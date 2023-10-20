eggs

The Oppenheim
$10.00

Omelette peppers onions cheese with home fries

The Iron Furnace
$11.00

Omelette with bacon,sausage,cheese,with home fries

The Globe Sausage
$10.00

Croissant egg sandwich choice of bacon sausage or avacado

The Globe Bacon
$10.00
2 eggs bacon or sausage
$9.00

breakfast

The Electric Trolley
$10.00

Pancakes with berries

The Chamber
$10.00

Fruit,yogurt,honey,seed,granola parfait

The Steam Town
$12.00

Quiche with greens and goat cheese with side salad

The Bank Towers
$10.00

French toast with fresh fruit

The Scranton Times
$11.00

Belgian waffles with berries and whipped cream

The Casey
$10.00

Avacado toast

Grab n Go bacon
$5.00
Grab n go sausage
$5.00

breakfast sides

Bacon
$3.00
Sausage
$3.00
Fresh Fruit
$3.00
Home fries
$2.50
Bagel with cream cheese
$3.50

beverages

Hot coffee
$2.00
Tea
$2.00
Milk
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Soda
$2.35
large iced coffee
$5.00
Sparkling water
$3.00

soup

cup soup
$5.00
bowl soup
$6.00

lunch

The south sider
$12.00

Harvest grain bowl

City Hall
$12.00

mushroom and tomato risotto with parm cheese

burger

The armory
$13.00

beef burger with lettuce tomato and cheese

salad

The Minooka
$12.00

salad with beets,pecans,oranges and cheese

lunch sandwich

The Scranton
$11.00

BLT

The Cosgrove
$13.00

Turkey club

The West Sider
$13.00

Chicken panini

The Hill
$10.00

Chicken salad sandwich

The North Scranton
$15.00

chicken,salmon or ahi tuna tacos

The Courthouse Square
$13.00

Tuna-cado sandwich

flatbread

The Green Ridge
$12.00

BBQ chicken flatbread

wraps

The Phoebe Snow
$13.00

turkey,chicken salad,tuna salad or chicken wrap

kids

Mac and cheese
$7.00
Peanut butter and Jelly
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Chicken Nuggets
$8.00

sides

bagel
$1.50

add bagel

potato wedges
$3.00

baked

desserts

dessert
$4.00

Grab n go

Salmon
$8.00
Tuna wrap
$9.00
Chicken salad
$9.00
Salmon caesar
$11.00
Chef salad
$13.00