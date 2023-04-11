Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern Alpharetta/Halcyon

review star

No reviews yet

6690 TOWN SQUARE #420

ALPHARETTA, GA 30005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Parmesean bread brunbs, lemon garlic dressing

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$14.95

Acorn squash, arugula, dried cherries, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vineagrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, marinated tomatoes, bacon , blue cheese

Mother Nature Bowl

Mother Nature Bowl

$16.95

Spring Greens, Cilantro Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Dressing

Starters

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.95

Chipolte mayo, pico

Blue Cheese Chips

Blue Cheese Chips

$11.95

blue cheese fondue, chives, tavern chip

BUffalo Chicken Dip

BUffalo Chicken Dip

$13.95

Cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, tavern chips

Chicken Wings

$16.95
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

Sirachca remoulade, goat cheese, basil, jalapeno tomato jam

Hummus

Hummus

$11.95

Pimento Cheese

$12.95

picked banana peppers, dill pickles, tavern chips

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.95

Braised pork shoulder, pepper vineagar slaw, salsa verde clinatro

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.95

beer cheese and honey mustard

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Chrispy shrimp, chipolte law, avocado crema

Tomato Bisque

$6.95+

parmesean cheese, basil

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$15.95

ahi tuna, avocado, chile garlic sauce, tavern chips

Specialties

12hr Porter Braised Short Rib

12hr Porter Braised Short Rib

$24.95

Mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, horseradish

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Sweet Granny Waffles, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce, Fries

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$21.95

Beer battered Haddock, tartar sauce, fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.95

3 Cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$22.95

Wagyu Beef, Tomato Jam, Tobacco Onions, Mashed Potatoes

Mother Nature Bowl

Mother Nature Bowl

$16.95

Spring Greens, Cilantro Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Dressing

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Spicy Andouille sausage, Roasted Toamatoes, Cheese Grits

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.95

Center Cut Sirloin, Red Wine Reduction, Parmesean Truffle Fries

Tavern Salmon

Tavern Salmon

$22.95

Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Basil Butter

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chix & Mash

$8.95

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side of Toast (2)

$2.00

Premium Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.00
Paremsean Truffle Fries

Paremsean Truffle Fries

$7.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Small Wedge Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.50

Double Chocolate Tart-GF

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Brunch

Apple French Toast

$15.95

Challah bread, Apple Butter, Mascarpone, Oatmeal Streusel, Apple Caramel Sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Waffle Bun, Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Over Easy Eggs, Potato Hash, Syrup

Breakfast Burritto

$14.95

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Peppers, Cheddar, Salsa, Potato Hash

Chef's Omelet

$14.95
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$16.95

Sweet Garnny Waffles, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Fries, syrup and butter

Fried Egg BLTA

$14.95

2 fried eggs, lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aoili, Tomato Jalapeno Jam, fires

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Andoullie sausage, Shrimp, Roasted Tomato, Cheese Grits

Million Dollar Omlette

Million Dollar Omlette

$13.95

Eggs White Omelet, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Turkey, Feta. Greek Yogurt and Fresh Fruit

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$15.95

Challah Bread, Mascarpone, Nutella, Maple Syrup

Pancakes

$14.95

2 eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Maple Syrup

Salmon Cake Benedict

Salmon Cake Benedict

$17.95

Salmon Croquettes, Poached eggs, English Muffin, Arugula, Breakfast Hash, Hollandaise Hot Sauce

Short Rib Hash

$17.95

2 eggs, Beer Braised Short Rib, Potatoes, Peppers and Onions, Cheedar, Sriracha Mayo

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Grilled sirloin, 2 eggs, poataoes, Chimichurri

The Southerner

The Southerner

$15.95

Biscuit, meats, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, potato hash

Brunch Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

Bacon (3)

$6.00

Biscuits (2)

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Fruit

$6.00

Poatato Hash

$5.00

Sausage (2)

$6.00

Protein Add Ons

Add Chix

$6.00

Add Tuna

$14.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Steak

$14.00

NA Beverage Menu

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

No Bev

Water

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Refined Tavern Fare with a Southern Flair. Now with Four Locations - Brookhaven, Perimeter, Alpharetta/Halcyon and Atlantic Station.

Website

Location

6690 TOWN SQUARE #420, ALPHARETTA, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eclipse de Luna - Halcyon
orange starNo Reviews
6710 Town Square Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Gu's Dumplings Halcyon
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6290 HALCYON WAY SUITE #610 ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Alpharetta-Halcyon, GA
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Firefly Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Windward Plaza Unit P Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ALPHARETTA

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ALPHARETTA
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston