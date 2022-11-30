Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Everything Bagels

57 Reviews

$$

530 Foster St

Durham, NC 27701

Custom Bagel Sandwich
The Egg* & Cheese
Lox

Single Bagel *For any add-on's use "Build a Bagel"*

Plain

Plain

$1.75
Togarashi Sesame

Togarashi Sesame

$1.75
Poppy

Poppy

$1.75
Everything

Everything

$1.75
Seaweed Everything

Seaweed Everything

$1.75
Black Lime & Salt

Black Lime & Salt

$1.75
Spiced Fig

Spiced Fig

$1.75
Turmeric & Caraway

Turmeric & Caraway

$1.75

Rye based bagel seasoned with turmeric, sesame, and caraway seeds.

Purple Sweet Potato

Purple Sweet Potato

$1.75
Pretzel

Pretzel

$1.75
Pecan French Toast

Pecan French Toast

$1.75

**Non-Vegan bagel. Contains EGG and pecan.

Urfa & Garlic

Urfa & Garlic

$1.75
Marbled Rye

Marbled Rye

$1.75
Havarti & Fresh Dill

Havarti & Fresh Dill

$1.75

NO BAGEL

$1.75

Bagels by 1/2 or Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen (13)

Baker's Dozen (13)

$19.00

Thirteen assorted bagels of your choosing.

Half Dozen (6)

Half Dozen (6)

$10.50

Six assorted bagels of your choosing.

Bagel Sandwiches

The Egg* & Cheese

The Egg* & Cheese

$6.50

Two made-to-order Latta Farms eggs scrambled with Ashe County Mild Hoop cheddar, shiro miso butter. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Poppy. * Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Taylor Pork Roll

Taylor Pork Roll

$10.00

Flat-top seared Taylor Pork Roll, house-made pepper jelly, and Chapel Hill Creamery Dairyland Farmers Cheese. Perfectly salty, spicy, sweet, & creamy. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Seaweed Everything.

Lox

Lox

$10.00

Wild caught cold smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.

Vegan Faux Lox

Vegan Faux Lox

$10.00

Faux Lox- “nova-style” smoked oraganic carrots, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.

Whitefish Salad

Whitefish Salad

$9.00

Brooklyn-style whitefish salad, whipped cream cheese, cucumbers, & topped with onion crunch. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Everything.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Two Joyce Farms grass-fed Angus beef patties, Ashe County Mild Hoop Cheddar, pickled charred red onion, arugula, fried egg mayo. Burgers are cooked medium to medium well. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Plain. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Joyce Farms naked chicken, fried and dressed in Tonkatsu sauce, topped with salted cabbage, and drizzled fried egg mayo. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Togarashi-Sesame.

Breakfast Banh Mi

Breakfast Banh Mi

$11.00

Chicken liver and pork pâté, fried egg, pickled daikon & carrots, herbs, hoisin, sriracha Suggested Bagel Pairing: Togarashi Sesame

Spicy Italian Tempeh

$10.00Out of stock

By The Brook Tempeh (Chapel Hil, NC), roasted garlic aioli, pepper relish, arugula. Suggested bagel pairing: Urfa & Garlic

Pork Belly

$12.00

House cured pork belly, apple butter, mustard greens, charred red onion. Suggested Bagel Pairing; Pecan French Toast

Harissa Cauliflower Sandwich

Harissa Cauliflower Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted cauliflower, golden raisins, cashews, arugula & pea shoots, sabzi (Vegan) Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt

Duck

Duck

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Duck, apple Sala, muscadine + lemon + thyme cream cheese, arugula. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Havarti & Fresh Dill

Build a Bagel

Chicken liver mousse, pickled carrots & daikon, herbs, hoisin, sriracha. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Togarashi Sesame
Custom Bagel Sandwich

Custom Bagel Sandwich

$1.75

Made-to-order your way.

Kids (or the kid in you)

Bagel with Miso Butter

$2.50

Bagel with shiro miso butter.

Bagel with Honey & Butter

$2.50

Bagel with whipped butter and wildflower honey.

Bagel with Cream Cheese & Jelly

$4.00

Sides

Housemade Bagel Chips

Housemade Bagel Chips

$2.00

Assorted mix of bagel flavors.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

Pickled Things

$3.00

Beets, fennel, garlic, carrots, radish, sun chokes

Lox (6 oz)

$10.50

Cream Cheeses

Plain

$4.50+

Philadelphia-style whipped.

Scallion

$5.25+

Fresh spring onion whipped with classic cream cheese.

Kimchi

$5.25+

Cream cheese mixed with The Spicy Hermit kimchi.

Crab Rangoon

$5.25+

Kani, soy, scallions, ginger powder, mustard powder, white pepper, salt

Peaches & Herb

$5.25+

Fresh NC peaches stewed with rosemary and Thai basil and whipped into sweet cream cheese.

Muscadine+Lemon+Thyme

$5.25+

Local muscadines (NC native grapes), lemon & thyme are gorgeous together in this delicately sweet cream cheese.

Vegan Plain

$5.25+

Soy based, “Better Than Cream Cheese” made by Tofutti.

Vegan Veggie

$5.25+

Vegan cream cheese mixed with sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, and spinach.

Vegan Scallion

$5.25+

Fresh spring onion whipped with tofu based cream cheese.

Vegan Muscadine+Lemon+Thyme

$5.25+

Local muscadines (NC native grapes), lemon & thyme are gorgeous together in this delicately sweet tofu based cream cheese (Vegan)

Pimento

$4.50+

A twist on a Southern staple. Cream cheese mixed with our house-made pimento cheese, prepared with Ashe County Mild Hoop Cheddar Cheese and spanish piquillo peppers.

Sunchoke, Bacon, & Chive

$5.25+

Roasted sunchokes, bacon, & chives. Tastes like a loaded baked potato!!

Spreads

Whitefish Salad

Whitefish Salad

$7.50+

Smoked whitefish dressed in mayonnaise.

Vegan Sunflower Salmon Spread

$4.50

Smokey and smooth- Sunflower spread with natural flavors tastes just like lox spread. (Vegan) by Spero Brands.

Vegan Sunflower Goat Cheese (4 oz)

$4.50

The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) plant-based goat cheese made with sunflower seeds- by Spero.

Miso Butter (4 oz)

$3.75

Butter whipped with delicate miso paste to lend some earthy saltiness

Plain Butter (4 oz)

$3.50

Beverages

Slingshot Nitro Flash Brew Coffee

Slingshot Nitro Flash Brew Coffee

$3.75
Slingshot Cold Brew

Slingshot Cold Brew

$3.75
Tama Sparkling Mango Verde Tea

Tama Sparkling Mango Verde Tea

$2.75

Sparkling Green Tea with a hint of Mango, zero sugar, zero calories

Tama Sparkling Lavender Tea

Tama Sparkling Lavender Tea

$2.75

Sparkling Green Tea with a hint of Lemon & Lavender, zero sugar, zero calories

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.50
Sprecher Orange Dream

Sprecher Orange Dream

$2.50
Sprecher Cherry Cola

Sprecher Cherry Cola

$2.50
Slingshot Citrus Vanilla Coffee Soda

Slingshot Citrus Vanilla Coffee Soda

$3.50

Boxed Water (8 oz)

$1.95

San Pellegrino- Sparkling Water (500ml)

$3.00
Matcha Latte (Minor Figures- with Oat Milk)

Matcha Latte (Minor Figures- with Oat Milk)

$4.00

Brunch for 2 or more

A seasonally inspired variety of bagels, spreads, and fixin’s, perfect for sharing, and enjoying at your own pace.
Classy Brunch

Classy Brunch

$35.00+

6 assorted bagels, 6 soft eggs*, smashed avocado, lox, pickled & raw things, chili crisp. Double EVERYTHING for full orders. *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Vegan Classy Brunch

$35.00+

6 assorted bagels, Faux Lox (organic smoked carrots), spinach & chickpea salad, vegan scallion cream cheese, pickled & raw things.

Retail

T-shirts

T-shirts

$16.00

Please enter T-shirt size under special instructions: Women’s S,M,L Youth M (8-10) Men’s M,L,XL

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently open for dine in Wed-Sun!!! Starting June 21st we will be open 7 days a week. :)

Website

Location

530 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Everything Bagels image
Everything Bagels image
Everything Bagels image
Everything Bagels image

