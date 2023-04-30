Eleventh Street Pizza - Dadeland

Restaurant info

Our team is headed by David Foulquier, a born-and-bred New Yorker with years of elevated dining experience under his belt. Together with his partner Danielle Hultman, they wanted to create a concept that combines the best of their two worlds: the New York style pizzas David grew up eating, but made with the highest quality and organic ingredients. Everything starts with our dough: we use a sourdough starter (aka the “Mother”) that has been nurtured for over seven years! We use the highest quality Certified USDA Organic domestic flour, California-grown Bianco di Napoli Organic tomatoes, high quality cheeses, premium pepperoni and more! The perfect blend of the old and new worlds: using traditional NY-Style practices mastered over decades, but with organic ingredients and naturally leavened dough that's better for your body. We are the hippies of the generation bringing you #PizzaAndLove

