Eating Fresh

6255 North College Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Order Again

#66 Sugar Cane Shrimp

Sugar Cane Shrimp

$7.95

#69 Pork Ham-Pork Roll

Pork Ham-Pork Roll

$6.95

#81 Green Papaya Salad with beef Jerky

Green Papaya Salad with beef Jerky

$14.95

Premium Green Papaya Salad with beef Jerky

$19.95

#70 Grilled Pork Sausages

Grilled Pork Sausages

$6.95

#71 Beef in wild betal leaf

4 Betal Leaf

$9.95

8 Betal Leaf

$19.95

#72 Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.95

#73 Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$6.95

#74 - Stuffed Deep Fried Squid

6 - Stuffed Deep Fried Squid

$19.95

12 Stuffed Deep Fried Squid

$39.50

#75 Deep Fried Tofu

Deep Fried Tofu

$8.95

#76 Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

#78 Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

#80 Deep Fried Pork Ribs

Deep Fried Pork Ribs

$10.95

#67 Grill Rolls-Chicken, Beef, Pork or Shrimp

Grill Rolls-Chicken, Beef, Pork or Shrimp

$7.95

#79 Vietnamese Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.95

12 Chicken Wings

$17.95

16 Chicken Wings

$22.95

24 Chicken Wings

$31.95

#77 House Special Soup

House Soup

$4.95

#82 Rice Paper Salad

Rice Paper Salad

$14.95

Pho

#4 Beef Ball Pho, "Regular" (Phở bò viên)

$14.95

Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with

#1 Beef short rib pho (Phở xường bò)

$24.95

Rice noodle soup with an exclusive beef

#6 Chicken noodle Pho, "Regular" (Phở Gà)

$14.95

Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with

#2 Eye Round Steak and Beef Ball Pho (Phở tái bò viên)

$14.95

Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with

#5 Eye Round Steak Pho, "Regular" (Phở tái)

$14.95

Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with

#3 Special Pho, "Regular" (Phở Đặc Biệt)

$16.50

Rice noodle soup with thinly sliced rare

#7 Seafood Pho

$19.95

#8 Steak Pho

$23.50

#9 Pork & Seafood Flat Noodle Bowl

$21.50

Vietnamese Banh Mi

#10 Pork Roll Banh Mi (Bánh Mì Chả)

$9.95

Ground up pork is packed tightly into a roll, and wrapped with banana leaves (and or aluminum foil) then steamed or boiled, hence producing the dense “pork roll”. Sliced thin like bologna, these make up one of the most common cold cuts found in bánh mì.

#11 Egg Banh Mi (Bánh mìTrứng ốp-la/Trứng chiên)

$9.95

Eggs are prepared as a scramble, well done sunny side up (but cooked on both sides), omelet style or a little bit of all three.

#12 Fried Fish Cake Banh Mi (Bánh Mì Chả cá)

$10.95

Fried fish cake sliced into small slices, dressing (mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, chives, cilantro.

#15 Vietnamese Grill Pork Banh Mi (Bánh Mì thịt nướng)

$10.95

Vietnamese marinated grilled pork. Cuts of pork meat can be anything from pork belly, pork shoulder, pork chops or pork butt.

#16 Cured Pork & Petê Banh Mi (Bánh Mì Patê thịt nguội)

$10.95

Cured pork belly & layered with Vietnamese Patê.

#17 Vietnamese Roasted Pork Banh Mi (Bánh Mì Thịt heo quay)

$13.95

Probably the most popular type of banh mi in the country, roasted pork is sliced up and served on a freshly baked bun with the typical banh mi dressing (mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, chives, cilantro.

#19 House Special Combination Banh Mi (Bánh Mì Đặc biệt)

$11.95

A combination of pork roll, as well as adding our special house touch of other meats

#20 Lemongrass grilled beef Banh Mi (Bánh Mì thịt bò nướng xã)

$13.95

Vietnamese marinated style beef with lemongrass.

