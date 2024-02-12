PIE JUNKIE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We are Oklahoma City’s premier pie bakery making over 20,000 pies per year in our tiny shop. Located in the heart of the eclectic Plaza District, we bake homemade classics and fresh, original recipes from scratch each day. Whether you enjoy a slice of pie in-shop or take a whole pie to-go, we'd love to see you!
Location
1711 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gallery