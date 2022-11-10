Emely Restaurant imageView gallery

Emely Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1541 Glenn School Road

Durham, NC 27704

Order Again

Popular Items

Revueltas
Loroco con Queso

Almuerzo-Lunch

Carne Guisada-Stewed Meat

$12.99

arroz, ensalada, tortillas (rice, salad, tortillas)

Pollo Guisado-Stewed Chicken

$12.99

arroz, frijoles, ensalada, tortillas (rice, beans, salad, tortillas

tacos dorados

$11.99

pollo con tajadas

$12.99

enchiladas

steask and cheese

$12.50

Aperitives-Appetizers

Anafre de chorizo con huevo y frijol

$6.99

Neuganos (3 por orden)

$5.99

Pastelitos de Carne con Papa (3 la orden)

$6.99

Potato Meat Patties (3 per order)

wings 8 pc combo

$12.50

Yuca con Chicharron

$10.99

Cassava with Pork Rinds

mango preparado

$12.00

Batidos-Smoothies

Papaya

$5.00

Fresa

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Pina

$5.00

Melon con Pina

$5.00

Banana con Fresa

$5.00

Limon-Lemon

$5.00

Guava

$5.00

Beer

Bottled

$5.00

Buckets

$25.00

salvador Beer

$6.00

Honduras Beer

$6.00

caguama

$8.00

Bottle Service

Buchanas

$95.00

Buchanas 18

$120.00

Cazadores

$70.00

Don Julio

$120.00

Patron

$130.00

Cena-Dinner

Carne con Tajadas

$15.99

meat with fried plantain

Lomo Saltado

$16.99

Birria

$17.99

pollo azado

$15.99

Mar y Tierra

$18.99

Mojarra con tajadas

$17.99

nicaraguguan Diner

$15.99

Mojarra Dinner

$18.99

carne Azada

$16.99

Ceviche

Aguachile Verde (12)

$22.99

Green Aguachile (12)

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp Ceviche

Curiles

$21.99

Coptel de Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp Cocktail

ostras 1 docena

$18.99

Extra Sides

3 Tortilla

$1.50

Tostones

$3.00

Arroz

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Chismol

$1.50

Tajadas

$3.00

tajadas y ensalada

$6.25

frijol

$1.00+

queso

$1.00

encurtido hondureno

$1.00+

escabeche salvadoreno

$1.00+

huevos

$1.25

platano

$3.00

tortilla de arina

$1.50

crema

$1.00

cuajada

$1.00

salsas

$0.50

jalapeno

$0.99

salchicha

$1.25

chicharon

$4.00

carne asada

$5.50

Kid's Meals

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Breaded Shrimp

$9.99

margaritas

Home Margaritas

$9.99

Flavored House

$10.99

La Paloma

$12.99

Coco Mama

$12.99

Tropical

$13.99

michelada

$13.00

pina colada

$13.99

cantarito

$15.99

Natural Drinks

Tamarindo-Tamarind

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Jamaica-Hibscus

$5.50

Horchata

$5.50

nance

$2.00

Platos Tipicos

Plato Tipico #1-Typical Plate #1

$11.99

huevo, frijoles, plantano, queso, crema, aguacate, y tortillas (egg, beans, plantain, cheese, cream, avocado, and tortillas)

Plato Tipico #2-Typical Plate #2

$11.99

chorizo con huevo, platano, queso, frijoles, crema, aguacate y tortillas (chorizo with egg, plantain, cheese, beans cream, avocado, and tortillas)

Baleadas Locas

$11.99

carne asada, hyevo, frijoles, queso, crema, aquacate, y jalapeno (roast beef, egg, beans, cheese, cream, avocado, and jalapeno)

Baledas con Chorizo

$9.99

huevo con chorizo, frijoles, queso, crema, y aguacate (egg with chorizo, beans, cheese, cream, and avocado)

Baleada Sencilla

$6.99

frijoles, crema, y queso (beans, cream, and cheese)

Casamiento

$11.99

huevo, salchicha, queso, casamiento, aguacate, y tortillas (egg, sausage, cheese, avocado, and tortillas)

Postres-Desserts

Hojuela

$3.00

chocobanano

$1.25+

productos internacioles

choco bananos

$1.25

chocobanana grande

$2.25

crema libra

$6.00

cuajada libra

$8.00

mango tierno

$10.00

nance

$8.00

paletas

$1.00

queso libra

$7.00

mango tierno preparado

$12.50

Pupusas

Revueltas

$3.50

scrambled

Chicharron con Queso

$3.50

pork rind with cheese

Queso con Calabaza

$3.00

cheese with pumpkin

Frijol con Queso

$3.00

beans with cheese

Queso

$3.50

cheese with pumpkin

Pollo con Queso

$3.50

chicken with cheese

Camaron con Queso

$3.75

shrimp with cheese

Loroco con Queso

$3.50

loroco with cheese

Pupusa Loca

$3.99

crazy pupusa

sodas tamano - to go size

sodas tamano - to go size

$1.95+

frescos naturales tamano

$2.00+

Sodas-Drinks

Tropical Banana

$2.00+

Trocical UVA

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00+

Fanta Orange

$1.95

Coca-Cola

$2.00+

Cola Champagne

$2.00

Cafe

$2.50

Chocolate

$1.75

Chilate

$2.00

agua

$1.00

agua mineral

$3.00

agua mineral preparada

$3.50

te

$2.00

atol de elote

$3.00

osmil

$3.00

atol chuco

$3.00

atol chuco preparado

$4.00

pin limonada

$1.95

naranja

$2.00

monster

$3.00

redbull

$3.00

jarritos

$2.50

Sopas-Soups

Frijol con Rez

$11.99

bean with beef

Gallina

$14.99

chicken

Mondongo

$12.99

tripe

Rez

$15.89

beef

mariscada

$25.00

tacos mexicanos

tacos pollo , chicken

$10.00

steak tacos

$10.00

pastor tacos

$10.00

tequilas

mixed drinks

$15.00

shots Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Caguama

$8.00

silver shots

$10.00

anejos shots

$12.00

Reposados shots

$13.00

shots buchana 18

$13.00

Vinos

Glass

$9.00

Eventos

camarones Coras

$22.00

camarones Diablo

$22.00

improvisada mixa

$30.00

improvisada

$25.00

botana mixta

$22.99

botana

$19.99

ceviche de pescado

$17.00

tostada pescado

$12.00

tostada camaron

$12.00

tacos de azada

$10.00

coctel de camaron

$18.99

ceviche de camaron

$18.99

curiles

$21.99

agua chile

$22.99

carne azada

$18.99

wings

$12.99

guacamole grande

$6.99

botellas

botella

$180.00

Party

Curiles

$24.00

Ceviches

$19.00

Carne azada

$12.99

Inprovisada

$30.00

Botana mixta

$25.00

Pollo con tajadas

$15.00

Camarones cora

$24.00

Camarones diablo

$24.00

Burritos tinga

$15.00

Burrito de azada

$18.00

Burrito fajitas

$18.00

Fajita de pollo

$24.00

Fajita de azada

$26.00

Fajitas de camaron

$28.00

Fajita mixta

$29.00

Yuca con chicharon

$15.00

Tacos de azada

$12.99

buffet latino

buffet

$15.00

Aperitives-Appetizers

Anafre de chorizo con huevo y frijol

$7.15

Pastelitos de Carne con Papa (3 la orden)

$7.69

Potato Meat Patties (3 per order)

Yuca con Chicharron

$9.99

Cassava with Pork Rinds

Neuganos (3 por orden)

$5.99

Macheteada

$3.50

Ceviche

Aguachile Verde (12)

$25.29

Green Aguachile (12)

Ceviche de Camaron

$20.85

Shrimp Ceviche

Ostras (dozena)

$20.85

Oysters (dozen)

