Soul Seasons Café & Catering LLC
518 E Trinity Ave Suite 104 B
Durham, NC 27701
Main Restaurant Menu
Assorted Soulful Delights
- Ham Sandwiches$6.25
- Turkey Sandwiches$6.25
- Chicken Sandwiches$6.25
- Pastrami Sandwiches$6.25
- Roast Beef Sandwiches$6.25
- Corned Beef Sandwiches$6.25
- Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwhich on a Crossiant$8.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Fresh Sliced Fruit Bowl$6.95
A rainbow of seasonal fruit and yogurt
- Fruit, Cheese, & Cracker$7.95
Assortment of cheese & fresh fruit
- Fruit, Yogurt, Granola$4.95
Assortment of fresh seasonal fruit
Soups
- Chicken Noodle$5.85+
- Chicken Chili$5.85+
- Cream of Potato$5.85+
- Chicken & Wild Rice$5.85+
- Minestrone$5.85+
- Beef Stew$5.85+
- Broccoli & Cheddar$5.85+
- French Onion$5.85+
- Chef Specials$5.85+
- Chicken & Dumpling$5.85+
- Cream of Broccoli$5.85+
- Chicken Gumbo$5.85+
- Veggie Lentil$5.85+
- Clam Chowder$5.85+
- Vegetable$5.85+
- Veggie Beef & Barley$5.85+
- Beef Chili$5.85+
- Turkey Chili$5.85+
Salads
Italian Flair
Soul Burgers
Sticky Fingers Desserts
- Sweet Potato Pie$5.95
- Pumpkin Pie$5.95Out of stock
- Apple Pie$6.95
- Blackberry Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler$6.95Out of stock
- Cherry Pie$5.95
- Lemonade Pound Cake$6.95Out of stock
- Angel Food Cake$6.95Out of stock
- Cheese Cake - Plain$6.95
- Cheese Cake - Strawberry$6.95
- Cheese Cake - Cherry$6.95
- Banana Pudding$6.95
- Cinnamon Roll$3.55Out of stock
- Muffins$4.25Out of stock
- Cookies and Creme Cake$6.95
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
- Carrot Cake$6.95
- Heavenly Chocolate Cake$6.95
- Sugar-Free Banana Pudding$6.95
- Pecan Pie$6.95
- Lemon Meringue$5.95
Southern Hospitality
- Southern Chicken$15.95
Also available barbequed, smothered, fried, oven fried, or baked. Served with two sides
- Southern Pork Chops$16.95
Also available barbequed, smothered, fried, or baked. Served with two sides
- Succulent Meatloaf$15.95
Served with two sides
- Savory Pot Roast$16.95
Served with two sides
- Oven Roasted Salmon$18.95
Served with two sides
- Southern Fried Farm Raised Catfish$17.95Out of stock
Served with two sides
- Southern Oven Fried Farm Raised Catfish$17.95
Served with two sides
- Salmon Croquettes$13.95
Served with two sides
- Beef Short Ribs with gravy$21.95
Served with two sides
- Savory Oxtails$28.95
Served with two sides
- Chicago Style Babyback Ribs$18.95Out of stock
Served with two sides
- Southern Turkey Wing Baked$16.95Out of stock
Served with two sides
- Oven Roasted Fresh Turkey$16.50
Served with two sides
- Turkey Salisbury Steak$15.95
Served with two sides
- Beef Salisbury Steak$15.95
Served with two sides
- Southern Fried Whiting$15.95
- Southern Fried Tilapia$15.95
- Southern Fried Croaker$17.95
- Southern Fried Turkey Chops$16.50Out of stock
- Beef Short Ribs Only$13.00
- Southern Fried Whiting Sandwich$11.25
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich$11.75Out of stock
- Southern Fried Tilapia Sandwich$11.35
- Southern Fried Chicken Wings 10 Whole$24.50
- Southern Fried Chicken Wings 6 Whole$13.50
- Southern Chicken Wings$16.95
Lunch Specials
- Chicken Breast$7.99
Includes a side and cornbread muffin
- Chicken Sandwich$9.55
Includes fries, side salad and pop
- Whiting$7.99
Includes a side and your choice of bread
- Tilapia$7.99
Includes a side and your choice of bread
- Corned Beef Sandwich$7.99
- 1lb Chicken Burrito$9.99
- Soul Seasons Salmon Burger$9.99
- Chicken Pecan Salad Sandwich$5.95
- Pork Chop$7.99
Includes a side and cornbread muffin
- Awesome Angus Burger$9.95
Includes fries, side salad and pop
- Soul Seasons Chicken Wrap$7.99
- Soul Seasons Steak Wrap$8.99
- Soul Seasons Veggie Wrap$5.99
- Pasta Salad$5.95
- Ham or Turkey on Croissant$4.75
- Veggie Burger Combo$9.95
- Meatloaf$7.99
Includes a side and cornbread muffin
- Licious Turkey Burger$8.95
Includes fries, side salad and pop
- Grilled Chicken Salad$7.95
- Garden Salad$5.95
- Greek Salad$5.95
