El Toreo Far West 4061 West Avenue L

Breakfast

#1 Machaca

$12.95

#2 Omlette a la Mexicana

$12.95

#3 Omelette de Queso

$12.95

#4 El Toreo Omelette

$12.95

#5 Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

#6 Huevo con Chorizo

$12.95

#7 Huevos Sonora

$12.95

#8 Chorizo and Egg Burrito Combo

$12.95

Appetizers

Nachos Rancheros

$10.95+

Nachos Mexicana

$10.95+

Chile Con Queso

$5.95+

Guacamole Dip

$4.75+

6 Camarones Tampico

$14.95

Quesadillas

$9.25+

Botana Platter

$19.25+

Soups & Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95+

Steak Salad

$15.95

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

House Salad

$5.25

Avocado Salad

$9.95

Tropical Mexican Fruit

$8.25

Albondigas Soup

$4.75+

Lunch

#9 Torta

$15.95

#10 Steak Sandwich

$16.95

#11 One Item Combo

$11.95

#12 Two Item Combo

$14.95

#13 Three Item Combo

$16.95

#14 Tacos Mexicanos

$15.95

#15 Steak de Casa

$24.95

#16 Carnitas

$15.95

#17 Nachos Mexicana

$10.95+

#18 Nachos Rancheros

$10.95+

#19 Fajitas Exttravaganza

$20.95+

#20 Burrito Chimichanga

$14.95

#21 Chile Colorado

$14.95

#22 Chile Verde

$14.95

#23 Tacos

$15.95

#24 Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.95

#25 Flautas

$13.95

#26 Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.95

#27 Enchiladas Suizas

$16.95

#28 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo

$15.95

#29 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$15.95

#30 Steak and Eggs

$23.95

#31 Burrito de Camaron(shrimp)

$18.95

#32 Enchiladas

$15.95

#33 Enchiladas De Camaron (Shrimp)

$18.95

#34 Burrito Supreme Combo

$14.95

#35 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole

$15.95

#36 Burrito De Pollo en Mole

$15.95

#37 Carne Ranchera

$19.95

#38 Fish Tacos

$15.95

#39 Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

#40 Fresh Baby Trout

$14.95

#41 Camarones Tampico

$18.95

Quesadillas

$9.25+

Botana Platter

$19.25+

Carne Asada Burrito Combo

$15.95

Burrito Beef Combo

$13.95

Burrito Chicken Combo

$13.95

Lunch Specials

Numero Uno

$9.95

Numero Dos

$9.95

Numero Tres

$8.95

Numero Cuatro

$8.95

Dinner

One Item Combo

$15.45

Two Item Combo

$18.45

Three item combo

$21.45

Burrito (Frijoles Y Queso) Dinner

$15.95

Burrito Chimichanga Dinner

$17.75

Burrito Combinado Dinner

$16.45

Burrito Carnitas Dinner

$18.45

Burrito Carne Asada Dinner

$19.45

Burrito Supreme Dinner

$17.45

El Space Burrito Dinner

$16.45

Burrito de Pollo en Mole Dinner

$18.45

Burrito Grilled Chicken Dinner

$19.45

#15 Steak de Casa

$27.95

#16 El Toreo Special

$23.95

#17 La Banderilla

$23.95

#18 Steak Picado

$21.95

#19 Chile Colorado

$18.45

#20 Chile Verde

$18.45

#21 Tostada Dinner

$18.45

#22 Taquitos Rancheros

$18.45

#23 Tacos De Asada

$19.45

#24 Carnitas

$18.45

#25 Taquitos El Toreo

$18.45

#26 Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.45

#27 Enchiladas Suizas

$18.45

#28 Fajitas Extravaganza

$20.95+

#29 Pollo en Mole

$18.25

#30 Arroz Con Pollo

$18.25

#31 Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

#32 Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.95

#33 Carne Tampiquena

$29.95Out of stock

#34 Tacos Mexicanos

$19.45

#35 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo

$19.45

#36 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$19.45

#37 Steak & Shrimp Combo

$32.95

#38 Tortas

$15.95

#39 Enchiladas

$19.95

#40 Steak and Egg

$27.45

#41 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole

$18.45

#43 Carne Ranchera

$21.95

#42 Flautas

$15.95

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

Seafood

6 Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.45

Arroz con Camaron

$22.45

Burrito de Camaron Dinner

$22.45

2 Enchiladas de Camaron Dinner

$22.45

Camarones Tampico Dinner

$22.45

Fresh Baby Trout

$14.95

2 Fish Tacos Dinner

$18.45

2 Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$22.45

A La Carta

Carne Asada Steak Tostada A La Carta

$11.95

Shredded Beef Tostada A La Carta

$9.95

Carnitas Pork Tostada A La Carta

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Tostada A La Carta

$10.95

Chile Verde Pork Tostada A La Carta

$10.95

Chile Colorado Beef Tostada A La Carta

$10.95

Chicken Tostada A La Carta

$9.95

No Carne Tostada A La Carte

$8.95

Cheese Enchilada A La Carta

$4.25

Shredded Beef Enchilada A La Carta

$5.25

Carne Asada Enchilada A La Carta

$6.25

Mole Enchilada A La Carta

$5.75

Carnitas Enchilada A La Carta

$5.75

Shrimp Enchilada A La Carta

$7.95

Chicken Enchilada A La Carta

$5.25

Enchilada Ranchera A La Carta

$5.25

E Chicken Suiza A La Carta

$5.75

E Pollo Asado A La Carte

$6.25

Taquitos Beef A La Carte

$6.25

Taquitos Chicken A La Carte

$6.25

Flautas A La Carte

$7.95

Tamale (Pork) A La Carte

$4.95

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$4.95

Frijoles y Queso Burrito A La Carta

$7.25

Shredded Beef & Beans Burrito A La Carta

$8.95

Burrito Supreme A La Carta

$10.95

Chicken Mole Burrito A La Carta

$10.95

Shrimp Burrito A La Carta

$14.95

Chile Colorado Burrito A La Carta

$9.95

Chile Verde Burrito A La Carta

$9.95

Carne Asada Burrito A La Carta

$11.95

Carnitas Burrito A La Carta

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Burrito A La Carta

$11.95

Chimichanga Burrito A La Carta

$10.95

Chicken & Beans Burrito A La Carta

$8.95

Burrito Especial A La Carte

$8.95

Shredded Beef Taco A La Carta

$4.75

Carne Asada Taco A La Carta

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Taco A La Carta

$5.75

Carnitas Taco A La Carta

$5.75

Shrimp Taco A La Carta

$7.95

Fish Taco A La Carta

$5.95

Chicken Taco A La Carta

$4.75

Side Orders

Frijoles side order

$4.50

Arroz side order

$4.50

Tortillas side order

$2.00

Sour Cream side order

$2.00

Avocado side order

$4.50

Cheese side order

$2.00

Half de Frijoles

$2.00

Half Guacamole

$4.75

Whole Beans

$3.50

Pico side order

$4.75

Side of Fries

$3.25

Jalapeños Toriados

$2.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$4.95

Flan

$3.25

Bunuelo

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.25

Kahlua Ice Cream

$7.25

Mexican Coffee

$8.25

Kid's Menu

Child's Plate

$9.25

Served with rice and beans

To Go

#1 One Item Combo

$8.95

Served with rice and beans

#2 Two Item Combo

$10.95

Served with rice and beans

#3 Torta

$10.95

Served with French Fries

#4 Burrito Dinner

$9.95+

Served with Rice and beans

#5 Taco's Al Carbon

$11.95

Served with rice and beansand pico de gallo

#6 Carne Ranchera

$16.95

Served with enchilada, rice & beans

#7 Tostada

$9.25+

Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & cheese

#8 Quesadilla

$8.25+

Melted cheese with guacamole & sour cream

#9 Nachos

$9.25+

Chips covered with beans, ranchera or enchilada sauce topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream

#10 Taquitos Ranchero (4)

$11.95

Beef wrapped in corn tortillas topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans

#11 Taquitos El Toreo

$11.95

Flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans & rice

#12 Hamburger

$7.75

Served with french fries

#13 Chile Colorado

$9.95

#14 Chile Verde

$9.95

Pork chunks with green sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas

#15 Carnitas Plate

$11.95

Roast pork, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas

#16 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

On french bread and served with rice and beans or french fries

#17 Enchiladas

$11.95

Flour tortillas, covered Ranchera and Tampiqeuna sauced and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans

#18 Enchiladas

$11.95+

Corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, smothered with ranchera sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

#19 Steak Picado

$13.95

Dashed steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas

#20 Flautas

$9.95

Two crisp flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

#21 Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Served with rice and assorted fruit

#22 Fresh Baby Trout

$10.95

Served with rice and assorted fruit

#23 Salad

$15.95+

With cheese, silced tomato and avacado

#24 Garden Salad

$6.25

With cheese, silced tomato and avacado

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$4.75

A LA CARTE

Tamale (Pork) A La Carte

$4.75

A LA CARTE

Albondigas Soup

$4.25

A LA CARTE

4 Taquitos Rancheros

$8.95

Beef with Corn Tortillas

4 Taquitos Toreo

$8.95

Chicken and Flour Tortillas

Flautas

$6.95

Chicken or Beef (Flour tortilla)

Order of Rice

$4.50+

Guacamole

$4.75+

Order of Beans

$4.50+

Sour Cream 8oz

$2.00

8oz

Corn Chips

$4.75+

Red Salsa 8 oz

$3.00

Red Salsa 16oz

$4.00

Green Salsa 8 oz

$3.00

Green Salsa 16 oz

$4.00

Flour Chips

$5.75+

Order of Tortillas

$2.00

2 Enchilada Pollo en Mole Combo

$13.25

Served with rice and beans

2 Shrimp Enchilada Combo

$15.95

Served with rice and beans

2 Shrimp Tacos Combo

$15.95

Served with rice, beans and coleslaw

2 Fish Tacos Combo

$13.25

Served with rice , beans and coleslaw

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

Served with beans, meat, cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Camarones Tampico's Combo

$17.95

6 Shrimp, wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with rice and beans

Botana Platter

$17.95+

A Delicious Dish Enough for Four People! Taquitos, Quesadillas, Avacados, Tomatoes, Olives,Onion, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Carnitas by the pound

$14.95+

Served with onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapenos. Choice of flour or corn tortillas

Family Combos

$25.95

Choice of 6 items, Served with rice and beans

Pico de gallo (with avocado)

$4.75+

Avocado slice (4)

$2.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Soda 20 oz

$2.00

Soda 32 oz

$3.00

Tropical Mexican Fruit

$4.25

Avocado slice (8)

$4.25

Pico De Gallo (no avocado)

