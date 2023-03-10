El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Hunters Crossing
No Reviews
5200 NW 43rd St. Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 43rd
No Reviews
2410 NW 43rd St. Gainesville, FL 32606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gainesville
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant