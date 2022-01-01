El Toreo Far West 4061 West Avenue L
No reviews yet
4061 West Avenue L
Lancaster, CA 93536
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Lunch
#9 Torta
#10 Steak Sandwich
#11 One Item Combo
#12 Two Item Combo
#13 Three Item Combo
#14 Tacos Mexicanos
#15 Steak de Casa
#16 Carnitas
#17 Nachos Mexicana
#18 Nachos Rancheros
#19 Fajitas Exttravaganza
#20 Burrito Chimichanga
#21 Chile Colorado
#22 Chile Verde
#23 Tacos
#24 Grilled Chicken Breast
#25 Flautas
#26 Enchiladas Rancheras
#27 Enchiladas Suizas
#28 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
#29 Grilled Chicken Tacos
#30 Steak and Eggs
#31 Burrito de Camaron(shrimp)
#32 Enchiladas
#33 Enchiladas De Camaron (Shrimp)
#34 Burrito Supreme Combo
#35 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole
#36 Burrito De Pollo en Mole
#37 Carne Ranchera
#38 Fish Tacos
#39 Shrimp Tacos
#40 Fresh Baby Trout
#41 Camarones Tampico
Quesadillas
Botana Platter
Carne Asada Burrito Combo
Burrito Beef Combo
Burrito Chicken Combo
Dinner
One Item Combo
Two Item Combo
Three item combo
Burrito (Frijoles Y Queso) Dinner
Burrito Chimichanga Dinner
Burrito Combinado Dinner
Burrito Carnitas Dinner
Burrito Carne Asada Dinner
Burrito Supreme Dinner
El Space Burrito Dinner
Burrito de Pollo en Mole Dinner
Burrito Grilled Chicken Dinner
#15 Steak de Casa
#16 El Toreo Special
#17 La Banderilla
#18 Steak Picado
#19 Chile Colorado
#20 Chile Verde
#21 Tostada Dinner
#22 Taquitos Rancheros
#23 Tacos De Asada
#24 Carnitas
#25 Taquitos El Toreo
#26 Enchiladas Rancheras
#27 Enchiladas Suizas
#28 Fajitas Extravaganza
#29 Pollo en Mole
#30 Arroz Con Pollo
#31 Chicken Sandwich
#32 Grilled Chicken Breast
#33 Carne Tampiquena
#34 Tacos Mexicanos
#35 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
#36 Grilled Chicken Tacos
#37 Steak & Shrimp Combo
#38 Tortas
#39 Enchiladas
#40 Steak and Egg
#41 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole
#43 Carne Ranchera
#42 Flautas
Carne Asada Fries
Seafood
A La Carta
Carne Asada Steak Tostada A La Carta
Shredded Beef Tostada A La Carta
Carnitas Pork Tostada A La Carta
Grilled Chicken Tostada A La Carta
Chile Verde Pork Tostada A La Carta
Chile Colorado Beef Tostada A La Carta
Chicken Tostada A La Carta
No Carne Tostada A La Carte
Cheese Enchilada A La Carta
Shredded Beef Enchilada A La Carta
Carne Asada Enchilada A La Carta
Mole Enchilada A La Carta
Carnitas Enchilada A La Carta
Shrimp Enchilada A La Carta
Chicken Enchilada A La Carta
Enchilada Ranchera A La Carta
E Chicken Suiza A La Carta
E Pollo Asado A La Carte
Taquitos Beef A La Carte
Taquitos Chicken A La Carte
Flautas A La Carte
Tamale (Pork) A La Carte
Chile Relleno A La Carte
Frijoles y Queso Burrito A La Carta
Shredded Beef & Beans Burrito A La Carta
Burrito Supreme A La Carta
Chicken Mole Burrito A La Carta
Shrimp Burrito A La Carta
Chile Colorado Burrito A La Carta
Chile Verde Burrito A La Carta
Carne Asada Burrito A La Carta
Carnitas Burrito A La Carta
Grilled Chicken Burrito A La Carta
Chimichanga Burrito A La Carta
Chicken & Beans Burrito A La Carta
Burrito Especial A La Carte
Shredded Beef Taco A La Carta
Carne Asada Taco A La Carta
Grilled Chicken Taco A La Carta
Carnitas Taco A La Carta
Shrimp Taco A La Carta
Fish Taco A La Carta
Chicken Taco A La Carta
Side Orders
Desserts
To Go
#1 One Item Combo
Served with rice and beans
#2 Two Item Combo
Served with rice and beans
#3 Torta
Served with French Fries
#4 Burrito Dinner
Served with Rice and beans
#5 Taco's Al Carbon
Served with rice and beansand pico de gallo
#6 Carne Ranchera
Served with enchilada, rice & beans
#7 Tostada
Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & cheese
#8 Quesadilla
Melted cheese with guacamole & sour cream
#9 Nachos
Chips covered with beans, ranchera or enchilada sauce topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream
#10 Taquitos Ranchero (4)
Beef wrapped in corn tortillas topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans
#11 Taquitos El Toreo
Flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans & rice
#12 Hamburger
Served with french fries
#13 Chile Colorado
#14 Chile Verde
Pork chunks with green sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#15 Carnitas Plate
Roast pork, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#16 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
On french bread and served with rice and beans or french fries
#17 Enchiladas
Flour tortillas, covered Ranchera and Tampiqeuna sauced and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
#18 Enchiladas
Corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, smothered with ranchera sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
#19 Steak Picado
Dashed steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas
#20 Flautas
Two crisp flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
#21 Grilled Chicken
Served with rice and assorted fruit
#22 Fresh Baby Trout
Served with rice and assorted fruit
#23 Salad
