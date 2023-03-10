  • Home
El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard

No reviews yet

5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard

Gainesville, FL 32605

Popular Items

Bean B
CHZ Burger (1/4 Lb.)
Egg B

EL INDIO FOOD MENU

COMBOS

#1 One Taco Combo

$7.09

#2 TWO TACOS COMBO

$8.59

#3 BURRITO COMBO

$8.79

#4 QUESADILLA COMBO

$8.89

#5 Taco & Enchilada COMBO

$10.09

#6 Burrito & Soft Taco COMBO

$10.49

#7 Burrito & Enchilada COMBO

$10.99

TACOS

3 Base Taco Bundle

$8.79

3 Premium Taco Bundle

$9.99

3 Lengua Taco Bundle

$10.59

Ground Beef Taco

$3.29

Chicken Taco

$3.29

Veggie Taco

$3.29

Black Bean Taco

$3.29

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

$3.79

Al Pastor Street Taco

$3.79

Carne Asada Street Taco

$3.79

Carnitas Street Taco

$3.79

Lengua Street Taco

$3.99

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.79

Fish Taco

$3.79

Carnitas Taco

$3.79

Carne Asada Taco

$3.79

Tempeh Taco

$3.79

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Q

$5.19

Beef Q

$7.79

Chicken Q

$7.79

Veggie Q

$7.79

Carne Asada Q

$9.19

Shredded Beef Q

$9.19

Carnitas Q

$9.19

Tempeh Q

$9.19

Pastor Q

$9.19

Grilled Chicken Q

$9.19

Fish Q

$9.19

Lengua Q

$10.99

Steak Fajita Q

$10.49

Chicken Fajita Q

$10.49

Mix Fajita Q

$10.49

ENCHILADAS

Combo Enchilada

$13.99

Bean E

$3.39

Cheese E

$3.39

Beef E

$3.79

Chicken E

$3.79

Suiza E

$3.99

Shredded Beef E

$3.99

Carne Asada E

$3.99

CARNITAS E

$3.99

Tempeh E

$3.99

Grilled Chicken E

$3.99

Grilled Steak E

$3.99

Lengua E

$4.39

Pastor E

$3.99

BURRITOS

Bean B

$4.19

Beef B

$6.29

Chicken B

$6.29

Veggie B

$6.29

Carne Asada B

$6.99

Carnitas B

$6.99

Shredded Beef B

$6.99

Tempeh B

$6.99

Pastor B

$8.99

Lengua B

$9.99

Fajita B

$9.99

Fish B

$6.99

Grilled Chicken B

$6.99

Grilled Steak B

$6.99

BOWLS

Bean B Bowl

$4.19

Beef B Bowl

$6.29

Chicken B Bowl

$6.29

Veggie B Bowl

$6.29

Carne Asada B Bowl

$6.99

Carnitas B Bowl

$6.99

SH Beef B Bowl

$6.99

Tempeh B Bowl

$6.99

Pastor B Bowl

$8.99

Lengua B Bowl

$9.99

Fish B Bowl

$6.99

Fajita Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Chicken B Bowl

$6.99

Grilled Steak B Bowl

$6.99

TAQUITOS

Beef Taquitos

$5.99

Chicken Taq

$5.99

NACHOS

Nachos

$6.99

Nacho Fries

$10.49

SALADS

Salad

$9.49

CHIMI-FAJITAS-CARNITAS PLATTER

Chimichanga Platter

$10.99

Carnitas Platter

$12.99

Fajitas Platter

$14.99

CHIPS & DIPS

Chips & Beans

$4.49

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips & Guac

$4.79

Chips & Dip

$5.29

Chips & Choriqueso 8oz

$6.99

Chips & Choriqueso 16oz

$10.49

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Burger (1/4 Lb.)

$5.29

CHZ Burger (1/4 Lb.)

$5.49

DB Burger (1/2 Lb.)

$6.79

DB CHZ Burger (1/2 Lb.)

$7.19

Jr. Burger

$2.69

Jr. CHZ Burger

$2.89

Hot Dog

$2.29

Veggie Burger

$6.29

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.19

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Tempeh Burger

$6.39

Fish Burger

$6.39

Small Fries

$2.29

Large Fries

$3.79

KIDS MEALS

Mini Burrito

$6.29

Kids Mini Quesadilla

$6.29

Kids Taco Meal

$6.29

Kids Burgers and Hot dog

$6.29

SIDES

Cheese Dip Pint

$8.99

Cheese Dip 6.Oz

$3.69

Cheese Dip 2. Oz

$1.29

Beans

$2.69

Rice

$2.69

Guacamole 4.Oz

$2.89

Guacamole 2.Oz

$1.39

Guacamole Pint 16oz

$9.49

Sour Cream 4.Oz

$1.29

Sour Cream 2.Oz

$0.59

Chips

$2.09

Jalapenos (PiChickenled) 4.Oz

$0.79

Fresh Jalapenos 2.Oz

$0.79

Hot Carrots 4.Oz

$0.79

Hot Carrots (Pint)

$2.59

Chipotle Pepper

$0.99

Hot Sauce 4.Oz

$0.99

Hot Sauce (Pint)

$3.99

Mexi-Slaw 4.Oz

$0.99

Mexi-Slaw Pint 16oz

$3.99

Side Carnitas 5oz

$6.29

Orden Tortillas Maiz 2

$0.49

Orden Tortillas Harina 2

$0.49

Double Wrap

$0.44

Beans & Rice

$4.99

Salad Dressing

$0.59

Extra Patty

$1.99

Extra Salad Shell

$1.00

Ranchero 6oz

$1.49

Extra Fish 1

$2.19

Extra Fried Chicken

$2.49

Extra Grilled Chicken

$2.49

Grilled Veggies

$1.69

Fajitas Steak, Chicken, or Mix with grilled Veggies Only

$9.99

Salsa Al Pastor 2.Oz

$0.49

Salsa Al Pastor 4.Oz

$0.99

Fish Sauce 4.Oz

$1.29

Fish Sauce 2.Oz

$0.59

DRINKS

Water

Drinks

$2.69+

Coffee

$1.69

Mexican Drinks (Jarritos)

$2.89

Horchata Regular

$3.29

Horchata Large

$4.29

DESSERTS

Apple B

$3.89

Cherry Burrito

$4.69

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirt

$25.99

ICE CREAM & SHAKES

ICE CREAM CUPS

Small Ice Cream Cup

$2.99

Medium Ice Cream Cup 12oz

$3.99

Large Ice Cream Cup 20oz

$5.19

X Large Ice Cream Cup 32oz

$7.69

ICE CREAM CONES

Ice Cream Cone Junior

$2.29

Ice Cream Cone Small

$3.29

Ice Cream Cone Regular

$3.89

SHAKES

Small Shake 12Oz

$3.89

Medium Shake 20Oz

$5.09

Large Shake 32Oz

$6.99

MALTS

Small Malt 12Oz

$4.09

Medium Malt 20Oz

$5.39

Large Malt 32Oz

$7.39

FLOATS

Small Float 12Oz

$3.19

Medium Float 20Oz

$4.49

Large Float 32Oz

$5.99

HURRICANES

Hurricanes Sm

$4.29

Hurricanes Lg

$5.99

SLUSH PUPPIES

Slush Puppies Sm

$2.39

Slush Puppies Reg

$3.39

SUNDAE

Pineapple Sundae

$5.29

Strawberry Sundae

$5.29

Chocolate (Hershey) Sundae

$5.29

BREAKFAST

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Egg ST

$2.39

Egg B

$4.49

Egg Q

$5.19

DRINKS

Water

Drinks

$2.69+

Coffee

$1.69

Mexican Drinks (Jarritos)

$2.89

Horchata Regular

$3.29

Horchata Large

$4.29
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32605

