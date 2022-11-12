EVOWOK
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small family owned restaurant serving homemade Asian cuisine using high quality ingredients. We strive to serve our community in a warm, welcoming, atmosphere using the freshest ingredients. We want to offer our customers quick and healthy meal options that are packed with flavor!
Location
120 W William St, Delaware, OH 43015
