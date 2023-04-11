HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern Alpharetta/Halcyon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Refined Tavern Fare with a Southern Flair. Now with Four Locations - Brookhaven, Perimeter, Alpharetta/Halcyon and Atlantic Station.
Location
6690 TOWN SQUARE #420, ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
No Reviews
6290 HALCYON WAY SUITE #610 ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Alpharetta-Halcyon, GA
No Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in ALPHARETTA
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant