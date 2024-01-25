Estia Greek Taverna (Radnor) 222 North Radnor Chester Road
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Estia, we create a memorable experience for our guests from the moment they walk through the door. They should be made to feel that they have been transported to warm summer days on Crete, Mykonos, or Santorini and hope they feel like a guest at our family’s table.
Location
222 North Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
Gallery
