Ela Greek Kitchen Ela Greek Kitchen

179 Newark ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Pita Wrap
Bowl
Chicken Souvlaki

Do you need utensils?

Please Provide to-go Utensils

I do not need to-go utensils

Dips

Tzatziki

$6.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill

Melitzanosalata

$6.00

eggplant

Tirokrafteri

$6.00

spicy feta and roasted red pepper

Hummus

$6.00

chic pea puree

Fava

$6.00

golden split pea puree

Appetizers

Grilled Loukaniko

Grilled Loukaniko

$13.00

TRADITIONAL GREEK SAUSAGE W/ ORANGE PEEL

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$9.00

Spinach, feta and dill baked in phyllo

Tiropita

Tiropita

$9.00

feta cheese and phyllo pie

Zucchini chips

Zucchini chips

$10.00

sliced battered and lightly fried, sprinkled with feta and lemon

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.00

with lemon, oregano and feta

Haloumi

Haloumi

$11.00

grilled with pita

Soupa Avgolemono

$8.00

lemon chicken soup

Dolmades

Dolmades

$7.00

stuffed grape leaves

Fried Feta

Fried Feta

$9.00

fried feta, topped with house-made hot honey, sesame seeds and served w/ pita chips

Falafel

Falafel

$7.00

with choice of dip

Salad

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$13.00

tomato, cucumber, olives, green pepper, red onion, feta, greek dressing

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, chicpeas, capers, crispy pita, feta crumbles

Orzo Salad

Orzo Salad

$13.00

Orzo, spinach, red onion, cucumbers, feta, olives, greek dressing

Fall Salad

$13.00

Spinach, red onion, dried cranberry, roasted sweet potato, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Kalamakia

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$6.00

served with sliced pita

Pork Souvlaki

Pork Souvlaki

$6.00

served with sliced pita

Lamb Souvlaki

$6.00

served with sliced pita

Shrimp Souvlaki

Shrimp Souvlaki

$8.00

served with sliced pita

Entrees

Pita Wrap

Pita Wrap

$10.45

pita wrap stuffed with french fries, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce w/ your choice of protein

Shrimp Pita Wrap

Shrimp Pita Wrap

$12.45
Bowl

Bowl

$12.45

rice, lettuce, onion, tomato with your choice of protein. Served with pita and tzatziki on the side

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

rice, lettuce, onion, tomato with your choice of protein. Served with pita and tzatziki on the side

Platter

$19.45

served with horiatiki salad, french fries, pita and tzatziki

Shrimp Platter

$21.45

served with horiatiki salad, french fries, pita and tzatziki

Mousaka

Mousaka

$16.95

beef casserole layered with eggplant, zucchini and potato, topped with Bechamel sauce and served with a side horiatiki salad

Bifteki

$16.00

(3) served with greek fries

Halloumi Wrap

Halloumi Wrap

$14.00

falafel, cucumbers, tirokafteri

Loukaniko Wrap

Loukaniko Wrap

$15.00

french fries, spinach, tirokafteri

Dolmades Wrap

Dolmades Wrap

$15.00

vegan yeero, tomatoes, onions, fava

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$55.00

Served with bifteki, loukaniko, choice of salad, choice of yeero protein, choice of (2) Souvlaki

Sides

Cucumber

$4.00

Side Feta

$4.00

Fries

$6.00

Dipping Sauce

Pita

$2.00

Olives

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Pita Chips

$6.00

Desserts.

Baklava

$7.00

Bougatsa

$7.00

Ekmek

$7.00Out of stock

Kataifi

$7.00

Orange Cake

$7.00

Walnut Cake

$7.00

DRINKS

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Crush Orange

$3.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

EPSA Orangeade

$3.50

EPSA Lemonade

$3.50

EPSA Sour Cherry

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

WATER

$2.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

179 Newark ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Main pic

