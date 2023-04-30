Main picView gallery

Eleventh Street Pizza - Dadeland

review star

No reviews yet

9025 SW 72nd Place

Miami, FL 33156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

SPECIALTIES

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.00

Three of our New York-style garlic knots with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs. Served with a side of our organic marinara sauce.

SPICY CAESAR SALAD

SPICY CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Local little gem lettuce, sourdough breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, & our house-made Calabrian chili caesar dressing. Dressing is served on the side. Feeds 1-2 people.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$22.00Out of stock

Our homemade meatballs - a Fooq's favorite! Three giant meatballs, pork & beef blend in our homemade organic tomato sauce. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & basil.

Side Ranch

$2.00

2 oz side of our insanely delicious house-made ranch. For pizza lovers who love to dip their pizza in ranch!

Side Marinara

$2.00

2 oz side of our house-made marinara made from organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes

Side Caesar

$2.00

2 oz side of our famous house-made spicy caesar dressing

Side Honey

$2.00

2 oz side of local honey. Great addition to any pizza!

Side Parmigiano-Reggiano

$2.00

2 oz side of Parmigiano-Reggiano, we know you want some extra cheese!

Side Olive Oil

$2.50

Side Of Burrata

$8.00

Great addition to any pizza. Made fresh daily!

ROUND PIE 14 IN

CLASSIC CHEESE

CLASSIC CHEESE

$20.00

Our take on the classic New York pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, & basil. Cut in 6 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY

$27.00Out of stock

Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch! 6 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

TOMATO & BURRATA

TOMATO & BURRATA

$24.00Out of stock

Classic Tomato Pie! Organic Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, sliced garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Topped with dollops of local burrata made fresh daily.

BROOKLYN CHEESE

$24.00

(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil. 6 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

WILD SHROOM

WILD SHROOM

$27.00

Our white pie! A base of mushroom Alfredo sauce, topped with cremini mushrooms, thyme, shallots, fresh mozzarella, confit garlic, caramelized onions, parsley, & sourdough breadcrumbs. 6 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

LA PROVENÇAL

LA PROVENÇAL

$24.00

Our plant-based pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted zucchini, confit garlic, roasted red onions, pepperoncini, basil, oregano, & homemade sourdough breadcrumbs. 6 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

SICILIAN SQUARE

BROOKLYN CHEESE SICILIAN

BROOKLYN CHEESE SICILIAN

$30.00

Cut into 6 slices, this pie has the sauce on top! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes & mozzarella, finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh basil! Feeds 2-3 people.

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY SICILIAN

$34.00Out of stock

Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted red onions, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, Ezzo's Sausage Co. Pepperoni, finished with honey, pecorino, & fresh basil! The perfect balance of spicy & sweet! Cut into 6 slice & feeds 2-3 people.

WILD SHROOM SICILIAN

$34.00

This is our only white pie! House-made porcini mushroom alfredo topped with cremini mushrooms, garlic confit, thyme, caramelized onions, shredded & fresh mozzarella. & finished with fresh parsley & maldon. Cut into 6 slices & feeds 2-3 people.

LA PROVENÇAL SICILIAN

$30.00

This is our 100% vegan option pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, topped with roasted zucchini, confit garlic, roasted red onions, pepperoncini, & sourdough breadcrumbs. Finished with organic extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil. Cut into 6 slices & feeds 2-3 people.

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.00Out of stock

Our freshly baked chocolate chip cookie made with dark & milk chocolate chips & finished with Maldon salt!

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.50
Sprite

Sprite

$4.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.50
Coca Cola Zero Can

Coca Cola Zero Can

$4.50
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.50
Brooklyn's Best Peach Iced Tea

Brooklyn's Best Peach Iced Tea

$4.50Out of stock
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.50
Large Acqua Panna Still Water 750 ml

Large Acqua Panna Still Water 750 ml

$8.00
LARGE PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 750 ML

LARGE PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 750 ML

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our team is headed by David Foulquier, a born-and-bred New Yorker with years of elevated dining experience under his belt. Together with his partner Danielle Hultman, they wanted to create a concept that combines the best of their two worlds: the New York style pizzas David grew up eating, but made with the highest quality and organic ingredients. Everything starts with our dough: we use a sourdough starter (aka the “Mother”) that has been nurtured for over seven years! We use the highest quality Certified USDA Organic domestic flour, California-grown Bianco di Napoli Organic tomatoes, high quality cheeses, premium pepperoni and more! The perfect blend of the old and new worlds: using traditional NY-Style practices mastered over decades, but with organic ingredients and naturally leavened dough that's better for your body. We are the hippies of the generation bringing you #PizzaAndLove

Website

Location

9025 SW 72nd Place, Miami, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pubbelly Sushi - Dadeland
orange starNo Reviews
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150 Miami, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Dadeland)
orange starNo Reviews
8880 Southwest 72nd Place Kendall, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Dixie
orange starNo Reviews
9200 South Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Roasters 'N Toasters | Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
9465 S DIXIE HWY Miami, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
EVOS Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
9537 S Dixie Hwy, #16 Pinecrest, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Cantina Catrina - Dadeland
orange starNo Reviews
7535 N kendall Ste 2575 Kendall, FL 33156
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston