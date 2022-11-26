Due 360 50 Maple St
50 Maple St
Summit, NJ 07901
Popular Items
Soup and Salad
Mushroom Bisque
Topped with Fried Onions
Kylie Salad
Chopped Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Black Beans, Feta, Roasted Chicken & Champagne Vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Cardini
Romaine Hearts, Mature Grana Croutons, Caeser Dressing, Shaved Reggiano
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Avocado Soft-Boiled Egg, Bacon & Capri Blue
Salmon Salad
8 Oz Wild Salmon Grilled on Top of Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion & Wontons with Lemon Vinaigrette
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine, Organic Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion & Chipotle Dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Sesame Ahi Tuna, Cucumber, Edamame, Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Wontons with Lime Aioli
Wraps and Paninis
Caesar Wrap
Grill Chicken, Romaine, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Pulled Chicken BBQ Wrap
With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Crispy Beacon & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Spinach Wrap
With Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Melted American Cheese
Cheese Steak Wrap
With Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Melted American Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Cutlet, Blue Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Grilled Chicken Panini
With Roasted Pepper, Broccoli Rabe, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese
BLT Panini
Multi-Grain Whole Wheat With Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Slice Avocado & Crispy Bacon
Grilled Vegetables Panini
With Pesto Basil, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Eggplant, Roasted Pepper & Melted Mozzarella
Italian Chorizo Panini
Sautéed, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Touch Marinara, Topped Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Marinara Tomato Sauce and Basil Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Marinara Tomato Sauce and Basil Melted Mozzarella Cheese
360 Burger
Tacos
Seafood
Chicken
Pasta
Appetizers
Sushi Pizza
Crispy Rice Cake, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Soy Sauce Reduction, Siracha Aioli
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Crispy Wontons, Sesame Seeds
Sweet & Sour Teriyaki Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari Topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce, Chopped Tomato & Green Onion
Buffalo Milk Burrata & Cured Ham
Truffle Oil, Roasted Pepper Coils, Parmesan Crisp, Tomato & Arugula
Crispy Crusted Oyster
Black Pepper Aioli, Lemon Oil, Sea Salt
Stuffed avocado
Stuffed with Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Topped with Chipotle Crema
Peruvian Ceviche
South American Dish of Marinated Fish, Aji Amarillo, Salsa Criolla, Shaved Red Onion. Coriander, Tiger Milk
P.E.I Mussels
Chorizo Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Garlic White Wine Sauce
Shrimp al Ajillo
Pan Seared Shrimp, Refried Beans, with White Wine Glaze, Lemon Aioli & Toast Points
Stuffed Hennessey Mushrooms
Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Cognac Cream
Colossal Crab Cake
Arugula, Shaved Apple, Red Onion, Julienne Carrots, Champagne Vinaigrette and Saffron Spicy Aioli
Papas Bravas
Roasted fingerling potato, spicy cream sauce topped with soft fresh farm egg &olive glee.
Roasted Fried Cauliflower
Empanadas
Tapas
Choripan
Mild Chorizo, Fingerling Potato, Refried Beans, Chimichurri Crema, Toast Points, Chive Oil
Pulpo a la Plancha
Octopus, Roasted Fingerling Potato, Pickled Onion, Fennel, Roasted Pepper Romesco
Steak Yuca Fries
Topped with Steak, Pico de Gallo & 360 Crema
Avo-Coco Shrimp
Avocado, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice Shrimp, with Sticky Rice & Edamame, Topped with Pico de Gallo & Pickled Ginger
Crabmeat Shrimp taco
Petite Jumbo Crabmeat & Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, 360 Crema
Lobster Taco
Fresh Lobster & Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Topped with 360 Ranch
Broccoli Rabe & Chorizo
Broccoli Rabe, Spanish Chorizo, Garlic & EVOO
Berenjena con Miel
Eggplant Topped with Caramelized Walnuts, Goat Cheese & Local Honey
Guacamole & Chips
360 Guacamole with Crispy Chips
Crudo-Raw
Kids Menu
Seafood
Seafood Paella
Chef Inspired Seafood, Spanish Chorizo, Saffron Rice, Chicken, Smoked Paprika Broth
Mediterranean Seafood
Combination of Shrimp, Mussels, Clams & Octopus in a Fresh Tomato Mediterranean Sauce over Pasta
Branzino
Pan Seared, Sauteed Spinach, Fingerling Potato, Capers, Kalamata & Green Olives, Tomato, Tuscan Sauce
360 Salmon
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe, Pearl Onion, Artichoke Heart, Capers, Chardonnay Lemon Sauce
Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna
Sushi Rice, Snow Peas, Wasabi Sauce, Soy Reduction
Linguine White Clam Sauce
Mild Spicy Spanish Chorizo with Wine & Clams
Linguine Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Florida Rock Shrimp, Shaved Garlic, Spicy Tuco Herb & Shrimp
Vegetable Paella
Yellow Rice with Chef's Vegetables in a Saffron Sauce.
Meat & Chicken
Braised Short Rib
Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Braised Sauce
Skirt Steak
With Black Beans, Primavera Rice, Topped with Balsamic Demi Reduction and Chimichurri
Steak Frittes
Hanger Steak, Truffle Roasted Potato, Au Jus Sauce Topped with Chimichurri
Prime Rib
Pan Seared, Pepper Corn, Fingerling Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Melted Gorgonzola and Barolo Sauce
Chicken Marsala
Pan Seared, Pepper Corn, Fingerling Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Melted Gorgonzola and Barolo Sauce
Chicken Scarpariello
Sausage, Roasted Potato, Spinach, Hot Cherry Pepper, Garlic White Wine Sauce
Chicken Martini
Pecorino Romano Coated Chicken, Mushroom, Shallot Cognac Cream, Whipped Potatoes, Vegetables
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Linguini Pasta, Classic Marinara, Topped with Melted Mozzarella
Mediterranean Chicken
Bone in Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Crotones Olives, Capers, Sauvignon Blanc, Crushed Tuscan Tomatoes, Shitake Mushrooms
Pasta
Short Ribs Rigatoni
Short Rib Ragu, Sweet Peas, Shaved Parmesan
Penne Bolognese
Traditional Meat Sauce
Classic Penne Vodka
Prosciutto Di Parma and Basil Pink Sauce
Herbal Ricotta Gnocchi
Brown Butter, Sage, Garlic, Shaved Romano & Lite Creme
Cavatelli
Broccoli Rabe, Spicy Chorizo and Basil Garlic Sauce
Sides
Special of the Week
Coffee Bar
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Caffe Au Lait
CAFFE Au Lait Is American Coffee With Hot Steamed Milk Added
Espresso Macchiato
Caffe Macchiato an Espresso Shot With a Small Amount Of Foamed Milk In Italian, Macchiato Means "Stained" or "Spotted"
American Coffee
Hot Tea
Herbal Tea
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
Decaf Coffee
Dessert
Argentine Flan
Creamy Flan Having Almost a Custard Consistency With Caramel Sauce That Covers The top
Tiramisu
Mascarpone & Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers Finished With Dutch Cocoa
Spanish Style Churros
Mascarpone & Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers Finished With Dutch Cocoa
Tres Leches
Tres Leches Cake, Is a Sponge Cake, Soaked in Three Kinds Of Milk
Lava Cake
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake With Vanilla Ice Cream
Affogato
Vanilla Ice Cream Topped With Hot Espresso
Almond Biscotti Plate
Mix Sorbet
Gelato Ice Cream
Cheese Plate with Fruit
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
50 Maple St, Summit, NJ 07901