Due 360 50 Maple St

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada
Sushi Pizza
Steak Yuca Fries

Soup and Salad

Mushroom Bisque

Mushroom Bisque

$11.00

Topped with Fried Onions

Kylie Salad

$21.00

Chopped Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Black Beans, Feta, Roasted Chicken & Champagne Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Cardini

Classic Caesar Cardini

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Mature Grana Croutons, Caeser Dressing, Shaved Reggiano

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Chopped Romaine Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Avocado Soft-Boiled Egg, Bacon & Capri Blue

Salmon Salad

$22.00

8 Oz Wild Salmon Grilled on Top of Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion & Wontons with Lemon Vinaigrette

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$19.00

Chopped Romaine, Organic Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion & Chipotle Dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Sesame Ahi Tuna, Cucumber, Edamame, Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Wontons with Lime Aioli

Wraps and Paninis

Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grill Chicken, Romaine, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Pulled Chicken BBQ Wrap

$17.00

With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Crispy Beacon & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$17.00

With Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Melted American Cheese

Cheese Steak Wrap

$17.00

With Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Melted American Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet, Blue Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Grilled Chicken Panini

$17.00

With Roasted Pepper, Broccoli Rabe, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese

BLT Panini

$16.00

Multi-Grain Whole Wheat With Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Slice Avocado & Crispy Bacon

Grilled Vegetables Panini

Grilled Vegetables Panini

$16.00

With Pesto Basil, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Eggplant, Roasted Pepper & Melted Mozzarella

Italian Chorizo Panini

$17.00

Sautéed, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Touch Marinara, Topped Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.00

Marinara Tomato Sauce and Basil Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.00

Marinara Tomato Sauce and Basil Melted Mozzarella Cheese

360 Burger

Angus Bee Burger

Angus Bee Burger

$18.00

Sautéed with Onions Mushrooms, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Slice Avocado, Lettuce, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese

American Cheeseburger

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise & Fries or Salad

Tacos

Carne Tacos

$19.00

Spiced Rubbed Grilled Sirloin, Pico de Gallo, Romaine & Chipotle Aioli

Chicken Tacos

$19.00

Free Range, Roasted Chicken With Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Mayonnaise

Seafood

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Pan Seared, Mix Vegetables, Roasted Potatoes With Dijon Mustard Sauce

Shrimp Francaise

$25.00

Lightly Buttered, Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes With Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken

Chicken Francaise

$24.00

Lightly Buttered, Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes With Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Sorrentino

$24.00

With Prosciutto, Eggplant, Tomato, Peppers, Mozzarella & Ligth Cherry Wine Tomato Sauce

Pasta

Fettuccine Putanesca

$24.00

Onions, Kalamta Olives, Copers, Black Anchovis & Tomatoes

Classic Gnocchi

$22.00

Fresh Marinara Sauce, Topped With Fresh Mozzarella

Sides

Shrimp

$12.00

Hanger Steak

$12.00

Chicken

$8.00

Salmon

$12.00

Appetizers

Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$21.00

Crispy Rice Cake, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Soy Sauce Reduction, Siracha Aioli

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Crispy Wontons, Sesame Seeds

Sweet & Sour Teriyaki Fried Calamari

Sweet & Sour Teriyaki Fried Calamari

$18.00

Fried Calamari Topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce, Chopped Tomato & Green Onion

Buffalo Milk Burrata & Cured Ham

Buffalo Milk Burrata & Cured Ham

$19.00

Truffle Oil, Roasted Pepper Coils, Parmesan Crisp, Tomato & Arugula

Crispy Crusted Oyster

Crispy Crusted Oyster

$15.00

Black Pepper Aioli, Lemon Oil, Sea Salt

Stuffed avocado

Stuffed avocado

$19.00

Stuffed with Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Topped with Chipotle Crema

Peruvian Ceviche

Peruvian Ceviche

$17.00

South American Dish of Marinated Fish, Aji Amarillo, Salsa Criolla, Shaved Red Onion. Coriander, Tiger Milk

P.E.I Mussels

P.E.I Mussels

$17.00

Chorizo Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Shrimp al Ajillo

Shrimp al Ajillo

$19.00

Pan Seared Shrimp, Refried Beans, with White Wine Glaze, Lemon Aioli & Toast Points

Stuffed Hennessey Mushrooms

Stuffed Hennessey Mushrooms

$18.00

Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Cognac Cream

Colossal Crab Cake

Colossal Crab Cake

$19.00

Arugula, Shaved Apple, Red Onion, Julienne Carrots, Champagne Vinaigrette and Saffron Spicy Aioli

Papas Bravas

$19.00

Roasted fingerling potato, spicy cream sauce topped with soft fresh farm egg &olive glee.

Roasted Fried Cauliflower

Roasted Fried Cauliflower

$17.00

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$6.00

Ground Beef, Olives, Hard-Boiled Egg, Raisins

Vegetable Empanada

Vegetable Empanada

$6.00
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$6.00
Pork Tinga Empanada

Pork Tinga Empanada

$6.00

Soups & Salad

Mushroom Bisque

Mushroom Bisque

$11.00

Topped with Fried Onions

Kylie Salad

$15.00

Chopped Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Black Beans, Feta, Roasted Chicken & Champagne Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Cardini

Classic Caesar Cardini

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Mature Grana Croutons, Caeser Dressing, Shaved Reggiano

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Charred Octopus Salad

Charred Octopus Salad

$21.00

Octopus, Celery, Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Peppers, Lemon-Lime Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Baby Arugula, Shaved Reggiano, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Cucumber, Orange and Limon Citrus Vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Chopped Mixed Greens with Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Candied Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Grains & Green

$16.00

Italian Farro & Baby Kale, Apple, Grape Tomato, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette

Tapas

Choripan

Choripan

$17.00

Mild Chorizo, Fingerling Potato, Refried Beans, Chimichurri Crema, Toast Points, Chive Oil

Pulpo a la Plancha

Pulpo a la Plancha

$21.00

Octopus, Roasted Fingerling Potato, Pickled Onion, Fennel, Roasted Pepper Romesco

Steak Yuca Fries

$19.00

Topped with Steak, Pico de Gallo & 360 Crema

Avo-Coco Shrimp

$19.00

Avocado, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice Shrimp, with Sticky Rice & Edamame, Topped with Pico de Gallo & Pickled Ginger

Crabmeat Shrimp taco

Crabmeat Shrimp taco

$22.00

Petite Jumbo Crabmeat & Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, 360 Crema

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$22.00

Fresh Lobster & Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Topped with 360 Ranch

Broccoli Rabe & Chorizo

Broccoli Rabe & Chorizo

$17.00

Broccoli Rabe, Spanish Chorizo, Garlic & EVOO

Berenjena con Miel

Berenjena con Miel

$15.00

Eggplant Topped with Caramelized Walnuts, Goat Cheese & Local Honey

Guacamole & Chips

$17.00

360 Guacamole with Crispy Chips

Crudo-Raw

Blue Point Oysters, 1/2 dz.

Blue Point Oysters, 1/2 dz.

$15.00

Side of Pickled Onion Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce

Little Neck Clams, 1/2 dz.

Little Neck Clams, 1/2 dz.

$11.00

Side of Pickled Onion Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Shrimp

Cocktail Shrimp

$16.00

Fresh Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Kids Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Penne with Butter

$9.00

Spaghetti and meatballs

$12.00

French Fries

$8.00

Seafood

Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella

$33.00

Chef Inspired Seafood, Spanish Chorizo, Saffron Rice, Chicken, Smoked Paprika Broth

Mediterranean Seafood

$36.00

Combination of Shrimp, Mussels, Clams & Octopus in a Fresh Tomato Mediterranean Sauce over Pasta

Branzino

$38.00

Pan Seared, Sauteed Spinach, Fingerling Potato, Capers, Kalamata & Green Olives, Tomato, Tuscan Sauce

360 Salmon

360 Salmon

$32.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe, Pearl Onion, Artichoke Heart, Capers, Chardonnay Lemon Sauce

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$35.00

Sushi Rice, Snow Peas, Wasabi Sauce, Soy Reduction

Linguine White Clam Sauce

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$26.00

Mild Spicy Spanish Chorizo with Wine & Clams

Linguine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$30.00

Florida Rock Shrimp, Shaved Garlic, Spicy Tuco Herb & Shrimp

Vegetable Paella

Vegetable Paella

$25.00

Yellow Rice with Chef's Vegetables in a Saffron Sauce.

