Empire Slice House Plaza District OKC

20" Turkey Tango

$27.00

NOVEMBER SPECIAL! Roasted garlic, mozzarella, turkey, stuffing, sweet potato puree, cranberry sauce drizzle 20% of all proceeds of the Turkey Tango pizza will be donated to the Homeless Alliance indefinitely in honor of our longtime friend and the creator of the Turkey Tango Event, Clayton Bahr. For more information please visit www.homelessalliance.org