Banh Mi Extravaganza

$100.00

A perfectly mastered Steak Banh Mi of your choice, sliced into thinner slice combined with our magic Banh Mi ingredients to satisfied your hunger for an Extravaganza sandwich.

#13 Lemongrass grilled chicken Banh Mi

$10.95

#18 Vietnamese Roasted Duck Banh Mi (Bánh Mì Thịt vit quay)

$16.95

BBQ Pork Banh Mi ( Banh Mi Xa Xiu)

$12.95

#21 Steak banh Mi

$16.95

Fillet Mignon or Ribeye Banh Mi

$49.95

Sizzling Steak and egg

#22 Steak and Egg, (Bò né)

$15.95

#23 Steak and Egg and Pate (Bò né)

$17.95

#24 Steak and Egg, Pate and Sausage (Bò né)

$20.95

#25 Steak and Egg, Pate,Sausage and cheese

$23.95

Variety Specialty Menu

Sticky Rice dishes (Xôi mặn)

$14.95

Vary everyday, please ask your server

#27 Spicy Beef noodle "Regular" (Bún bò Huế)

$17.95

Bún bò Huế is a hidden Vietnamese gem that has yet to “make it” in mainstream American cuisine. It’s a rich and spicy soup with deep layers of flavor. This Central Vietnamese soup is paired with tender slices of beef and pork, then topped with lots of fresh herbs

#28 The famous Beef stew, "Regular" (Bò kho)

$14.95

Bo kho is a delicious Vietnamese pot-roasted beef stew, fragrant with lemongrass, star anise and cinnamon. When the meat is fork tender, carrots are added to complete the dish. If you wish, include turnips or daikon radish or potatoes. Serve it with rice, rice noodles or a freshly baked baguette.

#29 Vietnamese Meatballs, "Regular" (Xíu mại)

$14.95

Xiu Mai is a pure comfort-food dish. The tender pork meatballs are flavorful and have delicious crunch from the jicama. Cooked in a homemade tomato sauce, these hearty meatballs are absolutely mouth-watering. Come with our freshly bake bread.

#31 Broken rice with grilled pork chop, "Regular" (Cơm tấm)

$20.95

This quintessential rice dish of Vietnamese pork chops is packed with flavor, super easy to make, and a crowd pleaser! The marinade adds a ton of garlicky, lemongrassy flavor that pairs great with the pork chops. Grilling adds an amazing aroma and sear, and as if the chops aren’t flavorful enough, they’re topped with scallions & oil.

#32 Flushing fat chicken rice (Gà xối mở)

$16.95

Broken rice with deep fry chicken thigh, come with Yamato, cucumber and cilantros.

Vietnamese grilled pork with rice vermicelli noodles (Bún chả)

$19.95

(Bun Cha) is a classic Northern Vietnamese dish. Bun Cha features flavorful and juicy pork meatballs, vermicelli noodles, plenty of refreshing herbs and traditional lime fish sauce dipping. It is the dish all Hanoians as well as many Northerners hold dear in their hearts.

Grilled Vietnamese Rice Paper With Egg, Pork, and Condiments "Bánh Tráng Nướng"

$6.95

#26 Fried rice (Cơm chiên)

$17.95

#33 The Legendary sizzling pancake "bánh xèo chờ hội an"

$8.95

#30 Caramelized Pork & Egg Rice Dish

$17.95

#33 Short Rib Rice Dish

$22.95

Skewered Kababs

#34 Vietnamese skewered Pork Sausage (Nem nướng)

$7.95

price per skew

#35 Skewered Marinated Pork Kebabs (Thịt Heo Nướng xuyên)

$7.95

#36 Grill Pork Wrapped Lemongrass Stick (Thịt cuốn xã)

$7.95

price per skew

#37 Skewered Marinated Tenderloin Kebabs (Thịt bò nướng)

$14.95

price per skew

#38 Skewered Lambs Kebabs (Thịt Cừu Nướng Quê)

