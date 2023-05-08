Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Grito Taqueria

234 Fairview Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98109

Food Menu

Antojitos

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Choice of Salsa and Chips

Guacamole

$8.00

Guacamole and Chips

Seven Layer Dip

$11.00

Black Beans, Guacamole, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Red Chili Sauce, Fire Roasted Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Side of Chips

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Red Chili Sauce, Black Beans. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Elote

$6.00

Grilled Corn (Off the Cob), Sour Cream, Cotija, Tajin, Cilantro

Quesadilla

$12.00

House Cheese Blend, Pepita Pesto, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Dry-Rubbed Wings Tossed in Choice of Sauce, Served with Avocado Crema

Chop Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Black Beans, Corn, Queso Fresco, Radish, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Onions, Fried Tortilla Strips, Vegan Green Goddess Dressing

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Ceasar Dressing (Anchovies)

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.00

(3) Chicken Tinga, Avocado Tomatilli Sauce, Radish, Cilantro

Steak Tacos

$14.00

(3) Steak Tenderloin/Bell Pepper/Onion Mix, Ancho Chili Glaze, Cotija Cheese,

Fried Cod Tacos

$14.00

(3) Battered Fried Cod, Chipotle Spread, Lime Slaw, Poblano Mascarpone

Cactus Tacos

$13.00

(3) Prickly Pear Cactus, Pepita Pesto, Bell Pepper/Onion Mix, Poblano Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

(3) Carnitas, Smoked Pickled Onions, Poblano Mascarpone, Arbol Chili Sauce (Spicy)

Prawn Tacos

$15.00

(3) Prawns, Bell Pepper/Onion Mix, Chipotle Crema Slaw, Arbol Chili Sauce (Spicy)

VEGAN Tacos

$13.00

(3) Portobello Mushroom/Sweet Potato, Guacamole, Arbol Chili Sauce (Spicy)

Principales

Fajitas

$18.00

Red/Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Rice, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two Eggs, Asadero Cheese, Fried Tortillas, Red Chili Sauce, Spicy Tomatillo Sauce, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo

Burritos

$13.00

Black Beans, Rice, Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Enchiladas

$12.00

(3) Enchiladas with Queso Fresco, Avocado Crema, Cilantro & Choice of Chili Sauce. Served with Beans and Rice

Carnitas PLATE

$19.00

Pork Shoulder Braised with Onion, Garlic, Orange Peel, Cumin. Topped with Pickled Onions, Served with Refried Beans and Rice

Carne Asada

$23.00

Marinated Hanger Steak, Jamaica Chili Sauce, Fried Jalapeno, Served with Black Beans and Rice

Postres

Churros

$10.00

Fried Churros, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Strawberry

Flan

$12.00Out of stock

Eggs, Milk, Vanilla, Sugar

Chocolate Flan

$14.00

House Flan layered atop Chocolate Cake

Vegano

Vegan Quesadilla

$15.00

Vegan Cheese, Flour Tortilla, with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Vegan Sour Cream

Vegan Enchilada

$12.00

Vegan Cheese in Corn Tortillas, served with Black Beans and Rice

Vegan Tacos

$13.00

(3) Portobello Mushroom/Sweet Potato, Guacamole, Arbol Chili Sauce (Spicy)

Sides

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Fire-Roasted Salsa

$2.00

2oz

Side Charred Habanero Salsa

$2.00

2oz

Black Beans & Rice

$7.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans & Rice

$7.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

2oz

Side Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Side Vegan Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Pickled Onions

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Fajita Set (guac/pico/sour)

$5.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00
