Eclipse de Luna - Halcyon

6710 Town Square

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Reds by the Bottle

Ca' Donini Pinot Noir

$30.00

Italy

Red Diamond Malbec

$30.00

Natura Merlot

$30.00

Chile

Flaco Tempranillo

$30.00

Spain

Zestos "Old Vines" Granacha

$30.00

Spain

Los Cardos Cabernet

$30.00

Argentina

Casillero del Diablo "Reserva" Pinot Noir

$40.00

Chile

Zinio Tempranillo

$40.00

Spain

Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$40.00

Spain

Las Rocas Granacha

$40.00

Spain

Trivento "Reserva" Malbec

$40.00

Argentina

Ben Marco Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Argentina

Marques de Caceres Tempranillo

$48.00

Spain

La Vendimia Tempranillo

$48.00

Spain

Granza Tinta Detoro

$48.00

Spain

Piatelli Malbec

$48.00

Argentina

Grand Pasas

$48.00

Spain

Concha y Toro "Grand Reserva" Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Chile

Cork Fee

$20.00

Whites by the Bottle

Pavao Vinho Verde

$30.00

Soft medium-sweet wine with plenty of acidity to balance the lemon-curd flavor. On the nose it’s citrus, flowers, pineapple and apples. Portugal

Marques de Caceres Verdejo

$30.00

Aromas of white fruits with delicate citrus notes. Intense and powerful on the palate . Vibrant and flavorful fruits reveal balance, freshness and a fine touch of grapefruit. Spain

Haras del Pirque Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

50% Macabeo, 50% Chardonnay Notes of lime and pineapple with just a hint of light grapefruit. The French oak- barrel-aging adds a bright vanilla flavor.

Pescador Rosé

$30.00

Spain

Sottal Moscatel

$30.00

Portugal

Doña Paula Chardonnay

$30.00

Chile

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Italy

Mapuche Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Chile

Santa Julia Organica Torrontes

$40.00

Argentina

Crios Rosé

$40.00

Argentina

Piquitos Moscato

$40.00

Spain

Calina Chardonnay

$40.00

Argentina

Folonari Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Italy

Astobiza Txakoli

$48.00

Spain

Burgans Albarino

$48.00

Spain

Dueuve Sauvignon Blend

$48.00

Italy

Acentuado Rosé

$48.00

Spain

Montes Alpha Chardonnay

$48.00

Argentina

Cork Fee

$20.00

Sparkling Wine

1\2 Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut Half Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

France

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut Bottle

$100.00

France

Maluolti Carpene Rosé Prosecco Split

$10.50

Italy

Segura Vivdas Cava Split

$9.50

Spain

Perelada Cava Bottle

$34.00

Spain

Zardetto "Private Cuvee" Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Italy

Casteller Cava Rosé Bottle

$32.00

Spain

Reservas

Faustino I "Gran Reserva" Tempranillo

$90.00

Rioja, Spain

Marques de Caceres "Reserva" Tempranillo

$65.00

Rioja, Spain

Cune Tempranillo

$55.00

Rioja, Spain

Hussonet "Grand Reserva" Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00Out of stock

Chile

Emilio Moro Tempranillo

$65.00

Ribera del Duero, Spain

Bodegas Ontañon "Gran Reserva" Tempranillo

$60.00

Rioja, Spain

Tikal "Amorio" Malbec

$65.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Bodegas Breca Granacha

$60.00

Aragón Old Vines, Spain

Tres Picos Granacha

$45.00

Spain

Tapas

Olives\Almonds

$6.25

Castaveltrano olives with lemon infused olive oil, marcona almonds

Bocadillo

$7.00

Grilled sliced ciabatta, Mahon and fontina cheese, fig jam.

Bruselas Rostizadas

$8.00

Roasted brussels sprouts, Calabrian chili honey, sherry vinaigrette, roasted garlic breadcrumbs.

Coca de Hongos

$10.00

Roasted wild mushroom flat bread, herb truffle cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, pesto, and fontina cheese.

Ejotes Crujientes

Ejotes Crujientes

$6.00

Lightly fried green beans and sea salt.

Empanada de Vegetales

$6.00

Veggie Empanada Sweet potato, spinach, onion, poblano, cilantro, Manchego, chipotle and carrot served with roasted garlic aioli

Ensalada de Manzána

Ensalada de Manzána

$7.00

Granny smith apple salad, radicchio, arugula, candied walnuts, shaved Manchego cheese, apple walnut vinaigrette.

Ensalada de Remolacha

$7.00

Warm beet salad, candied lemon, spiced pistachios, goat cheese with cava vinaigrette.

Ensalada Mediterranea

$7.00

Mediterranean salad, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese with a Greek vinaigrette.