$2.00

Chiles Toriados

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.25

Burrito Chimichanga A La Carta

$9.95

Burrito Supreme A La Carta

$9.95

Burrito Carne Asada a La Carta

$10.95

Burrito Grilled Chicken A La Carta

$10.95

Burrito Pollo en Mole A La Carta

$9.95

Burrito (Shredded Beef) A La Carta

$7.25

Burrito (Pollo y Frijoles) A La Carta

$7.25

Burrito Especial A La Carta

$7.95

Burrito de (Camaron) A La Carta

$12.95

Burrito Chile Verde A La Carta

$8.25

Burrito Chile Colorado A La Carta

$8.25

Burrito De Carnitas A La Carta

$9.25

Burrito Chile Relleno A La Carta

$9.95

Burrito (Frijoles y Queso) A La Carta

$5.95

Taco (Shredded Beef) A La Carta

$4.75

Taco (Pollo) A La Carte

$4.75

Taco (Carne Asada) A La Carte

$5.50

Taco (Grilled Chicken) A La Carte

$5.50

Taco (Camaron) A La Carte

$6.50

Taco (Carnitas) A La Carte

$5.50

Taco Fish (Tilapia) A La Carte

$5.75

Enchilada (Cheese) A La Carte

$4.25

Enchilada (Beef) A La Carta

$4.75

Enchilada (Pollo) A La Carte

$4.75

Enchilada (Camaron) A La Carte

$6.50

Enchilada (Carne Asada) A La Carte

$5.50

Enchilada (Grilled Chicken) A La Carte

$5.50

Enchilada (Pollo en Mole) A La Carte

$5.50

Enchilada (Carnitas) A La Carte

$5.50

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.25+

Cadillac Margarita

$12.35+

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.25+

Strawberry Margarita

$8.25+

Raspberry Margarita

$8.25+

Banana Margarita

$8.25+

Peach Margarita

$8.25+

Mango Margarita

$8.25+

Midori Melon Margarita

$8.75+

Conmemorativo Margarita

$9.95+

Hornitos Margarita

$9.95+

Sauza Margarita

$9.95+

Cuervo Margarita

$9.95+

Herradura Margarita

$12.50+

Cazadores Margarita

$12.50+

Don Julio Margarita

$12.50+

Cabo Wabo Margarita

$12.50+

Patron Margarita

$12.50+

3 Generaciones Margarita

$12.50+

Midori Patron

$13.50+

1800 Margarita

$9.95+

Brandy Margarita

$9.95+

Jalapeño Margarita

$9.25+

Margarita Bottle

$35.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.25

Mexican Flag

$8.25

Mexican Coffee

$9.25

Bloody Mary

$9.25

Michelada

$9.25

Tequila Sunrise

$9.25

Mai Tai

$11.25

Long Island

$11.25

Long Beach

$11.25

Adios MF

$11.25

Bailey's Coffee

$9.25

Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

$13.50

Gin & Tonic

$9.25

Rum & Coke

$9.25

Screwdriver

$9.25

Sex on the Beach

$10.25

Jack & Pepsi

$9.50

Pina Colada

$9.25

Captain & Pepsi

$10.25

Jameson & Ginger Ale

$9.50

Malibu & Pineapple

$9.25

Greyhound

$9.25

Sangria

$9.25

Martini

$9.25

Midori Sour

$9.25

Armoretto Sour

$9.25

White Russian

$9.25

Mudslide

$10.25

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$6.75

Budlight Draft

$7.25

Budlight

$6.75

O'Douls

$6.75

Miller Light

$6.75

Coors Light

$6.75

Michelob Ultra

$6.75

Imported Beer

Corona

$7.25

Corona Light

$7.25

Modelo Especial

$7.25

Negra Modelo

$7.25

Tecate

$7.25

Pacifico

$7.25

Dos XX Amber

$7.25

Dos XX Lager

$7.25

Bohemia

$7.25Out of stock

Wine

Burgundy

$6.75

Cabernet

$6.75

Merlot

$6.75

Chablis

$6.75

Chardonnay

$6.75

White Zinfandel

$6.75

Chablis 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Chardonnay 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Burgundy 1/2 Liter

$9.50

White Zinfandel 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Cabernet 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Merlot 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Chablis Liter

$13.50

Chardonnay Liter

$13.50

Burgundy Liter

$13.50

White Zinfandel Liter

$13.50

Cabernet Liter

$13.50

Merlot Liter

$13.50

Well Shots

House Tequila

$8.25

Vodka

$8.25

Rum

$8.25

Gin

$8.25

DBL House Tequila

$11.25

DBL Vodka

$11.25

DBL Rum

$11.25

DBL Gin

$11.25

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Well Drinks

Vodka

$9.25

Gin

$9.25

Brandy

$9.25

Scotch

$9.25

Rum

$9.25

Kahlua

$9.25

Tequila

$9.25

DBL Vodka

$12.25

DBL Gin

$12.25

DBL Brandy

$12.25

DBL Scotch

$12.25

DBL Rum

$12.25

DBL Kahlua

$12.25

DBL Tequila

$12.25

Tequila

Don Julio

$9.75

Cabo Wabo

$9.75

3 Generaciones

$9.75

Patron

$9.75

Cazadores

$9.75

Herradura

$9.75

Cuervo

$8.75

Hornitos

$8.75

1800

$8.75

Conmemorativo Sauza

$8.75

DBL Don Julio

$15.50

DBL Cabo Wabo

$15.50

DBL 3 Generaciones

$15.50

DBL Patron

$15.50

DBL Cazadores

$15.50

DBL Herradura

$15.50

DBL Cuervo

$13.50

DBL Hornitos

$13.50

DBL 1800

$13.50

DBL Conmemorativo Sauza

$13.50

Vodka

Tito’s

$9.75

Absolute

$9.75

Sky

$9.75

Stoli

$9.75

Grey Goose

$9.75

DBL Tito’s

$13.00

DBL Absolute

$13.00

DBL Sky

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Black Velvet

$9.50

Red Velvet

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Jim Bean

$9.50

Canadian Club

$9.50

Johnny Walker

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Seagrams 7

$9.50

J&B

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.50

DBL Black Velvet

$12.50

DBL Red Velvet

$12.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.50

DBL Jim Bean

$12.50

DBL Canadian Club

$12.50

DBL Johnny Walker

$12.50

DBL Jameson

$12.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.50

DBL J&B

$12.50

Cognac

Martel

$10.25

Hennessy

$10.25

Remey Martin

$10.25

Courvoisser

$10.25

DBL Martel

$15.75

DBL Hennessy

$15.75

DBL Remey Martin

$15.75

DBL Courvoisser

$15.75

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Brandy

Brandy

$9.75+

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.25

Diet Pepsi

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$4.25

Pink Lemonade

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Cherry Pepsi

$4.25

Iced Tea (Brewed)

$4.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.25

Coffee or Hot Tea

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Milk

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Kid drink

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

Horchata

$4.25

Catering List

Beans

$16.99+

1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)

Rice

$16.99+

1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)

Taquitos

$39.99+

Carnitas (pork) 1/2 Tray

$45.99

Fajitas 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Enchiladas (cheese) 1/2 Tray

$35.99

Enchiladas 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Tamales (pork) 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Chile Rellenos 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Garden Iceberg Salad

$15.99+

Corn Chips

$4.75+

Salsa

$3.00+

Guacamole

$4.75+

Botana Platter Catering

$17.95+

Wednesday Night Buffet

Adult Buffet

$18.95

Child Buffet

$9.25

Sunday Brunch

Adult Brunch

$18.95

Child Brunch

$9.25

Mimosa

$7.25

Bowl Pozole

$9.95

Bowl Menudo

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4061 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93536

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