Meat & Chicken

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Braised Sauce

Skirt Steak

$36.00

With Black Beans, Primavera Rice, Topped with Balsamic Demi Reduction and Chimichurri

Steak Frittes

Steak Frittes

$34.00

Hanger Steak, Truffle Roasted Potato, Au Jus Sauce Topped with Chimichurri

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$45.00

Pan Seared, Pepper Corn, Fingerling Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Melted Gorgonzola and Barolo Sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Pan Seared, Pepper Corn, Fingerling Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Melted Gorgonzola and Barolo Sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

Sausage, Roasted Potato, Spinach, Hot Cherry Pepper, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Chicken Martini

$29.00

Pecorino Romano Coated Chicken, Mushroom, Shallot Cognac Cream, Whipped Potatoes, Vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Linguini Pasta, Classic Marinara, Topped with Melted Mozzarella

Mediterranean Chicken

$30.00

Bone in Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Crotones Olives, Capers, Sauvignon Blanc, Crushed Tuscan Tomatoes, Shitake Mushrooms

Pasta

Short Ribs Rigatoni

Short Ribs Rigatoni

$29.00

Short Rib Ragu, Sweet Peas, Shaved Parmesan

Penne Bolognese

Penne Bolognese

$27.00

Traditional Meat Sauce

Classic Penne Vodka

$26.00

Prosciutto Di Parma and Basil Pink Sauce

Herbal Ricotta Gnocchi

Herbal Ricotta Gnocchi

$25.00

Brown Butter, Sage, Garlic, Shaved Romano & Lite Creme

Cavatelli

$27.00

Broccoli Rabe, Spicy Chorizo and Basil Garlic Sauce

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Spinach

$11.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Haricot Veal

$11.00

Roots Vegetables

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Special of the Week

Creamy Fennel Soup

$11.00

Crispy Basket

$16.00

Homemade Meatballs

$15.00

Gnocchi Potato

$29.00

Herbal Crusted Bronzino

$45.00

Rib Eye

$45.00

Créeme Brûlée

$12.00

Coffee Bar

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Caffe Au Lait

$4.50

CAFFE Au Lait Is American Coffee With Hot Steamed Milk Added

Espresso Macchiato

$5.50

Caffe Macchiato an Espresso Shot With a Small Amount Of Foamed Milk In Italian, Macchiato Means "Stained" or "Spotted"

American Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Dessert

Argentine Flan

$11.00

Creamy Flan Having Almost a Custard Consistency With Caramel Sauce That Covers The top

Tiramisu

$10.00

Mascarpone & Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers Finished With Dutch Cocoa

Spanish Style Churros

Spanish Style Churros

$11.00

Mascarpone & Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers Finished With Dutch Cocoa

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Tres Leches Cake, Is a Sponge Cake, Soaked in Three Kinds Of Milk

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$13.00

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake With Vanilla Ice Cream

Affogato

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped With Hot Espresso

Almond Biscotti Plate

$9.00

Mix Sorbet

$10.00

Gelato Ice Cream

$10.00
Cheese Plate with Fruit

Cheese Plate with Fruit

$16.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

7Up

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

BTL Water Flat

$10.00

BTL Sparkling

$10.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Appetizer

Coconut Shrimp

$120.00+

Orange Sauce, Coconut Shrimp.

Sushi Pizza

$120.00+

Crispy Rice Cake, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Soy Sauce Reduction, Siracha Aioli.

Meat Balls

$140.00+

Marinara Sauce or Cognac Cream Meat Balls.

Hennessy Mushrooms

$140.00+

Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Cognac Cream.

Mini Crab Cake

$200.00+

Arugula, Shaved Apple, Red Onions, Julienne Carrots, Champagne Vinaigrette and Saffron Spicy Aioli.

Mushroom Brushetta

$100.00+

Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese Touch Balsamic Reduction.

Caprese Salad

$140.00+

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Reduction.

Fryer Empanadas

$150.00+

Pork, Chicken, Beef and Vegetable

Egg Plant Rollantino

$140.00+

Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce.

Beacon Wrapped Shrimp

$180.00+

Sweet Chili, Cilantro Sauce.

Guacamole Chips

$180.00

Chips, Topped with Homemade Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Shrimp Alajillo

$180.00+

Pan Seared Shrimp, Refried Beans, with White Wine Glaze, Lemon Aioli & Toast Points.

Fried Calamari

$160.00+

Fried Calamari Topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce, Chopped Tomato & Green Onion

Papas Bravas

$70.00

Half Tray of Roasted fingerling potato, spicy cream sauce topped with soft fresh farm egg &olive glee.

Salads

Kylie Salad

$120.00+

Chopped Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Black Beans, Feta, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$100.00+

Romaine Hearts, Mature Grana Croutons, Caeser Dressing, Shaved Reggiano

Greek Salad

$120.00+

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$100.00+

Baby Arugula, Shaved Reggiano, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Cucumber, Orange and Limon Citrus Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$100.00+

Chopped Mixed Greens with Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Candied Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Grains & Greens

$120.00+

Italian Farro & Baby Kale, Apple, Grape Tomato, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato & Vinaigrette

Pastas

Short Ribs Rigatoni

$140.00+

Short Rib Ragu, Sweet Peas, Shaved Parmesan

Cavatelli

$120.00+

Broccoli Rabe, Spicy Chorizo and Basil Garlic Sauce

Penne Bolognese

$120.00+

Traditional Meat Sauce

Herbal Ricotta Gnocchi

$120.00+

Brown Butter, Sage, Garlic, Shaved Romano & Lite Creme

Classic Penne Vodka

$100.00+

Prosciutto Di Parma and Basil Pink Sauce

Wraps & Paninis

Caesar Wrap

$120.00+

Grill Chicken, Romaine, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Pulled Chicken BBQ Wrap

$120.00+

With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Crispy Beacon & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$120.00+

With Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Melted American Cheese

Cheese Steak Wrap

$120.00+

With Onions, Pepper, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese

Bufallo Chicken Wrap

$120.00+

Chicken Cutlet, Blue Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$120.00+

With Roasted Pepper, Broccoli Rabe, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese

BTL Panini

$120.00+

Multi-Grain Whole Wheat With Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Slice Avocado & Crispy Bacon

Grilled Vegetables Panini

$120.00+

With Roasted Pepper, Broccoli Rabe, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese

Italian Chorizo Panini

$120.00+

Sautéed, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Touch Marinara, Topped Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Sandwich

$120.00+

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$120.00+

Marinara Tomato Sauce and Basil Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Seafood

Paella

$260.00+

Chef Inspired Seafood, Spanish Chorizo, Saffron Rice, Chicken, Smoked Paprika Broth.

Branzino

$260.00+

6 Oz of Branzino, Pan Seared, Capers, Kalamata & Green Olives, Tomato, Tuscan Sauce

Salmon

$240.00+

6 Oz of Salmon With Chardonnay Lemon Sauce

Linguine White Or Red Clam Sauce

$120.00+

Mild Spicy Spanish Chorizo with Wine & Clams

Veg Paella

$140.00+

Yellow Rice with Chef's Vegetables in a Saffron Sauce

Meat & Chicken

Braised Short Rib

$320.00+

6 Oz of Braised Short Rib With Braised Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$140.00+

6 Oz of Chicken with Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$140.00+

6 Oz of Chicken, Sausage, Hot Cherry Pepper, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Chicken Martini

$160.00+

6 Oz of Chicken, Pecorino Romano Coated, Mushroom, Shallot Cognac Cream, Vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$160.00+

Breaded Chicken Cutlet 6 Oz With Classic Marinara, Topped with Melted Mozzarella

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

50 Maple St, Summit, NJ 07901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

