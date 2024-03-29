Little Pub- Westport Westport
41 Saugatuck Avenue
Westport, CT 06880
Daily Specials
- L.P. French Dip$18.00
Thin sliced roast beef, melting swiss cheese, crisp frizzled onions, and a horseradish infused aioli on a fresh baked roll with a side of au jus for dipping.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$14.00
Three Cheeseburger Sliders.
- Olde Tyme Shepherd’s Pie$16.00
Seasoned ground beef simmered in a rich beef gravy loaded with carrots, peas, and onions covered with a blanket of smashed potatoes
Soups
Apps
- BIG Pretzel$10.00
Enormous soft baked pretzel served with honey mustard.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce
- Buffalo Wings$14.00
Crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
- Cheeseburger Sliders$14.00
Three Cheeseburger Sliders.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
- Farmers Market Spring Rolls$13.00
Crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip
- Hummus Platter$13.00
House whipped tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbread
- Nachos$14.00
Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
- Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts$10.00
pan roasted brussels sprouts, bacon bits, chili sauce
- Sticky Nuggets$12.00
Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce
Salads
- Chopped Cobb$14.00
Mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
Grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing
- Hail Caesar!!!$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Hamburger Chopped Salad$16.00
Fresh ground hand packed angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg lettuce, chopped pickles, bacon bits , tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese and french fries (yes, french fries) all tossed in thousand island dressing
- Little Pub Salad$14.00
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, apples, and garlic croutons served with a raspberry vinaigrette
- Thai Sesame Salmon$17.00
Thai sesame seasoned grilled salmon, mesclun greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, served with a citrus-ginger dressing and wasabi aioli drizzle
Sandwiches, Etc...
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$14.00
Fork shredded oven roasted pork drenched in house bbq sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw
- Birds n’ Bees Sandwich$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli
- Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$16.00
Crunchy fried chicken, crispy fries, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing
- Cabo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Cilantro lime chicken, pico de gallo, pepper jack, corn, black beans, guacamole, chipotle aioli, mixed greens and served with your choice of side
- Chatham Wrap$16.00
Beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla
- Daily B.L.T.$14.00
Giant stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast
- Napa Salmon Flatbread$16.00
Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll
- Reuben And Rachel$16.00
Thin sliced corned beef and hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island dressing all grilled between thick slices of NY rye bread
Little Pub Favorites
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and crispy fries
- Food Truck Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli
- Moo Shu Pork Tacos$16.00
Oven roasted fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
- Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork
- Steak Frites$20.00
- Tenderloin Steak Tips$20.00
Tenderloin steak tips served with smashed potatoes and sautéed onions and peppers and mixed seasonal vegetables
Burgers
- Build A Burger$12.00
Start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. All Come with lettuce and tomato. there are no rules! it's your burger.
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
The building blocks of life as we know it. Hand packed Angus Beef, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roll. Fries.
- Homemade Veggie Burger$15.00
Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli
- Over-Easy$16.00
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, and chipotle aioli
- Steakhouse$16.00
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and steakhouse mayo
Kids Menu
- Kids Buttery Noodles$9.00
Ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado and bacon for an "avocado bacon grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.
- Kid Quesadilla$9.00
If nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. think about it.
- Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
A grilled and sliced chicken breast served with sliced apples. Or fries if you allow a little indulgence.
- Kids Slider and Fries$9.00
Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.
- World's Best Chicken Tenders$9.00
World's Best Chicken Nuggets and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Sides
Beverages To Go
Call for Open Hours
Dunville's is now operated by Little Pub.
41 Saugatuck Avenue, Westport, CT 06880