Eat at Joes

Apps

Animal Fries

$9.95

Buffalo Fries

$11.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.95

Homemade Potato Chips

$7.95

Joe's Nachos

$14.95

Joe's Totchos

$13.95

Mo Chips

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Shoestring French Fries

$7.95

Sriracha Chicken Fries

$11.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Tater Tots

$9.95

Tempura Mushrooms

$9.95

Tempura Zucchini

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Gilbert's Jalapeños 2

$3.95

Gilberto's Jalapeños 4

$5.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.95+

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95+

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95+

Cobb Salad

$15.95+

Dinner Salad

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95+

Seared Ahi Salad

$16.95

Taco Salad

$14.95+

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Chicken wrap

$12.95

Chili

$8.95+

Burgers

Aloha Joe

$14.95

Big Joe

$12.95

Blue Cheese Joe

$14.95

Chili Size

$13.95

Cowboy Joe

$14.95

Double Joe

$14.95

Frisco Melt

$14.95

Joe Burger

$10.95

Juicy Lucy

$13.95

Mighty Joe

$17.95

Mushroom Joe

$14.95

Pastrami Joe Burger

$16.95

Patty Melt

$13.95

Rise and Shine

$15.95

Surfer Joe

$15.95

Triple Bypass

$20.95

Joe's Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Cajun Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Joe's Sliders

$13.95

Seared Ahi Sliders

$16.95

Joe's Fish

Cod Fish & Chips

$17.95

Shrimp & Chips

$15.95

Sandwich

BLT

$11.95

Chicken Philly

$13.95

Club Sandwich

$13.95

French Dip

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Hot Pastrami

$14.95

Italian

$12.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.95

Nashville Chicken

$12.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Reuben

$14.95

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$15.95

Sloppy Joe

$9.95

Southwest Chicken

$13.95

Spicy Chicken

$12.95

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Meatloaf Plate

$12.95

Tacos

Ahi Taco Plate

$16.95

Baja Fish Taco Plate

$14.95+

Chicken Taco Plate

$12.95+

Grilled Fish Taco Plate

$14.95+

Ground Beef Taco Plate

$11.95+

Meatloaf Taco Plate

$10.95

Pizza

8" Pizza Your Way

$8.95

12" Pizza Your Way

$14.95

16" Pizza Your Way

$18.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12

$16.95

California Chicken Pizza 12

$16.95

Hawaiian Pizza 12

$16.95

Margherita Pizza 12

$15.95

Meat lovers Pizza 12

$18.95

Vegetatian Pizza 12

$16.95

Pastrami Pizza 12

$16.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16

$21.95

California Chicken Pizza 16

$21.95

Hawaiian Pizza 16

$21.95

Margherita Pizza 16

$20.95

Vegetarian 16

$21.95

Pastrami 16 pizza

$21.95

Meat lovers 16

$22.95

Wings

6 Wings

$11.50

12 Wings

$17.50

18 Wings

$22.50

St. Pattys

Corned Beef Plate

$17.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Corned Beef Tacos

$12.95

Irish Nachos

$12.95

St. Pattys Reuben

$14.95

Side Orders

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$1.00

Coleslaw

$3.95

Extra Chili

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Mashed potatoes

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Desserts

Chocolate Malted Crunch

$5.95

Churros w/ Ice Cream

$7.95

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.95

Dr. Pepper Float

$4.95

Orange Crush Float

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

One scoop vanilla ice cream

$4.95

One scoop malted chocolate krunch

$4.95

Rootbeer Float

$4.95

KIDS

Kids 8" Cheese pizza

$7.95

Kids Corn Dog

$7.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.95

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Sloppy Joe's

$7.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids grilled chicken breast

$7.95

Breakfast

#2 Joes Jumble

$10.95

#3 Breakfast burrito

$10.95

#4 Breakfast tacos

$9.95

#5 Baby rise n shine

$9.95

#6 Breakfast sandwich

$8.50

#1 Joe's Classic

$7.95

#7 Joe's French Toast

$10.95

Joe's Surfer Omelet

$9.95

Joe's Garden Omelet

$8.95

Joe's Build your own Omelet

$10.95

Eggs

$2.00+

Toast

$2.95+

Joe's Egg McMuffin

$5.95

Breakfast Meat

$4.00+

Joe's Short Stack

$4.95

Joe's Fruit Bowl

$6.95

Joe's Belgium Waffles

$8.95+

Joe's Stack

$10.95

3 pancakes, 3 eggs any style with choice of meat. NO side NO toast

Joe's French Toast

$10.95

3 eggs, choice of meat. NO side No toast

Joe's Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.95

NA Beverages

Apple Cider

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Bloody Mary Mix

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.50

Pitcher of Soda

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull sugar free

$4.50

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Beer

805 16oz

$7.00

Amber Bock 16oz

$5.00

Bud Light 16oz

$5.00

Coorslight 16oz

$5.00

Deschutes Squeezy Rider 16oz

$8.25

Lagunitas IPA 16oz

$7.50

Sierra Nevada 16oz

$6.50

Sunny Little Thing 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Hazy Little Thing 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Modelo 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Fat Tire 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

394 Pale Ale 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Lagunitas Waldo 10oz

$9.25Out of stock

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange 16oz

$7.50

Hazers gonna haze 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon wheat ale 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Truly 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

4 Sons Pier Choppiness 16oz

$8.25Out of stock

Dos Eq xx 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Angry orchid 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Hangar 24 Orange Wheat 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Sam Adams October fest 16oz

$7.50

Voodoo Juicy Haze 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

4 sons vacation

$7.50

Hop Valley Mango

$7.50

Beer Flight

$10.00

Fresh Squeezed

$8.25

805 24oz

$10.50

Bud Light 24oz

$6.50

Coorslight 24oz

$6.50

Deschutes Squeezy Rider 24oz

$11.25

Lagunitas IPA 24oz

$9.25

Sierra Nevada 24oz

$8.50

Amber Bock 24oz

$7.00

Fat Tire 24oz

$9.25Out of stock

394 Pale Ale 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

Sunny Little thing 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

Hazy Little Thing 24oz

$9.25Out of stock

Modelo 24

$10.25Out of stock

Hazers gonna haze 24

$10.00Out of stock

Bells wheat ale 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

4 Sons Pier Hoppiness 24oz

$11.25Out of stock

Call squeeze Blood Orange 24oz

$10.00

Truly 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

Angry orchid 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

Dos equis 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

Hangar 24 Orange Wheat

$9.50Out of stock

Voodoo Juicy Haze 24oz

$9.50Out of stock

4 sons vacation 24

$9.50

Hop Valley Mango 24oz

$9.50

Sam Adams Octobe fest 24oz

$9.50

Angry Orchard BTL

$6.25

Bud BTL

$4.75

Bud Light BTL

$4.75

Coorslight BTL

$4.75

Corona BTL

$6.00

Dos Equis BTL

$6.00

Heineken 00 BTL

$5.85

Heineken BTL

$5.85

Lagunitas IPNA BTL

$6.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.75

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Stella BTL

$5.25

Ultra BTL

$4.75

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Ranch Water

$6.50

Strainge Beast

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Truly Berry

$6.50

Truly Tropical

$6.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

White Claw Mango

$6.50

White Claw Watermelon

$6.50

Sweet WatervImpreal IPA

$8.50

Flying Embers

$6.50

Ranch Water Lime

$7.00

Ranch Water Grapefruit

$7.00

805 PTC

$26.00

Amber Bock PTC

$16.00

Bud Light PTC

$16.00

Coorslight PTC

$16.00

Deschutes Squeezy Rider PTC

$32.50

Lagunitas IPA PTC

$26.00

Sierra Nevada PTC

$20.00

Modelo PTC

$26.00Out of stock

Hazy Little Thing PTC

$27.00Out of stock

Sunny Little Thing PTC

$27.00Out of stock

Fat Tire PTC

$26.00Out of stock

Hazers gonna haze PTC

$28.00Out of stock

Bells wheat ale PTC

$27.00Out of stock

Truly PTC

$27.00Out of stock

Ale Smith PTC

$28.00Out of stock

Angry orchid PTC

$28.00Out of stock

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange PTC

$28.00

Hanger 24 PTC

$28.00Out of stock

Voodoo PTC

$28.00Out of stock

4 sons vacation PTC

$28.00

Hop Valley Mango

$28.00

Dos Equis

$28.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Octoberfest PTC

$28.00

Fresh Squeeze

$32.50

Bud bucket

$22.50

Bud light bucket

$22.50

Coors light bucket

$22.50

Miller lite bucket

$22.50

Ultra bucket

$22.50

Corona bucket

$25.00

Angry Orchard bucket

$25.00

Modelo bucket

$25.00

Stella bucket

$24.00

Truly bucket

$25.00

White claw bucket

$25.00

Flying Embers bucket

$25.00

Ranch Water bucket Lime

$30.00

Ranch Water bucket Grapefruit

$30.00

Pacific bucket

$25.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50+

Boozy Lemonade

$10.00

Chali

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hangar Mandarin Mule

$11.00

Huntignton Breeze

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Margrita

$11.00

Joe's Spiked Peach Tea

$11.00

Joe's Spiked Raspberry Tea

$11.00

Kamikaze Cocktail

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00+

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rose Joe's way

$11.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Spiked Rose

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$10.50+

Joes Hard Punch

$12.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$15.00

JoesTRONA

$14.00

Shots

Cactus Cooler Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Jagger bomb

$10.00

Duck Farts

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$7.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Absolut Mango

$7.00

Absolut Peach

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Absolut Raspberri

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Hanger 1 Mandrin

$8.00

Hanger 1 Rose

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$14.00

Absolut Lime DBL

$14.00

Absolut Mandrin DBL

$14.00

Absolut Mango DBL

$14.00

Absolut Peach DBL

$14.00

Absolut Pear DBL

$14.00

Absolut Raspberri DBL

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla DBL

$14.00

Hanger 1 Mandrin DBL

$16.00

Hanger 1 Rose DBL

$16.00

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$16.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater Pink

$9.00

Botanist

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

Beefeater Pink DBL

$18.00

Botanist DBL

$16.00

Tanqueray DBL

$18.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Bacardi DBL

$16.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$16.00

Malibu DBL

$14.00

Meyers DBL

$18.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamgios Blanco

$11.00

Casamgios Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tanteo

$8.00

Well Tequila DBL

$12.00

Casamgios Blanco DBL

$22.00

Casamgios Reposado DBL

$22.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$20.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$20.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Tanteo DBL

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$14.00

Crown DBL

$18.00

Fireball DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$16.00

Jameson DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$16.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$14.00

Skrewball DBL

$14.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Buffalo

$9.00

BSB

$8.00

Dewars white label

$8.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$12.00

Well Scotch DBL

$12.00

Buffalo DBL

$18.00

Baileys

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Midori

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Baileys DBL

$16.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$16.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua DBL

$15.00

Midori DBL

$14.00

Sambuca DBL

$14.00

Wine

Castle Rock Cab GLS

$6.00

Fableist Cab GLS

$13.00

Meiomi Pino Nori GLS

$12.00

Robert M GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Castle Rock Cab BTL

$28.00

Fableist Cab BTL

$39.00

Meiomi BTL

$36.00

Robert M BTL

$36.00

Black Stallion

$9.00Out of stock

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.95

Champagne GLS

$4.50

Eve Chard GLS

$7.50Out of stock

Knotty Vines Chard GLS

$7.50

Mimosa

$4.50

Mimosa 24

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Mimosa pint

$7.50

Ruffino Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.50

Ruffino Rose

$9.00

Terlato Pino Grigio GLS

$14.00

Z Brown Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.00

Champagne BTL

$16.00

Knotty Vines Chard BTL

$28.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Eve Chard BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Z. Brown Sauv Blanc BLT

$36.00

Ruffino Rose BTL

$28.00

Black Stallion

$36.00Out of stock

Ruby

Well cocktails

$3.00

Domestic beer

$2.00

Merch

Beanies

$20.00

Joe's Custom Yeti

$50.00

Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

$20.00

Pullover Sweatshirt

$40.00

Sweatpants

$40.00+

T-Shirts

$20.00+

Tank Tops

$20.00+

Zip-Up Hoody

$40.00

Crops\ Muscle tanks & tees

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7120 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

