Emely Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sit down restaurant. Central American Cuisine. Full Service. Dine in and take out.
Location
1541 Glenn School Road, Durham, NC 27704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location - 5055 Arco Street
No Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant
Thai@MainStreet - 317 West Main Street
No Reviews
317 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering - 530 Foster Street
No Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails - 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135
No Reviews
359 Blackwell Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant