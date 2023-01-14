Restaurant header imageView gallery

EaDough Pastries & Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

3204 Polk St

Houston, TX 77003

Order Again

Take & Bake

Cookie - Chocolate Chunk Walnut 6 Pack Frozen

$25.00

Cookie - Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter 6 Pack Frozen

$25.00

Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin 6 Pack Frozen

$25.00

Cookie Assorted Frozen 6 Pack

$25.00

Scone Cranberry Orange Zest Frozen 6 Pack

$25.00

Cinnamon Brioche Frozen 6 Pack

$25.00

Croissant Butter Frozen 6 Pack

$25.00

Croissant Pain au Chocolat Frozen 6 Pack

$25.00

Coffee

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00
Flat White

$4.25
Latte

$4.50

Drip Of The Day

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Latte

$5.00

Hot Choc

$3.00

Tea

Masala Chai

$4.50

Golden Milk Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Beetroot Latte

$5.00

Jasmine Green

$3.75

Mint

$3.75
Earl Gray

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Hibiscus

$3.75

Lavender Melody

$3.75

Immunity

$3.75

Mushroom Chocolate Mint

$3.75

Bottled

Topo

$3.00

Fiji

$3.00

Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Chic walk-up bakery with artisan pastries, locally roasted coffee & provisions.

Location

3204 Polk St, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

