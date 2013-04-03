- Home
Ellio's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
1835 FM2673
Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Elio's Menu
Antipasti
Panini (Subs)
Pasta
Pesce & Features of the Day
Bambini(Kids)
Desserts
Monterosa Ricotta Cheese
$9.00
Italian Cream Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Choc Mousse Cake
$10.00
Crunchy Choc Hazlenut
$8.00
Peanut Butter Cup Chzcake
$10.00
NY Cheese cake
$10.00Out of stock
Rasberry Cheese cake
$10.00
Pistaccio ricotta
$10.00
Lemoncello Cheese Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$10.00Out of stock
Cannoli
$9.00Out of stock
Turtle Cheese Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Tuxedo Cake
$9.00
Beverage
Elios Gourmet Pizza's
Lunch Menu'
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Gls Red Wine
Gls White Wine & Sparkling
Colombini Vin Santo GLS
$15.00
La Gioioso Prosecco GLS
$10.00
Torresella Prosecco ROSE' GLS
$9.00
Joel Gott Savignon Blanc GLS
$10.00
Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio GLS
$9.00
Decoy Chardonnay GLS
$10.00
La Gioioso Moscato GLS
$8.00
Regaleali Le Rose GLS
$10.00
Sassoreale Vermentino GLS
$12.00
St.Hubert Stag Chard. GLS
$12.00
By The Bottle Red
Ca Del Bosco Francicorta brut BTL
$65.00
Altesino Rosso Di Montalcino BTL
$56.00
San Polo Brunello BTL
$120.00
Austin Hope 1 Liter BTL
$85.00
Caymus Cabernet sauvignon BTL
$105.00
Chiarlo Tortonian Barolo BTL
$95.00
Fariana Amarone BTL
$90.00
Sea Sun Pinot Noir BTL
$36.00
Garn Conti San Giovese BTL
$28.00
Di Lamole Chianti BTL
$42.00
Sasseo Primitivo BTL
$36.00
Sterling Merlot BTL
$36.00
Vista Flores Malbec BTL
$36.00
Hess Cabernet BTL
$42.00
Lambrusco BTL
$30.00
Decoy Cabernet BTL
$45.00
Sella Antica Red Blend BTL
$30.00
By The Bottle White &Sparkling
La Gioioso Prosecco BTL
$36.00
Torresella Prosecco Rose BTL
$32.00
Banfi San Angelo PG BTL
$36.00
Sea Sun Pinot Nior BTL
$36.00
Gran Conti Sangiovese BTL
$28.00
Joel Gott SB BTL
$36.00
Decoy Chardonnay BTL
$36.00
La Gioioso moscato BTL
$28.00
Regaleali Le Rose BTL
$36.00
Sassoregale Vermentino BTL
$42.00
St Huber The Stag Chard. BTL
$36.00
Cocktails
Gin
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
$7.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Casa Migos Blanco
$12.00
Teramana Reposado
$9.00
Casa migos Repos
$14.00
Casa Migos Anejo
$16.00
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
Don Julio Repo
$14.00
Dbl Well Tequila
$14.00
Dbl Patron Silver
$24.00
Dbl Casa Blanco
$24.00
Dbl Casa Repo
$28.00
Dbl Casa Anejo
$32.00
Dbl Don Blanco
$26.00
Dbl Don Repo
$28.00
Dbl Teramana Repo
$18.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Woodinville rye
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Jameson
$7.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
The Clover Rye
$20.00
Garrison Brothers `
$20.00
Rebecca Creek
$14.00
Dbl Well Whiskey
$14.00
Dbl Bulleit rye
$18.00
Dbl Jim
$14.00
Dbl Woodford
$20.00
Dbl Woodinville Rye
$28.00
Dbl Buffalo Trace
$18.00
Dbl Jameson
$14.00
Dbl Crown Royal
$16.00
Dbl Clover Rye
$44.00
Dbl Garrison
$44.00
Dbl Rebecca creek
$28.00
Old Elk
$21.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
DBl Jack D.
$16.00
Liqueur's/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.00
Aperol
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Lemoncello
$10.00
Licor 43
$7.00
Elderflower
$6.00
Creme de Violette
$9.00
Grappa Caffo
$8.00
Agricanto Paladin
$6.00
Amaretto Caffo
$7.00
Vecchio Amaro Del Capo
$9.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Caffo Red Bitter
$6.00
Baileys
$7.00
Bentleys Peach Schnapps
$5.00
MR.Boston Cacao
$5.00
Scotch/ Cognac
Called Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
Americano
$10.00
Aviation
$12.00
Bees Knees
$10.00
Bramble
$10.00
Carajillo
$10.00
Chilton
$9.00
Clover Club
$12.00
Colorado Bulldog
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Dark and Stormy
$10.00
French 75
$12.00
Gibson
$11.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Gin Mule
$10.00
Greyhound
$10.00
Lemondrop Martini
$12.00
Long Island
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Vodka Martini
$10.00
Mexican Martini
$12.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
404
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Old Cuban
$12.00
Paloma
$10.00
Paper Plane
$12.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$14.00
Ranch Water
$10.00
Revolver
$10.00
Salty Dog
$9.00
ScrewDriver
$9.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Southside
$10.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Whiskey smash
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Happy Hours
Beers Happy Hours
Draft Kona Big Wave
$3.00Out of stock
Draft NNB Blonde
$3.00Out of stock
Draft Michelob Ultra
$3.00Out of stock
Draft Mcconahaze IPA
$3.00Out of stock
Budlight BTL
$2.00Out of stock
Modello BTL
$2.00Out of stock
Corona BTL
$2.00Out of stock
Stella BTL
$2.00Out of stock
Crowford Bock BTL
$2.00Out of stock
Peroni BTL
$2.00Out of stock
Wines by the Glass
Happy Hours Features
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
1834 Fm 2673,Canyon Lake,Tx,78133
Location
1835 FM2673, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Gallery
