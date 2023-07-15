Late Night - Fri & Sat

Apps

Dukes Wings

$14.00

8 naked chicken wings tossed in choice of wing sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch.

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Hand-cut boneless breast meat, breaded and fried. Get 'em plain or tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded Wisconsin delicacy fried to gooey perfection. Served with Duke's marinara.

Toasted Raviolis

$10.00

It's a STL thing. Hand-made t-ravs from The Hill, breaded, deep fried & dusted with parm. Served with our marinara.

Crab Cakes

$16.00

3 of our legendary meaty crab cakes topped with our cajun remoulade on a bed of slaw.

Boom Boom Fried Shrimp

$13.00

8 hand-breaded jumbo shrimp, fried golden & tossed in Duke's boom boom sauce, on a bed of slaw.

Soup & Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Tossed in choice of house-made dressings.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed green salad with sliced grilled chicken breast

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Mixed green salad with grilled shrimp

Grilled Tenderloin Filet Salad

$20.00

Mixed green salad with grilled 5oz tenderloin filet cooked to your temp and sliced.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, house-breaded chicken bites, tomatoes., red onion & shredded cheese tossed in ranch.

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Our family-recipie St. Louis Chili Parlor chili with beef and beans.

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Our family-recipie St. Louis Chili Parlor chili with beef and beans.

Cup of Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Whatever Chef comes up with, it's always delicious.

Bowl of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Whatever Chef comes up with, it's always delicious.

Entrees

Soulard Smashed Burger

$12.00

2 4oz patties of Kern Butcher Shop's special blend of prime ground steak, smashed and seared on the grill. Topped with 2 slices of melted cheese (your choice) on a bakery bun.

Frisco Melt

$12.00

Our double patty smashed burger with melted american & swiss cheese with thousand island on grilled sourdough.

Pub Burger

$13.00

Half-pound thickburger of prime ground steak, char-grilled & topped with soft pub cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion straws & Duke's Hot & Tangy wing sauce on a bakery bun.

French Dip

$13.00

Tender prime roast beef topped with creamy horseradish sauce & layered between garlic cheese bread. Served with au jus.

Grilled Chicken & Bacon

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, melted swiss & creamy horseradish sauce on a bakery bun.

Spicy Fried Chicken

$12.00

Cajun spiced & golden fried chicken breast topped with Duke's Boom Boom Sauce and pickles. Served with fries.

10" Pizza

$10.00

Fresh made-to-order St. Louis-style thin crust pizza with Duke's house-made sauce, provel cheese & dusted with parm.

14" Pizza

$15.00

Fresh made-to-order St. Louis-style thin crust pizza with Duke's house-made sauce, provel cheese & dusted with parm.

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00