$14.95

price per skew

Vietnamese Steak

# 63 The Legendary sizzling pancake

$21.85

#64 Beef in Wild Betel Leaves

$19.95

#84 Vietnamese Yogurt

Yogurt

$4.95

#85 Three Color Dessert

Three Color Dessert

$7.95

#86 Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$11.95

#87 Jelly Dessert

Jelly Dessert

$5.95

#88 Steamed Layer Cake

Steamed Layer Cake

$5.95

#89 Flank

Flank

$7.95

# 90 Honeycomb Cake

HoneyComb Cake

$4.95

Tofu Dessert in Ginger Syrup

Tofu Dessert in Ginger Syrup

$4.95

# 91 Mung Beans Dessert

Mung Beans Dessert

$4.95

# 92 Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$3.95

Wine/Sake

J Winery Pinot Noir GLS

$13.00

Allegrini Palazzo della Torre GLS

$15.00

Finca el Origen Malbec GLS

$10.00

Hedges CMS GLS

$10.00

Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

Locations GLS

$15.00

J Winery Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

Argyle Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir BTL

$135.00

Tornatore Etna Rosso BTL

$60.00

Renato Ratti Barolo BTL

$120.00

Allegrini Palazzo della Torre BTL

$45.00

D66 The Others BTL

$70.00

Stags' Leap Petit Sirah BTL

$84.00

Seghesio Zinfandel BTL

$60.00

Finca el Origen Malbec BTL

$30.00

Penfolds Bin 389 Cab/Shiraz BTL

$162.00

Markham Merlot BTL

$60.00

Sevel Hills Merlot BTL

$51.00

Pride Mountain Merlot BTL

$140.00

Hedges CMS BTL

$30.00

Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

Locations BTL

$45.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$90.00

Miner Emily's Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$129.00

Mount Peak The Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$155.00

Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$136.00

Papillon Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$157.00

Stags' Leap The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$190.00

Beaulieu Tapestry Red Blend BTL

$140.00

C.H. Berres Riesling GLS

$12.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc GLS

$9.00

Le Monde Pinot Grigio GLS

$11.00

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$15.00

Franciscan Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Talbott Kali-Hart Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Chateau Saint Roch Rose GLS

$12.00

C.H. Berres Riesling BTL

$36.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc BTL

$27.00

Le Monde Pinot Grigio BTL

$33.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$90.00

Franciscan Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Talbott Kali-Hart Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Jean-Louis Monthe Chablis BTL

$60.00

Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay BTL

$87.00

J Winery Chardonnay BTL

$75.00

Owin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay BTL

$84.00

Jayson by Pahlmayer Chardonnay BTL

$99.00

Chateau Saint Roch Rose BTL

$36.00

La Marca Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Risata Moscato d'Asti GLS

$13.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Santa Margherita Brut Rose BTL

$36.00

Risata Moscato d'Asti BTL

$39.00

J Cuvee Brut BTL

$90.00

Pommery Brut Royal BTL

$99.00

Denis Chaput Champagne BTL

$120.00

Ozeki Karatamba

$22.00

Ozeki Yamadanishiki

$21.00

Ozeki Osakaya Chobei

$38.00

Beer

Miller Lite DFT

$5.00

Blue Moon DFT

$6.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust DFT

$7.00

Modelo Especial DFT

$6.00

Corona Extra BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Negra Modelo BTL

$6.00

Sapporo 12oz BTL

$6.00

Sapporo 22oz BTL

$8.00

Sun King BTL

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Bargs Root Beer

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Condensed Milk Coffee

$5.95

Sugar Can juice "M"

$5.95

Sugar Can Juice "L"

$7.95

Hot Tea

$6.95

Egg Coffee

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eating Fresh is a modern innovative Vietnamese restaurant featuring locally grown produce. We provide an innovative Fresh menu pairs perfectly with the owners hands-on select and prepare ingredients… Our goal was to serve the best local ingredients prepared in the freshest ways possible. Because of our unique menu, we knew the challenges we are facing, but we are still aiming at providing sustainable and locally sourced meals for our guests at best as we can.

Website

Location

6255 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