- Cobb Salad$8.55
- Regular Soup of the Day$3.85
- Large Soup of the Day$5.85
Southern Style Sides
- Baked PotatoOut of stock
- Baked Sweet PotatoOut of stock
- Black-eyed PeasOut of stock
- Cabbage
- Candied Yams
- Corn PuddingOut of stock
- Cornbread Dressing
- Creamed SpinachOut of stock
- Fried Corn
- Green Beans (With Turkey)
- Just Greens (With Turkey)
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Mashed Potatoes (With Gravy)
- Mashed Potatoes (Without Gravy)
- Pinto Beans
- Rice
- Sweet Corn
- Wild RiceOut of stock
- Rice and Gravy
- Baked Beans
- Fried Okra
- Potato Salad
- Sweet Potato Casserole with Nuts
- Sweet Potato Casserole without Nuts
- Cole SlawOut of stock
- French Fries
- Pinto Beans and Rice
- Black Eye Peas and Rice
Beverages
- Coffee & Hot Tea$2.55
Free refills
- Pepsi$2.95
- Mountain Dew$2.95
- Diet Pepsi$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Brisk Tea$2.95
- Orange Fanta$2.95
- Grape Fanta$2.95
- Brisk Fruit Punch$2.95
- Bottled Water$1.85
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Mixed Berry$2.95
- Snapple Apple$3.35
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.95
Breakfast
Breakfast Classic and Entrees
- Early Riser$5.15
Two eggs and toast
- Late Snooze$10.00
Two eggs, meat, potato and toast
- Salmon Croquettes$11.25
Fried green tomatoes and eggs
- Potato Pizza$11.95
Potato, meat, veggies and cheese
- Steady Slumber$8.25
Two eggs, meat and toast
- Lizzie's Biscuits & Gravy$7.15
- Breakfast Skillet$10.95
Potato, meat, egg, peppers and cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Meat, egg and cheese
Omelettes
From the Griddle
Breakfast Sides
Catering
Catering Menus
Basic Hors D'Oeuvres
- Tri Colored Tortilla Chips and Salsa$3.85
- Hummus and Pita Bread$3.85
- Parmesan Artichoke Dip$3.85
With bread cubes
- Brie en Croute$3.85
With raspberry filling with crackers
- Cocktail Franks$3.85
With mustard
- Meatballs$3.85
With choice of sauce
- Franks in a Blanket$3.85
With mustard
- Petite Quiche$3.85
Assorted flavors
- Bruschetta$3.85
Crustini french bread with chevre cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & fresh basil
- Tropical Bruschetta$3.85
Crispy french bread crostini, sweet and creamy cream cheese piped on top, with a pineapple slice and sprig of fresh mint
- Mini Caprese Skewers$3.85
Fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, and basil, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Dolmathes$3.85
Grape leaves stuffed with rice
- BBQ Beef Shooters$3.85
Tender morsels of certified angus beef and tangy BBQ sauce in a shot glass - our unique new creation, a taste sensation
- Pulled Pork Shooters$3.85
Tender morsels of certified angus beef and tangy BBQ sauce in a shot glass - our unique new creation, a taste sensation
- Awesome BBQ Sliders$3.85
Shredded BBQ beef or pork in our famous original Texas style BBQ sauce on a cute slider bun
- Concession Stand Popcorn$3.85
Includes popcorn machine, buttery, salted popcorn, popcorn bags, and attendant
Deluxe Hors D'Oeuvres
- Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole$2.85
Seasonal
- Banderillas$2.85
Mini skewers of ham, cheese, olives
- Polenta Andalusia$2.85
Slices of corn polenta with sun-dried tomatoes and chopped olives
- Cheese Tortellini$2.85
In marinara or alfredo sauce
- Mexican Beef Empanadas$2.85
With salsa
- Teriyaki Chicken Brochettes$2.85
Mini shish kabobs with pineapple and peppers
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$2.85
Jumbo dates filled with creamy bleu cheese and wrapped with smoky bacon
- Vegetable Display$2.85
Beautiful arrangement of carrots, celery, broccoli, cauliflower, jicama, red and green peppers, radishes, cucumbers, spring onions with delicious spinach dip and ranch dip (min. $375)
- Deluxe Popcorn Station$2.85
Includes popcorn machine buttery, salted popcorn, popcorn bags, assorted flavorings and attendant (min. $450)
Gourmet Hors D'Oeuvres
- Mozzarella Sticks$2.50
With marinara sauce. Fried on site!
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$2.50
With sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Egg Rolls$2.50
With sweet chili sauce
- Pork Potstickers$2.50
Sauteed with sweet chili sauce
- Vegetable Potstickers$2.50
Sauteed with sweet chili sauce
- Smoked Chicken Quesadilla Cornucopia$2.50
Filled with creamy blend of spicy cheeses and chicken
- Chicken Taquitos$2.50
With salsa and guacamole
- Beef Taquitos$2.50
With salsa and guacamole
- Nacho Bar$2.50
Includes tri colored tortilla chips, nacho cheese, guacamole, sour cream, black olives, and jalapeños
- Teriyaki Beef Brochettes$2.50
Mini shish kabobs with pineapple and peppers
- Mini Spareribs$2.50
In our famous BBQ sauce
- Chicken Wings$2.50
Hot 'n spicy, lemon pepper, or BBQ
- Elegant Fresh Fruit Display$2.50
Fruit tray available for groups under 40
- Spanakopita$2.50
Spinach in phyllo dough. Baked on site
- Crispy Asparagus in Phyllo$2.50
Baked on site
- California Roll$2.50
Selection with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger
- Antipasto Platter$2.50
Italian salami, provolone cheese, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives, pepperoncinis, grape tomatoes
- Spinach and Feta Stuffed Mushrooms$2.50
Mushroom caps filled with sautéed spinach and tangy feta
- Burger Sliders$2.50
Mini certified angus beef patties sandwiched in a soft bun with sharp cheddar, red onions, and aioli mayonnaise - mmmmmm!
Chef's Choice Hors D'oeuvres
- Chocolate Fountain$4.75
Chocolate fountain with dipping treats: marshmallows, pretzels, graham crackers, strawberries, and bananas (min. $150)
- Brie and Raspberry Bites in Phyllo$4.75
Baked on site
- Parmesan Artichoke Hearts$4.75
With marinara sauce. Deep fried on site
- Chicken Satay$4.75
Tender chicken meat on a skewer with thai peanut dipping sauce
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$4.75
Mushroom caps filled with a juicy crab, a blend of cheeses, and seasoned bread crumbs
- Shrimp Cocktail$4.75
With spicy cocktail sauce
- Mashed Potato Bar$4.75
With gourmet toppings including butter, sour cream, gravy, alfredo sauce, chives, shredded cheese, olives, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, bacon bits (min. $200)
- Grilled Cheese Bites Station$4.75
Action station! Comfort food at it's best! White and whole grain breads, American, cheddar and jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion, avocado, bacon bits, jalapenos! Freshly grilled on site and cut into finger sandwich size for yummy munching! (Min. $200
- Cheese Display$3.95
Includes cheddar, spicy jack, swiss, gouda, herbed cheese spread, brie with assorted crackers and breads (min. $275)
- Spicy Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Wing Station$3.95
Jumbo meaty wings, deep fried fresh on site with a multitude of mouthwatering dipping sauces: Traditional Texas style BBQ sauce, sweet 'n spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, fiery hot sauce, rich homemade marinara sauce, ranch and bleu cheese dressing, crisp celery,
- Martini Mashed Potato Bar$3.95
Served in disposable martini glasses with gourmet toppings including butter, sour cream, gravy, alfredo sauce, chives, shredded cheese, olives, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, bacon bits (min. $400)
- Lamb Chop Pops$3.95
Tender thin lamb chops, grilled to perfection, served on the bone as the popsicle stick! Includes tangy dill sauce for dipping
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$3.95
Buttery scallops wrapped in crispy bacon
- Mini Shrimp Kabobs$5.00
With pineapple, peppers, onions, and sweet chili dipping sauce
- Mini Taco Station$5.00
With chicken, beef or pork carnitas with mini tortillas, salsa, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and guacamole (min. $350)
- Carving Station with Beef and Turkey$6.00
With rolls and condiments (min. $350)
- Carving Station with Beef and Ham$6.00
With rolls and condiments (min. $350)
- Mini Fish Taco Station$6.00
