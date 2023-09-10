Cocktail

Margaritas

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Mojito Cielito Lindo

$12.99

Special de la Casa, Jarrito

$12.99

Blue Hawian

$7.50

Swirl Sangria Margarita

$11.99

Blueberry Margarita

$11.99

Margarita Cadillac. Rocks

$12.99

Avocado Margarita

$10.50

Sangria

$9.00

Pineapple beer - Garita

$10.50

Pina Colada Louis' Favorites

$8.50

Salty Chihuahua

$8.50

Bitter Salty Perro

$8.50

Angel's Special

$10.50

Exotico Collins

$9.00

Exotic Mule

$9.00

Panama Jack

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Beer

Michelada

$9.99

Importado

$5.00

Domestica

$4.50

Drafts - 16 oz

$5.50

Drafts - 25oz

$8.00

Shot

B-52

$9.00

Slamer

$6.50

Lemon drop

$6.50

Drinks

Agua Frescas

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Cocas - 500ml

$4.00

Soda Mexicana

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Botellas Agua

$1.00

Leches

$2.50

Café

$2.50

Licuados

$5.25

Appetizers

Choriqueso

$8.99

Queso en Salsa

$8.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Camarones Rellenos

$10.99

Cielito Lindo Sampler

$12.99

Breakfast

Huevos con -

$10.99

Taco de Desayuno

$3.99

Antojitos

Gorditas

$3.99

Sopes

$3.99

Huaraches

$10.99

Quesadilla

$4.50

Tlacoyos

$3.99

Platillos

Flautas

$9.99

Mole Poblano

$15.95

Mole Verde

$15.95

Almendrado

$15.95

Cochinita Pibil

$16.99

Asado Puerco

$12.99

Enchiladas Potosinas

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Chille Relleno

$14.99

Pambazos

$8.75

Tostadas de Tinga

$9.99

A la Carta

Chuleta ahumada

$17.99

Pechuga a la Plancha

$17.99

Tampiquena

$18.99

T-Bone

$19.50

Bistec Ranchero

$15.95

Bistec Planca

$15.95

A la Parrilla

Beef Fajitas

$19.99

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Orden Mixta de Fajitas

$19.99

Molcajetes

$22.50

Fajita a la mexicana

$17.99

Tacos de Fajitas - count 3

$11.99

Mariscos

Tostadas de Ceviche

$10.99

Coctail de Camaron

$8.99

Camarones a la diabla

$17.99

Salmon

$21.99

Tikin Xic

$21.99

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

$7.99

Caldo de Res

$8.99

Posole

$7.99

Menudo

$8.99

Tamales

Hoja de Platano

$3.99

Hoja de Maiz

$2.25

Ensalada

Across the border

$13.99

Los Corazones

$10.99

Ensalada Verda

$8.99

Guarniciones

Sides

$3.25

Extras

Extras

$1.25

Postres

Flan

$5.99

Choco Flan

$5.99

Dulce de Trigo

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Bunuelos con elado

$5.99

Kids Menu

Mini Quesadillas

$7.99

Mini Flautas

$7.99

Dedos de Pollo

$7.99

Tortillas extra

Tortillas De harina

$1.25

Tortillas de maiz

$1.25