Our Father's Kitchen is a model of Jesus demonstration of his love for people by feeding them food and using it as a platform to feed them a greater truth of His Father's kingdom. We as believers in Jesus teaching share the same compassion for our community knowing the crisis of hunger exist in our own backyard. It is not enough to just know the hurting and teaching about it but to do something about it. So Our Father's Kitchen was birth from the growing hunger need in our community. We are asked, who is our neighbor? And Jesus taught us a important lesson the our neighbor is not just the people who live on the left or right of us but those who are in need. Luke 10:30-37