Curiles

$24.14

Coptel de Camaron

$20.85

Shrimp Cocktail

Sodas-Drinks

Tropical Banana

$2.00+

Trocical UVA

$2.20

Sprite

$2.00+

Fanta Orange

$2.15

Coca-Cola

$2.00+

Cola Champagne

$2.20

Cafe

$1.38

Chocolate

$1.93

Osmil

$2.20

Chilate

$2.20

Platos Tipicos

Plato Tipico #1-Typical Plate #1

$11.99

huevo, frijoles, plantano, queso, crema, aguacate, y tortillas (egg, beans, plantain, cheese, cream, avocado, and tortillas)

Plato Tipico #2-Typical Plate #2

$11.99

chorizo con huevo, platano, queso, frijoles, crema, aguacate y tortillas (chorizo with egg, plantain, cheese, beans cream, avocado, and tortillas)

Baleadas Locas

$11.99

carne asada, hyevo, frijoles, queso, crema, aquacate, y jalapeno (roast beef, egg, beans, cheese, cream, avocado, and jalapeno)

Baledas con Chorizo

$9.99

huevo con chorizo, frijoles, queso, crema, y aguacate (egg with chorizo, beans, cheese, cream, and avocado)

Baleada Sencilla

$6.99

frijoles, crema, y queso (beans, cream, and cheese)

Casamiento

$11.99

huevo, salchicha, queso, casamiento, aguacate, y tortillas (egg, sausage, cheese, avocado, and tortillas)

Almuerzo-Lunch

Carne Guisada-Stewed Meat

$14.27

arroz, ensalada, tortillas (rice, salad, tortillas)

Pollo Guisado-Stewed Chicken

$13.75

arroz, frijoles, ensalada, tortillas (rice, beans, salad, tortillas

tacos dorados hondurenos

$11.99

pollo con tajadas

$12.99

enchiladas hondurenas

$10.00

steak and cheese

$12.50

Extra Sides

3 Tortilla

$1.50

Tostones

$3.30

Arroz

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Chismol

$1.50

Tajadas

$3.00

Pupusas

Revueltas

$3.50

scrambled

Chicharron con Queso

$3.50

pork rind with cheese

Queso con Calabaza

$3.20

cheese with pumpkin

Frijol con Queso

$3.20

beans with cheese

Queso

$3.50

cheese with pumpkin

Pollo con Queso

$3.50

chicken with cheese

Camaron con Queso

$3.75

shrimp with cheese

Loroco con Queso

$3.50

loroco with cheese

Pupusa Loca

$3.99

crazy pupusa

Cena-Dinner

Carne con Tajadas

$15.99

meat with fried plantain

lomo saltado

$16.99

Birria

$17.99

pollo con tajadas

$15.99

mar y tierra

$18.99

mojarra con tajadas

$17.99

nicaragua plato

$15.99

mojarra Diner

$18.99

carne Azadas

$16.99

Sopas-Soups

mariscada

$25.00

Seafood

Gallina

$16.49

chicken

Mondongo

$14.29

tripe

Rez

$16.38

beef

Frijol con Rez

$13.19

bean with beef

Kid's Meals

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Batidos-Smoothies

Papaya

$5.50

Fresa

$5.50

Banana

$5.50

Guanabana

$5.50

Pina

$5.50

Melon con Pina

$5.50

Banana con Fresa

$5.50

Limon-Lemon

$5.50

Guava

$5.50

Natural Drinks

Tamarindo-Tamarind

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Jamaica-Hibscus

$5.50

Horchata

$5.50

nance

$5.50

Postres-Desserts

Flan

$7.50

Tres Leches

$9.00

Three Milk Cake

Hojuela

$3.00

Pan de Banana

$5.50

Banana Bread

Ice cream

$4.50

choco bananos

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sit down restaurant. Central American Cuisine. Full Service. Dine in and take out.

Location

1541 Glenn School Road, Durham, NC 27704

Directions

Gallery
Emely Restaurant image

