EVOWOK

review star

No reviews yet

120 W William St

Delaware, OH 43015

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN BOWL
STEAK BOWL
CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

APPETIZERS

EGG ROLL

EGG ROLL

$2.95

CHICKEN, BEEF, SHRIMP, EGG & VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH DUCK SAUCE & HOT MUSTARD

VEGGIE EGG ROLL

$2.50

CABBAGE, CARROT, MUSHROOM, CELERY, BAMBOO & FIVE SPICE.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$6.99

CRAB MEAT. CREAM CHEESE. SERVED WITH DUCK SAUCE & HOT MUSTARD

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.99

STEAMED W/ HIMILAYAN PINK SALT

SOUPS

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$3.25

DASHI STOCK, TOFU & SEAWEED

HOT & SOUR SOUP

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$3.50

CHICKEN BROTH, TOFU, PORK & VEGETABLES

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

$3.95

CHICKEN BROTH W/ PORK DUMPLINGS

CREATE YOUR OWN BOWLS

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$9.49

CREATE YOUR OWN CHICKEN BOWL

CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

$9.99

CREATE YOUR OWN CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

STEAK BOWL

STEAK BOWL

$10.49

CREATE YOUR OWN STEAK BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$10.99

CREATE YOUR OWN SHRIMP BOWL

TOFU BOWL

TOFU BOWL

$9.49

CREATE YOUR OWN TOFU BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.49

CREATE YOUR OWN VEGGIE BOWL

SIDES

KIMCHI

KIMCHI

$2.00

FERMENTED NAPA, RADISH & SPICES

ORIENTAL CUCUMBER SALAD

ORIENTAL CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.00Out of stock

PICKLED CUCUMBER & CARROT

CRISPY NOODLE

CRISPY NOODLE

$2.00

WITH DUCK SAUCE

SIDE STEAMED RICE

$2.00

SIDE FRIED RICE

$2.50

SIDE BROWN RICE & QUINOA

$3.00

SIDE LO MEIN

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.25

CASHEW

$1.25

PEANUT

$1.25

ALMOND

$1.25

DRINKS

BOTTLE COKE

$2.49

BOTTLED WATER

$2.49

BOTTLE SPRITE

$2.49

BOTTLE DIET COKE

$2.49

BOTTLE SWEET TEA

$2.49

BOTTLE ICED TEA

$2.49

KIDS BOWLS

KIDS CHICKEN BOWL

$6.49

CREATE YOUR OWN KIDS CHICKEN BOWL

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

$6.99

CREATE YOUR OWN KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

KIDS STEAK BOWL

$7.49

CREATE YOUR OWN KIDS STEAK BOWL

KIDS SHRIMP BOWL

$7.99

CREATE YOUR OWN KIDS SHRIMP BOWL

KIDS TOFU BOWL

$6.49

CREATE YOUR OWN KIDS TOFU BOWL

KIDS VEGGIE BOWL

$5.49

CREATE YOUR OWN KIDS VEGGIE BOWL

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small family owned restaurant serving homemade Asian cuisine using high quality ingredients. We strive to serve our community in a warm, welcoming, atmosphere using the freshest ingredients. We want to offer our customers quick and healthy meal options that are packed with flavor!

Website

Location

120 W William St, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

