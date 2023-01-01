Falls River Cafe 10630 Durant Road

Main picView gallery

BREAKFAST

3 EGG OMELETTE

Served with your choice of Grits, Home Potatoes, Toast, or Pancakes

HEARTY

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, green pepper, onion, & cheese

WESTERN

$12.29

Diced ham, green pepper, onion, & cheese

VEGETARIAN

$11.99

Tomatoes, mushroom, green pepper, onion, & cheese

CLASSIC

$11.99

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with green pepper, onion, & cheese

CUSTOM

$9.99

RIVER SPECIALTIES

Served with Coffee

BACON OR SAUSAGE

$9.49

2 Eggs with toast or biscuit

RIVER OLD FASHION

$11.99

2 eggs, 2 sausages, 2 bacon. With the choice of pancakes, waffle, or toast.

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.99

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham

FRENCH TOAST RIVER OPTION

$10.99

2 eggs, with choice of sausage or ham

RIVER STYLE CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken thigh with 1 waffle

BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.99

FALLS RISE AND SHINE

Served with your choice of Grits, Home Potatoes, Toast, or Pancakes

FALLS STYLE HOUSE BREAKFAST

$9.49

2 eggs, 2 turkey sausages, country ham

ULTIMATE BREAKFAST

$11.99

2 eggs, pork tenderloin

STEAK & EGGS

$12.99

2 eggs with a 5oz ribeye

REGULAR BREAKFAST

$10.99

KIDS MENU

Served with your choice of toast, waffle, pancakes, or fries

EGG

$4.99

EGG AND SAUSAGE

$5.49

EGG AND COUNTRY HAM

$5.49

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

LUNCH

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Served with Fries or Chips and a Drink

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

Sauteed onions with green pepper & cheese

FALLS RIVER STYLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with white onions & cheese

STEAK & CHEESE

$11.99

Toasted, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cheese

TURKEY & CHEESE

$9.49

Toasted, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cheese

HAM & CHEESE

$9.99

Toasted, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cheese

B.L.T. SANDWICH

$10.99

Toasted, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions

HAMBURGER

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & onions

CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

CUBAN SANDWICH

$11.99

Pulled pork, ham, dill pickles, mustard, & Swiss cheese

CHIMI (DOMINICAN BURGER)

$11.99

Traditional seasoned beef, spices, grilled tomatoes, onions, & cabbage. Served with a pink sauce.

CHICKEN CHIMI (DOMINICAN CHICKEN BURGER)

$11.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

HAM TURKEY BACON LETTUCE TOMATO CHEESE MAYO

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.99

WRAPS

HAM & TURKEY

$5.99

CHICKEN CAESAR

$6.99

VEGETABLE

$5.99

FALLS RIVER STYLE

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and avocado

SALADS & SOUPS

COBB

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, boiled egg, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, & dried bacon.

FALLS RIVER STYLE

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, boiled egg, grilled chicken, cucumber, dried bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn, & cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, & croutons.

CEASAR

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, & croutons.

RIVER STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$8.99

BROCCOLI & CHEESE SOUP

$5.99

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$5.99

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

LETTUCE, CORN, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS

DINNER

ENTREE'S

RIBEYE STEAK (8oz)

$19.99

PORK RIBS

$12.99

Oven roasted BBQ pork ribs

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$11.99Out of stock

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$13.99

BAKED SALMON

$13.99

CHICKEN OR SHRIMP PASTA

$11.99

ORDER OF PERNIL

$13.99

A BREEZE OF THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ENTREE'S

CHICHARRON DE POLLO (DOMINICAN FRIED CHICKEN)

$9.99

Served with your choice of white rice with vegetables, fried plantains, or French fries.

CHULETA DE CERDO

$11.99

Pork Chop served with your choice of white rice & vegetables, fried plantains, or French fries.

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$12.99

Ribeye Steak sauteed with onions. Served with your choice of white rice & vegetables, fried plantains, or French fries.

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$9.99

Grilled Chicken breast sauteed with white onions. Served with your choice of white rice & vegetables, fried plantains, or French fries.

DOMINICAN PICADERA

$19.99+

A combination of fried chicken, pork, DR salami, & DR sausage. Served with your choice of fried plantains or French fries.

DOMINICAN OVEN BAKED CHICKEN

$10.99

Served with your choice of white rice & vegetables, fried plantains, or French fries.

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$9.99

3 rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and our special sauce.

DOMINICAN STYLE ULTIMATE BREAKFAST

$12.99

2 eggs, fried Dominican sausage, Dominican salami, and Dominican cheese. Served with your choice of fried plantains (tostones), French fries, or toast.

DOMINICAN SPECIAL

$12.99

CHICHARON DE CERDO (FRIED PORK RIB BELLY)

EMPANADAS

CHEESE

$2.89

HAM & CHEESE

$2.89

PEPPERONI & CHEESE

$2.89

CHICKEN

$3.29

CHICKEN, POTATO, & CHEESE

$3.39

BEEF

$3.39

PORK

$3.39

PORK & PINEAPPLE

$3.39

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$3.39

EMPANADA PLATE

$9.99

DESSERT

ENTREE'S

CHEESCAKE

$4.99

FLAN

3 LECHESE CAKE

$4.99

ICE CREAM

PINA DULCE DE LECHE CAKE

$5.99

LIMON CAKE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

COFFEE

TYPES OF COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$2.49

LATTE

$3.99

CARAMEL LATTE

$4.49

REGULAR COFFEE

$1.49

JUICES AND SODA

TYPE OF JUICE/SODA

APPLE JUICE

$2.19

ORANGE JUICE

$2.19

SWEET TEA

$2.19

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.19

COCA-COLA

$2.19

SPRITE

$2.19

DR. PEPPER

$2.19

FANTA

$2.19

BOTTLE WATER

$1.49

COUNTRY CLUB FRAMBUESA

$2.29

COUNTRY CLUB MERENGUE

$2.29

SODA TROPICAL

$2.29

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.29

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.29

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.29

JARRITOS TAMARIND

$2.29

MALTA GOYA

$2.29

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.19

MILK

$2.19

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.29

SIDES

BACON

$3.00

SAUSAGE

$3.00

COUNTRY HAM

$4.00

GRITS

$3.00

HOME POTATOES

$3.00

FRUIT

$3.00

1 EGG

$1.25

2 EGGS

$2.50

PANCAKES

$3.00

BISCUIT

$2.00

WAFFLE

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

YUCA FRIES

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

MADUROS

$3.00

TOSTONES

$3.00

MORO HABICHUELA NEGRA

$3.00

WHITE RICE

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

PINTO BEANS

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

MANGU

$4.00

MASHED POTATO

$3.00

LAYS CHIPS

$1.49

LAYS BARBECUE CHIPS

$1.49

WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

RYE TOAST

$2.00

WHITE TOAST

$2.00

FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

HAMBURGER

$7.49

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.00

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$4.99

SIDE OF SALAMI

$3.00

SIDE OF QUESO FRITO

$3.00

TURKEY BACON

$3.00

SIDE OF VEGETABLES

$3.00

SIDE OF DOMINICAN POTATO SALAD

$3.00

1 EGG WHITE

$2.00

2 EGG WHITE

$4.00

EXTRA CRISPY BACON

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10630 Durant Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

