Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.99

No sides

Chicken Breast Sandwich Deluxe

$12.99

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.49

Grilled marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, red onion & tomato

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with tomato, onions and lettuce, topped with feta cheese

Chicken St. Louis Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened chicken breast with sauteed onions, mushrroms and mozzarella cheese

Cuban Rueben Sandwich

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast, cole slaw & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, topped with Swiss cheese

Southwesten Chicken

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast with barbecue sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Blackened Cajun Chicken

$14.49

with melted cheddar cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

with ham & Swiss cheese

Chicken Milanese

$14.99

Fried chicken, bacon, swiss cheese with honey mustard

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

on a sub roll

Chicken Chesapeake

$19.99

Chicken topped with crab dip, cheese and imperial sauce

Specialty Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$13.99

topped with American cheese, onions and peppers on a sub roll

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$12.99

topped with American cheese, onions and peppers on a sub roll

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$18.99

French Dip

$14.49

Thin slices of roast beef wth au jus, topped with melted provolone on a sub roll

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.00

with melted cheese & tomato on grilled rye bread

Tuna Salad Melt

$14.00

with melted cheese & tomato on grilled rye bread

Patty Melt

$14.99

Fresh prime beef on grilled rye bread with American cheese and sauteed onions

Reuben Sandwich

$15.99

Open-faced on grilled rye bread with choice of Corned Beef, Turkey, Pastrami with swiss cheese & sauerkraut

Chipotle Chicken

$15.49

Blackened chicken topped with avocado, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.99

Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$13.49

Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Triple Decker Sandwiches

Sliced Turkey Club

$14.99

All white meat with bacon

Chicken Salad Club

$13.99

with bacon

Grilled Chicken Breast Club

$14.49

with bacon

Shrimp Salad Club

$15.49

with bacon

Double T Special Club

$15.49

White turkey meat, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Tuna Salad Club

$14.99

with bacon

Gyro Club

$14.49

Sliced gyro meat with feta cheese. (No bacon)

Fish Sandwiches

Fried Fillet of Flounder Sub

$13.99

with American cheese on a sub roll

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.99

Broiled or fried

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Sub

$16.99

4 Shrimp with cheese and bacon on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$11.49

Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup

Hot Corned Beef

$14.99

Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup

Hot Pastrami

$14.99

Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup

Prime Roast Beef

$13.99

Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup

Roast Turkey

$14.99

Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup

Virginia Ham & Cheese

$13.99

Served with french fries or vegetable of the day & cup of soup

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$10.49

Served with french fries and cup of soup of the day

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Deluxe

$12.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich Deluxe

$13.49

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich Deluxe

$13.49

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Salad Sandwich Deluxe

$12.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries or vegetable

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries or vegetable

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Greek Burger

$14.90

with red onion, tomato and feta cheese

Hangover Burger

$15.50

with fried egg, bacon & American cheese

Ravens Burger

$15.99

Bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce

St. Louis Burger

$14.50

with grilled onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Chesapeake Burger

$17.99

with crab dip & imperial sauce

California Burger

$15.99

topped with cheddar cheese, avocado & bacon

Turkey Burger

$12.99

with lettuce, tomato & onions

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries or vegetable

Spanish Burger

$15.99

Paninis

The Louisiana

$15.99

Cajun spicy BBQ chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onions and sliced tomato with cajun dipping sauce

Mediterraneo

$15.99

Grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce

Turkey Club Panini

$16.99

Roast turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, and cole slaw with Russian dressing

Greek Panini

$15.99

Gyro, feta cheese, fries and tzatziki on pita bread

Veggie Panini

$13.49

Zucchini, squash, red peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Cuban Panini

$15.99

Hot Open Sandwiches

Open Faced Meatloaf

$16.00

Served with cup of soup, brown gravy, potato & vegetable

Open Faced Roast Beef

$16.49

Served with cup of soup, brown gravy, potato & vegetable

Open Faced Turkey

$17.99

Served with cup of soup, turkey gravy, potato & vegetable

Open Faced Hamburger

$16.99

Steaks & Chops

Baked Short Ribs

$21.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato & vegetable

Porterhouse Steak 16 oz.

$33.00

with onion rings and mushroom caps

T-Bone Steak 16 oz.

$31.00

with onion rings and mushroom caps

Jr. Thick Cut N.Y. Strip 12 oz.

$24.00

Thick Cut N.Y Strip Steak 16 oz.

$33.00

with onion rings and mushroom caps

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$18.00+

with Au jus

Baked Meatloaf

$17.49

with brown gravy

Italian Pork Chops (2)

$20.00

Steak Combo Platters

T-Bone Steak (16 oz.) & Stuffed Shrimp (2)

$42.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato or vegetable

T-Bone Steak (16oz.) & Crab Cake (1)

$42.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato or vegetable

T-Bone Steak (16oz.) & Fried Shrimp (4)

$40.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed salad, potato or vegetable

N.Y Strip (12 oz.) & Fried Shrimp (4)

$37.99

with onion rings and mushroom caps

N.Y Strip (12 oz.) & Crab Cake (1)

$38.99

with onion rings and mushroom caps

Chicken & Turkey

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.49

with soup & salad only (no sides)

Roasted or Broiled 1/2 Chicken

$16.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed or Caesar salad

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed or Caesar salad

Turkey Dinner

$19.00

with stuffing & turkey gravy with 2 sides

Fried 1/2 Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Served with cup of soup, tossed or Caesar salad

Sautee Dinner

Calves Liver & Onions

$23.49

Served with brown gravy and two sides

Chicken Acropolis

$20.99

Chicken breast stuffed with broccoli & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

over fettuccine

Chicken Marsala

$21.49

sauteed w/ mushrooms in a marsala sauce, served with choice of pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya

$24.49

served over rice

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$25.49

Chicke breast & shrimp (3) over fettuccine in our classic creamy alfredo sauce. (No side)

Fettuccine Pasta Alfredo

$16.99

No sides. Choice of pasta.

Shrimp & Scallops Scampi

$28.49

in a scampi sauce served over linguine. (No sides)

Seafood Alfredo Combo

$32.49

Shrimp, scallops & crabmeat over fettuccine. (No sides)

Marsala Pork Chops (2)

$20.99

served with two sides.

Shrimp Scampi

$25.49

Shrimp (6) with garlic butter sauce, served over rice.

Rigatoni Di Mare

$28.49

Shrimp sauteed in a rose alredo sauce over rigatoni pasta topped with blackened chicken breast and fresh crab meat

Pan Fried Pork Chops (2)

$19.49

served with two sides.

Triple Combo Scampi

$25.99

Chicken, shrimp & scallops in a scampi sauce, served over pasta.

Seafood A La Bay

$32.99

Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat sauteed in old bay cream sauce over pasta or rice. (No sides.)

Fresh Seafood

Broiled Salmon

$25.99

Filet of salmon in lemon butter sauce.

Stuffed Salmon

$35.99

Broiled salmon stuffed wi/ jumbo lump crabmeat.

Crusted Salmon

$25.99

Served with french fries & asparagus. (No sides)

Fillet of Flounder

$24.99

Filet of flounder in lemon butter sauce.

Stuffed Flounder

$34.99

Broiled fillet of flounder stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.

Stuffed Shrimp (2)

$27.99

Two jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.

Stuffed Shrimp (3)

$37.99

Three jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.

Chicken Chesapeake Dinner

$29.99

With crabmeat topped with imperial sauce.

Jumbo Crab Cake (1)

$26.99

Broiled or Fried.

Jumbo Crab Cake (2)

$43.99

Broiled or Fried.

Fried Shrimp (6)

$22.99

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$22.99

Fresh Scallops

$28.00

Broiled or Fried.

Stuffed Scallops

$38.99

Broiled or Fried scallops stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.

Fishermans Platter

$34.99

Broiled or Fried. Shrimp, crab cake, fillet of flounder & scallops

Beef N Reef

$39.99

Two stuffed shrimp and sirloin steak with mushroom caps and onion rings.

Whole Rockfish

$24.99

Bone in whole rockfish. Broiled or fried.

Crab Cake (1) & Stuffed Shrimp (1)

$38.99

Crab cake with stuffed shrimp served broiled or fried.

Fried Oyster Basket

$16.49

Five (5) breaded oysters & french fries or vegetable in a basket, seasoned with old bay.

Fried Oyster Po Boy Sub

$17.49

Five (5) breaded oysters, bacon, & cheddar cheese on a toasted sub roll. Served with soup and french fries

Oyster & Shrimp Basket Combo

$19.99

Five (5) oysters & four (4) fried shrimp & french fries or vegetable in a basket.

Italian & Greek

Pasta w/ Marinara

$13.99

with tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$16.99

with tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Manicotti Parmigiana (3)

$16.99

Served with garlic bread.

Pasta w/ Meatball Parmigiana

$17.99

Served with garlic bread.

Pasta w/ Meatsauce

$16.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

with spaghetti. Served with garlic bread

Meat Lasagna Parmigiana

$15.99

with tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Parmigiana (5)

$20.99

Five (5) shrimp with choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Baked Moussaka

$16.99

Athenian style with marinara sauce, served with garlic bread.

Spinach Pie

$16.99

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Served with mini Greek salad only.

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.49

Chicken, tomato & onion with homemade tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Gyro Sandwich Deluxe

$14.49

with tomato, onion & tzatziki on pita bread. Served with cup of soup, greek salad and french fries

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Sautee Lunch

Calves Liver & Onions

$17.99

Served with brown gravy and one side.

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$16.49

Chicken breast & shrimp (3) over fettucine in our classic creamy alfredo sauce. (No sides)

Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya

$16.99

Served over rice

Chicken Acropolis

$15.99

Chicken breast stuffed with broccoli & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo over Fettuccine

$15.99

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with pasta

Fettuccine Pasta Alfredo

$12.99

No sides.

Marsala Pork Chops (2)

$16.49

Served with one side

Pan Fried Pork Chops (2)

$15.99

Served with one side

Shrimp & Scallops Scampi

$21.99

Seafood Alfredo Combo

$24.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$14.49

Served with a cup of soup of the day, tossed or caesar salad.

Cakes

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.79+

Cheesecake

$5.69+

Chocolate Fudge

$5.50+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99+

Strawberry No Bake Cheesecake

$6.79

Carrot Cake

$4.99+

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.49+

German Chocolate Cake

$4.99+

Coconut Cake

$4.99+

Super Atomic

$6.49+

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99+

Smith Island

$6.49+

Chocolate Mice

$5.29

Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake

$6.79+

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.29

Chocolate Oreo Mousse

$5.29

Ferraro Mousse

$5.29

Caramel Mousse

$5.29

Tiramisu

$5.29

Pastries & Cookies

Baklava

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Chocolate Sprinkle Cookies

$0.50+

Chocolate Top Cookie

$1.00+

Eclair

$4.25

Koulourakia

$0.75+

Kourambiedes

$0.75+

Napoleon

$4.79

Rainbow Sprinkle Cookies

$0.50+

Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Hot Chocolate Bombs

$5.99

Pies

Apple Pie

$3.69+

Cherry Pie

$3.49+

Blueberry Pie

$3.99+

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99+

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99+

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.99+

Coconut Custard Pie

$3.69+

Banana Cream Pie

$3.99+Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.29+

Key Lime Pie

$4.99+

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.99

Muffins & Poundcakes

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.89

Blueberry Muffin

$2.89

Bran Muffin

$2.59Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$2.29

Plain Poundcake

$2.50

Marble Poundcake

$2.50

Puddings

Chocolate Pudding

$2.59

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Bread Pudding

$4.79

Jell-O

$2.59

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.80

Banana Split

$8.80

Brownie Sundae

$7.65

Fruit Salad Sundae

$6.70

Sundae

$7.40

Jr. Sundae

$5.20

Egg Cream

$2.89

Ice Cream Soda

$3.70

Breakfast

Kid's Pancakes (2)

$4.95

Kid's Choc Chip Pancakes (2)

$6.90

Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes (8)

$5.29

Kid's French Toast (1)

$4.99

Kid's 2 Eggs (any style)

$5.50

Mini Double T Combo

$8.99

Choice of pancakes, waffle or french toast with one egg and choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Entrees

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders (2)

$7.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.99

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.99

Kid's Pasta

$5.45

Kid's Pasta w/ Meatball

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.45

Mac 'N' Cheese

$6.49

served with french fries.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family diner with a menu full of comfort food!

Location

9010 BELAIR ROAD, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Massoni’s Italian Restaurant - 8833 Belair Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8833 Belair Rd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Perry Hall
orange starNo Reviews
3615 East Joppa Rd Perry Hall, MD 21234
View restaurantnext
Sol Oaxaca
orange starNo Reviews
9629 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Fullerton Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8027 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Lib's Grill - Perry Hall
orange starNo Reviews
5009 Honeygo Center Drive Perry Hall, MD 21128
View restaurantnext
Liberatore's Ristorante & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
5005 Honeygo Center Dr Suite 101 Perry Hall, MD 21128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nottingham

The Curious Oyster - 8161 Honeygo Blvd CO
orange star4.1 • 374
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Bill's Seafood - 9016 Belair Rd
orange star4.7 • 111
9016 Belair Rd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nottingham
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston