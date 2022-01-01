Restaurant header imageView gallery

Empire Slice House Plaza District OKC





1804 NW 16th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

20" HALF/HALF PIZZA
20" Pepperoni Pizza
GARLIC KNOTS

Appetizers

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$8.00

Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.

WHEN I DIP

WHEN I DIP

$12.00

with lavash chips.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$13.00

house marinara, shaved parmesan.

LOADED GARLIC KNOTS

LOADED GARLIC KNOTS

$10.00

Garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and marinara.

Salads

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, roasted artichoke, feta cheese, house Italian vinaigrette.

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons.

FULL SPINACH SALAD

$8.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.

HALF HOUSE SALAD

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, roasted artichoke, feta cheese, house Italian vinaigrette.

HALF CAESAR SALAD

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons.

HALF SPINACH SALAD

HALF SPINACH SALAD

$6.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.

Desserts

Little Shonda

$4.00

Sauces/Misc.

SMALL Pink Sauce

$0.50

SMALL Ranch

$0.50

SMALL Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

LARGE Pink Sauce

$2.50

LARGE Ranch

$2.50

LARGE Marinara

$2.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Honey

$0.50+

BBQ Sriracha

$0.50+

Roasted Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Marinara

$0.50+

Sriracha

$0.50+

Sweet Marinara

$0.50+

Parmesan Packet

Red Pepper Packets

BYO Pizza

20" BYO PIZZA

$21.00

GF BYO PIZZA

$13.00

Half/Half Pizza

20" HALF/HALF PIZZA

$20.00

GF HALF/HALF PIZZA

$10.00

20" Signature Pies

20" Cheese Pizza

20" Cheese Pizza

$21.00
20" Pepperoni Pizza

20" Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00
20" Doug E. Fresh

20" Doug E. Fresh

$26.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil.

20" Evil Empire

20" Evil Empire

$25.00

Spicy marinara, mozzarella, jalapeño, poblano, serrano, cherry pepper relish.

20" Fat Tony

20" Fat Tony

$25.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion.

20" Foghorn Leghorn

20" Foghorn Leghorn

$26.00

Sweet marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeño, Sriracha drizzle.

20" Fungus Among Us

20" Fungus Among Us

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom mix, spinach, truffle oil.

20" GhostFace Killah

20" GhostFace Killah

$26.00

Ghost chili marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, poblano, BBQ chips.

20" Joezilla

20" Joezilla

$27.00

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, red bell, red onion, BBQ Sriracha drizzle.

20" MCA

20" MCA

$25.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, ricotta, asiago.

20" No Sleep Till Brooklyn

20" No Sleep Till Brooklyn

$26.00

Italian Vinaigrette, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, roma tomato, banana peppers, cherry pepper relish, arugula

20" Notorious P.I.G.

20" Notorious P.I.G.

$27.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon.

20" RBG Supreme

20" RBG Supreme

$26.00

Mozzarella, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, Roma tomatoes.

20" Rocksteady

20" Rocksteady

$24.00

Marinara, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, balsamic drizzle.

20" Teflon Don

20" Teflon Don

$27.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, red onion, black olives.

20" Uncle Buck

20" Uncle Buck

$26.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, meatballs, baked marinara, fresh basil.

20" Turkey Tango

$27.00

NOVEMBER SPECIAL! Roasted garlic, mozzarella, turkey, stuffing, sweet potato puree, cranberry sauce drizzle 20% of all proceeds of the Turkey Tango pizza will be donated to the Homeless Alliance indefinitely in honor of our longtime friend and the creator of the Turkey Tango Event, Clayton Bahr. For more information please visit www.homelessalliance.org

Gluten Free Signature Pies

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.00

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

GF Doug E. Fresh

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil.

GF Evil Empire

$16.00

Spicy marinara, mozzarella, jalapeño, poblano, serrano, cherry pepper relish.

GF Fat Tony

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion.

GF Foghorn Leghorn

$16.00

Sweet marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeño, Sriracha drizzle.

GF Fungus Among Us

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom mix, spinach, truffle oil.

GF GhostFace Killah

$16.00

Ghost chili marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, poblano, BBQ chips.

GF Joezilla

$16.00

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, red bell, red onion, BBQ Sriracha drizzle.

GF MCA

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, ricotta, asiago.

GF No Sleep Till Brooklyn

$16.00

Italian Vinaigrette, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, roma tomato, banana peppers, cherry pepper relish, arugula

GF Notorious P.I.G.

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon.

GF RBG Supreme

$16.00

Mozzarella, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, Roma tomatoes.

GF Rocksteady

$16.00

Marinara, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, balsamic drizzle.

GF Teflon Don

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, red onion, black olives.

GF Uncle Buck

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, meatballs, baked marinara, fresh basil.

GF Turkey Tango

$16.00

NOVEMBER SPECIAL! Roasted garlic, mozzarella, turkey, stuffing, sweet potato puree, cranberry sauce drizzle 20% of all proceeds of the Turkey Tango pizza will be donated to the Homeless Alliance indefinitely in honor of our longtime friend and the creator of the Turkey Tango Event, Clayton Bahr. For more information please visit www.homelessalliance.org

Bulk Salads/Apps

Bulk Garlic Knots Large

$70.00

Large Garlic Knots: 45ct - feeds 30-45 guests. Served with marinara *Please order at least 24 hours in advance or contact the store to ensure availability.

Bulk Garlic Knots Small

$30.00

Garlic Knots Small: 15ct - Feeds 10-15 guests. Served with marinara.

Bulk House Salad Large

$90.00

House Salad Large: Feeds 20 - 25 guests. Served with House Italian Vinaigrette

Bulk House Salad Small

$45.00

House Salad Small: Feeds 10 - 12 guests. Served with House Italian Vinaigrette

Bulk Caesar Salad Large

$90.00

Caesar Salad Large: Feeds 20 - 25 guests. Served with Caesar dressing

Bulk Caesar Salad Small

$45.00

Caesar Salad Small: Feeds 10 - 12 guests. Served with Caesar dressing

Bulk Spinach Salad Large

$90.00

Spinach Salad Large: Feeds 20 - 25 guests. Served with Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bulk Spinach Salad Small

$45.00

Spinach Salad Small: Feeds 10 - 15 guests. Served with Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

.

Location

1804 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

