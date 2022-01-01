Empire Slice House Plaza District OKC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
.
Location
1804 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant