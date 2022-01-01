- Home
- /
- Huntington Beach
- /
- Eat at Joes
Eat at Joes
No reviews yet
7120 Edinger Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Animal Fries
$9.95
Buffalo Fries
$11.95
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.95
Chili Cheese Fries
$12.95
Chips & Salsa
$6.95
Deep Fried Pickles
$9.95
Homemade Potato Chips
$7.95
Joe's Nachos
$14.95
Joe's Totchos
$13.95
Mo Chips
$9.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.95
Onion Rings
$9.95
Shoestring French Fries
$7.95
Sriracha Chicken Fries
$11.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
Tater Tots
$9.95
Tempura Mushrooms
$9.95
Tempura Zucchini
$9.95
Chicken Tenders
$11.95
Gilbert's Jalapeños 2
$3.95
Gilberto's Jalapeños 4
$5.95
Salads
Burgers
Joe's Sliders
Sandwich
BLT
$11.95
Chicken Philly
$13.95
Club Sandwich
$13.95
French Dip
$15.95
Grilled Cheese
$8.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.95
Hot Pastrami
$14.95
Italian
$12.95
Meatloaf Sandwich
$10.95
Nashville Chicken
$12.95
Philly Cheese Steak
$15.95
Reuben
$14.95
Seared Ahi Sandwich
$15.95
Sloppy Joe
$9.95
Southwest Chicken
$13.95
Spicy Chicken
$12.95
Tuna Melt
$11.95
Meatloaf Plate
$12.95
Tacos
Pizza
8" Pizza Your Way
$8.95
12" Pizza Your Way
$14.95
16" Pizza Your Way
$18.95
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12
$16.95
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12
$16.95
California Chicken Pizza 12
$16.95
Hawaiian Pizza 12
$16.95
Margherita Pizza 12
$15.95
Meat lovers Pizza 12
$18.95
Vegetatian Pizza 12
$16.95
Pastrami Pizza 12
$16.95
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16
$21.95
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16
$21.95
California Chicken Pizza 16
$21.95
Hawaiian Pizza 16
$21.95
Margherita Pizza 16
$20.95
Vegetarian 16
$21.95
Pastrami 16 pizza
$21.95
Meat lovers 16
$22.95
St. Pattys
Side Orders
Desserts
KIDS
Kids 8" Cheese pizza
$7.95
Kids Corn Dog
$7.95
Kids Cheese Burger
$7.95
Kids Fish and Chips
$7.95
Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.95
Kids Grilled Cheese
$7.95
Kids Sloppy Joe's
$7.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$7.95
Kids grilled chicken breast
$7.95
Kids 8" pizza
Kids corn dog
Kids cheeseburger
Kids fish n chips
Kids chicken tenders
Kids Grilled cheese
Kids sloppy joe
Kids cheese ques
Breakfast
#2 Joes Jumble
$10.95
#3 Breakfast burrito
$10.95
#4 Breakfast tacos
$9.95
#5 Baby rise n shine
$9.95
#6 Breakfast sandwich
$8.50
#1 Joe's Classic
$7.95
#7 Joe's French Toast
$10.95
Joe's Surfer Omelet
$9.95
Joe's Garden Omelet
$8.95
Joe's Build your own Omelet
$10.95
Eggs
$2.00+
Toast
$2.95+
Joe's Egg McMuffin
$5.95
Breakfast Meat
$4.00+
Joe's Short Stack
$4.95
Joe's Fruit Bowl
$6.95
Joe's Belgium Waffles
$8.95+
Joe's Stack
$10.95
3 pancakes, 3 eggs any style with choice of meat. NO side NO toast
Joe's French Toast
$10.95
3 eggs, choice of meat. NO side No toast
Joe's Breakfast Quesadilla
$12.95
NA Beverages
Apple Cider
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.25
Bloody Mary Mix
$3.50
Choc Milk
$3.50
Coffee
$2.95
Coke
$3.25
Cranberry
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.25
Dr. Pepper
$3.25
Fanta
$3.25
Grapefruit
$3.50
Hot Cocoa
$4.00
Ice Tea
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25
Milk
$3.50
OJ
$3.50
Peppermint Hot Cocoa
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.50
Pitcher of Soda
$6.00
Red Bull
$4.50
Red Bull sugar free
$4.50
Rootbeer
$4.00
Soda Water
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Tonic
$3.25
Beer
805 16oz
$7.00
Amber Bock 16oz
$5.00
Bud Light 16oz
$5.00
Coorslight 16oz
$5.00
Deschutes Squeezy Rider 16oz
$8.25
Lagunitas IPA 16oz
$7.50
Sierra Nevada 16oz
$6.50