Hummus

$7.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, olive and sundried tomato tapenade, goat cheese, chili oil with crostini.

Macarrones con cuatro Quesos

$6.00

Four cheese mac & cheese (Manchego, Neufchâtel, Fontina & cheddar) with toasted breadcrumbs.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$7.00

Spiced potatoes with romesco.

Platanos Fritos

Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Lightly fried plantains, honey, parsley

Queso Frito con Miel

$8.00

Fried goat cheese with caramelized onions & honey.

Tomate Fresco

Tomate Fresco

$7.00

Homemade mozzarella, fresh sliced tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar reduction.

Mussels\Clams

$13.00

Sautéed PEI mussels, Sapelo clams, spicy charred tomato sauce with chistorra sausage.

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$9.00

Lightly fried calamari with Pico de Gallo.

Ceviche de Cobia

Ceviche de Cobia

$9.00

Citrus cured fresh cobia, apple, radish, red onion, avocado with aguachilli and tostones.

Fondue de Camarones

$9.00

Georgia shrimp, melted Tetilla cheese, smoked bacon with grilled ciabatta.

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$7.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic and calabrese peppe.

Pulpo Salteado

Pulpo Salteado

$13.00

Pan roasted octopus, crispy potato, red onion, grilled lemon.

Salmon a la Parilla

Salmon a la Parilla

$9.00

Grilled salmon, sautéed spinach, herbed butter.

Empanada de Pollo

$7.00

Slow braised chicken thigh, potato, onion, fontina cheese with red chimichurri.

Pollo a la Brasa

$8.00

Oven roasted chicken thigh with onions and garlic.

Brocheta de Chorizo

Brocheta de Chorizo

$9.00

Dates and spanish chorizo wrapped with applewood smoked bacon, valdeon blue cheese

Bocatas de Hamburguesa

$9.00

Beef sliders, Mahon pimento cheese, serrano, red onion jam and Roma tomato.

Borrego

Borrego

$15.00

Grilled lamb chops, Moroccan mint sauce.

Costillas Españolas

Costillas Españolas

$9.00

Spanish-style ribs and aged balsamic vinaigrette.

Croquetas

$8.00

Flash fried croquettes, serrano ham, Manchego cheese, leeks with a harissa tomato jam.

Estofado de Conejo

$10.00

Catalan braised rabbit with fried potatoes and salsa verde.

Picanha a la Parrilla

Picanha a la Parrilla

$9.00

Coulotte steak with chimichurri.

Pan Catalán

Pan Catalán

$4.00

Toasted ciabatta bread topped with tomato, garlic, and thyme purée.

Platos Grandes

Chuleta de Tomahawk

$85.00Out of stock

Grill certified angus Tomahawk ribeye, with red chimichurri.

Whole Fish

Whole Fish

$40.00

Roasted whole fish of the day with garlic, shallots, herb oil and lemon, serves 2 or more

Tabla de Carnes Y Queso

$45.00

Charcuterie board assortment of Spanish cheeses and cured meats with seasonal accompaniments.

Paella Barceloneta

$17.00+

Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, with seafood saffron broth. Allow 45 minutes

Paella de Verduras

$14.00+

Fresh local seasonal vegetables with tomato saffron broth. Allow 45 minutes

Paella del Dia

Paella del Dia

$17.00+

Shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, chorizo with seafood saffron broth. Allow 45 minutes

Paella Negra

$18.00+

Mussels, clams, shrimp, and salmon in squid ink saffron broth. Allow 45 minutes

Paella Valencia

$20.00+

Rabbit, chorizo, fresh wild mushrooms in rabbit saffron broth. Allow 45 minutes

Extras

Side Romesco

$0.50

Side Lamb Sauce

$0.50

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Chimichurri

$0.50

Side Cilantro Crema

$0.50

Side Hummus Bread

$0.75

Side Ceviche Chips

$0.75

Side Fondue Bread

$0.75

Side Toast

$0.75

Side Vegetables

$1.00

Side Caramelized Onions

$0.50

Dessert

Trés Leches

Trés Leches

$6.75
Spanish Flan

Spanish Flan

$6.75

Spanish Tart de Santiago

$6.75

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Empanada

$6.75

with vanilla bean ice cream.

Cake fee

$15.00

Specials

Lamb Meatball

$8.00

Chicken Special

$10.00

Moho Marinated Chicken breast with corn puree, marinated roasted tomatoes.

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Established in 1997. Eclipse di Luna was the first Tapas restaurant in Atlanta opening in 1997, and has been serving the best Spanish Tapas, along with Atlanta's best live Latin entertainment 7 nights a week.

6710 Town Square, Alpharetta, GA 30005