With cheese, silced tomato and avacado
#24 Garden Salad
With cheese, silced tomato and avacado
Chile Relleno A La Carte
A LA CARTE
Tamale (Pork) A La Carte
A LA CARTE
Albondigas Soup
A LA CARTE
4 Taquitos Rancheros
Beef with Corn Tortillas
4 Taquitos Toreo
Chicken and Flour Tortillas
Flautas
Chicken or Beef (Flour tortilla)
Order of Rice
Guacamole
Order of Beans
Sour Cream 8oz
8oz
Corn Chips
Red Salsa 8 oz
Red Salsa 16oz
Green Salsa 8 oz
Green Salsa 16 oz
Flour Chips
Order of Tortillas
2 Enchilada Pollo en Mole Combo
Served with rice and beans
2 Shrimp Enchilada Combo
Served with rice and beans
2 Shrimp Tacos Combo
Served with rice, beans and coleslaw
2 Fish Tacos Combo
Served with rice , beans and coleslaw
Carne Asada Fries
Served with beans, meat, cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Camarones Tampico's Combo
6 Shrimp, wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with rice and beans
Botana Platter
A Delicious Dish Enough for Four People! Taquitos, Quesadillas, Avacados, Tomatoes, Olives,Onion, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Carnitas by the pound
Served with onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapenos. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Family Combos
Choice of 6 items, Served with rice and beans
Pico de gallo (with avocado)
Avocado slice (4)
Side Salad
Soda 20 oz
Soda 32 oz
Tropical Mexican Fruit
Avocado slice (8)
Pico De Gallo (no avocado)
Chiles Toriados
Side of Fries
Burrito Chimichanga A La Carta
Burrito Supreme A La Carta
Burrito Carne Asada a La Carta
Burrito Grilled Chicken A La Carta
Burrito Pollo en Mole A La Carta
Burrito (Shredded Beef) A La Carta
Burrito (Pollo y Frijoles) A La Carta
Burrito Especial A La Carta
Burrito de (Camaron) A La Carta
Burrito Chile Verde A La Carta
Burrito Chile Colorado A La Carta
Burrito De Carnitas A La Carta
Burrito Chile Relleno A La Carta
Burrito (Frijoles y Queso) A La Carta
Taco (Shredded Beef) A La Carta
Taco (Pollo) A La Carte
Taco (Carne Asada) A La Carte
Taco (Grilled Chicken) A La Carte
Taco (Camaron) A La Carte
Taco (Carnitas) A La Carte
Taco Fish (Tilapia) A La Carte
Enchilada (Cheese) A La Carte
Enchilada (Beef) A La Carta
Enchilada (Pollo) A La Carte
Enchilada (Camaron) A La Carte
Enchilada (Carne Asada) A La Carte
Enchilada (Grilled Chicken) A La Carte
Enchilada (Pollo en Mole) A La Carte
Enchilada (Carnitas) A La Carte
Margaritas
House Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Banana Margarita
Peach Margarita
Mango Margarita
Midori Melon Margarita
Conmemorativo Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Sauza Margarita
Cuervo Margarita
Herradura Margarita
Cazadores Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
Cabo Wabo Margarita
Patron Margarita
3 Generaciones Margarita
Midori Patron
1800 Margarita
Brandy Margarita
Jalapeño Margarita
Margarita Bottle
Cocktails
Mimosa
Mexican Flag
Mexican Coffee
Bloody Mary
Michelada
Tequila Sunrise
Mai Tai
Long Island
Long Beach
Adios MF
Bailey's Coffee
Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita
Gin & Tonic
Rum & Coke
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Jack & Pepsi
Pina Colada
Captain & Pepsi
Jameson & Ginger Ale
Malibu & Pineapple
Greyhound
Sangria
Martini
Midori Sour
Armoretto Sour
White Russian
Mudslide
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
Wine
Burgundy
Cabernet
Merlot
Chablis
Chardonnay
White Zinfandel
Chablis 1/2 Liter
Chardonnay 1/2 Liter
Burgundy 1/2 Liter
White Zinfandel 1/2 Liter
Cabernet 1/2 Liter
Merlot 1/2 Liter
Chablis Liter
Chardonnay Liter
Burgundy Liter
White Zinfandel Liter
Cabernet Liter
Merlot Liter
Well Shots
Well Drinks
Tequila
Don Julio
Cabo Wabo
3 Generaciones
Patron
Cazadores
Herradura
Cuervo
Hornitos
1800
Conmemorativo Sauza
DBL Don Julio
DBL Cabo Wabo
DBL 3 Generaciones
DBL Patron
DBL Cazadores
DBL Herradura
DBL Cuervo
DBL Hornitos
DBL 1800
DBL Conmemorativo Sauza
Vodka
Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Black Velvet
Red Velvet
Crown Royal
Jim Bean
Canadian Club
Johnny Walker
Jameson
Seagrams 7
J&B
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Red Velvet
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jim Bean
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Johnny Walker
DBL Jameson
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL J&B
Cognac
Brandy
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Cherry Pepsi
Iced Tea (Brewed)
Raspberry Iced Tea
Coffee or Hot Tea
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Kid drink
Arnold Palmer
Virgin Margarita
Strawberry Lemonade
Horchata
Catering List
Beans
1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)
Rice
1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)
Taquitos
Carnitas (pork) 1/2 Tray
Fajitas 1/2 Tray
Enchiladas (cheese) 1/2 Tray
Enchiladas 1/2 Tray
Tamales (pork) 1/2 Tray
Chile Rellenos 1/2 Tray
Garden Iceberg Salad
Corn Chips
Salsa
Guacamole
Botana Platter Catering
Wednesday Night Buffet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4061 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93536
Photos coming soon!