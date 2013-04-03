Elio's Menu

Antipasti

Crostini Caponata

$10.00

Bison Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Elio's Mild Spicy Wings

$12.00

Garlic parmesan wings

$12.00

Calabrian pepper wings

$14.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Arancini

$12.00

Polpette Di melenzane

$12.00

Polipo Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Antipasto Italiano

$21.00Out of stock

Panuozzo

$18.00

Insalate

Mediterranean salad

$10.00

Couscous salad

$10.00

Ceaser salad

$8.00

Soups

Poblano Chicken

$6.00

Minestrone

$6.00Out of stock

Panini (Subs)

Philly cheese steake sub

$12.00

Chicken philly sub

$12.00

Bison Burger

Out of stock

Risotto

Shrimpq Risotto Calabrese

$18.00

Chicken Risotto Boscaiola

$16.00

Pasta

Add Grlld Srmp, salmon

Chicken Genovese

$14.00

Grilled Gamberi Napoli

$18.00Out of stock

Gnocchi Casa Boscaiola

$16.00

Linguini Cacio e' Pepe

$18.00

Pesce & Features of the Day

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Porcini RAVIOLI

$14.00

Chicken Marinara

$12.00

Elio's Deluxe Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Blackned Salmon

$21.00

Salmon Sorrentino

$14.00

Spicy Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Bambini(Kids)

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Pasta Del Giorno

$5.00

Desserts

Monterosa Ricotta Cheese

$9.00

Italian Cream Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Choc Mousse Cake

$10.00

Crunchy Choc Hazlenut

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cup Chzcake

$10.00

NY Cheese cake

$10.00Out of stock

Rasberry Cheese cake

$10.00

Pistaccio ricotta

$10.00

Lemoncello Cheese Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$9.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheese Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pallegrino BTL 1L

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Crush Orange

$3.00

DrPepper

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$3.50

Sides

Bread for 1

$2.00

Bread for 2

$3.50

Bread for 3

$5.00

Bread 4

$6.00

SD of French Fries

$4.00

Elios Gourmet Pizza's

Grilled

Focaccia

Create Your Own

$10.00

Sicilian Party Pizza

$30.00

Supreme CYO

$18.00

Lunch Menu'

Stromboli

Out of stock

Philly Sub

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Sub

$8.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Couscous Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Bar Menu

Bottled Beer

Peroni

$5.00Out of stock

Meneabra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Bud light

$4.00

Carona Premeier

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Draft Beer

McConauhaze IPA DFT

$7.00

Love Street

$7.00

Michelob Ultra DFT

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00Out of stock

Irish Cream Hale

$7.00

Gls Red Wine

Sea Sun Pinot Nior GLS

$10.00

Gran Conti Sangiovese GLS

$8.00

Lamole Chianti Classico GLS

$12.00

Masseria Sasseo Primitivo GLS

$10.00

Sterling Merlot GLS

$10.00

Catena Malbec GLS

$10.00

Hess Cabernet sauvignon GLS

$12.00

Lambrusco GLS

$10.00

Red Sangria GLS

$8.00

Sella Antica Red Blend GLS

$12.00

Decoy Cab GLS

$15.00

Gls White Wine & Sparkling

Colombini Vin Santo GLS

$15.00

La Gioioso Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Torresella Prosecco ROSE' GLS

$9.00

Joel Gott Savignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Decoy Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

La Gioioso Moscato GLS

$8.00

Regaleali Le Rose GLS

$10.00

Sassoreale Vermentino GLS

$12.00

St.Hubert Stag Chard. GLS

$12.00

By The Bottle Red

Ca Del Bosco Francicorta brut BTL

$65.00

Altesino Rosso Di Montalcino BTL

$56.00

San Polo Brunello BTL

$120.00

Austin Hope 1 Liter BTL

$85.00

Caymus Cabernet sauvignon BTL

$105.00

Chiarlo Tortonian Barolo BTL

$95.00

Fariana Amarone BTL

$90.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

Garn Conti San Giovese BTL

$28.00

Di Lamole Chianti BTL

$42.00

Sasseo Primitivo BTL

$36.00

Sterling Merlot BTL

$36.00

Vista Flores Malbec BTL

$36.00

Hess Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Lambrusco BTL

$30.00

Decoy Cabernet BTL

$45.00

Sella Antica Red Blend BTL

$30.00

By The Bottle White &Sparkling

La Gioioso Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Torresella Prosecco Rose BTL

$32.00

Banfi San Angelo PG BTL

$36.00

Sea Sun Pinot Nior BTL

$36.00

Gran Conti Sangiovese BTL

$28.00

Joel Gott SB BTL

$36.00

Decoy Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

La Gioioso moscato BTL

$28.00

Regaleali Le Rose BTL

$36.00

Sassoregale Vermentino BTL

$42.00

St Huber The Stag Chard. BTL

$36.00

Cocktails

Misty Morning

$9.00

Texas Wildflower

$12.00

Greenlight

$12.00

Hugo Spritz

$9.00

Elio's Margarita

$10.00

Reynas Mule

$9.00

Limoncello Martini

$10.00

Pizza Bloody Mary

$14.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Queen Of Hearts

$10.00

Virgin

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Dbl Bombay Sapph.

$14.00

Dbl Hendricks

$16.00

Dbl Well

$14.00

Dbl Whitley

$16.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Well gin

$7.00

Whitley Blood orange

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Blue Ice Potato

$7.00

Dbl Well vodka

$14.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$18.00

Dbl Blue Ice Pot.

$14.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.00

Dbl Deep Eddy Ruby

$14.00

Titos

$8.00

Dbl Titos

$16.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$7.00

Dbl Deep Lemon

$14.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Dbl Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerrys

$6.00

Papa's Pilar Dark Blonde

$9.00

Papa's Pilar Blonde

$9.00

Dbl Well rum

$12.00

Dbl Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Dbl Pilars Dark

$18.00

Dbl Pilars Blonde

$18.00

Bacardi Coconut rum

$7.00

Dbl Bacardi Coconut

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Dbl Captain

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$12.00

Teramana Reposado

$9.00

Casa migos Repos

$14.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$14.00

Dbl Patron Silver

$24.00

Dbl Casa Blanco

$24.00

Dbl Casa Repo

$28.00

Dbl Casa Anejo

$32.00

Dbl Don Blanco

$26.00

Dbl Don Repo

$28.00

Dbl Teramana Repo

$18.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodinville rye

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

The Clover Rye

$20.00

Garrison Brothers `

$20.00

Rebecca Creek

$14.00

Dbl Well Whiskey

$14.00

Dbl Bulleit rye

$18.00

Dbl Jim

$14.00

Dbl Woodford

$20.00

Dbl Woodinville Rye

$28.00

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Dbl Jameson

$14.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$16.00

Dbl Clover Rye

$44.00

Dbl Garrison

$44.00

Dbl Rebecca creek

$28.00

Old Elk

$21.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBl Jack D.

$16.00

Liqueur's/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Elderflower

$6.00

Creme de Violette

$9.00

Grappa Caffo

$8.00

Agricanto Paladin

$6.00

Amaretto Caffo

$7.00

Vecchio Amaro Del Capo

$9.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Caffo Red Bitter

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Bentleys Peach Schnapps

$5.00

MR.Boston Cacao

$5.00

Scotch/ Cognac

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Craigellachie 13yr

$16.00

Macallan 12 dbl cask

$18.00

Dalmore

$24.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Called Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Americano

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Bramble

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Chilton

$9.00

Clover Club

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Gibson

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Mule

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

404

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Old Cuban

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$14.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Revolver

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

ScrewDriver

$9.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Southside

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey smash

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Happy Hours

Beers Happy Hours

Draft Kona Big Wave

$3.00Out of stock

Draft NNB Blonde

$3.00Out of stock

Draft Michelob Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Draft Mcconahaze IPA

$3.00Out of stock

Budlight BTL

$2.00Out of stock

Modello BTL

$2.00Out of stock

Corona BTL

$2.00Out of stock

Stella BTL

$2.00Out of stock

Crowford Bock BTL

$2.00Out of stock

Peroni BTL

$2.00Out of stock

Wines by the Glass

Red wine Gls

$4.00

White Wine Gls

$4.00

Happy Hours Features