Sunny Little Thing 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Hazy Little Thing 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Modelo 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Fat Tire 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
394 Pale Ale 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Lagunitas Waldo 10oz
$9.25Out of stock
Cali Squeeze Blood Orange 16oz
$7.50
Hazers gonna haze 16oz
$8.00Out of stock
Bells Oberon wheat ale 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Truly 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
4 Sons Pier Choppiness 16oz
$8.25Out of stock
Dos Eq xx 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Angry orchid 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Hangar 24 Orange Wheat 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Sam Adams October fest 16oz
$7.50
Voodoo Juicy Haze 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
4 sons vacation
$7.50
Hop Valley Mango
$7.50
Beer Flight
$10.00
Fresh Squeezed
$8.25
805 24oz
$10.50
Bud Light 24oz
$6.50
Coorslight 24oz
$6.50
Deschutes Squeezy Rider 24oz
$11.25
Lagunitas IPA 24oz
$9.25
Sierra Nevada 24oz
$8.50
Amber Bock 24oz
$7.00
Fat Tire 24oz
$9.25Out of stock
394 Pale Ale 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
Sunny Little thing 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
Hazy Little Thing 24oz
$9.25Out of stock
Modelo 24
$10.25Out of stock
Hazers gonna haze 24
$10.00Out of stock
Bells wheat ale 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
4 Sons Pier Hoppiness 24oz
$11.25Out of stock
Call squeeze Blood Orange 24oz
$10.00
Truly 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
Angry orchid 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
Dos equis 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
Hangar 24 Orange Wheat
$9.50Out of stock
Voodoo Juicy Haze 24oz
$9.50Out of stock
4 sons vacation 24
$9.50
Hop Valley Mango 24oz
$9.50
Sam Adams Octobe fest 24oz
$9.50
Angry Orchard BTL
$6.25
Bud BTL
$4.75
Bud Light BTL
$4.75
Coorslight BTL
$4.75
Corona BTL
$6.00
Dos Equis BTL
$6.00
Heineken 00 BTL
$5.85
Heineken BTL
$5.85
Lagunitas IPNA BTL
$6.00
Miller Lite BTL
$4.75
Modelo BTL
$6.00
Stella BTL
$5.25
Ultra BTL
$4.75
Pacifico BTL
$6.00
Guinness
$8.00
Ranch Water
$6.50
Strainge Beast
$6.00
Tecate
$5.00
Truly Berry
$6.50
Truly Tropical
$6.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$6.50
White Claw Mango
$6.50
White Claw Watermelon
$6.50
Sweet WatervImpreal IPA
$8.50
Flying Embers
$6.50
Ranch Water Lime
$7.00
Ranch Water Grapefruit
$7.00
805 PTC
$26.00
Amber Bock PTC
$16.00
Bud Light PTC
$16.00
Coorslight PTC
$16.00
Deschutes Squeezy Rider PTC
$32.50
Lagunitas IPA PTC
$26.00
Sierra Nevada PTC
$20.00
Modelo PTC
$26.00Out of stock
Hazy Little Thing PTC
$27.00Out of stock
Sunny Little Thing PTC
$27.00Out of stock
Fat Tire PTC
$26.00Out of stock
Hazers gonna haze PTC
$28.00Out of stock
Bells wheat ale PTC
$27.00Out of stock
Truly PTC
$27.00Out of stock
Ale Smith PTC
$28.00Out of stock
Angry orchid PTC
$28.00Out of stock
Cali Squeeze Blood Orange PTC
$28.00
Hanger 24 PTC
$28.00Out of stock
Voodoo PTC
$28.00Out of stock
4 sons vacation PTC
$28.00
Hop Valley Mango
$28.00
Dos Equis
$28.00Out of stock
Sam Adams Octoberfest PTC
$28.00
Fresh Squeeze
$32.50
Bud bucket
$22.50
Bud light bucket
$22.50
Coors light bucket
$22.50
Miller lite bucket
$22.50
Ultra bucket
$22.50
Corona bucket
$25.00
Angry Orchard bucket
$25.00
Modelo bucket
$25.00
Stella bucket
$24.00
Truly bucket
$25.00
White claw bucket
$25.00
Flying Embers bucket
$25.00
Ranch Water bucket Lime
$30.00
Ranch Water bucket Grapefruit
$30.00
Pacific bucket
$25.00
Cocktails
Appletini
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$8.50+
Boozy Lemonade
$10.00
Chali
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$10.00
Gimlet
$6.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Hangar Mandarin Mule
$11.00
Huntignton Breeze
$11.00
Hurricane
$11.00
Jalapeno Pineapple Margrita
$11.00
Joe's Spiked Peach Tea
$11.00
Joe's Spiked Raspberry Tea
$11.00
Kamikaze Cocktail
$8.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$5.00+
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Rose Joe's way
$11.00
Scooby Snack
$7.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Spiked Rose
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Whiskey Smash
$6.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00+
Cadillac Margarita
$10.50+
Joes Hard Punch
$12.00
Loaded Bloody Mary
$15.00
JoesTRONA
$14.00
Shots
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Lime
$7.00
Absolut Mandrin
$7.00
Absolut Mango
$7.00
Absolut Peach
$7.00
Absolut Pear
$7.00
Absolut Raspberri
$7.00
Absolut Vanilla
$7.00
Hanger 1 Mandrin
$8.00
Hanger 1 Rose
$8.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Well Vodka DBL
$12.00
Absolut DBL
$14.00
Absolut Lime DBL
$14.00
Absolut Mandrin DBL
$14.00
Absolut Mango DBL
$14.00
Absolut Peach DBL
$14.00
Absolut Pear DBL
$14.00
Absolut Raspberri DBL
$14.00
Absolut Vanilla DBL
$14.00
Hanger 1 Mandrin DBL
$16.00
Hanger 1 Rose DBL
$16.00
Stoli Blueberry DBL
$16.00
Titos DBL
$16.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Beefeater Pink
$9.00
Botanist
$8.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Well Gin DBL
$12.00
Beefeater Pink DBL
$18.00
Botanist DBL
$16.00
Tanqueray DBL
$18.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Malibu
$7.00
Meyers
$8.00
Well Rum DBL
$12.00
Bacardi DBL
$16.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$16.00
Malibu DBL
$14.00
Meyers DBL
$18.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Casamgios Blanco
$11.00
Casamgios Reposado
$11.00
Patron Anejo
$10.00
Patron Reposado
$10.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Tanteo
$8.00
Well Tequila DBL
$12.00
Casamgios Blanco DBL
$22.00
Casamgios Reposado DBL
$22.00
Patron Anejo DBL
$20.00
Patron Reposado DBL
$20.00
Patron Silver DBL
$20.00
Tanteo DBL
$16.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Bulliet Rye
$7.00
Crown
$9.00
Fireball
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Skrewball
$7.00
Well Whiskey DBL
$12.00
Bulliet Rye DBL
$14.00
Crown DBL
$18.00
Fireball DBL
$14.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$16.00
Jameson DBL
$16.00
Jim Beam DBL
$16.00
Makers Mark DBL
$18.00
Seagrams 7 DBL
$14.00
Skrewball DBL
$14.00
Well Bourbon
$6.00
Well Scotch
$6.00
Buffalo
$9.00
BSB
$8.00
Dewars white label
$8.00
Well Bourbon DBL
$12.00
Well Scotch DBL
$12.00
Buffalo DBL
$18.00
Baileys
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$7.50
Midori
$7.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Baileys DBL
$16.00
Grand Marnier DBL
$16.00
Jagermeister DBL
$12.00
Kahlua DBL
$15.00
Midori DBL
$14.00
Sambuca DBL
$14.00
Wine
Castle Rock Cab GLS
$6.00
Fableist Cab GLS
$13.00
Meiomi Pino Nori GLS
$12.00
Robert M GLS
$9.00Out of stock
Castle Rock Cab BTL
$28.00
Fableist Cab BTL
$39.00
Meiomi BTL
$36.00
Robert M BTL
$36.00
Black Stallion
$9.00Out of stock
Bottomless Mimosa
$19.95
Champagne GLS
$4.50
Eve Chard GLS
$7.50Out of stock
Knotty Vines Chard GLS
$7.50
Mimosa
$4.50
Mimosa 24
$10.00
Mimosa Flight
$12.00
Mimosa pint
$7.50
Ruffino Pinot Grigio GLS
$6.50
Ruffino Rose
$9.00
Terlato Pino Grigio GLS
$14.00
Z Brown Sauv Blanc GLS
$9.00
Champagne BTL
$16.00
Knotty Vines Chard BTL
$28.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL
$24.00
Terlato Pinot Grigio BTL
$42.00
Eve Chard BTL
$26.00Out of stock
Z. Brown Sauv Blanc BLT
$36.00
Ruffino Rose BTL
$28.00
Black Stallion
$36.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7120 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
16062 Golden West St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
7451 Edinger Ave #104 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.