With mini corn tortillas, salsa, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, guacamole, and white sauce (min. $300)
- Sushi
Minimum amounts of 40 guests apply to all items. Individual items may be added to any menu
Thanksgiving Menu
Southern Comfort Menus
- Per Person SSCC Menu 1$17.99
Includes oven baked chicken, wild rice, green beans and assorted rolls
- Per Person SSCC Menu 2$21.99
Includes combination baked and fried chicken, wild rice, baked mac and cheese, seasoned green beans and assorted rolls
- Per Person SSCC Menu 3$23.99
Includes savory meatballs, oven roasted chicken infused with fresh herbs, mashed potatoes with gravy, southern green beans and assorted rolls
- Per Person SSCC Menu 4$30.99
Includes succulent roasted beef, oven roasted chicken, fried corn, potatoes and green beans, assorted rolls, and cake and pie platter
- Per Person SSCC Menu 5$16.99
Includes baked ziti or mostaccioli, garden salad, green beans and garlic cheese bread
- Per Person Light Greeting$14.85
Served room temperature and presented on platters. Includes freshly prepared sandwich platters (smoked turkey, roast beef, chicken salad), garden salad, pasta salad, cookie platter, disposable plates, dinner napkins and eating and serving utensils, and cup
- Per Server Light Greeting - Add Staffing to Your Event$95.00
Minimum of 2 required
- Per Platter Light Greeting - Add Desserts$45.00
Cake or assorted sampler platter of cookies and brownie bites. Serves 12-15
- Other Options
NC sales tax 7.5% not included above
Accomodation and Services
Menu
- Hors D'Oeuvres to Impress$29.99
Per person. 100 guest or more. Seasons Vegetable Display: Freshly cut carrots, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, mushrooms, jicama, radishes, green and red peppers, green onions, grape tomatoes - all in a multi-level artistic display with spinach dip and ranc
- Fabulous Finger Food$18.99
Per person. 100 guest or more. A full meal of flavourful delights. Seasons Vegetable Display: Freshly cut carrots, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, mushrooms, jicama, radishes, green and red peppers, green onions, grape tomatoes - all in a multi-level artist
- Classy Appetizers$17.99
Per person. 100 guest or more. Seasons Vegetable Display: Freshly cut carrots, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, mushrooms, jicama, radishes, green and red peppers, green onions, grape tomatoes - all in a multi-level artistic display with spinach dip and ranc
- Soulful Bites$13.99
Per person. 100 guests or more. Soulful Fruit Display: Watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, apples, oranges, lemons, limes - built into an all edible work of art! Beautiful Cheese Display: Includes Cheddar, spicy Jack, Swiss,
- Simple Starters$10.99
Per person. 100 guests or more. Soulful Fruit Display: Watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, apples, oranges, lemons, limes - built into an all edible work of art! Cocktail Meatballs: All beef meatballs in mushroom cabernet sau
Accommodations
- Coffee & Tea Service Served with Creamers & Sugars$2.95
- Ice Per Person$0.89
- Cloth Linens Starting
- Paper Linens$6.00
- Real China, Cutlery, Cups$4.95
- Staff - Floor Staff$35.00
Soul seasons café & catering has friendly, professional staff to maintain the buffet & beverages at any event. One staff is required for every twenty-five guests. If you are interested in having your lunch served, please let us know upon ordering
- Staff - Bartenders$40.00
Soul seasons café & catering has friendly, professional staff to maintain the buffet & beverages at any event. One staff is required for every twenty-five guests. If you are interested in having your lunch served, please let us know upon ordering
- Rentals
Rentals can be included on your personalized proposal. The rental delivery fee is separate from soul seasons delivery fee and is based on site requirements and location
- Delivery
Delivery will be included on your personalized proposal. It will be based on site requirements & location
518 E Trinity Ave Suite 104 B, Durham, NC 27701