A map showing the location of Elenas Tacos Summer 6105 Summer Ave Suite 101

Elenas Tacos Summer 6105 Summer Ave Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

6105 Summer Ave

Suite 101

Memphis, TN 38134

Order Again

COMBOS

#1 TORTAS COMBO

$11.99

COMES ONLY WITH DRINK

#2 CHICKEN CHIPS COMBO

$10.99

COMES ONLY WITH DRINK

#2 CHICKEN FRIES COMBO

$10.99

#2 CARNE ASADA FRIES COMBO

$10.99

#2 CARNE ASADA CHIPS COMBO

$10.99

#3 CHOOSE ANY 2 TACOS COMBO

$10.99

FISH, CHICKEN, OR CARNE ASADA TACO. COMES WITH RICE & BEANS

#4 CHOOSE ANY 3 TACOS COMBO

$13.95

FISH, CHICKEN, OR CARNE ASADA TACO. COMES WITH RICE & BEANS

#5 5 OF ELENA'S ROLLED TACOS COMBO

$11.55

COMES WITH RICE & BEANS

KIDS MEAL - CHOOSE ANY TACO OR 2 ROLLED TACOS

$7.99

FISH, CHICKEN, OR CARNE ASADA TACO. COMES WITH RICE & BEANS

TACOS

FISH TACO

$2.99

FRIED OR GRILLED. HAND DIPPED IN ELENA'S FAMOUS BATTER. SECRET SAUCE, CABBAGE MIX. PICO DE GALLO. CHOOSE FROM FLOUR TORTILLA, CORN TORTILLA, OR LETTUCE WRAP.

SHRIMP TACO

$3.55

FRIED OR GRILLED. HAND DIPPED IN ELENA'S FAMOUS BATTER. SECRET SAUCE, CABBAGE MIX. PICO DE GALLO. CHOOSE FROM FLOUR TORTILLA, CORN TORTILLA, OR LETTUCE WRAP.

ELENA'S TACO

$2.99

GRILLED CHICKEN OR GRILLED STEAK. ELENA'S FAMOUS SEASONING, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO. CHOOSE FROM FLOUR TORTILLA, CORN TORTILLA, OR LETTUCE WRAP.

STREET TACOS

$1.65

GRILLED CHICKEN OR GRILLED STEAK. CILANTRO, ONIONS. STREET TACOS AVAILABLE ONLY IN CORN TORTILLAS, ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS EXTRA.

TORTAS

Sm. Chx Torta

$6.99

TOASTED TELERA BREAD WITH GRILLED ONIONS. JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE, MAYO, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CABBAGE MIX

Chx Torta

$9.99

TOASTED TELERA BREAD WITH GRILLED ONIONS. JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE, MAYO, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CABBAGE MIX

Sm. Steak Torta

$7.49

TOASTED TELERA BREAD WITH GRILLED ONIONS, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE, MAYO, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CABBAGE MIX

Steak Torta

$10.99

TOASTED TELERA BREAD WITH GRILLED ONIONS, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE, MAYO, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CABBAGE MIX

ROLLED TACOS

ROLLED TACOS - 3

$4.99

DEEP FRIED. CORN TORTILLA FILLED AND ROLLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF, TOPPED W/ SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, SHREDDED CHEESE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO

ROLLED TACOS - 5

$6.49

DEEP FRIED. CORN TORTILLA FILLED AND ROLLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF, TOPPED W/ SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, SHREDDED CHEESE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO

RICE BOWL

Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.75

CABBAGE MIX, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED CHEESE

Steak Rice Bowl

$9.75

CABBAGE MIX, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO. SHREDDED CHEESE

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

$11.75

Fried Shrimp Rice Bowl

$11.75

Grilled Fish Rice Bowl

$9.75

Fried Fish Rice Bowl

$9.75

BURRITOS

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO - SMALL

$8.49

GRILLED CHICKEN, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$11.75

GRILLED CHICKEN, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE

CARNE ASADA BURRITO - SMALL

$8.99

GRILLED STEAK, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE

CARNE ASADA BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$12.99

GRILLED STEAK, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (GRILLED CHICKEN) - SMALL

$8.75

GRILLED CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (GRILLED CHICKEN) - ORIGINAL

$12.25

GRILLED CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (CARNE ASADA) - SMALL

$9.49

GRILLED STEAK, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (CARNE ASADA) - ORIGINAL

$13.49

GRILLED STEAK, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO

FISH BURRITO - SMALL

$7.99

FISH, RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & SECRET SAUCE

FISH BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$11.55

FISH, RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & SECRET SAUCE

SHRIMP BURRITO - SMALL

$8.99

SHRIMP, RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & SECRET SAUCE

SHRIMP BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$12.49

SHRIMP, RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & SECRET SAUCE

SURF & TURF SHRIMP BURRITO - SMALL

$9.99

SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA OR CHICKEN, RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & SECRET SAUCE

SURF & TURF SHRIMP BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$13.49

SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA OR CHICKEN, RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & SECRET SAUCE

EL SANCHO BURRITO - SMALL

$10.99

SHRIMP, BACON, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED CHEESE & SECRET SAUCE

EL SANCHO BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$14.49

SHRIMP, BACON, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED CHEESE & SECRET SAUCE

VEGGIE BURRITO - SMALL

$7.25

RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & GUACAMOLE

VEGGIE BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$9.75

RICE, CABBAGE MIX, PICO DE GALLO & GUACAMOLE

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO - SMALL

$6.75

FRESH HOMEMADE FRIED BEANS & SHREDDED CHEESE

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO - ORIGINAL

$8.75

FRESH HOMEMADE FRIED BEANS & SHREDDED CHEESE

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Machaca

$9.99

SCRAMBLED EGGS, SHREDDED BEEF & PICO DE GALLO

Chorizo

$9.99

SCRAMBLED EGGS, MEXICAN BEEF SAUSAGE & POTATOES

Eggs & Potato

$8.75

SCRAMBLED EGGS, POTATOES & SHREDDED CHEESE

Early Big Wave

$10.99

STEAK OR CHICKEN, SCRAMBLED EGGS, POTATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO & GRILLED JALAPENOS

FRIES & CHIPS

Chicken Fries/Chips

FRENCH FRIES OR FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN. GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Steak Fries/Chips

FRENCH FRIES OR FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH GRILLED STEAK, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Chips & Guac

$6.49

FRIED CORN CHIPS, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO. GUACAMOLE [MAY ALSO SUBSTITUTE CHIPS WITH FRENCH FRIES]

Basket of Chips

$3.49

FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

EXTRAS

2oz Guacamole

$1.85

2oz Secret Sauce

$0.85

2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.99

2oz Sour Cream

$0.85

4oz Cheese Dip

$2.85

NO CHIPS INCLUDED

4oz Guacamole

$3.49

4oz Salsa

$2.75

NO CHIPS INCLUDED

Beans

$1.49

Burrito Tortilla

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Fried Fish (1 piece)

$0.85

Fried Shrimp (1 piece)

$0.85

Grilled Fish (1 Piece)

$0.85

Grilled Shrimp (1 piece)

$0.85

Rice

$1.49

Side Chicken

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side Steak

$2.99

Taco Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Taco Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Side of Jalapeños - Grilled

$0.99

Side of Jalapeños - Fresh

$0.99

Side of Grilled Onions

$0.99

QUESADILLA

Quesadilla

$4.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

Kids Quesadilla

$1.49

BOTTLED DRINKS

Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sangria

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA - 16 OZ

$3.49

HORCHATA - 24 OZ

$3.99

JAMAICA - 16 OZ

$3.49

JAMAICA - 24 OZ

$3.99

TAMARINDO - 16 OZ

$3.49

TAMARINDO - 24 OZ

$3.99

CALL IN TIME

Here in 10 Min

Here in 15 Min

Here in 20 Min

Sauces

1 oz Mild

1oz Green

1oz Red Hot

Carrots

Carrots

Utensils

Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6105 Summer Ave, Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

