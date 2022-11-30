Bagels
Everything Bagels
57 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are currently open for dine in Wed-Sun!!! Starting June 21st we will be open 7 days a week. :)
Location
530 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery